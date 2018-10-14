A cure for Alzheimer’s? Yes, a cure for Alzheimer’s!

This is the most important column I’ve ever written. The message is quite complex–dozens of new health parameters to test for and to optimize, all of them interacting in ways that will require new training for MDs. The message is also as simple as it can be: There is a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. You can stop reading right here, and buy two copies of Dale Bredesen’s book, one for you and one for your doctor: The End of Alzheimer’s.
Dr Bredesen’s spectacular success is easily lost in a flood of overly-optimistic, early hype about any number of magic cures. This is an excuse for the New York Times, the Nobel Prize committee, and the mainstream of medical research, but it’s no excuse for me. I’ve known Bredesen for 14 years, and I’ve written about his work in the past. His book has been out for a year, and I should have written this column earlier.
I suspect you’re waiting for the punch line: what is Bredesen’s cure? That’s exactly what I felt when I read about his work three years ago. But there isn’t a short answer. That’s part of the frustration, but it’s also a reason that Bredesen’s paradigm may be a template for novel research approaches cancer, heart disease, and aging itself.
|The Bredesen protocol consists of a battery of dozens of lab tests, combined with interviews, consideration of life style, home environment, social factors, dentistry, leaky gut, mineral imbalances, hormone imbalances, sleep and more. This leads to an individual diagnosis: Which of 36 factors known to affect APP cleavage are most important in this particular case? How can they be addressed for this individual patient?
Brain cells have on their surface a protein called APP, which is a dependence receptor. It is like a self-destruct switch whose default is in the ON position. The protein that binds to the receptor is a neurotrophin ligand, and in the absence of the neurotrophin ligand, the receptor signals the cell to die.
APP cleavage is the core process that led Bredesen down a path to his understanding of the etiology of AD 16 years ago. APP is Amyloid Precursor Protein, and it is sensitive to dozens of kinds of signals, adding up the pros and the cons to make a decision, to go down one of two paths. It can be cleaved in two, creating signal molecules that cause formation of new synapses and formation of new brain cells; or it can be cleaved in four, creating signal molecules that lead to trimming back of existing synapses, and eventually, to apoptosis, cell suicide of neurons.
In a healthy brain, these two processes are balanced so we can learn new things and we can forget what is unimportant. But in the Alzheimer’s brain, destruction (synaptoclastic) dominates creation (synaptoblastic), and the brain withers away.
On the right, one of the fragments is beta amyloid. Beta amyloid blocks the dependence receptor, so the receptor cannot receive the neurotrophin ligand that gives it permission to go on living. Beta amyloid is one of the 4 pieces, when the APP molecule goes down the branch where it is split in 4.
One of the signals that determines whether APP splits in 2 or in 4 is beta amyloid itself. This implies a positive feedback loop; beta amyloid leads to even more beta amyloid, and in the Alzhyeimer’s patient, this is a runaway process. But positive feedback loops work in both directions–a boon to Bredesen’s clinical approach. If the balance in signaling can be tipped from the right to the left pathway in the diagram above, this can lead to self-reinforcing progress in the healing direction. In the cases where Bredesen’s approach has led to stunning reversals of cognitive loss, this is the underlying mechanism that explains the success.
Amyloid has been identified with AD for decades, and for most of that time the mainstream hypothesis was that beta-amyloid plaques cause the disease. (Adherents to this view have been referred to jokingly as BAPtists.) But success in dissolving the plaques has not led to restored cognitive function. In Bredesen’s narrative, generation of large quantities of beta amyloid are a symptom of the body’s attempts to triage a dying brain.
To tip the balance back toward growing new synapses
Having identified the focal point that leads to AD, Bredesen went to work first in the lab, then in the clinic, to identify processes that tend to tip the balance one way or the other. He has compiled quite a list.
This explains why no single drug can have much effect on AD; it’s because the primary decision point depends on a balance among so many pro-AD (synaptoclastic) and anti-AD (synaptoblastic) signals. Addressing them all may be impractical in any given patient, so the Bredesen protocol is built around a detailed diagnostic process that identifies the factors that are most important in each individual case.
Three primary types of AD
Bredesen’s diagnosis begins with classifying each case of AD into one of three broad constellations of symptoms, with associated causes.
Type I is inflammatory. It is found more often in people with carry one or two ApoE4 alleles (a gene long associated with Alzheimer’s) and runs in families. Laboratory testing will often demonstrate an increase in C- reactive protein, in interleukin-2, tumor necrosis factor, insulin resistance and a decrease in the albumin:globulin ratio.
Type II is atrophic. It also occurs more often those who carry one or two copies of Apoε4, but occurs about a decade later. Here we do not see evidence of inflammatory markers (they may be decreased), but rather deficiencies of support for our brain synapses. These include decreased hormonal levels of thyroid, adrenal, testosterone, progesterone and/or estrogen, low levels of vitamin D and elevated homocysteine.
Type III is toxic. This occurs more often in those who carry the Apoε3 allele rather than Apoε4 so it does not tend to run in families. This type tends to affect more brain areas, which may show neuroinflammation and vascular leaks on a type of MRI called FLAIR, and associated with low zinc levels, high copper, low cortisol, high Reverse T3, elevated levels of mercury or mycotoxins or infections such as Lyme disease with its associated coinfections.
(This box quoted from Dr Neil Nathan’s book review)
There’s also a Type 1.5, associated with diabetes and sugar toxicity, a Type IV, which is vascular dementia, and a Type V which is traumatic damage to the brain.
These categories are just a start. The patient will work closely with an expert physician to determine, first, where are the most important imbalances to address, and, second, which of the changes that cna address them are most accessible for the life style of this particular patient.
Success
Bredesen wrote a paper in 2014 about successes in reversing cognitive decline with his first ten patients. As of this writing, he has treated over 3,000 patients with the protocol called RECODE (for REversal of COgnitive DEcline), and he claims success with all of them, in the sense of measurable improvement in cognitive performance. This contrasts with the utter failure of all previous methods, which claim, at best, to slow cognitive decline.
Translation to the millions of Alzheimer’s patients will require training of local practitioners all across the country. A few doctors have already learned parts of the Bredesen protocol, and Bredesen’s website can help you find someone to guide your program, but you will probably have to travel. The first training for doctors is being organized now through the Institute for Functional Medicine.
Implications
This is a new paradigm for how to study chronic, debilitating diseases. Type 2 diabetes comes to mind as the next obvious candidate for reversal through an individualized, comprehensive program. Terry Wahls has pioneered a similar approach with MS. Cancer and heart disease may be in the future.
I’ll go out on a limb and say I think Bredesen’s protocol is the most credible generalized anti-aging program we have. (Blame me for the hyperbole, not Dr Bredesen — he has never made any such claim.) Could we adopt Bredesen’s research method to accelerate research in anti-aging medicine? Perhaps biomarkers for aging (especially methylation age) are approaching a point where they could be used as feedback for an individualized program, but Horvath’s PhenoAge clock will probably have to be 10 times more accurate to be used for individuals. Averaging over ~100 individuals can give this factor of 10 in a clinical trial. Still, we don’t have the kind of mechanistic understanding of aging that Bredesen himself developed for AD before bringing his findings to the clinic; and this is probably because causes of aging are more complex and varied than AD.
Disclaimers: I’m pre-disposed to think highly of Dale Bredesen and his ideas for 3 reasons. He was a friend to me, and gave me a platform when I was new to the field of aging. He believes that aging is programmed. And his multi-factorial approach parallels the research I have advocated for researching other aspects of aging.
Hello there
I saw the protocol when it was first published on the Buck Institute website…
Which has been removed, I think to drive patient traffic to Bredsen and co.
That protocol included MELATONIN which I do not see in the protocol above. Melatonin will cause changes in many other hormones such as suppressing Lutenizing Hormone which has been implicated in Alzheimer\s disease buynis not mentikoned above. Melatonin also causes an increase in progesterone which is very neuroprotective adn declines with age. Years before this protocol Brazilian doctors were stopping Alzheimner\s form progressing with just melatonin supplemenbtation at night. Recently there was a study showing that melatonin and exercise reversed dementia in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s. Whhy don’t you ask Bredsen what happened to the melatonin in te original protocol? And why he has not identified :LH incrteases plus progesterone decreases after age 50 as a prime driver of Alzheimers?? If he truly has identified various subtypes of Alzheimers that’s great . It just looks a bit complicated to me and the removal of melatonin from the protocol does not make sense to me as I am ujnder the impression that melatonin is the active hormone doing all the heavy lifitng in Alzheimer\s reversal.If they are hiding the melatonin I am guessing they might want to make the protocol hard to follow without a physician. Possibly the melatonin is hidden behind the “optimize progesterone” part of the plan. I wrote a book all about it and here is the link>>>>
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007SHFRSS
ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENTS THAT ACTUALLY WORKED IN SMALL STUDIES! (BASED ON NEW, CUTTING-EDGE, CORRECT THEORY!) THAT WILL NEVER BE TESTED & YOU WILL NEVER HEAR ABOUT FROM YOUR MD OR BIG PHARMA !
Melatonin is part of the treatment for some patients — I don’t know if it’s just a few or almost all. Read the book. The protocol is evolving as Bredesen gains more field experience and learning from it. But it’s already the only game in town — real cures for people who have been given only palliatives in the past.
Sounds enormously expensive. To what extent is AD reversed? Do people come back functional? Why would you think, given the proposed mechanism, that this is in any way, anti-aging (truthfully we use some of the same reasoning in some of our approaches), but what other evidence is there of rejuvenation, rather than the ‘cure’ (to be seen, how long does it last, does it take life-long ‘adjustments’? And the little things, like activating PPR-gamma and TERT, how are they effected, not to mention changing the concentrations of the all the hormones, peptides, cytokines etc. In ways this seems a bit like the ‘bio-similar’ approach to duplicating the blood composition of a young person, which seems to have some effect. Gratitude is not a good reason for accepting evidence. Everyone wants to cure AD (us too), but I can’t see how this will translate to tens of millions of people. I believe there are better ways- even here, which of the components are unnecessary to produce the desired effects, just going through them combinatorially to see which could be eliminated would take a lifetime, maintaining the levels of expensive biologicals in the blood over long periods of time would be extremely labor-intensive and expensive.
It’s too early to have any idea how much it will cost. It’s still being done as an extension of a research project. The treatments themselves are not expensive, even in aggregate. Lab tests are just a few thousand dollars–less than a week in a nursing home. The big cost is the expert guidance. Within a few years, we will have a national corps of professionals trained in this specialty. After that, maybe an AI system that makes individualized diagnosis both cheaper and more accurate.
As to my claim that the Bredesen protocol is anti-aging and not just anti-Alzheimer’s, I am out on a limb here, trusting my intuition. The intuition is based on the fact that so many of the components overlap with other anti-aging regimens (e.g., glutathione, vitamin D, low-sugar, sleep hygiene, immune health), and also to my belief that the brain plays a role in regulating the rate of aging.
I believe the issue of Alzheimer’s and neurodegeneration to be far more simple from a pathophysiological perspective. Alzheimer’s is fundamentally caused by aldehyde toxicity stemming from one or a combination of alcohol intake, diet (i.e. high carb/low fat), candida infection, tobacco, and diminished capacity to weather oxidative stress due to ageing. Bizarrely enough, I believe a physiologically sound hangover cure is the only way to halt its progression. The problem is, from a capitalistic perspective, that the same ‘aldehyde detoxification protocol’ (combining ALA, NAC, nicotinic acid, vitamin C, zinc, sulforaphane etc.), would be integral in so many other NDCs (autoimmune disorders, degenerative disorders, even, I expect, cancers), that industry does not want to acknowledge such a basic principle. I’ve written about it in my less than scientific blog.
@Joshua
“Alzheimer’s is fundamentally caused by aldehyde toxicity stemming from one or a combination of alcohol intake, diet (i.e. high carb/low fat) ”
How do you explain the low rates of dementia in the well studied “Blue Zone centenarians”
High complex carb/low fat and protein is a proven longevity diet.
Alzheimer’s is fundamentally speaking caused by aldehyde toxicity, whether from diet (high carb), alcohol, smoking, candida, unhealthy vegetable oils etc… An aldehyde detoxification protocol mirroring that of a physiologically sound hangover cure is the most obvious approach to halt it’s progression. ALA, NAC, nicotinic acid, zinc, selenium, molybdenum, vitamin C, glutamine, glycine, taurine, beta alanine. The same protocol would be invaluable in almost every NDC in the developed world.
Wow! This is the reason I am a regular reader of Josh’s blog. What a gem. I was completely unaware of Bredesen’s work and without Josh’s brilliantly short explanation I would have missed the importance. I agree with Josh this seems to be the best current approach and success in anti aging. I am personally even more thrilled because one of the strategies of our team of scientists is based on exactly this: multifactorial action to rebalance back to levels as seen in youth. I will be buying and devouring this book asap.
Josh is right in my opinion.
I am treating patients very similarly to the Bredesen protocol (in Germany) and I see more or less the same results.
Patients ARE getting better, typical symtoms can be halted and in many cases reversed. I don’ think the significance of this has been appreciated. Big Pharma will hate this.
Increasing telomeres, reducing oxidative stress and NF-kB, increasing insulin sensitivity, increasing glutathione, increasing stem cell mediated repair, etc., etc…..
This IS pretty much a recipe for addressing every cause and symptom of aging.
We are trying this approach on our 20 year old son with autism and it is working. We believe!
I had a thought….
when you find something that is unpatentable that can cure a particular condition and you want to make money off of your discovery, you have to hide it in a confusing mix. I have a freind who runs a biopharma plant and figured out that Lactoferrin was a sugar that when taken every day clings to the inner walls of one’s bladder and makes it harder for bacteria to attach and cause a UTI. He added a bunch of othe substances to it and is now selling it to doctors a an alternative to antibiotics. Of course he gets a great price for the product because it works in most cases. BUt it really has only one active ingredient, and the rest ot the ingredients cold be considered a smoke screen, Just some food for thought. If I had to guess , I would say melatonin is the active ingredient in the Bredsen protocol.
(1) Dale wouldn’t do that, and (2) if melatonin cured AD, we’d have known it long ago. Three studies reported here were done in the 1990s, and showed only modest benefits of melatonin in AD trials.