Fisetin—a new senolytic

Senolytic drugs have been the most promising near-term anti-aging therapy since the ground-breaking paper by van Deursen of Mayo Clinic published in 2011. The body accumulates senescent cells as we age, damaged cells that send out signal molecules that in turn modify our biochemistry in a toxic, pro-inflammatory direction. Though the number of such cells is small, the damage they do is great. Van Deursen showed that just getting rid of these cells could increase lifespan of mice by ~25%. But he did it with a trick, using genetically engineered mice in which the senescent cells had a built-in self-destruct switch.
After that, the race was on to find chemical agents that would do the same thing without the genetically engineered self-destruct. They must selectively kill senescent cells, while leaving all other cells unharmed. It’s a tall order, because even a little residual toxicity to normal cells can be quite damaging. Before last week, the two best candidates were FOXO4-DRI and a combination of quercetin with dasatinib.
I’ve written in the past (here and here) that senolytic drugs are our best prospect for a near-term lift on the road to anti-aging medicine.
Last week, a large research group affiliated with the original May Clinic team published findings about fisetin, the latest and greatest candidate for a senolitic pill, another flavenoid, very close in structure to quercetin.
They grew senescent and normal cells in a test tube, then tested 11 different plant-derived chemicals for power to kill the one while leaving the other unharmed. The winner was fisetin.
(MEF stands for Mouse Embryonic Fybroblast, the cells that were cultured in the screening experiment.)
Fisetin is especially interesting because it is cheap, easily available, widely-regarded as safe, but not nearly as well studied as quercetin.
They took the winner, fisetin, and subjected it to a series of tests. They began with in vitro (cell culture) tests and proceeded to in vivo tests with live animals, culminating with an impressive life span assay in mice.
(The runner-up was curcumin, less interesting perhaps only because it has already been extensively studied. The curcumin molecule is unrelated to quercetin or fisetin, and is not a flavenoid. I can’t help but wonder if they had subjected curcumin to the same thorough testing that they reserved for fisetin, how would curcumin have fared?)
The paper’s principal findings were:
- Fisetin has lower liver toxicity (at equivalent doses for senolytic benefit) than any of the other senolytics tested so far.
- Fisetin reduces pro-inflammatory signaling in a short course given to mice and in long-term experiments where fisetin was added to the mouse chow.
- Fisetin reduces number of senescent fat cells in a short course given to mice.
- Mice fed fisetin for long periods had much more glutathione than control mice. (Glutathione is one of very few marker molecules that seems to be wholly beneficial.)
- Most impressively, mice fed fisetin late in life lived 10-15% longer than control mice. This represents a 50% increase in the remaining lifespan after the intervention.
What we know and what we’d really like to know
We’d like to know, do humans who take large doses of fisetin live longer? Do they have toxic side-effects? These questions require decades to answer.
Does fisetin reduce age markers in humans, especially methylation age? This is a feasible study, since the test is mature and safety of fisetin is fairly well established for short courses. Perhaps this experiment is being considered; I’ve written to the corresponding authors of the most recent study, in case they haven’t already thought of it. This test would not be definitive because we know that methylation age is not perfectly correlated with biological age; but if positive it would confirm both that fisetin is accomplishing epigenetic rejuvenation and that methylation tests were correctly informing us of this; a negative result would be ambiguous.
Episodic Dosing
It makes sense that senolytics should be taken periodically, not continuously. A high dose can be toxic to existing senescent cells, and then getting out of the way, it can allow normal cells to recover from any damage. This sounds like good theory, but different dosing regimens have not been tested experimentally. In fact, the new paper reports positive results from both high episodic dosing and lower everyday dosing.
The Mayo group had previously tested fisetin, and found it effective in killing some kinds of human senescent cells but not others. In previous tests, fisetin was found to be effective in senescent fat cells (pre-adipocyte, white adipose tissue), and that is where it was primarily tested in the new studies.
Authors’ comments
They note that the episodic treatment and short half-life suggest that the benefits of fisetin come from its senolytic action, rather than other actions as an antioxidant and signal molecule. They emphasize that clearing senescent white blood cells and making room for new, active white blood cells are activities that enhance the benefits of fisetin, since white blood cells contribute to clearing the remaining senescent cells.
Fisetin has previously been shown to have anti-cancer activity and to inhibit inflammatory signals directly. Here is a review of benefits of fisetin from three years ago. Drugage lists just two previous lifespan studies with fisetin, with encouraging results from yeast and fruitflies.
The Bottom Line
If we choose to take fisetin at this stage in the science, we are early adopters, and our main concern ought to be safety. There is little doubt that killing senescent cells will be beneficial. But what is the toxic burden of fisetin, and what dosage can we safely take without risk of damage to normal cells? The current study covers a lot of ground but doesn’t answer this question, apparently because they are convinced that fisetin is quite safe.
Strawberries, apples, grapes, and onions all contain fisetin, but at low levels compared to a senolytic dose. For example, the highest food concentration, 160 ppm, is found in strawberries. A half pound of strawberries yields 36 mg of fisetin. We’re still guessing at the therapeutic dose, based on mouse studies, and the experimental dosage in human trials is about 1,000 to 1,500 mg (based on this clinical trial), the content to 30-40 pounds of strawberries on each of two consecutive days.
In the best cases, fisetin was shown to reduce senescent cell burden by 50% and up to 75% in cell cultures. This is a good start, and encourages us to think we can do better by combining fisetin with other agents, or perhaps with fasting.
Also reported today,
Clearing Senescent Cells From The Brain In Mice Preserves Cognition
It sounds impressive, but I’m not impressed. First, mouse models of Alzheimer’s have been discredited repeatedly. Mice don’t naturally get AD, so they have to be genetically engineered to do so, and the genetically modified mice don’t share the deep causes of human AD. Time and again, treatments have been found effective in the mouse model that fail to translate to humans. Second, the treatment used in the study to kill senescent brain cells also relied on another genetic modification, and would not be applicable to humans.
My guess is that effective senolytic agents for humans will be available within a few years, and that they will decrease risk of all age-related disease, including Alzheimer’s. But this study does little to advance us toward that goal.
Take a look at what Dr Mercola has to say about molecular hydrogen therapy. This is all new to me: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2018/10/21/molecular-hydrogen-benefits.aspx
Thank you once again for sharing the news, Josh! I’m thinking that another thought in considering episodic rather than everyday dosing of fisetin (or many other supplements) is the former protocol’s greater potential to diminish a homeostatic response, which may in turn diminish these supplements’ effectiveness. Any other thoughts on this?
Yes – I take everything on an irregular schedule, based on this kind of reasoning. I think we’re in uncharted territory.
It’s true I would be tempted to eat more strawberries if it can rejuvenate me even a bit. But there is a nagging question: What happens when a senescent neuron or a senescent cardiac pacemaker cell dies?
Nice coverage Josh. Perhaps in the same ‘natural senolytic’ category, any thoughts on piperlongumine (from Indian Long pepper)? Here’s a link describing one mechanism of action.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29766639
Hey Jeff!!
Does Melatonin act as a better senolytic than fisetin??
lol
why is this question funny?
Fascinating stuff, and something one can easily do at home.
I noticed an interesting exclusion criterion in Dr. Kirkland’s clinical trial, i.e. the concomitant use of proton pump inhibitors. I assume that has to do with the ability of these drugs to inhibit the ABC transporters and increase absorption of polyphenols as described in this interesting paper: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2820202/. I suppose that the extent of the effect is imprecisely known thus far, and would therefore muddy the results. Still, this has the potential to facilitate entry of polyphenols to various tissues, such as the brain, so that more types of senescent cells could potentially be targeted. I hope to encounter more research on this. Does anyone know of any, or have thoughts on the matter?
The second is the
Please ignore that last sentence fragment.
Josh, regarding your idea of testing epigenetic age changes from a senolytic therapy – I think the result would depend on the tissue type. If the cleared cells were then replaced by differentiation from epigenetically younger stem cells then you would expect a positive result. But in some cases cells are turned over very rapidly anyway, and I’m that case I expect an ambiguous result.
Didn’t they show epigenetic age reversal for allogenic stem cell transplant patients?
My major concern about Fisetin is that it acts as a topoisomerase 1 and 2 inhibitor. Various chemotherapy drugs also work via this mechanism and have to found to damage chromosomes and may lead to leukemia, in particular AML.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3961513/
It has also been recently demonstrated that this same mechanism may lead to the tendon ruptures seen with certain antibiotics in the fluoroquinolone class.
The inhibition of topoisomerase 1and 2 is a real concern with Fisetin, especially at high doses.
Hi Josh, everyone,
Cellular senescence can be terminated via two distinct methods. one by causing the cell to undergo apoptosis and the other is to regress or resque the cell from senescence by reverting or restoring the health of the cell back to a fully functional cell. I am not sure the researchers have said which mechanism or both are at play here?
I find it interesting that fisetin as researched by Salk institute over the last 10 years is a powerful antioxidant that increases glutathione levels over time. Also they have shown fisetin to have anticancer and antidiabetic effects.
The question is does fisetins antioxidant effects cause senescent cells to be rescued from senescence to the point that they become apoptosis-competent and then eliminate themselves? Or does the antioxidant effects of fisetin even go further with some senescent cell and allow the cell to repair itself enough to become fully functioning again and not undergo apoptosis?
Does fisetin sort of resurrect the ( now considered dead ) free radical theory of aging?
Any thoughts?
Kevin Brown
Curcumin the other very effective senolytic affects topo 1 and 2 as well….
Curcumin Induces High Levels of Topoisomerase I− and II−DNA Complexes in K562 Leukemia Cells
Miguel López-Lázaro†‡, Elaine Willmore†§, Andrew Jobson†⊥, Kathryn L. Gilroy†, Hannah Curtis†, Kay Padget†, and Caroline A. Austin*†
Institute for Cell and Molecular Biosciences, The Medical School, Newcastle University, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE2 4HH, United Kingdom, Department of Pharmacology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Seville, 41011, Seville, Spain, Northern Institute for Cancer Research, The Medical School, Newcastle University, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE2 4HH, United Kingdom, and Laboratory of Molecular Pharmacology, Centre for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland 20892
J. Nat. Prod., 2007, 70 (12), pp 1884–1888
DOI: 10.1021/np070332i
Publication Date (Web): December 13, 2007
Copyright © 2007 The American Chemical Society and American Society of Pharmacognosy
* To whom correspondence should be addressed. Tel: +44 191 222 8864 . Fax: +44 191 222 7424. E-mail: [email protected]., † Institute for Cell and Molecular Biosciences, University of Newcastle., ‡ University of Seville., § Northern Institute for Cancer Research, University of Newcastle., ⊥ National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD.
Cite this:J. Nat. Prod. 2007, 70, 12, 1884-1888
Abstract
Abstract Image
Recent data suggest that curcumin, a phytochemical with cancer chemopreventive potential, might be useful in the treatment of several solid and hematological malignancies. DNA topoisomerases (topos) are the target of several drugs commonly used in cancer chemotherapy. These drugs induce topo−DNA complexes with either topo I or topo II; then cellular processing converts these complexes into permanent DNA strand breaks that trigger cell death. Using the TARDIS in vivo assay, this study shows for the first time that curcumin induces topo I and topo II (α and β)−DNA complexes in K562 leukemia cells. A comparative analysis revealed that the levels of these complexes were higher than those induced by several standard topo I and topo II inhibitors at equitoxic doses. Curcumin-induced topo I and topo II−DNA complexes were prevented by the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine; this suggests that, unlike the standard topo inhibitors, reactive oxygen species may mediate the formation of these complexes. Overall, this work shows that curcumin is capable of inducing topo−DNA complexes in cells with both topo I and topo II and increases the evidence suggesting that this dietary agent has potential to be tested in cancer
chemotherapy
and another one
Antagonism between curcumin and the topoisomerase II inhibitor etoposide
A study of DNA damage, cell cycle regulation and death pathways
Ekram M. Saleh, 1 , † * Raafat A El-awady, 2 , 3 , † Nadia A. Eissa, 4 and Wael M. Abdel-Rahman 5
Author information Copyright and License information Disclaimer
This article has been cited by other articles in PMC.
Go to:
Abstract
The use of combinations of chemotherapy and natural products has recently emerged as a new method of cancer therapy, relying on the capacity of certain natural compounds to trigger cell death with low doses of chemotherapeutic agents and few side effects. The current study aims to evaluate the modulatory effects of curcumin (CUR), Nigella sativa (NS) and taurine on etoposide (ETP) cytotoxicity in a panel of cancer cell lines and to identify their underlying mechanisms.
CUR alone showed potent antitumor activity, but surprisingly, its interaction with ETP was antagonistic in four out of five cancer cell lines. Neither taurine nor Nigella sativa affect the sensitivity of cancer cells to ETP. Examination of the DNA damage response machinery (DDR) showed that both ETP and CUR elicited DNA double-strand breaks (DSB) and evoked γ-H2AX foci formation at doses as low as 1 µg/ml. Cell cycle analysis revealed S phase arrest after ETP or CUR application, whereas co-treatment with ETP and CUR led to increased arrest of the cell cycle in S phase (MCF-7 cells) or the accumulation of cells in G2/M phases (HCT116, and HeLa cells). Furthermore, cotreatment with ETP and CUR resulted in modulation of the level of DNA damage induction and repair compared with either agent alone. Electron microscopic examination demonstrated that different modalities of cell death occurred with each treatment. CUR alone induced autophagy, apoptosis and necrosis, whereas ETP alone or in combination with CUR led to apoptosis and necrosis.
Conclusions: Cotreatment with ETP and CUR resulted in an antagonistic interaction. This antagonism is related, in part, to the enhanced arrest of tumor cells in both S and G2/M phases, which prevents the cells from entering M-phase with damaged DNA and, consequently, prevents cell death from occurring. This arrest allows time for the cells to repair DNA damage so that cell cycle -arrested cells can eventually resume cell cycle progression and continue their physiological program.
I did a pub med search for reverses and senescence in the title and got thes 18 results>>>
Acquired resistance to BRAFi reverses senescence-like phenotype in mutant BRAF melanoma.
Krayem M, Najem A, Journe F, Morandini R, Sales F, Awada A, Ghanem GE.
Oncotarget. 2018 Aug 7;9(61):31888-31903. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.25879. eCollection 2018 Aug 7.
PMID: 30159130 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 30087798
2.
Effects of Oleo Gum Resin of Ferula assa-foetida L. on Senescence in Human Dermal Fibroblasts: – Asafoetida reverses senescence in fibroblasts.
Moghadam FH, Mesbah-Ardakani M, Nasr-Esfahani MH.
J Pharmacopuncture. 2017 Sep;20(3):213-219. doi: 10.3831/KPI.2017.20.025. Epub 2017 Jul 30.
PMID: 30087798 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Chemical constituents of Asafoetida | Essential Oil
ayurvedicoils.com/tag/chemical-constituents-of-asafoetida
Asafoetida was the most prevalent folk remedy for treating flatulence, colic and cold in children and as a contraceptive medicine. The Arabian pharmacists and scientists like Avicenna, Fakhr al-Din al-Razi and Ibn al-Baitar have talked about the positive effects of Asafoetida on …
Select item 29803744
3.
SIRT1 reverses senescence via enhancing autophagy and attenuates oxidative stress-induced apoptosis through promoting p53 degradation.
Liu T, Ma X, Ouyang T, Chen H, Lin J, Liu J, Xiao Y, Yu J, Huang Y.
Int J Biol Macromol. 2018 Oct 1;117:225-234. doi: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2018.05.174. Epub 2018 May 24.
PMID: 29803744
Similar articles
Select item 28774385
4.
Telomerase mRNA Reverses Senescence in Progeria Cells.
Li Y, Zhou G, Bruno IG, Cooke JP.
J Am Coll Cardiol. 2017 Aug 8;70(6):804-805. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2017.06.017. No abstract available.
PMID: 28774385 Free Article
Similar articles
Select item 28479002
5.
Inhibition of Bcl-2/xl With ABT-263 Selectively Kills Senescent Type II Pneumocytes and Reverses Persistent Pulmonary Fibrosis Induced by Ionizing Radiation in Mice.
Pan J, Li D, Xu Y, Zhang J, Wang Y, Chen M, Lin S, Huang L, Chung EJ, Citrin DE, Wang Y, Hauer-Jensen M, Zhou D, Meng A.
Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys. 2017 Oct 1;99(2):353-361. doi: 10.1016/j.ijrobp.2017.02.216. Epub 2017 Mar 4.
PMID: 28479002
Similar articles
Select item 28295567
6.
Melatonin reverses H2 O2 -induced senescence in SH-SY5Y cells by enhancing autophagy via sirtuin 1 deacetylation of the RelA/p65 subunit of NF-κB.
Nopparat C, Sinjanakhom P, Govitrapong P.
J Pineal Res. 2017 Aug;63(1). doi: 10.1111/jpi.12407. Epub 2017 Apr 12.
PMID: 28295567
Similar articles
Select item 27660040
7.
Dietary rapamycin supplementation reverses age-related vascular dysfunction and oxidative stress, while modulating nutrient-sensing, cell cycle, and senescence pathways.
Lesniewski LA, Seals DR, Walker AE, Henson GD, Blimline MW, Trott DW, Bosshardt GC, LaRocca TJ, Lawson BR, Zigler MC, Donato AJ.
Aging Cell. 2017 Feb;16(1):17-26. doi: 10.1111/acel.12524. Epub 2016 Sep 22.
PMID: 27660040 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 27350449
8.
NANOG Reverses the Myogenic Differentiation Potential of Senescent Stem Cells by Restoring ACTIN Filamentous Organization and SRF-Dependent Gene Expression.
Mistriotis P, Bajpai VK, Wang X, Rong N, Shahini A, Asmani M, Liang MS, Wang J, Lei P, Liu S, Zhao R, Andreadis ST.
Stem Cells. 2017 Jan;35(1):207-221. doi: 10.1002/stem.2452. Epub 2016 Jul 11.
PMID: 27350449 Free Article
Similar articles
Select item 27048648
9.
Rapamycin reverses the senescent phenotype and improves immunoregulation of mesenchymal stem cells from MRL/lpr mice and systemic lupus erythematosus patients through inhibition of the mTOR signaling pathway.
Gu Z, Tan W, Ji J, Feng G, Meng Y, Da Z, Guo G, Xia Y, Zhu X, Shi G, Cheng C.
Aging (Albany NY). 2016 May;8(5):1102-14. doi: 10.18632/aging.100925.
PMID: 27048648 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 25975679
10.
Melatonin reverses H2 O2 -induced premature senescence in mesenchymal stem cells via the SIRT1-dependent pathway.
Zhou L, Chen X, Liu T, Gong Y, Chen S, Pan G, Cui W, Luo ZP, Pei M, Yang H, He F.
J Pineal Res. 2015 Sep;59(2):190-205. doi: 10.1111/jpi.12250. Epub 2015 Jul 7.
PMID: 25975679 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 25725291
11.
Downregulation of PEA-15 reverses G1 arrest, and nuclear and chromatin changes of senescence phenotype via pErk1/2 translocation to nuclei.
Lee YY, Kim HS, Lim IK.
Cell Signal. 2015 Jun;27(6):1102-9. doi: 10.1016/j.cellsig.2015.02.014. Epub 2015 Feb 26.
PMID: 25725291
Similar articles
Select item 23777706
12.
Antisense directed against PS-1 gene decreases brain oxidative markers in aged senescence accelerated mice (SAMP8) and reverses learning and memory impairment: a proteomics study.
Fiorini A, Sultana R, Förster S, Perluigi M, Cenini G, Cini C, Cai J, Klein JB, Farr SA, Niehoff ML, Morley JE, Kumar VB, Butterfield DA.
Free Radic Biol Med. 2013 Dec;65:1-14. doi: 10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2013.06.017. Epub 2013 Jun 15.
PMID: 23777706 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 23518600
13.
Repairing DNA damage by XRCC6/KU70 reverses TLR4-deficiency-worsened HCC development via restoring senescence and autophagic flux.
Wang Z, Lin H, Hua F, Hu ZW.
Autophagy. 2013 Jun 1;9(6):925-7. doi: 10.4161/auto.24229. Epub 2013 Mar 21.
PMID: 23518600 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 22030897
14.
Ginsenoside Rb1 reverses H2O2-induced senescence in human umbilical endothelial cells: involvement of eNOS pathway.
Liu DH, Chen YM, Liu Y, Hao BS, Zhou B, Wu L, Wang M, Chen L, Wu WK, Qian XX.
J Cardiovasc Pharmacol. 2012 Mar;59(3):222-30. doi: 10.1097/FJC.0b013e31823c1d34.
PMID: 22030897
Similar articles
Select item 20351343
15.
Relaxin therapy reverses large artery remodeling and improves arterial compliance in senescent spontaneously hypertensive rats.
Xu Q, Chakravorty A, Bathgate RA, Dart AM, Du XJ.
Hypertension. 2010 May;55(5):1260-6. doi: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.109.149369. Epub 2010 Mar 29.
PMID: 20351343
Similar articles
Select item 18202313
16.
Activation of cardiac progenitor cells reverses the failing heart senescent phenotype and prolongs lifespan.
Gonzalez A, Rota M, Nurzynska D, Misao Y, Tillmanns J, Ojaimi C, Padin-Iruegas ME, Müller P, Esposito G, Bearzi C, Vitale S, Dawn B, Sanganalmath SK, Baker M, Hintze TH, Bolli R, Urbanek K, Hosoda T, Anversa P, Kajstura J, Leri A.
Circ Res. 2008 Mar 14;102(5):597-606. doi: 10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.107.165464. Epub 2008 Jan 17.
PMID: 18202313
Similar articles
Select item 15165184
17.
Senescence-induced expression of cytokinin reverses pistil abortion during maize flower development.
Young TE, Geisler-Lee J, Gallie DR.
Plant J. 2004 Jun;38(6):910-22. Erratum in: Plant J. 2014 Apr;78(2):357. Giesler-Lee, Jane [corrected to Geisler-Lee, Jane].
PMID: 15165184 Free Article
Similar articles
Select item 1504830
18.
Testosterone reverses a senescent decline in extrahypothalamic vasopressin mRNA.
Dobie DJ, Miller MA, Raskind MA, Dorsa DM.
Brain Res. 1992 Jun 26;583(1-2):247-52.
PMID: 1504830
Similar articles
I pattern my week with a 4 day protein fasting period followed by a protein feasting period. I try to time my workouts and supplements around this pattern, but I’m still in the process of figuring it out. My 2 strength training weekly workouts bookend each transition, with a HIIT workout during the protein fast. I also plan on a complete fast maybe once a quarter, but have only managed to complete one about 8 months ago. Planning is easy, doing not so much as life happens. My general supplement pattern would be to only take flavonoids and antioxidants on non-workout days or before ed after a workout, and senolytics could be during the complete fasts and possibly during some of the protein fasts. Don’t want too much too often. Maybe once a month?
ok I looked through all 320+ pub med entries that have the word fisetin in the title and cannot present all 141 of them that i saved so ill sned you a truncated list of …just the titles after this brief note….
Fisetin sounds like a wonder drug! it activites Sirt1 , it is a potent antiinflammatory, it protects all sorts of normal cells, it causes all kinds of cancer cells to self destruct…it is an AMPK pathway regulator, it is antidiabetic, anti depressant , it protects tisxsues against various kinds if injury, it is an antifungal, it prevents amyloid bujild up, it helps to treat parkinsons and als…and its activities are enhanced in conjunciton with mealtonin!>>>
Selected items
Items: 141
Select item 12107653
1.
Wogonin and fisetin induction of apoptosis through activation of caspase 3 cascade and alternative expression of p21 protein in hepatocellular carcinoma cells SK-HEP-1.
Chen YC, Shen SC, Lee WR, Lin HY, Ko CH, Shih CM, Yang LL.
Arch Toxicol. 2002 Jun;76(5-6):351-9. Epub 2002 Apr 23.
PMID: 12107653
Similar articles
Select item 12789233
2.
Fisetin, a flavonol, inhibits TH2-type cytokine production by activated human basophils.
Higa S, Hirano T, Kotani M, Matsumoto M, Fujita A, Suemura M, Kawase I, Tanaka T.
J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2003 Jun;111(6):1299-306.
PMID: 12789233
Similar articles
Select item 15153793
3.
Flavonoids such as luteolin, fisetin and apigenin are inhibitors of interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 production by activated human basophils.
Hirano T, Higa S, Arimitsu J, Naka T, Shima Y, Ohshima S, Fujimoto M, Yamadori T, Kawase I, Tanaka T.
Int Arch Allergy Immunol. 2004 Jun;134(2):135-40. Epub 2004 May 17.
PMID: 15153793
Similar articles
Select item 15781213
4.
Chromosomal malsegregation and micronucleus induction in vitro by the DNA topoisomerase II inhibitor fisetin.
Olaharski AJ, Mondrala ST, Eastmond DA.
Mutat Res. 2005 Apr 4;582(1-2):79-86.
PMID: 15781213
Similar articles
Select item 16298737
5.
Neuroprotective properties of the natural phenolic antioxidants curcumin and naringenin but not quercetin and fisetin in a 6-OHDA model of Parkinson’s disease.
Zbarsky V, Datla KP, Parkar S, Rai DK, Aruoma OI, Dexter DT.
Free Radic Res. 2005 Oct;39(10):1119-25.
PMID: 16298737
Similar articles
Select item 16317137
6.
Fisetin inhibits the activities of cyclin-dependent kinases leading to cell cycle arrest in HT-29 human colon cancer cells.
Lu X, Jung Ji, Cho HJ, Lim DY, Lee HS, Chun HS, Kwon DY, Park JH.
J Nutr. 2005 Dec;135(12):2884-90.
PMID: 16317137
Similar articles
Select item 17050681
7.
Flavonoid fisetin promotes ERK-dependent long-term potentiation and enhances memory.
Maher P, Akaishi T, Abe K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2006 Oct 31;103(44):16568-73. Epub 2006 Oct 18.
PMID: 17050681 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 17079162
8.
Anti-inflammatory activity of fisetin in human mast cells (HMC-1).
Park HH, Lee S, Oh JM, Lee MS, Yoon KH, Park BH, Kim JW, Song H, Kim SH.
Pharmacol Res. 2007 Jan;55(1):31-7. Epub 2006 Oct 10.
PMID: 17079162
Similar articles
Select item 17387141
9.
Fisetin, an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 6, down-regulates nuclear factor-kappaB-regulated cell proliferation, antiapoptotic and metastatic gene products through the suppression of TAK-1 and receptor-interacting protein-regulated IkappaBalpha kinase activation.
Sung B, Pandey MK, Aggarwal BB.
Mol Pharmacol. 2007 Jun;71(6):1703-14. Epub 2007 Mar 26. Erratum in: Mol Pharmacol. 2012 Jun;81(6):856.
PMID: 17387141 Free Article
Similar articles
Select item 18279803
10.
Suppressive effects of flavonoid fisetin on lipopolysaccharide-induced microglial activation and neurotoxicity.
Zheng LT, Ock J, Kwon BM, Suk K.
Int Immunopharmacol. 2008 Mar;8(3):484-94. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2007.12.012. Epub 2008 Jan 16.
PMID: 18279803
Similar articles
Select item 18359761
11.
Fisetin, a novel dietary flavonoid, causes apoptosis and cell cycle arrest in human prostate cancer LNCaP cells.
Khan N, Afaq F, Syed DN, Mukhtar H.
Carcinogenesis. 2008 May;29(5):1049-56. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgn078. Epub 2008 Mar 20.
PMID: 18359761 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 18396148
12.
The flavonoid fisetin promotes nerve cell survival from trophic factor withdrawal by enhancement of proteasome activity.
Maher P.
Arch Biochem Biophys. 2008 Aug 15;476(2):139-44. doi: 10.1016/j.abb.2008.03.023. Epub 2008 Mar 26.
PMID: 18396148
Similar articles
Select item 18761054
13.
Structural requirements for the flavonoid fisetin in inhibiting fibril formation of amyloid beta protein.
Akaishi T, Morimoto T, Shibao M, Watanabe S, Sakai-Kato K, Utsunomiya-Tate N, Abe K.
Neurosci Lett. 2008 Oct 31;444(3):280-5. doi: 10.1016/j.neulet.2008.08.052. Epub 2008 Aug 22.
PMID: 18761054
Similar articles
Select item 18922931
14.
A novel dietary flavonoid fisetin inhibits androgen receptor signaling and tumor growth in athymic nude mice.
Khan N, Asim M, Afaq F, Abu Zaid M, Mukhtar H.
Cancer Res. 2008 Oct 15;68(20):8555-63. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-08-0240.
PMID: 18922931 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 18949064
15.
The flavonoid, fisetin, inhibits UV radiation-induced oxidative stress and the activation of NF-kappaB and MAPK signaling in human lens epithelial cells.
Yao K, Zhang L, Zhang Y, Ye P, Zhu N.
Mol Vis. 2008;14:1865-71. Epub 2008 Oct 20.
PMID: 18949064 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 19037088
16.
A plant flavonoid fisetin induces apoptosis in colon cancer cells by inhibition of COX2 and Wnt/EGFR/NF-kappaB-signaling pathways.
Suh Y, Afaq F, Johnson JJ, Mukhtar H.
Carcinogenesis. 2009 Feb;30(2):300-7. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgn269. Epub 2008 Nov 26.
PMID: 19037088 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 19264955
17.
Induction of p53 contributes to apoptosis of HCT-116 human colon cancer cells induced by the dietary compound fisetin.
Lim DY, Park JH.
Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol. 2009 May;296(5):G1060-8. doi: 10.1152/ajpgi.90490.2008. Epub 2009 Mar 5.
PMID: 19264955 Free Article
Similar articles
Select item 19395653
18.
Dietary flavonoid fisetin induces a forced exit from mitosis by targeting the mitotic spindle checkpoint.
Salmela AL, Pouwels J, Varis A, Kukkonen AM, Toivonen P, Halonen PK, Perälä M, Kallioniemi O, Gorbsky GJ, Kallio MJ.
Carcinogenesis. 2009 Jun;30(6):1032-40. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgp101. Epub 2009 Apr 24.
PMID: 19395653 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 19633975
19.
Antimetastatic potential of fisetin involves inactivation of the PI3K/Akt and JNK signaling pathways with downregulation of MMP-2/9 expressions in prostate cancer PC-3 cells.
Chien CS, Shen KH, Huang JS, Ko SC, Shih YW.
Mol Cell Biochem. 2010 Jan;333(1-2):169-80. doi: 10.1007/s11010-009-0217-z. Epub 2009 Jul 26.
PMID: 19633975
Similar articles
Select item 19670328
20.
Fisetin, a natural flavonoid, targets chemoresistant human pancreatic cancer AsPC-1 cells through DR3-mediated inhibition of NF-kappaB.
Murtaza I, Adhami VM, Hafeez BB, Saleem M, Mukhtar H.
Int J Cancer. 2009 Nov 15;125(10):2465-73. doi: 10.1002/ijc.24628.
PMID: 19670328 Free PMC Article
Similar articles
Select item 19702784
21.
The hydroxyflavone, fisetin, suppresses mast cell activation induced by interaction with activated T cell membranes.