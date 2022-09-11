Out with the old blood, in with the young blood

Rebalancing proteins in the blood is the single most promising strategy for age reversal in the present environment. There are two competing schools for how to approach this. I’m calling on both to put their heads together and develop a strategy that combines their insights.
Please forgive me while I rant for a paragraph before beginning this column in earnest. Len Hayflick demonstrated that senescence in many animal species, probably including humans, is promoted by lack of a simple, cheap enzyme (telomerase) that every cell knows how to produce. To anyone who hasn’t been indoctrinated into the selfish gene dogma, this would be a sure indication that the body is trying to kill itself. But fifty years on, Len is still saying that aging = entropy catching up to a body’s chemistry. An equally powerful discovery came from Irina and Mike Conboy, who have been at the forefront of experiments demonstrating that aging is centrally coordinated through signal molecules in the blood. In every context but this one, the Conboys will acknowledge that these molecules are subject to directional selection and are tightly regulated in the metabolism. But when the blood plasma fills up with pro-inflammatory cytokines during aging, the Conboys insist that this is an accident. The body made a mistake. They call it “deregulation”. And in case anyone misses the point, they add in parentheses, “(noise)”. These are exactly analogous to the directed changes that cause growth, puberty, cessation of growth, onset of menopause, etc. In those other context, the change in balance of plasma proteins are signals, but in the context of aging, they must be “noise”.
And even more incomprehensibly, the “noise” to which they refer always goes in one direction, and that is producing too much of some signal molecules, and the “noise” always manages to emphasize exactly those signals that bring the body down in a hailstorm of inflammation.
Evolution is a many-splendored thing, and natural selection is perfectly capable of producing well-regulated, interdependent communities. This has meant selection for Goldilocks rates of reproduction balanced artfully against death rates that are also well regulated under evolutionary control.
And YES, it does matter whether you think of aging as signal or noise. (I apologize again as my rant spills into its fourth paragraph.) It matters because if aging comes from a set of signals, we know well how to block those signals, e.g., with drugs that jam their receptors. But if it’s noise, the task is so much more difficult because it unfolds differently in every individual.
If you want to hear more of this kind of thing, please read my book, or just refer to the dusty archives of my blog.
It’s no secret to readers of this column that I think altering the balance of signal molecules in blood plasma is the most promising road to anti-aging in humans. There are now two competing approaches to this project. The Katcher school says that there are youthful factors missing in the blood of old animals, while the Conboy school says that there is an excess of pro-aging factors. Both are quick to say that yes, it is a balance of pro-aging and anti-aging factors in the blood that ultimately determines the animal’s fate. But Katcher says that if you deliver the right combination of youthful factors, they will reprogram the epigenetics so that the pro-aging factors retreat as a side-effect; while the Conboys claim that if you dilute the blood, removing equal proportions of pro-aging and anti-aging factors, that dilution is sufficient to reset the aging clock, and stimulate new production of the youthful factors.
Problems with the Katcher protocol
Until last week, Katcher had the more compelling data (IMHO), because he demonstrated dramatic epigenetic age reversal in rats. But last spring, the disappointing results in a small lifespan trial (8 rats) makes us wonder if his protocol needs a lot of fine tuning before it’s ready for prime time. And another weakness in his protocol is that he doesn’t know what is in the blood-derived E5 elixir that does its magic. He tells me there are efforts underway to identify the active components of E5. I think this determination is a high priority with global implications for health, so, by my lights, the analytic work on E5 should be a top priority. But there is a financial incentive not to know what are the active components of E5. This is because Katcher’s Yuvan Research has a patent on the process of extraction, but the components themselves are natural proteins, and thus they cannot be patented. So as soon as the information about the active components of E5 become public, his process patent risks becoming worthless. Other, larger laboratories than Yuvan will be able to synthesize the chemicals and sell them. I fear that research is being held back, and for what? I don’t even believe that the strategy of secrecy can secure the patent rights for Yuvan, because the knowledge will inevitably leak out, and Yuvan doesn’t have the resources to pursue multi-million dollar court battles over patent rights.
Human trials of plasma dilution
Now there is a new article from the Conboys analyzing results of plasma dilution in three human subjects. They show improvements suggestive of rejuvenation in several biomarkers. They do not report methylation age. They do begin the analysis process, and offer suggestions about what may be the most important pro-aging components of blood plasma that must be removed or inactivated.
Why don’t they measure methylation age using any of the available clock algorithms? There is a short statement why they don’t believe in methylation clocks, and they express the opinion that another biomarker of aging, one not based on “machine learning or large data sets” is urgently needed by the community. I believe that methylation clocks are the best means we have at present to evaluate the effects of anti-aging interventions, and in this one respect I find myself (for a change) aligned with the majority view in the field. The Conboys owe us a better explanation why they have gone to such great lengths to report other biomarkers of aging, but they don’t offer us the simple one that most researchers rely on.
Accumulated DNA damage triggers genetic aberrations, senescence [26], and loss of cell function and leads to age-related diseases [24].
It’s a popular theory aging that DNA damage is an important driver of aging , but I don’t believe it.
Interestingly, the procedure of small animal plasma exchange to dilute the circulating factors in plasma effectively reset the age-elevated systemic proteome and restored youthful healthy maintenance and repair of muscle, liver, and brain, without any added young blood, young plasma, or young factors [15–17].
This is a crucial point. How strong is the evidence? The three references are all previous publications from the Conboy lab. Ref 15 describes results of delivering young blood into old mice, an experiment which cannot tell us whether dilution alone rejuvenates gene expression. Ref 16 is about plasma dilution in mice and humans. This study establishes that something in old blood inhibits satellite (stem cell) growth, necessary for healing and repair, and that dilution is sufficient to restore youthful activity of these cells. Some evidence is noted of changes in the global proteome toward a more youthful state. Ref 17 establishes that plasma dilution is sufficient to enhance cognitive performance and reduce inflammation in old mice.
There is a section of the paper documenting “proteome noise”, which the Conboys propose as an important biomarker of aging. I disagree, of course. I see the directed changes in gene expression as the important drivers of aging, and the random changes are secondary. Much of the Conboys’ paper is devoted to analyzing noise in the proteome of subjects, and interpreting this as an aging biomarker which moves in the direction of youthfulness after plasma dilution. I admit much of the biochemistry is above my pay grade. I can’t comment on the merits of their proposed components of a new proteomic clock. But from the vantage of scientific methodology, developing appropriate biomarkers of aging should be a separate endeavor, done in advance. Criteria for successful rejuvenation should be established ahead of time, and not developed on the fly with results of the experiment already in hand.
I would have liked to see methylation age before and after treatment. I understand that the Conboys have reasons for not giving credence to the methylation algorithms. But how about A1C or CRP? These are measures of insulin resistance and inflammation, respectively, that are standard blood tests, but are not mentioned in the Conboy paper. How about any measures of cognitive or physical performance? There are no phenotypic aging markers in the Conboy paper.
Breaking new ground
The Conboys identify two proteins, TDP43 and TLR4, that were previously unfamiliar to me, but are markers of an aging proteome. The former is associated with cancer, the latter with dementia, and both increase with age. Both are attenuated with the Conboys’ plasma dilution protocol. I recognize that it is labor-intensive work to identify specific protein targets and test them individually, but this is the kind of work I think is most valuable going forward.
How I think about aging
My (tentative) model: “Old” and “young” are always in the body’s repertoire of behaviors, and the body will choose according to the signals it receives. The age state of the body is stored in the epigenetic state of cells, and communicated through hormones and other signal molecules in the blood. Some of these molecules also act as transcription factors, and they can feed back to affect the epigenetic state of dispersed cells. This is the reason for hope that a younger environment in the blood can effect long-lasting rejuvenation.
The great task before the Conboys and Katcher and other researchers in plasma rejuvenation is to identify which of the hundreds of proteins that change with age are the few transcription factors that are capable of reprogramming expression of the rest.
Risks:
- There is no guarantee that a small subset of proteins exists that can do the job, but we won’t know until we look.
- And there remains the possibility that a central clock in the hypothalamus is able to override records of biological age in the epigenetics of dispersed cells. If this turns out to be the case, then we have to find ways to breach the blood-brain barrier and reprogram the hypothalamus.
A modest proposal
Harold Katcher, Mike and Irina Conboy are at the forefront of anti-aging technologies today. Both labs are very close to having an effective treatment for humans, close in the sense that there remain no conceptual hurdles, but only the predictable quotidien work of expert lab biochemists. In other words, a lot of work remains to be done, but the map is drawn.
Aging is not a cell-autonomous function, but happens under system-level control, with information about the body’s age communicated by signal molecules in the blood. This is the key insight on which Katcher and the Conboys agree.
To those of us watching from the outside, it is clear that a rebalancing of young and old plasma components will have a dramatic effect on health and lifespan. The remaining task is to identify a minimal set of those factors that must be removed (or neutralized) and those that must be added to the blood of an old person in order to trigger a global resetting of the epigenome toward full youthful gene expression.
We, the consuming public, would benefit greatly if the Conboys would hire Katcher to come work in their lab. Their two conceptions need not be antithetical. Let’s call on them to work together to identify that minimal set of blood factors, resetting of which can accomplish robust rejuvenation.
The importance to humanity of this research agenda must override the personality differences, the philosophical differences, the legal and IP problems that must be overcome to make this collaboration possible.
One factor which plasma dilution removes is iron. TPE patients become iron deficient.
Also, plasma dilution could be expected to decrease blood viscosity, which would mean better metabolic health because less insulin resistance, i.e. better perfusion of muscle and organs.
https://www.aging-us.com/article/203612/text
I agree
Mr. Josh Mitteldorf, based on the above discussion, would you do whole blood donation or plasma donation? How frequent?
Much thanks.
https://joshmitteldorf.scienceblog.com/2015/11/09/does-donating-blood-extend-your-life-expectancy/
How frequently to give blood depends on your own metabolism. Monitor your hemoglobin count. Notice how you feel when it gets too low. Does it curtail your exercise? Listen to your body.
I too am frustrated with the slow pace of research in this area and lack of investment.
Globally speaking, we are blowing huge amounts of money on developing therapies that will be partly or wholly obsoleted by either the Conboy or Katcher approach.
We should be throwing every resource we can at this. There should be concurrent trials on humans and various kinds of animals, in several variations, with other basic research also going on.
Instead we have a single human trial with just 3 people.
Given the inability to meaningfully protect IP in this area, it seems to be that the whole thing needs to be approached philanthropically instead.
I realize that blood donation is not equivalent to plasma dilution, but similar benefits seem plausible. Add this to the already suspected probable benefits of blood donation, which include the prevention of the accumulation of toxic quantities of iron, possible reduction of the risk of heart disease, and the reduction of risk factors in patients with metabolic syndrome.
Whole blood donation or blood plasma donation?
Not to mention Dr. Horvath’s study from 9/2/2022: “Umbilical cord plasma concentrate has beneficial effects on DNA methylation GrimAge and human clinical biomarkers” https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/acel.13696
“We use data from a safety study (n = 18, mean age 74) to investigate whether human umbilical cord plasma concentrate (hereinafter Plasma Concentrate) injected weekly (1 ml intramuscular) into elderly human subjects over a 10-week period affects different biomarkers, including epigenetic age measures, standard clinical biomarkers of organ dysfunction, mitochondrial DNA copy number, and leukocyte telomere length.”
Thank you! I hadn’t seen this yet.
It seems that plasma donater’s would be a good ready-made study group for these theories, no?
Beautifully put, Josh.
Conboys & Katcher collaborating needs to happen.
Thanks Josh,
The question may become moot in the near future. The horse race between the Conboy’s and Katcher groups has a dark horse rapidly advancing on aging’s holy grail. (If you want a few more metaphors, just let me know ;√))
In 2006 Shinya Yamanaka Identified what are universally referred to as Yamanaka factors. He published his findings in 2007 and received the 2012 Nobel prize in medicine for an advancement that may shortly become the leader in anti-aging therapeutics. The distinction here is the real possibility of a therapeutic being readily available in the near future and without commercial limitations. The only limitation from my perspective is how knowledgeable, adventurous, reckless or desperate you are.
Yamanaka factors originally consisted of four chemical factors that were capable of regressing /inducing cells back to a pluripotent state. In 2020 David Sinclair demonstrated that the sight of mice could be restored utilizing just three of the original Yamanaks factors introduced by viral transduction. He accomplished this safely by carefully controlling dose and interval.
[2020] Reprogramming to recover youthful epigenetic information and restore vision [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7752134/pdf/nihms-1640389.pdf]
Now a group out of Switzerland led by Alejandro Ocampo has demonstrated that only two small molecules can accomplish the benefit of regressing not just cells, but whole organisms back to a more youthful state. By again controlling dose and interval the two agents can be utilized while reducing the risk of driving cell state into oncogenesis.
The most amazing and compelling element of this research are the two chemical agents utilized to accomplish these results are readily available; a TGFbeta-1, ALK5 inhibitor (RepSox) and a prescription antidepressant; Tranycypromine, a monoamine oxidase inhibitor with a brand name of Pranate. There are a large number of effective nutritional supplement inhibitors of ALK5.
There is a large body of research demonstrating the efficacy of utilizing inhibitors to the ALK5 pathway. A prime example is the Conboy’s paper:
[2018] Rejuvenation of brain, liver and muscle by simultaneous pharmacological modulation of two signaling determinants, that change in opposite directions with age.[https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6710051/pdf/aging-11-102148.pdf]
We do not currently know if this combination is effective or safe in a mammals. I would propose that the answers to those questions will come quickly, if not from clinical research, then from biohackers.
Harold Katcher has already demonstrated a fairly fast and effective way to determine one level of efficacy by utilizing E5 topically. If the rejuvenative effects of two Ocampo factors (2OF) are effective then that simple, fast and effective experiment may provide us with our first insights into the human safety and effectiveness of a new leader in the race to effectively regress aging.
[2022] Chemical reprogramming ameliorates cellular hallmarks of aging and extends lifespan [https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.08.29.505222v1]
I’m open to anything that works, but if I had to predict, I would say that cellular rejuvenation is not going to work and systemic rejuvenation has a better chance.
Hi Josh,
A few years ago I proposed, and you agreed, that it probably does not matter that a good programmed theory of aging has not become a dominant theory of aging that informs the research directions because of the diversity of the volume of research and its momentum should result in near term breakthroughs without it. I no longer feel that this is the case, as you expressed above the dominant researchers seem all too willing to return to entropy as the foundation of aging and as a result slowing progress. What is your feeling on this now Josh, is significant progress likely without the adoption of better theory?
Thanks Josh.
It would certainly be nice to know the make up of E5 , and then perhaps the ITP could take a very critical look at it in terms of longevity .
The Conboy’s stated that the key player identified was toll receptor 4 . It’s interesting that the TLR-4 protein is inhibited by rapamycin, at least to a degree.
I’m afraid that in terms of bottom line results, I’m more impressed with GlyNac at this point.
You mean ask competing labs and scientists to collaborate and share their data and experience???? What a novel idea.
If there is one silver lining in the Covid Cloud, it is/was the demonstration that scientific collaboration, scientists across the broad spectrum working together, can achieve great feats in amazingly short times.
Seems so obvious.
Josh, it is a great idea. I hope somebody listens.
Josh what is being compared here? We have tested 30 biomarkers including functional. We have had 3rd party test at Horvath lab. We have given dose response curve – multiple times in smaller mammals. If I chose preferentially some proteins that go up with age and disappear with our treatment would that mean we have rejuvenated to teenage? In their recent paper they mention about another protein which also goes up with age but has only transient lowering through dilution and in month is back to original levels. No matter how many times they do the procedure. So if I measure with only this protein preferentially I will see now reversal in age through dilution. Time will tell us which strategy will give lasting reversal of systemic biological age. No drug has ever been created by giving away IP. In fact there are amazing natural products but because there is no financial returns no one funds their trials. There needs to be an understanding of how a therapeutic translates into a prescription drug. It is not any easy process no matter how good it is. Also it can not be hurried even by big money. Please track how long it takes for any therapeutic to reach the market. We must have patience. The branding of E5 having ‘disappointing’ results from female lifespan study is the price we pay for sharing all our research results whether good or bad as an open book. Alkahest too has studies with disappointing results, as does every lab in ther development process but they have 3 drugs in Phase II. There are no failures in true research only learnings. In this case we learnt that female biology has a different response to E5. We immediately launched a 5th trial which is mixed gender and again see the amazing response we always see in male rats but a lower response in females. It’s an anomaly that is quite common and will be resolved. Conboys have already done human trial even if only with n=3. We hope to do that next year with 10+ Volunteers. That is not slow under any biological development program. Major companies take many years before they can reach human clinical trial. I have respect for the Conboys and like them personally but regarding combining efforts: Harold had written about heterochronic plasma exchange – which is a combination in 2015. I reached out to him because of that paper. There will be multiple approaches to reverse biological age: Michael above mentioned about an interesting one from Ocampo group using two factor rejuvenation – although even partial cell reversal makes it dedifferentiate to some extent and can lead to oncogenesis. Time will tell which approach will safely and powerfully reverse biological age and allow us to maintain it.
I think the last I heard about Yuvan’s rat trial was that two treated rats were still alive, so is the jury still out?
One small correction, it was Leonard Hayflick that discovered the limitation on the passaging of human cells – now termed the Haflick limit – not Leonard Guarente. It was later found to be due to a lack of telomerase. So in this particular case, it is a case of too little of a good thing, no too much of a bad thing.
Most likely we are looking at a ratio of blood borne factors, not absolutes. Hence why adding concentrated young pig plasma has benefits, as does simple dilution (albeit with albumin).
Of course! I know both of them. Thank you, Mark. I need a proofreader!