Aubrey & Me

I’ve been in the field of aging research from the late 1990s, just the time when Aubrey de Grey was getting his start. Before others, Aubrey had the vision to realize that cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s would never be conquered without addressing their biggest risk factor: aging.
From the beginning, I admired Aubrey’s successes in communicating with scholars and the public, and I reached out to him. He has always been gracious and supportive of me personally, appreciating the large common ground that we share. There is, however, one foundational issue on which we disagreed from the start.
Aubrey regards aging as an accumulation of damage. Evolution has permitted the damage to accumulate at late ages because (as Medawar theorized in 1952) there is little or no selection against it, since almost no animals live long enough in the wild to die of old age. Aubrey’s program is called SENS, where the E stands for “engineering.” The idea is to engineer fixes to the 7 major areas where things fall apart with age.
I regard aging as a programmed process, rooted in gene expression. Just as we express growth genes when we are in the womb and ramp up the sex hormones when we reach puberty, so the process continues to a phase of self-destruction. In later life, we over-express genes for inflammation and cell suicide; we under-express genes for antioxidants, autophagy (recycling), and repair of biomolecules. I believe in an approach to anti-aging that works through the body’s signaling environment. If we can shift the molecular signals in an old person to look like the profile of a young person, then the person will become young. The body is perfectly capable of doing its own repair, and needs no engineering from us.
Over the years, research findings have accumulated, and both Aubrey and I have learned a thing or two. I’m happy to say that our favored strategies are converging, even as our philosophical underpinnings continue to differ.
A unifying idea in my research has been that aging is an evolved adaptation. This is a statement about evolutionary biology, but I came to it before I studied evolution, by looking at the phenomenology and genetics of aging.
- The body does not appear to be doing its best to stay young. We can see this because when the body is under stress, it has less available resources, but manages to a better job of protecting us from aging damage. This phenomenon is called hormesis.
- There are single genes that can be disabled, greatly extending lifespan in worms. Some of these have no known detrimental side-effects (pleiotropy). These could only have persisted in the genome if natural selection is favoring aging for its own sake. Similar genes exist in higher organisms, though their effects on lifespan are not as dramatic as the 10-fold increase in worms’ life expectancy in worms that comes from eliminating both copies of AGE-1.
- Most genes that affect the rate of aging have been around for a long time, and do the same job. This means they are evolutionarily conserved. For example, insulin is the most effective modulator of aging in mammals (including humans). In higher animals, insulin is secreted by the pancreas, from whence it regulates blood sugar and fat storage. But yeast cells existed half a billion years before the first mammals, and have no pancreas; and yet insulin was already a primary modulator of aging in yeast.
Programmed aging and optimism
There was a time when I spoke of “aging genes” and looked for drugs that could jam their targets and turn the genes off. Meanwhile, the science of epigenetics, or gene expression, was coming of age, so to speak. We learned that genes are turned on and off, not just in different tissues, but at different times of life. I came to think less in terms of “aging genes”, more about multipurpose genes that are deployed in appropriate combinations when we are young, keeping us strong and healthy. But as we get older, the proportions change. Aging is not accomplished via new mechanisms of self-destruction, which evolution invented for that purpose. Rather, the proportions are re-shuffled and change gradually, with effects that are more and more detrimental over time.
- For example, the immune system is vital for protecting the body, but it becomes indiscriminate with age. In older people, the immune system fails to protect us from microbial infections, and simultaneously, immunity turns against the self. Autoimmunity contributes to arthritis and to Type 2 Diabetes (metabolic syndrome), as well as playing a role in AD.
- For example, p53 is a gene that promotes apoptosis, or cell suicide. We need for cells to be smart enough to destroy themselves when they are infected with a virus or if they are cancerous. But later in life, apoptosis is on a hair trigger, and we lose muscle and nerve cells that are still healthy and functional.
- For example, inflammation is used as a primary defense against microbes, and a way to eliminate tissue around a wound so that it can be replaced; but as we get older, signals that promote inflammation are dialed up higher and higher. Chronic inflammation contributes importantly to all the diseases of old age.
Twenty years ago, I imagined one or a few medications that would block the effects of aging genes. I wrote that the thesis of programmed aging implied great optimism about the ease with which aging might be combatted. I thought that merely lengthening telomeres might add many years to our lifespan.
Ten years ago, I saw that what was needed was re-balancing of signaling molecules to create a more youthful environment. My hope was that a few transcription factors (master regulator genes) might control a large number of signal molecules and we might set the clock by controlling just a handful of master signals.
More recently, I have come to realize that shortening telomeres are only a small part of the aging program. Worse, there is no clear line between transcription factors and hormones. Most hormones affect transcription, and most transcription factors have direct metabolic effects. There are thousands of transcription factors in the human genome. As a result, my robust optimism has been tempered, and I have come to think that we need to look for ways to re-balance a great number of genes to effect rejuvenation. I still believe in a signaling approach, but I see signals as a tangled web of cause and effect, in which every cause is also an effect, and every effect has a side-effect. Modulation of the signaling system toward a more youthful state is possible, but not easy.
Aubrey’s program, too, has changed over time
Aubrey has never believed that aging evolved as a program, but rather that aging is a manifestation of damage that is permitted to accumulate because of evolutionary neglect. Recently, he has argued explicitly against the idea of programmed aging, not for the reasons that traditional evolutionists offer, but by an argument that is uniquely his own. In his words, “it is impossible for a species to maintain two sets of genetic pathways whose selected actions diametrically oppose each other. Specifically, since we clearly have a great deal of anti-aging machinery…we cannot also have pro-aging machinery.” (My response is that we have pro-aging and anti-aging machinery that are activated at different times of life.)
Over two decades, Aubrey, too has paid attention to research results, and his thinking about what is necessary to achieve rejuvenation is changing. I see changes in the combinations of signal molecules and call it an evolved program. Aubrey sees the same thing and calls it “dysregulation”, which is a kind of damage. Aubrey and I agree that re-balancing of hormones and other signal molecules is going to be essential.
Aubrey now finds optimism in the existence of what he calls “cross-talk”. If we engineer a fix for one kind of damage, the body may sometimes regain the ability to repair other, seemingly unrelated kinds of damage. Hence, we may not have to engineer solutions to everything—some will come for free. A dramatic example is in the benefit of senolytics. Cells become senescent over time. I see this as a programmed consequence of short telomeres; Aubrey sees it as a response to damage in the cells. But both of us were surprised and delighted to learn, a few years ago, that elimination of senescent cells in mice had 20-30% benefits for lifespan. Even though only a tiny fraction of all cells become senescent, they are a major source of cytokines (signal molecules) that promote inflammation and can cause nearby cells to become senescent in a vicious circle; this apparently accounts for the great benefit that comes from eliminating them. If we find appropriately selective senolytic agents that can eliminate senescent cells without collateral damage, then the signals that up-regulate inflammation will be cut way back, and a great deal of the work needed to repair inflammatory damage is obviated.
The SENS 7
The SENS web site still lists the same 7 categories of damage that Aubrey has used for many years. But the program to address these 7 has shifted a bit from bioengineering of exogenous solutions to signaling approaches that support the body’s innate mechanisms (which we know are sufficient to keep the body in good repair through several decades of early life). For eliminating the plaques associated with AD, SENS at one time favored the engineering of artificial antibodies that would attack them, but more recently they see promise in the discovery of Dr. Sudhir Paul that our bodies already have catalytic antibodies, each capable of destroying many antibodies and re-cycling itself for the next one. Where once Aubrey saw the need for tissue engineering to replace worn-out body parts, he now sees promise in reprogramming somatic cells to become stem cells, so that our bodies can regenerate damaged tissues endogenously. Aubrey’s 1999 dissertation in biochemistry was about the theory that aging was caused by the damage inflicted by free radicals generated in our mitochondria, but he has long since embraced the fact that free radicals have an important role as signal molecules, so that anti-oxidants are not helpful for anti-aging.
Aging is not the only threat to human life
One respect in which my thinking has always departed from Aubrey’s is that I see humans as part of a continuous web of life on earth, integrated into a global ecosystem. Aubrey doesn’t worry about the Sixth Extinction that human activity has initiated because he anticipates that future humans will invent ways to support future human life as necessary. I value nature for its own sake, and I also believe that human life depends on ecoystem support in ways for which we have seen hints, but that we have not yet begun to study. Aubrey draws a sharp line between the value of human life and the value of other life, and he is highly optimistic about the ability of our species to find new ways to sustain ourselves in a post-ecologic world.
The Bottom Line
In my youthful enthusiasm, I was entirely too optimistic about the prospects for near-term anti-aging fixes. Aubrey was probably too conservative about the scope of what needed to be done to generate man-made solutions for problems the body can’t solve itself. I have come to understand the complexity of the body’s signaling network, and the fact that it is inseparable from cellular metabolism. Aubrey has come to realize that the body has endogenous solutions that can be activated more easily than we can engineer substitutes for them. I’ve been moving the timeline out, as he has been moving the timeline in, and there is much that we agree about.
I’m grateful to Aubrey — we all are — for the energy, the expertise, and the humor that he has brought to his chosen role, as a public advocate for bringing anti-aging strategies into the mainstream of medical research.
Josh, Harold Katcher and I also believe in programmed aging. You will be glad to know we did it! And it was spectacularly successful. We just completed our 2nd trial. We can’t reveal much till publication but we managed to do exactly what you mentioned above about signaling system and resetting gene expression pattern to a youthful one. Harold can probably tell you a tiny bit more about the results in really old SD rats.
Wow!
Do you have a date for publication, Akshay?
Congratulations on your (to be announced) results!
Thank you Mark. Probably in 4 to 5 months.
Another great article, Josh, thank you.
[ Josh said: “I’ve been moving the timeline out, as he has been moving the timeline in, and there is much that we agree about.” ]
In reading a few of your interviews on the internet, I have noticed that you have moved the timeline out.
I have felt that way for a while, regarding extending lifespan. There are exogenous substance that effect endogenous processes but by my observation they preserve the human in a healthier state for a longer period of time while only extending life span minimally.
I am okay with that. I would rather die younger and still functional for longer rather than live longer in a debilitated state.
Still, it would be nice if we could figure out how to do both.
I think it is too early to be pessimistic about the prospects for life-extension by restoring telomeres. After all they are extremely important for regulating gene expression. So I still think – like you used to – that it could be an easy win. Might be a good idea to run a course of senolytics first to clear out the ‘far-gone’ cells, and then rejuvenate the rest.
Nice, though Aubrey and I have had our disagreements I will credit him with creating a ’cause’, an organization actually attempting to do something about aging, at a time when others took the advice of folks like Leonard Hayflick, Tom Kirkwood and others, to just not bother with the possibilities of extending life by significant amounts, that just wasn’t possible. Now, both Hayflick and Kirkwood are in Aubrey’s corner. To me, the basic concept that Nature just ‘doesn’t get it’, and that we humans can engineer a better system that would give us the near immortality that Aubrey desires, is arrogant. To begin with, engineering a system as complex as a living eukaryotic cell is clearly beyond our abilities until we understand that system, and we do not. Life it is still complex beyond our understanding and the best we can to understanding living systems in all their complexity is to make simplified computer models that sometimes act as our cells do. However, most of the clues to reverting cells and bodies to an earlier (though still differentiated state) have already been discovered. We (our group in India) have taken full advantage of these clues and have had some remarkable successes already. It is extremely arrogant to think that Nature is a poor dummy that we can help to ‘get things right’. Nature set limits on lifespan as an adaptation to the niches of living things, (it amazes me that there are ‘annual’ and ‘biennial’ plants with lifespans of one or two years respectively, yet biologists can’t accept programmed aging in animals, when it is so clear in plants); do annual plants have yet to discover how to live for years, or is their habitat (they’re weeds that grow in disturbed areas)? Human beings have gone beyond the dictates and rewards of evolution, without spending a million years doing it, we can fly, travel underwater for thousands of miles, and even journey through the vacuum of space, all without (biological) evolution’s help, and it’s now time to control our own lifespan lengths. Sadly I’m still debating whether humanity deserves extended lifespans, (Gilgamesh, (the semi-mythical Sumerian King), who discovered a plant that conferred immortality threw it away with the conviction that “immortality is not for Man), so perhaps we’ll start with dogs.
Beautifully said.
Josh,
Of course I agree with programmed aging. I know (no doubt) that A PROGRAM FOR AGING EXISTS (and has been selected for), THAT AGING IS GENETICALLY PROGRAMMED, I know it since I entered the field in 1988. Because I am a biologist (and biogerontologist), and therefore I perfectly know that every animal species has an species-specific (maximum) longevity (rats 4 years, horses 56, humans 122 years). This means that longevity is surely written in our genome (impossible to be untrue, no need to do any experiment to demonstrate such an obviousness). Do you think that body size can NOT be written on the genome of each species? Same case for aging.
Also, I worked 25 years at the laboratory with isolated well coupled functional mitochondria and measured properly their mitROS production (mitROSp) rates. They “spoke to me” repeatedly, and they said well aloud: “Whenever we want, we decrease the mitROSp PER UNIT OF ELECTRON FLOW AT THE RESPIRATORY CHAIN! (we lower the FRL%-abbreviation invented by Gustavo Barja many years ago, “they say to me”). They do it in birds like pigeons (compared to rats), and canaries and parakeets (compared to mice), they do it (lower FRL%) also in caloric restriction, and in protein restriction, and in methionine restriction in rodents, and in rapamycin-treated mice, and in at least 1 bat (Andja Rossini et al. showed that years ago). All these are long-lived models either within or between species. In other words: mitROSp is by no means an “unavoidable byproduct” of mitochondrial respiration as hundreds of papers Introduction´s sections have repeatedly stated without any evidence about it! (ignorance is a very bad companion in this world..).
Also, I do not think it is chance that Valdimir Skulachev, a good scientist at the Academy of Sciences of Russia, who has also worked, independently from me, for decades with functional mitochondria and measured their mitROSp rates (different method but similar conclusion) is one of the earliest advocates of programmed aging [Skulachev et al, Biochemistry(Moscow), 1997]
In spite of that, authors such as Tom Kirkwood have written large amounts of papers (and talks) even in Nature! , and have stated that “longevity (death) genes can not exist ( his book front cover “Time of Our Lives, Weindenfeld & Nicolson, UK,1999”), and proposed the most nonsense and impossible to be true among the 3 (unfortunately) “still today Mainstream” evolutionary theories of aging: the so called “Disposable Soma theory”. This is not a “theory”, it is simply something impossible to be correct.
The MOST important reason why it can not be correct is the well known (for a physiologist) inverse relationship between weight-specific metabolic rate and body size (known since 120 years back, see Max Rubner 1902!, … to the disregard of T. Kirkwood). That rate is enormously greater in mice than in elephants (energy flow is huge in mice, per gram of mice, and it is tiny in elephants!) and, absolutely opposite to T. Kirkwood´s DS prediction, it is the mouse that dies before 4 years and the elephant lasts at least around 7 decades…
In addition, women expend huge amounts of energy in 9 months of pregnancy, long months/years of lactation, and years of child care (at hunter´-gatherer´s state at least…many also even today, to the dislike of MeToo followers I suppose..), and, in spite of that, they live even around 10% more than us men, whereas according to Tom´s DS they should live much less than us if “energy” were the key, because we expend on sexual intercourse a ridiculous amount of energy (less than 0.04%! of a man 24 hour´s metabolic rate).
And above this, the DS is a “physiological? -proposed- theory, proposed by someone not a physiologist, not a laboratory experimenter, not a filed zoologist, just a man at his desk….who do not want to compare his hypotheses with data from real world (lab., and nature in the wild).
But Tom has never explained in detail (instead of speaking about “energy in abstract” as he usually does) how could it be that one man performing one session of sexual intercourse with a women would loose “energy” so that the rest of his body organs (liver, brain, heart etc) would be run out of energy for maintenance (defense plus repair) …………………¿? Non sense.
Do you think, Tom, that performing sexual intercourse decreases your blood glucose levels (you forgot about hormones like glucagon, insulin etc that regulate blood glucose!), Or perhaps you were thinking that the ATP that a man expends on his skeletal muscles during sexual intercourse, leads to running out energy in organs far apart?, or perhaps lower ATP levels traveling through the blood perhaps! (impossible biochemically) ¿?
Nonsense again. If one proposes a physiological theory, one has to propose a “mechanism” for it, instead of speaking about “energy” “in abstract” (not scientific at all!).
I am a senior Professor of Physiology, and an Animal Biologist (Comparative Animal Physiologist) since 40 years back already, and I can not believe that DS can be considered a serious (physiological!) evolutionary theory of aging…
You can also read about many other reasons why DS can not be correct on Josh Mitteldorff excelent 2016 book on Evolution of Aging, including that: CR-caloric restriction (less energy ingested) increases longevity whereas Tom´s DS again predicts the contrary………
Concerning George Williams much more rational idea of antagonist pleiotropy I am happy Josh, seeing that you liked my idea that yeast had NO PANCREAS. I told you that on the phone last September 28th between 23:00 and 13:00 (local Madrid´s time) as I suppose you are ready to recognize.
Aging is very old (Clarck, Advances in Gerontology-2004), so, since unicellular protists cannot have a pancreas (non sense, since they are unicellular), this means that the original function of insulin/Igf-1 genes in yeast could not be to regulate blood glucose! Instead, the original function should have been to promote aging (good for them, as it is good for multicellular animals today, good: “for the group”, group selection, of course..). And only after hundreds of million years, when multicellular animals with vascular system and PANCREAS appeared, they were used also to regulate blood glucose. This is pleiotropy, but exactly ON THE REVERSE COMPARED to what G. Williams proposed! It is G. Williams idea UPSIDE DOWN!
And the 3rd Theory P. Medawar has been discredited by field studies of zoologists showing that yes, there are old animals in the wild, so, Aubrey, you were wrong:
Yes there “is a phenotype” to be selected! (by group selection, surely, obviously not by individual selection, because aging decreases individual fitness and at the same time increases group fitness…
I also used to be in the past an Aubrey´s friend, and then admired his first Landes book (before 2000). But then he produced that –absurd on my opinion- somewhat before 2013? much thicker book with his 7 measures (Josh mentions it) to win against aging. He proposed cleaning (engineering) one by one the 10 elevated to 11 cells of the old human body with those 7 measures (which include taking enzymes form the soil¿? etc). Simply impossible and not worth trying in my opinion so inefficient approach…. (much less expensive to make a new child…). And at the same time he tried to dismiss R. Weindruch life-long rhesus monkeys caloric restriction study (Colman et al Science 2009), while at the same time supporting the other one (Mattison et al 2012 Nature) on which the “control” animals were already restricted! And “restricting the restricted” (what design! ¿? Designed “for failure”?,…. or by “fear of failure”?) surprisingly such study still improved the age-related diseases!…(not calculated before I imagine..). And Aubrey even predicted (theoretically again, no evidence as usually..) that CR will not work in humans even though it works in yeast, fishes, insects, nematodes, mammals etc..and Aubrey dismisses programmed aging (which agrees with practically all relevant facts discovered on the last two decades), and etc etc. He surely knows why he, so intelligent a man, behaves that way….Josh obviously does not……but I (sorry to say it..) suspect it….
That´s enough for today Josh. I must work somewhat today on research…Too much teaching here due very hard application of Neoliberal rules at our PUBLIC (1.500 eur students pay per year still, “thanks god”…) UCM University. Thos neo-cons are trying hard to do “apoptosize”it, University-ptosis! (new word): Tatcher and Reagan triumph from their tombs! It is decades ago that they are dead! But still…)
Another great post and learning experience ! Thank you !
On one side I find that the exciting Belmonte’s team results at Salk are supportive of the programmed hypothesis. See their “In Vivo Amelioration of Age-Associated Hallmarks by Partial Reprogramming” and possible future extension to non progeric mice models.
On the other I cannot be other than happy of a possible convergence with the damage hypothesis and this seems also supported by evolution as I learned from a nice review by Tapash Jay Sarkar and Vittorio Sebastiano (“Rejuvenation on the Road to Pluripotency”):
“…The key concept this strategy has tapped into is the so‐called programmed aging hypothesis [45]. This idea holds that the aging phenotype is driven in large part by deterministic and programmed changes, and thus is reversible. At the cellular level, this directly points to changes in gene expression, which is reversible especially through the modes of epigenetic and nuclear lamina modifications. So if age is programmed, iPSC technology could possibly reprogram age—truly apt naming in hindsight. The dual theory is the damage‐induced aging hypothesis, which holds that aging is driven by the stochastic degradation of multiple cellular components. This damage is driven by environmental interactions as well as internal degradation as a result of metabolic processes [46]. We discussed manifestations of this in previous section, such as DNA damage, ROS damage, and proteotoxicity from accumulated macromolecules. Unlike programmed aging, the results of this damage are random and thus are not inherently reversible. iPSC reprogramming cannot directly oppose damage but it can help to mitigate some of this damage. As we have seen, it can boost expression for natural repair mechanisms, like homologous repair of DNA damage; it can promote the synthesis of new organelles. From an evolutionary perspective, the two hypotheses may be fundamentally linked. The continued accumulation of age‐related damage and the resulting loss in functionality may make retaining older individual less beneficial from a species‐level perspective. Older individuals would be less fit and less capable of performing their role in a communal society, more susceptible to and may further transmit pathogens, more likely to produce mutated or dysfunctional offspring, and still take up resources that could go to the younger generations. Thus, species may have evolved programmed mechanisms to further the decay with age and thus increase the mortality and clearing of the older individuals. This could explain why a natural rejuvenation exists but only occurs in the production of the next generation, instead of somehow being applied to retain the youthful phenotype [6], like in the case of mitochondrial biogenesis, and it can boost the clearing of damaged components by transiently increasing proteolytic activity…”
Thanks – I’m really glad to know about this chapter by Sarkar & Sebastiano. Though they’ve come to the right conclusion about programmed aging, they have the wrong evolutionary mechanism, and in fact they have repeated the fallacy that Weismann fell into 130 years ago. That is, they imagine that aging is a way for the community to get rid of individuals who have become damaged by aging…circular reasoning, as pointed out by Medawar in 1952, who said Weismann “canters twice around the perimeter of a vicious circle.”
Nice to know about this circular reasoning made by August Weisman. I only knew about his (early ) idea (before “changing army”) that aging was “good for the group” because this way the old are substituted by the young (their children): the very common vulgar non-biologist people believe, by the way….
In my opinion that is not enough. Simply substituting old with young individuals does not give any clear advantage. For me the key is, as I think that you know I think, that the young have different gene combinations than the old ones, because “cards are played twice” at reproduction:
a) at meiosis in testicles and ovaries (eggs-ovocites and spermatocites)
b) when boy chooses girl and the reverse
So, aging helps to get new diversity, the raw material on which natural selection works.
That is the way I always thought about this.
Please tell me if you consider this wrong