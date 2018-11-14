Letter to an Incipient Cancer Survivor

This is a letter I wrote to a dear friend from the 1970s who has been diagnosed recently with colon cancer. She had surgery last summer to remove the primary tumor, and is in the midst of a 12-week course of chemotherapy. She has, in my opinion, a well-balanced view of the relative merits of traditional vs alternative treatments. One unusual thing about her situation is that she has an extraordinary social support system, having led a community of peer counselors within the disability community for many years, and now benefiting personally from the community of people she has helped.
Dear M—-,
We would like to be able to derive from the research on controlled clinical trials a “best bet” treatment option, but the data to support this inference don’t exist. One reason is that only chemotherapy has been tested with controlled clinical trials, and for your particular brand of cancer, the odds that chemo offers don’t look attractive. For alternative treatment modalities, we have only anecdotes and not controlled trials. Another reason is that cancer is an individual disease, more so than heart disease or infectious diseases. Different people respond very differently, and the medical community has not yet figured out how to tell in advance which treatments will work for which patients.
Western medicine profoundly misunderstands the nature of cancer. The classical understanding is that cancer results from a series of random mutations as the body’s stem cells divide, culminating in some combination of genetic abnormalities that enable a single cell to evade apoptosis and all the body’s defenses against cancer. In this paradigm, the root of the problem is in the DNA of the cell nucleus. But we know from experiment this is not true. When the DNA-nucleus of a cancer cell is transplanted into a normal cell, the normal cell remains normal, and when the DNA-nucleus of a normal cell is transplanted into a cancer cell, the cell remains cancerous [ref, ref]. I don’t pretend to understand the true cause of cancer, but I suspect it is related to the mitochondria at the cellular level, and to immune and other deficiencies at the system level that make the metabolism as a whole hospitable to cancer.
When our bodies are healthy, cancer is nipped in the bud, probably as a frequent and routine occurrence. Cancerous cells are induced to commit suicide (apoptosis) or they are marked out by the immune system and destroyed by white blood cells. Cancer arises as a clinical reality only when the body fails to do this. Western medicine makes the mistake of focusing exclusively on killing the cancer, without attention to re-balancing the body or strengthening the immune system so cancer cannot recur. In fact, chemo and radiation both damage the immune system, which you depend on to guard against a recurrence.
I’ve heard some doctors say, and I believe it’s true, that all cancer treatment modalities rely in the end on your immune system to kill the last few cancer cells and to prevent recurrence. When cancer recurs, is it because just one cancer cell managed to survive the onslaught of chemo, or is it because the immune system is so weak that the body is highly vulnerable to new instances? It is an academic question, because in any case we need a healthy immune system to survive.
At some point, our plan will be to switch over from killing the cancer to healing your body and restoring your immune system. Maybe we’re already at that point, after surgery + four chemo infusions. Maybe you’re ready now to make the transition. Cancer-killing treatments make you feel bad, accelerate aging, and damage your body. In contrast, healing and immune support will feel good in the present and will have beneficial side-effects for other aspects of your health.
There are many credible alternative cancer treatments out there. None of them is a universal cure, but all of them have worked for some significant percentage of people who tried them. The plan will be to choose an alternative clinic or a medication or a diet plan and try it for about 6 weeks. The proposal depends critically on having a sensitive and non-harmful test that you can do every 6 weeks for feedback on whether the treatment is working.
My proposal will take time. I believe you have time. You’re not going to die this year or next year, and we have time to try at least a dozen treatments. We don’t expect the first one or the second to work, but there’s a good chance one of them will. There are many, many stories of people who have banished cancer from their bodies. You’re the next success story, waiting to be told.
I propose that you tell your oncologist that you want to find out if the 4 doses of chemo have killed the great majority of the cancer, so that you can now strengthen your own system to handle the last few (chemo-resistant) cells. Tell her that you are open to returning to chemo in the future should it be necessary, but that for the next phase, you want to try a series of alternative treatments that are non-toxic and have only beneficial side-effects. Each of these has worked for some fraction of patients, and your expectation is that one of them will work for you. Tell her that you would like to ask her to work with you as an expert diagnostician, using blood tests and subjective state of health to tell when a treatment is not working, so you can move to the next option, and to tell you when a treatment is working, so you can stick with it.
(I believe PET scans are the most informative test for cancer, but your oncologist will know much more than I. PET scans are expensive, and I imagine that insurers discourage their overuse. More concerning is that the radiation dose is about 100 times a chest x-ray [ref], so we’ll be counting on your oncologist to come up with a less damaging battery of tests that you can do, perhaps as often as every 6 weeks.)
We have lots of candidate treatments to try, from the Moss Report, from the Polizzi video or a long list of herbal medicines, from your sources and mine. There are approaches that involve killing cancer cells with medicines that are much less toxic to your non-cancerous cells, for example, intravenous vitamin C, curcumin, cannabis, dichloracetate, and many others. A complementary approach strengthens the body’s resistance to cancer, especially the immune system. In the end, it must be your own healthy immune system that protects you from cancer. Reishi and other mushroom extracts, Cimetidine=Tagamet, Nigella sativa (kalonji seed), spirulina, and green tea extract are among many nutracuticals that strengthen the body’s resistance to cancer. I want to remind you especially of the research of Valter Longo, a USC professor who has worked with fasting and diets that discourage cancer. There are alternative cancer clinics in Canada and Mexico and around the world that have cured some fraction of the people who have sought their help.
Almost all of these interventions have been attacked or dismissed as frauds. Sometimes this is because they really are frauds, and sometimes it is the medical community circling its wagons to avoid infiltration by researchers outside the mainstream. Until we look in detail at the accusations and the results, it is difficult to tell the difference, and even then we’re often left guessing. Much of the debunking is based on theory–“there is no credible biochemical mechanism by which xyz can cure cancer.” I take these pronouncements with a grain of salt, and look only at the empirical results. We don’t understand cancer well enough to dismiss anything on theoretical grounds
Any one of these options has a low probability of providing deliverance from your cancer, but you have time to try 10 or 20 of them, and there is a very good chance that you will respond to one of them. You are destined to become the next “miracle cure” cancer anecdote — we just don’t know yet which one you will be.
I’ve mentioned to you a fallback option, in the unlikely event we should find ourselves two or three years from now with a persistent, active threat of cancer. The last resort would be to replace your immune system with a bone marrow transplant from your niece (or another related donor, preferably younger). The upside is that the transplanted immune system absolutely will not tolerate your cancer, and will eliminate it promptly. The downside is that you expose yourself to “graft-vs-host disease”, in which your immune system also treats healthy cells as “foreign” and attacks them. This is a potentially fatal complication, and would probably consign you to immune suppressants for the rest of your life.
I’m in this with you for as long as it takes. So are your dear friends and family and the deep community of people who are full of gratitude for the years of love and attention you have offered them.
— Josh
The world needs more friends like you, Josh.
If I was facing her diagnosis, I would certainly want you as a friend. Your support, knowledge, and kindness will go a long way in helping her down this road. Kudos, Josh.
My mother died of colon cancer, from the time I was 14 until she died when I had just turned 18. They were four years of agony and praying for death. Naturally I’ve spent my adult life under the cloud of familial cancers, with requisite colonoscopies. This is one disease I’d like to vanquish. So, Josh you concluded your proposals with a sure-fire if dangerous way to beat cancer, replace your immune system with a (young) immune system with will fight the cancer and possibly your internal organs as well. Now it’s the ‘(young)’ I want to ask about , is there experimental evidence that replacement with a young immune system is what gives the anti-cancer response, or is it simply the replacement with a ‘new’ immune system (that is dis-regulated, or ‘differently-regulated’ to be pc)? That is, to make myself clear (Akshay?), what if you could rejuvenate the immune system already present, in situ? Do you suppose that might have the same effect and yet not risk autoimmune reactions? For example, newly born macrophage come out as fighters called M1 macrophage, and are often converted to M2 macrophages which are more conciliators, and actually collude to help protect cancer cells (which is no crime, mind you). If those M2 macs could be converted back to M1 macs, then the cancer would suddenly find its bodyguards are out to kill it. I think that’s doable.
I would agree Harold. Josh too mentioned in his letter how in our prime we have tools that nip cancer in the bud but as we age many of them progressively become dysfunctional. Thymus is the best example. Again for those that do not subscribe to aging as a program – it begins to shrink a few days after we are born – without any accumulated damage or other theory of aging. It seems to never stop shrinking and we depend on it for one our most important immune assassins: T-cells. Dr. Greg Fahy I believe is one of few who has succeeded in inversing the involution of the Thymus and Josh your dear friend must consider his regimen. Another one pointed out in one of my posts is a naturally derived cardiac glycoside which I believe is approved for cardiovascular health. It’s side effect is reversing the methylated silencing of Tumor Suppressor Genes – our 2nd most important if not the most important weapon to prevent cancer. This reversing leads to increase of TSG expression even in the aging. There is a study. Some of herbs and their extracts have studies that have decoded their action against cancer at the molecular level.
Thanks again Josh. As one, of no doubt many, Cancer surviving/fighting persons with scientific training I appreciate your thoughtfulness and practicalness. I’m about 14 years out from diagnosis, survived being on dialysis in the mornings, chemo in the early evening, and on & on, and now teach ballroom dance to other 70 year olds. Yes, and still get treatments from time to time and am holistic in my treatment choosing. I practice Dr. Longo’s Fasting Mimicing Diet and that’s help reduce my side effects.
Appreciatively, John
A close relative of mine got colon cancer, with liver metastasis after 6 months. She survived the typical 3 years, being on almost continued chemotherapy for that long time, and suffered 3 surgical interventions, the last one of them only the surgeon to say to the family that nothing could be done but return to the oncologist…..to die withing 0,5 -1 year more.
Alternative therapies like strongly increasing neutrophiles with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor where strongly discredited by head of Spanish oncologists here, based exclusively on the fact that its main proponent (Prof. Bru, UCM) “was not oncologist but Professor of Mathematics”!. My relative only adhered very slightly to this alternative therapy because of discomfort with too frequent G-CSF injections needed. She increased her neutrophiles only around one tenth of what Prof. Bru recommended to be effective.
At the beginning of the disease I also suggested to the oncologist about the potential role of methionine restriction (to try to “kill” tumor by famine) to what the oncologist reacted (opposed) strongly stating that high nutritional state was absolutely necessary.
She also tried (mild to avoid rebound) oral treatment with bicarbonate because many serious scientific paper from a research group in Florida (US) showed that it strongly inhibited metastases (around 90% inhibition) although not at all the growth of the tumor. The result we got was exactly what those papers said. Oncologist was surprised because of the long time (1,5 year) that it took for the secondary cancer cells in the liver to metastatize to lung and peritoneum, 1,5 years after they had “closed” the patient at the 3rd surgical intervention saying that “nothing could be done” to save her. In fact she finally died from the huge liver tumors (“more than 10” tumors counted, and some more than 13 cm in size at 9 months prior to death), fortunately without the strong pain that would have occurred should the cancer have invaded the bones. I am grateful to the Florida scientists for this. They only published their scientific papers but this was very nice for my relative in the end.
Among the chemotherapies she received one was “Cetuximab” about which discrediting huge studies (based on more than 500.000 people studied) were published after the death of my relative. These “officially adopted” treatments (huge proteins that scarcely can cross huge tumor masses containing lipid membranes), absolutely useless, cost around 100.000 Eur per pateient per 6 months treatment and are draining our public health social security system of resources.
My general impression was that the oncologists behave as a group of professional interest rather than caring for the patients, in what refers to alternative treatments, and also that a lot of interest on the side of international pharmaceutical companies are dominating the oncologists who simply obey them… Of course the oncologists never recognized their ignorance about cancer. Impossibility to cure colon cancer with metastasis was explained to us only by the surgeons (the ones who save many lives when they catch the cancer “on time”, before it enters the internal medium and metastatizes).
So, this is my very ugly experience with cancer and the oncology medical establishment. It was clear to me that they know almost nothing about cancer. And it makes me especially angry when they say in TV that 50% of colon cancer cases are nowadays “cured” when this is absolutely false. What they “cure” is cases in which cancer has still not crossed the barrier with the internal medium. When it is inside and creates metastasis, there is no cure at all by any oncologist worldwide. That is for sure. I have experience asking for help with important specialists at CA-USA, Norway, UK, Japan and Taiwan apart form various different ones in Spain.
My mother died of cancer, mercifully in only 2 months, but it was a shock and lead to me immersing myself in cancer literature, before I realised cancer was in many ways inseparable from aging.
My own 2 pence recommendation for a possible way to cure cancer is via the innate immune system, stimulated by a fever (or just heat?):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3312698/#!po=62.0000
I was interested in reading your letter as my family has had its fair share of cancer.
Your first paragraph is relatively truthful. Many cancers are just difficult to treat and one patient with colon cancer does not have the same cancer as another colon cancer patient. But then you went off track and started misquoting references and making up data.
“Western medicine profoundly misunderstands the nature of cancer.” Seriously? And you do?
“But we know from experiment this is not true.” Did you even read the references you provided about cytoplasmic transfer? You got it backwards. The two papers (by the same group) took cytoplasmic material (cytoplasts) from malignant rat liver cells and transferred it into normal rat liver cells which made them malignant. Fusion of cytoplasm from normal cells into tumor cells made them less tumorigenic. How is that the same as taking DNA-nucleus from malignant cells into normal cells? The references provide further support for the idea that the DNA mutations in the cancer cell results in mutated cytoplasmic proteins (or other cellular components) that can increase cell growth of normal cells.
“I don’t pretend to understand the true cause of cancer, but I suspect it is related to the mitochondria at the cellular level”. You suspect? How about give the second rat reference the credit for suggesting this idea first.
“There are many credible alternative cancer treatments out there.”. Please name one proven alternative treatment. One. Proven.
Now let’s talk about the clinical study you cite. It’s a small study published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science. “I like to quote this 2014 study of women with ovarian cancer. The lower the weight, the longer the survival.” Why do the authors of this study state the exact opposite in their Discussion? “Underweight patients in our study showed a significantly poor survival rate than other BMI groups.”
“There are alternative cancer clinics in Canada and Mexico and around the world that have cured some fraction of the people who have sought their help.” What fraction would that be? Try 0%. Did any of those clinics actually try to monitor and kept track of these patients? No. Did any of those clinics compare their patients responses from their ‘miracle’ treatments to patients receiving no treatment or palliative care? No. Why? Because if they did, the clinics would find that their treatments are useless. They have a vested interest (read profit!) in ‘hype’ not ‘proof’. The only thing these clinics do is separate desperate people with a debilitating disease from their hard earned money.
What exactly was your goal of this ‘letter’? Satire? Convince readers to buy useless herbal medicines? What?
Thanks for your comment, Jonas. I am writing my opinion, and there is evidence in support, and I hope it is clear from context that I don’t claim to represent the consensus of the medical community.
Yes, I think that dominant view that cancer is caused by somatic mutations is incorrect. The evidence in favor of that position is that most teratogens are also carcinogens. (Incidentally, this is the basis of the Ames test that has been widely used for screening carcinogens for decades.) But in the decades since the Ames test, we’ve learned that cell metabolism is controlled by epigenetics much more so than genetics, and an epigenetic basis for cancer makes more sense to me. I’m not alone, but I grant you that this is still a minority opinion. Here is a link to the Wikipedia article on cancer epigenetics.
Concerning the experiments in which cell nuclei and cytoplasms were swapped: I would say it makes little difference whether you talk about keeping the nucleus and swapping out the cytoplasm or keeping the cytoplasm and swapping out the nucleus. This experiment has been repeated several times since the original in 1987, and the result is always the same: it is the cytoplasm that determines whether the cell is cancerous, not the DNA.
Of course, I don’t take credit for the idea that cancer is a mitochondrial disease. I should have credited Otto Warburg, who was the first to put forward the germ of this idea in the 1930s.
You challenge me to “Please name one proven alternative treatment. One. Proven.” I hope I have made it clear in the article that proof is exactly what we lack. The alternative treatments have not been tested with randomized case-control studies. Only surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy have been subjected to tests with that level of rigor. My point is that that doesn’t mean that these treatments are ineffective–only that we know so much less about them. The reasons that we know less about them have more to do with economics and patent law than they do with the merits of the treatment. It is for this reason that I counsel my friend to try a dozen unproven treatments, with the expectation that there is a good chance one of them will help her, maybe cure her.
Concerning the relationship between BMI and survival, I thank you for pointing out an error. The graph I included shows just what I said, but it comes from an earlier study, not the one that I linked to. After reading your comment, I have reviewed more evidence on BMI and cancer survival, and I find that there are conflicting claims. As you said, the study that I linked to actually found higher survival for higher BMI. I’ve removed the diagram and the discussion of BMI from the post, with gratitude to you and apologies to my readers.
Concerning alternative cancer clinics: My point is that some people who go to these clinics come away cured, and many more come away with significant benefit that lasts for years. Typically, these cures occur after patients have exhausted Western medical treatment, and their doctors have given them up to die. In other words, people go there in desperation, and some of them are helped. We don’t know what their success rates would be under standardized conditions. We don’t know how their cure rates might be affected if people went there before they reached the desperation of late-stage cancer. I don’t know of an unbiased survey of alternative cancer centers that could help guide us to those that are more credible, and if any readers can point me to one, I will be grateful to study it.
Thanks again for your comment, Jonas. The perspective you offer is shared by many cancer professionals, and deserves representation here.
Cancer is such a terrible and terribly complicated problem, but we’re certainly making remarkable headway. Most recent successes are based on immunotherapy, most specifically priming the patient’s own immune system to attack and kill the cancer cells. This has been impeded by cancer’s ability to fool the immune system into perceiving them as normal cells and therefore not killing them. The recent Nobel prizes in medicine were awarded to two scientists who figured out a way to bypass this dilemma and inhibit negative immune regulation. This is an enormous step and has been described as the penicillin of cancer therapy.
To this end, I would say that any method that enhances immunity is almost certainly a good thing, be that hyperthermia as described in the article posted by Mark, rapamycin, cistanche, reishi, puerhh tea, green tea, modified rice bran, or curcumin, it’s worth a shot. Some western oncologists are also starting to employ ldn along with cbd as a complement to chemotherapy.
I understand the comments expressed by Jonas, but I’m not sure why, when given the equivalent of a death sentence, one wouldn’t try all kinds of options, as well as the standard ones to try to defeat this awful illness.
If you wish to read more. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/10/181001093316.htm