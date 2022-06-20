Is there a master timekeeper, upstream of the methylation clock?

I have promoted the idea that aging is programmed and that the program is epigenetic. Hence epigenetic age is fundamental. But what is it that imprints epidemic age on the chromosomes and keeps it updated? Is the “methylation clock” responding to a higher authority, a separate clock which coordinates epigenetic age throughout the body? Do epigenetic clocks in different tissues talk to each other? Such questions are important not just for theoretical understanding, but also because they have two practical consequences. (1) Can we rejuvenate the body with system-wide signaling, or do we have to de-age cell-by-cell? (2) Can we be confident that if we set back the body’s methylation age the person will feel younger and live longer?
I have been reading and thinking about these questions for several weeks, and I can report no clear answers.
Is aging a cell-by-cell deterioration, or is it orchestrated at the level of the whole body and managed through signal molecules in the blood? If pressed, I think everyone would have to admit there is some of each, and differences within the community of aging biologists are about the relative importance of the former vs the latter.
One thing I think we ought to be able to agree on is that the system level, including signal molecules in the blood, makes a vastly more accessible target for anti-aging interventions. Repairing the body cell-by-cell is a daunting proposition; whereas modifying levels of signal molecules in the blood is a piece of cake, once we identify those molecules and determine their optimal youthful levels. The words “low-hanging fruit” come to mind, as well as “Pascal’s wager”.
If there are multiple, independent aging clocks, it is probable that the one that registers the oldest age is the one that can kill us, independent of the others. To make the big leaps in life extension that we are looking for, we probably will need to reset all the clocks. How much do the cell-level and system-level clocks talk to each other? How much progress can we expect to make by working at the (more accessible) system level without addressing the (more challenging) cell-level aging?
|Why is the preponderance of research devoted to aging at the cellular level? A small part of the explanation comes from scientific inertia; aging was understood in terms of increased cellular entropy for many years, whereas the paradigm of central control remained in a Russian backwater until publication of the Stanford parabiosis experiments in 2005. A larger part of the explanation has been the infusion of venture capital into aging research in the last decade. You can’t patent hormones and you can’t make money from rebalancing blood levels of the body’s native signal molecules. I believe that the profit motive has deeply corrupted aging research, as it corrupted medical research through the previous century.
I am passionate about these issues, but I leave them aside to talk about questions of fundamental interest: Differential gene expression—epigenetics, and methylation in particular— seem able to change the body’s age state. It seems clear that gene expression is the primary way in which the age state of the body is transmitted and coordinated system-wide. But is gene expression the end of the line, the ultimate upstream aging clock? Or is there a “higher authority” that keeps track of time and programs the body’s methylation, etc accordingly? Does the epigenetic state of the body constitute an autonomous time-keeping mechanism, or is there a time-keeping reference clock, perhaps in the hypothalamus, which dictates the body’s age through secretions, and distant cells respond to these secretions by adjusting their methylation patterns?
And, if the answer is that methylation constitutes an independent clock, does that clock advance cell-by-cell independently, or does gene expression at the cell level export proteins that coordinate methylation age across the body?
I don’t have answers, but several experiments bear on these questions, and offer a nuanced outlook.
The practical question
We need measures of biological age in order to efficiently tell us when we are on the right track with an anti-aging intervention. Methylation clocks are presently the best technology we have for measuring biological age. So, can we be confident that if an intervention sets back the methylation clock that the intervention really is making a person (or animal) younger?
Reasons to think yes:
- Methylation clocks track chronological age better than any other biomarker
- Some of the difference between methylation age and chronological age is meaningful. It correlates with mortality. In other words, each of the major methylation clocks is a better predictor of life expectancy than chronological age. Remarkably, this is true even for the clock algorithms that were trained only on chronological age.
- There are theoretical reasons for believing that epigenetics is the primary driver of aging, so that methylation changes may actually be close to the causal nexus of biological age. (This conclusion is especially cogent for theorists like me who believe that aging is an evolutionary program; however, there are also prominent scientists in the field who reject programmed aging but embrace epigenetics as a primary driver of aging.)
Two things that could go wrong:
- There could be a higher authority, a centralized clock that sets up the methylation state. If this is the case, then setting back the body’s methylation age may be temporary, and the methylation state will revert to the age programmed by a central clock. (Cavadas and Cai have adduced evidence that aging signals are transmitted from the hypothalamus.)
- In the worst case, methylation changes with age could be an adaptive response when the body senses the accumulation of damage. In other words, the body changes its gene expression when damaged because it is working overtime to repair that damage. In this case, resetting methylation state to a younger age just makes the body less able to cope with the consequences of aging and actually shortens lifespan.
Evidence from parabiosis
In parabiosis, a young mouse is surgically joined to an older mouse of the same genotype. Tissues of the old mouse respond by becoming functionally younger. Since this 19th-century finding was brought to the modern scientific community, the search has been on for chemical factors in the blood that either promote aging or promote youth. [read more].
The parabiosis phenomenon and related findings in rejuvenation through blood plasma transfusions has led to a paradigm that says aging is coordinated throughout the body by signals in the blood. To the extent that single cells age, this is happening under central control, and the process can even be reversed if the cell is exposed to the right signals.
BUT
Evidence from bone marrow transplants
Bone marrow transplants are the most powerful available treatment for leukemia, and are also applied for some rarer diseases. The bone marrow comes with the epigenetic age of the donor, and thus the (white) blood cells subsequently generated by the transplanted bone marrow also carry age information. Several different studies [ref, ref, ref, ref] have found consistently that the white blood cells (and presumably the bone marrow from whence they came) retain the age signature of the donor. The donor may be younger or older than the patient. In either case, the methylation age of the patient’s white blood cells—post-op and for years afterward—remains keyed to the donor and does not correlate significantly with the patient’s age.
The lesson of parabiosis experiments was supposed to be that cell aging is not cell-autonomous, but rather a response to signals in the blood that instruct the cells what age to be. Young somatic cells could be aged rapidly in an old blood plasma environment, and — more impressively — old somatic cells could be made younger in a young environment.
Now we have a series of bone marrow transplant studies where the methylation age of the donor is the determining factor, not the patient into which the marrow was transplanted. Bone marrow contains the stem cells from which blood cells grow. Blood cells turn over every few months and they represent an accessible tissue sample which reflects the age state of the bone marrow in approximately real time.
“We found that the DNAm age of the reconstituted blood was not influenced by the recipient’s age, even 17 years after HSCT, in individuals without relapse of their hematologic disorder.” Soraas et al (2019)
This seems on its face to contradict our paradigm from parabiosis that says cell age is not cell-autonomous, but is programmed by the environment. How can we interpret the two results together? Some possibilities…
- Maybe only differentiated somatic cells are susceptible to age programming by plasma proteins, and not stem cells.
- Maybe these stem cells are providing the biochemical environment in the plasma. Maybe the stem cells and the white blood cells that they generate are the agents that secrete the plasma proteins responsible for sending age signals.
- Please think creatively about other possibilities.
Another result from these bone marrow studies
Consistently, the blood cells get older after transplant, whether they are transplanted from young-to-old or from old-to-young. This says two things. First, the point of comparison is the donor age, i.e., the age of the cells pre-transplant, and not the age of the patient who is associated with the systemic environment. Second, the cells seem to age rapidly after transplant, as measured by the methylation age. From there, the age of the cells may (in some studies) revert slowly to their original age trajectory over a period of several years.
Why the rapid methylation aging? It seems like a good guess that the rapid aging initially comes from high rates of reproduction in these transplanted cells that are generating a whole new source of much-needed blood. Could this be a link between telomeres and methylation age (which previously were found to be inversely correlated? Or is there another mechanism by which stem cells keep track of the number of times they have divided asymmetrically?
Am I the only one asking these questions?
Already a decade ago I was thinking about the question How Does the Body Know How Old It Is? Questions about time-keeping mechanisms and coordination of age information through the body go hand-in-hand with conceptions of aging as a programmed phenomenon, and perhaps the prejudice against programmed aging helps to explain the fact that few aging researchers are thinking in this way. A welcome exception is this article by Argentine gerontologists, which I was delighted to discover just yesterday. Lehmann et al: Hierarchical Model for the Control of Epigenetic Aging.
Although there is evidence suggesting that the cellular epigenetic clock possesses an intrinsic ticking rate [ref, ref, ref] multiple observations at organismal level in humans and other mammals lead to the inference that in vivo, the ticking rate of the clock in tissues is synchronized by a master pacemaker.
Lehmann cites as prima facie evidence for this
For a given chronological age, it was found that in DNA samples taken from whole blood, peripheral blood mononuclear cells, buccal epithelium, colon, adipose, liver, lung, saliva, and uterine cervix, Horvath’s algorithm read essentially the same epigenetic age, the only exceptions being some brain regions and very few other organs.
In addition, she cites Katcher’s success in rejuvenating rats (and their diverse organs) using only a set of intravenous signals. The article goes on to propose a model in which there are four time-keepers in the body, coordinated by signals in the circulatory systems. The four are:
- Methylation
- Light-sensing and neural processing
- Neuroendocrine signaling (esp the suprachiasmatic Nucleus of the Hypothalamus)
- The Immune system, including thymic involution
Curiously, she does not include the replication counter implicit in telomere shortening, which Fossel, Blasco and other luminaries have adduced as the primary source of aging. I also would add that the hypothalamus is the best candidate we have, not just for one aging clock among several, but as a central, coordinating organ.
Fig. 1. Proposed organismal regulatory network in mammals. The diagram includes the autonomic nervous system (ANS, acting via neurotransmitters), the neuroendocrine system (NES, acting via blood-borne hormones), the immune system (acting via blood-borne cytokines and thymic hormones), the circadian clocks (acting via blood-borne hormones and neurotransmitters) and a putative pathway connecting the neuroendocrine network to the DNAm clock in organs and cells. All networks act on peripheral organs. Inset- Bidirectional interactions among all networks including (in red) the hypothetical DNAm network.
In addition to Lehmann, there is a 2021 review by Raj and Horvath, speculation from the horse’s mouth. They note that all the Horvath clocks are based on small differences in % of cells methylated at a given site (conventionally notated as β).
Increase in epigenetic age is contributed by changes of methylation profiles in a very small percent of cells in a population.
One way to interpret this fact (my speculation, not R&H) is that immune sensitivity, (anti-) oxidation, and inflammation are all under tight homeostasis in the body, because these are sensitive functions, balanced on a knife edge between insufficient protection and self-destruction. It is easy to tip the balance over toward self-destruction with small changes in the set point for a few signal molecules in blood plasma.
Another way to interpret this (again, my speculation) is that it is only a handful of cells at the tail end of the distribution that go over an edge into a state where they cause all the damage of aging. This hypothesis is consonant with the story about short telomeres, cell senescence, SASP, and the powerful benefit of senolytics. However, a big hole in the narrative is that it requires a set of CpG’s that would be capable of precipitously tipping the cell over into a toxic state. We know that critically short telomeres can do this, but there is no study yet of methylation-induced cell senescence. R&H speculate about such a mechanism connected with PCR=Polychrome Repressive Complex.
Raj and Horvath also stress the continuity between epigenetic changes that begin in utero, associated with development, and the changes that lead to senescence late in life. Blagosklonny as well has emphasized this point.
“Collectively, these five features of DNA methylation allow one to summarize with some degree of certainty that epigenetic ageing is a measure of change of epigenetic heterogeneity, contributed by a relatively small percentage of cells, seemingly in line with developmental processes that are conserved across species and begins very soon after conception. This seemingly inescapable deduction provides us with a reference point against which models and hypotheses can be measured.”
If I may carry the logic of these two experts one step further, I would emphasize the role that methylation has in determining what hormones and enzymes are secreted into the blood. Therein lies the possibility that intracell methylation clocks are coordinating, both with other cells and with other clocks, via signal molecules in blood plasma.
Other provocative findings that we might hope to integrate into a theory of aging
The methylomes of naked mole rats age at a normal rate, but the phenotypes of the rats themselves show no signs of age [ref]. Males and females age epigenetically in somewhat different ways [ref]. Methyl donor molecules in the diet can lead to a younger methylome, with benefits both for hyper- and hyomethylated regions (validated for MTHFR snps only) [ref]. When human fibroblasts are reprogrammed (with RNA) to turn them into neurons, they remember their Horvath age even after forgetting their identity [ref]. BMI is associated with accelerated methylation aging [ref]. Mice challenged with a high-fat diet can be brought back to normal weight with a normal diet, but accelerated methylation aging persists [ref]. Cessation of smoking decreases Hannum and Horvath DNAmAge [href]. The methylation shadow cast by years of smoking is a better predictor of subsequent morbidity and mortality than the smoking history itself [ref]. Methylation image of telomere length is a better prediction of age and mortality than is telomere length itself [ref]. Pregnancy increases Hannum Age, DNAmAge, and PhenoAge [ref].
Bulletin
Katcher has been conducting a longevity trial for rats treated with E5 (background story here). Partial results suggest that treated rats are living statistically longer than untreated, but not as much as you would expect if the greatly reduced methylation age indicated full rejuvenation. The results are preliminary, and I will publish a full analysis in this space as soon as I can get the detailed dataset.
The finding, if validated, suggests that multiple clocks in the body are not completely synchronized, and the “fastest clock wins”, meaning that it kills the animal no matter what the other clocks may say.
Conclusions
I am disappointed as you are in not being able to provide fundamental answers, but I hope that (together with Lehmann, Goya, Raj, and Horvath) we have provided a framework and a set of questions that can guide fundamental research. Very few other researchers are addressing these questions, and the answers will be crucial both for devising effective interventions and also for measuring the effectiveness of interventions that we already have.
Why can’t it just be as simple as compounded mutations from replication that increases over time until the effects of the mutations are so great systems stop functioning properly?
It “can” be, but it isn’t. The experiment has been done in many forms. Somatic mutations do happen, but not in quantities that contribute meaningfully to senescence.
I have even tried to tell physicians, who are woefully unaware of many things these days due to capture/system problems/laziness or social pressures (just look at the covid debacle, incidentally this is meaningful also to my post) this very point. If you have a working immune system, it will identify “cancer”/mutated cells for example, and induce them to apoptosis or clear them. The idea that you are “unlucky” to die from a mutation that just randomly happens and goes berzerk is nonsense but is typical of human thinking, which wants to attribute simple answers to things and simultaneously doesn’t want to be accountable for the result with other behaviors that might have contributed to it. For this reason, you’ll see very high mortality related to the covid experiments/injections, because it clearly hurts your body on a systemic level as well as weakens your immune system. More later, as this post by Mr. Mitteldorf was phenomenal. Well done, Josh.
Oddly enough there is a masters thesis that confirmed IL-10 as being causative of senescence.
http://repositorium.sdum.uminho.pt/handle/1822/54794
This is through inhibiting NF kB and reducing the citrate carrier so the histone is not acetylated.
I have a theory backed up with many facts that provides a simple explanaiotn to at least part of Josh’s questions…what is the master upstream regulator of DNA methylation?
If I am correct it is quite simple…it all boils down to free radicals and antioxidants.
My 1998 paper predicted that antioxidants woudl catalyze the methylation of DNA (5mC) by altering the activity of DNA methyltransferases.- this has been proven to be true. I also predicted that free radicals would also catalyze the demethylation of DNA (5mC) by altering activity of DNA Methyltransferases,, again proven true. So basically this model can explain how the 12 genes found by Horvath that get demethylated with age – they are influenced by the Redox stage of the cell and the organism…As we age antioxidant hormones like melatonin Dhea pregnenolone progesterone all decline dramatically and free radical hormones’ like LH and FSH increase dramatically , we also start to accumulate iron which causes the cellular environment to become free radicalized even more. So the DNA methyltransferases that used to work to put methyl groups on, now take methyl groups off. This system also allows for reversibility of aging (DNA methylation) in that during caloric restriction all the free radial hormones’ are suppressed and the antioxidant hormones increase dramatically. It also explains the general global hypomethylation seen in DNA 5mc with age.
Now we get to the neat stuff… Horvath found 36 genes that get turned off with aging by being hyper methylated with age! All the 36 genes were found to be development related genes involved with maintaining a cell’s differentiation status..ie making sure a skin cell does not turn into anything else. These 36 genes make transcription factors which bind to DNA and shut down various genes in a cell that are not needed for that cell type.
Ok so thes genes are a real puzzle and I had not imagined them when I wrote my 1998 paper – they work in total reverse of everything else…these genes GAIN methylation with age as opposed to the entire genome and the 12 Horvath aging genes that lose methylation with age! What’s going on here? Well we have these backwards acting DNA methyltransferases called TET enzymes…In the presence of the antioxidant AKG (alpha keto glutarate) a major actor in the mitochondrial Krebs/citric acid cycle which makes our energy, the TET enzymes keep their associated genes DEMETHYLATED…This was crazy to me and completely contrary to my predictions in my 1998 paper- I never imagined these could exist..but they do…So like wise you could say in the presence of free radicals that TET enzymes either do not work or maybe even actively methylate the DNA of their associated genes.. In either case..when free radicals like LH and FSH replace antioxidants like AKG, the TET enzymes quit working and the 36 anti aging genes get turned off. It has also been found that TET enzymes work even better when you add the anti oxaind t Vitamn C to the mix….So does AKG control aging? Yes I think it does for the 36 genes. AKG drops dramatically with age, it goes up dramatically during caloric restriction.And recently a company Ponce De Leon Inc found that giving Ca-AKG to older human subjects reversed their DNA methylation age by 8 yerarfs over 7 months….So if my theory is correct. (which it is) .the upstream (loose) regulators of DNA methylation are both hormones, and free radical/antioxidant biochemicals/ chemicals/minerals/metals.
Jeff, I encourage you to write up your ideas in a coherent and organized format and submit a ms for peer review. Undoubtedly some of what you say will survive this process, and some of it will fall by the wayside, and we’ll all be wiser for the process.
Regarding the all female rats lifespan study mentioned in the Bulletin we had a lower response in taming chronic inflammation versus what we saw in the all male study that preceded. I mention this because it would be interesting to see results of a lifespan study where the higher response is maintained throughout the study. If the preceding study showed 3.6 times higher response would the same be seen in life extension?
Josh’s idea that aging is programmed and controlled by epigenetic changes is fundamental to understanding aging. Everything else that has been promoted for the past 100 years under the rubric of “biology of aging” and “evolutionary theory” which claims that evolution has no role in aging has been all poppycock.
30 years ago Josh was a lone voice in the wilderness. Now the evidence supporting what Josh has always proclaims is becoming undeniable.
Alan
Let’s take a look at this from a practical viewpoint since we’re both practicing physicians.
So, Patient A has been on rapamycin and “ feels” younger.
Better mood
More energy.
Shorter recovery time after exercise.
Better endurance and sleep.
Fewer aches and pains.
Weight loss.
He’s 60 and tells you that he feels like he did at 40 and people are telling him that he even looks younger.
So you check his epigenetic age and unfortunately it comes back at 60.
How much would you trust it since it contradicts everything he’s telling you?
Should he keep taking it? Stop it?
On the flip side let’s say it comes back at 40, just like he feels.
Does this mean that it’s accurate? Is he actually 20 years younger?
Can you trust it or is it just another piece of information?
These are difficult questions in real life situations.
Pragmatically and given what we know *today* I would tell Patient A to continue taking Rapamycin. Their look and feeling definitely are biological indicators of youthfulness, and perhaps the methylation clocks don’t tell the whole story. However, it also could be that their lifespan is still exactly what it was, and we have just improved their healthspan.
I believe this article is specifically looking for a cohesive story for increasing lifespan, not just healthspan. This means that interventions that “cover up” aging (address the symptoms) aren’t what we are searching for here (even though it is super useful to look for those things as well!).
Healthspan can’t really be divorced from lifespan. All of the very old patients that I’ve seen have been able to delay age related diseases until very late in life.
It’s very difficult to get to 100 in poor health and conversely great health often translates to longer life.
From our perspective, we want to know if various interventions are actually having a longevity effect or are they essentially useless. My point is that the test better correlate with how I actually feel on the intervention or I’m ignoring the test. If the test tells me I’m 25 years younger then I sure as hell better look and feel 25 years younger.
I’m an MD too, Paul, and while you’re technically right that an interesting overlap exists between what you say (healthspan/lilfespan) it’s particularly rate limiting. That is, there are plenty of people that live to historically “old ages” (80, let’s say) now that are in very poor health. 100? I agree, they likely have other things going on that made them healthier and they also kept it up. That’s almost an insignificant cohort to talk about though, since the N is so low.
My feeling is that a proof for Josh, while never being allowed due to political considerations, is that if you study the races, you’ll clearly see that what Josh is getting at is true. Have you seen Bo Jackson lately? There are certain universals in the world, and especially races that have tendency for r over k strategy of reproduction will also show you that it is programmed (since they mature earlier) that they will not have the longevity. Remember (just like in women, though this is different), earlier maturation = lower ceiling. Eurasians evolved to have the characteristics we all know they have due to a different type of evolutionary strategy. Compared to sub saharan africans, for example, they will thus be advanced less in body/physical ways but that also tends to give, for a multiplicity of reasons, greater longevity as well. I’ll just leave that topic there for now, but it’s one of the most obvious yet funny enough taboo topics in science out there.
Thanks, Alan. This tribute means a great deal to me coming from you.
It’s true that some luminaries in the field have been vocal advocates of programmed aging. Cynthia Kenyon, Valter Longo, Rafa de Cabo, Dale Bredesen. George Church and Caleb Finch have privately confided in me that they know aging is programmed, but they won’t take a public stand. Meanwhile, I’m mystified that two of the people who have discovered fundamental evidence supporting programmed aging are openly and publicly hostile to the idea — Len Hayflick and Morgan Levine.
For me, personally, it has been tremendously gratifying to see an idea that I articulated in the mid 1990s gradually edge toward the mainstream. I no longer have any doubt that it is correct, and acceptance is just a matter of time. But why should it take so long? Why is there so much inertia in the scientific community? In 1900, Max Planck tried to tell the physics community that everything in nature comes in quantized packages, E = h nu, and it took 30 years before they realized he was right.
Josh,
Part of thinking creatively is looking at all evidence, as best as we know it.
Why aren’t we born old? Apparently, we start out old, and age is reset at gastrolation stage in embryonics. One could surmise that aging restarts then. After all, cell death is a part of embryo development. This is a wasteful use of resources, yet it has a purpose. I suspect that the initial methylation reset turns on a aging timer, which is used by embyonic development as part of the shaping and maturing of the embryo. A necessary and required part generating the next generation of sexually reproducing adults. Note that there are still parts to be deleted of the physiology all the way up to adulthood. (Neural pruning, immune system development, tissue growth, thymus regression, ect.) Is this long term cascade triggered by the initial de-methylation in the early embryonic stage, and the reset follows as a series of triggered aging acts? Think of it as a string of firecrackers, each stage triggering the next stage, (some in series and some parallel), and on and on until you reach the dead organism stage.
Could this be interrupted? Yes, possibly, rolled back? That depends, we don’t know. Some aspect obviously can, but how much does that slow the continuing process? Shrug.
But there are rare sports in humans that may hold clues. First, there are a very few (maybe 1 to 2 a year – worldwide) cases of abnormal aging of young children. They grow old and die (of old ages and its related diseases) before they are 20. What s going on in their blood? Would something like E5 have any effect, ever if fleeting, for such a person?
On the other hand, there are babies that don’t seem to develop much, and grow at a vastly slower rate. They, too, don’t live that long, usually dead by 30, and suffering from all sorts of birth defects. What would their methylation rates look like? What might be missing in their blood proteins?
Just some out-of-the-box thinking.
I fully embrace the idea that the epigenetic changes we call “aging” are continuous with those we call “development”, but I hesitate to interpret this as “aging begins in the womb”.
I encourage you to look at the unique and original work of Michael Levin to understand how bodies are shaped during development.
Josh this is a great validation from someone like Dr. Alan Green who actually has done something about aging in so many patients versus many famous scientists who have more press interviews then interventions.
It would seem to me that any clocking mechanism theories would need to be applicable to growth and development. Surely, we don’t suddenly switch control and clocking mechanisms when we become adults. The developing fetus knows what needs to be created and when – I suspect before a hypothalamus even exists.
When an aging theory also explains development, I’ll really sit up and take notice.
Hello there Wayne….
Here is something you might take notice of….there are two hormones that they call reproduction hormones but they are actually development/reproduction/ and aging hormones they control all 3 functions the most well know of these are luteinizing hormone and the other is follicle stimulating hormone. If you loo k at the level of these hormones in a developing fetus, you will see they are very highi as he fetus develops into and infant…they then subside a bit and then increase a gain to drive the development of the infant into a prepubescent child. At around age 10 or 11 there is another surge which then drives the development program to cause the child to enter puberty and develop into a sexually mature adult. The FSH and LH in women then dramatically cycle on a monthly basis from her teenage years to menopause, controlling the function of reproduction. Finalyl around age 50 in both men and women, LH and FSh surge to dramatically new heights increasing 500 to 1000% which then drives the development program to cause aging and death. A picture is worth 1,000 words just go to google and search lifetime LH FSH levels then search images you should see some interesting graphs/charts…
And what drives/controls these changes?
that’s a good question we might gain some insight by figuring out what causes the surge of testosterone and estrogen during puberty
probably methylation hahaha a chicken and egg problem
If and it’s a big one, aging is a continuation of the development program, you would then have your answer that meets your criteria. It is a thesis that has been put forward many times. TBD Michael
Early stage development, from a zygote to a mass of stem cells to a fetus, is indeed wonderful and mysterious. Michael Levin is addressing one aspect of this problem. But as you say, there must be a timekeeping mechanism in these cells, as well as an environment-sensing mechanism. My guess is that this is an even more difficult problem than aging.
My guess is that it is the same problem.
Maybe you’re right.
It occurs to me that perhaps the time keeper is simply molecular chemistry. Without getting into the metaphysics of time, it takes a finite amount of it to transcribe some DNA, get it into the cytoplasm, make a protein or interact in some manner, send more transcription information to the nucleus, etc. What happens next must depend on what else is happening. The rules cannot be that different from a computer program (if this, then this).
My current, subject to change, opinion is that both the “aging is damage” and “aging is programmed” folks are correct. Aging is the programmed loss of repair.
I am with the idea of molecular chemistry. As the senescent burden increases more cells become senescent and the level of cytosolic citrate (which varies from cell to cell anyway) is reduced.
Hence we have a reinforcing system of aging which underpins the Gompertz formula.
Methylation patterns arrive from the level of acetylation and the implied energy level of the cell (the average concentration of cytosolic citrate)
I wonder what place you see for mitochondria, targeted in many aging theories? I only have rudimentary understanding of them, but read Nick Lane’s (2006) Power, Sex, Suicide: Mitochondria and the Meaning of Life. Here’s how I tried to summarize it:
Lane (2006) proposed a universal theory of aging across eukaryotes based on the inevitable increase in mitochondria dysfunction over time. He argued that the once-favored view that ROS causes senescence by damaging numerous cell components must be wrong, given pervasive research failures to extend lifespan with antioxidants. He suggested that the responsible electrons, leaking from mitochondrial respiration chains, are so reactive as to be highly unlikely to make it out of a mitochondrion, but instead have their effect locally by causing mutations in the small number of mitochondrial genes (mtDNA), at much higher rates than for genes in the cell nucleus. Within individuals, there is much diversity across mitochondria lineages and constant culling, in part through damage detection mechanisms that induce mitophagy (degradation and recycling of damaged mitochondria) which, if affecting a high enough proportion of mitochondria, induces their cells to also self-destruct through apoptosis. Over time, the proportion of mitochondria with mtDNA damage inevitably reaches levels that reduce respiratory efficiency and also degrade tissue functioning due to increased rates of cell apoptosis and senescence. Species-specific paces of aging are related to metabolic rates because faster metabolisms leak reactive electrons at faster rates than slower metabolisms. According to Lane (2006, 2011), this inherent constraint is a universal cause of aging for eukaryotes, having been present since their origin from “immortal” prokaryotes and subsequent evolution into multicellularity. The great diversity of eukaryotes stems from the potential to scale up mitochondria numbers as needed to power different cell types that are far larger than prokaryotes, which are limited in size due to lack of scalable energy generators such as mitochondria and chloroplasts. While the longer lifespans of birds and bats compared to similarly sized land mammals is commonly explained as their ability to fly away from extrinsic mortality threats, Lane (2006) traced it instead to their having more mitochondria with greater density of respiration chains to meet flight’s increased need for aerobic capacity. This enables longer lifespans through greater reserve capacity and more efficient mitochondrial quality control. Lane (2011) stressed that central to quality control is ensuring a sufficient functional match between mtDNA and genomic DNA, the lack of which can induce mitoptosis potentially leading to cellular apoptosis with long-term negative health impacts.
I later listened to an audiobook version released in 2019 that I figured would provide insightful updates, but in the intro he said he saw no reason in all the research since 2006 to change his views. Other authors have described mitochondria as being central to aging through apparently being at the center of within-cell and across-cell responses to stress.
P.S. The Lane (2011) reference is: Mitonuclear match: Optimizing fitness and fertility over generations drives ageing within generations. Bioessays, 33(11), 860-869.
What is interesting about mitochondrial control of aging is that the mitochondria rely on the Krebs/citric acid cycle to generate energy. Among the may substrates and chemicals involved in the whole reaction are NAD+ and AKG both of which decline dramatically with age and drive the aging process. Possibly the Krebs/citric acid cycle is the original primordial aging system that controls subsequently evolved aging systems.
I wrote a three-part review of Nick Lane’s work seven years ago (one, two, three). He is an original thinker who combines a detailed knowledge of biochemistry with the courage to address the biggest questions in an integrated way.
Personally, I haven’t been able to put together a story of aging based on mitochondria. On the positive side, mitochondria are the assassins of the cell during apoptosis. But on the negative side, they have lifetimes much shorter than the lifetime of organisms or even cells, and their reproduction and purging seems to be organized at a level that takes orders from the cytoplasm. I don’t see them as autonomous.
According to informational space diagnostics of ICD, the main drawback of modern theories of aging is that they are based on the analysis of the biological components of the body. ICD on many examples established that a person consists of a biological body, a mental body, an etheric body and a Soul. The soul consists of a set of a huge number of control programs. In the Consciousness and Subconsciousness of the Soul there are 7 Centers of control programs that determine all the information of a person. Human cells are a link in the execution of commands of control programs. The information network in the biological body is a nervous system that transmits information between the Soul and all other human cells. As long as scientists do not recognize the Soul as the main information component of a person, there will be no sense from any far-fetched reasoning. The sooner this happens, the sooner there will be some achievements in the assessment of old age and the process of rejuvenation. The structure of DNA and genes is determined by the control programs in the Soul.
Hi Josh:
What would you consider your definition of aging at that juncture? Is it the total dissertation provided here or is there a distilled version? I ask because mine now appears a little overly simplistic? Thanks, Michael
https://www.age-regression.com/aging-defined
Great article, Josh. It’s moving to read this amazing article, and to remember that some months ago, because of the accident, we almost lost the opportunity to count with your invaluable contribution in our fight for life, which is what, deep down, the efforts to understand aging and implement an eventual human rejuvenation technology mean. You bring to the public sphere a very important scientific discussion, and your role in that has been unique.
Hi, Nick – Yes, I’m back on my feet, bicycling and swimming as I always did, going up and down stairs still with difficulty I didn’t used to have, and hiking in the woods somewhat more slowly and with less surefooted confidence than I used to have. No running at all at this point.
I am grateful for the doctors who re-assembled my pelvis and pieced my legs back together. I’m even more grateful for this body that continues to grow stronger and more flexible 11 months after my bicycle was slammed by a truck. And I notice that in some important ways my life is better than it was before my date with destiny. I am more confident and daring, less haunted by depression, happily reunited with my girlfriend, and I carry a sense of mission in my work that was tenuous before.
Next thing I know, I’m looking at the sky
My bicycle in pieces far away
Flesh torn, the blood is streaming from my thigh
Atypically, my mind begins to pray.
Forgotten are all thoughts of speeding truck
No pain, no anxious worry in my head
No trace of irony, I praise my luck:
“Now I can know what it’s like to be dead”
No sooner does this thought articulate,
I think of “miles to go before I sleep”
As sure as life itself, it is my fate
To climb along this path, however steep
The coming times will offer difficult
New challenges, occasions to exult.
The energy status of the cell which is affected by the citrate carrier drives acetylation and methylation of the histone. The key cytokine for his IMO is Interleukin-10 which is part of SASP.
This is how you get patches of baldness and senescence etc as the cytokine travels most easily to the nearest cells.
Bone marrow transplants:
“The methylation age of the patient’s white blood cells—post-op and for years afterward—remains keyed to the donor.”
What about the epigenetic age of other tissues in these patients? If other tissues also show a (somewhat) younger age (when the donor was younger), it could mean the younger white blood cells rejuvenated the other tissues.
Yes – this is an experiment that hasn’t been done, and it would provide an important insight. (I think the reason it hasn’t been done is that we have historic blood samples from marrow transplant patients in the past, but we don’t have biopsies of other organs.)
So many more useful experiments to be done. We are just exploring the tip of a new continent. So much more to be learned. Just a couple:
What happens to net lifespan (in rats) of giveing E5 to a young rat, on a continuing basis? What effect on health and reproduction?
What happens (once again in a rat) with a age mismatched bone marrow transplant when given E5? Some tissues show de-methylation and some don’t? Or all show de-methylation?
So much more to learn. . .
Personally Mitteldorf.
I am experimenting with the rejuvenation of my body and three other people with the help of the IDO informational rejuvenation doctrine. The experiment lasted 5.5 years and will continue for almost a year before it ends. With the help of informational space diagnostics of the ICD, I determine the relevant parameters of the state of the body. This information will be of interest to you.
To date, 5.5 years of the experiment (before the experiment, my age was 70 years old, and now 75.5 years old). The biological age of nerve cells and their DNA for all physiological systems, except for skin, hair and teeth, is 20 years. The biological age of all other body cells and their DNA is 20 years. The biological age of the nerve cells of the skin, hair and teeth and their DNA is 75 years. According to the rejuvenation plan, all cells and DNA will decrease to the biological age of 16 years by the end of rejuvenation. The end age of rejuvenation at 16 years is ordered in the information doctrine of rejuvenation. The rejuvenation program is located in the program center of the Self of my Soul and is controlled only by the Creator, but taking into account my request. All human information is in the Soul and this is the main position of the human structure. A person consists of a biological body, a mental (magnetic) body, an ethereal (electrical) body and a Soul, which is the structure of the information field. A very limited number of people have access to the information field. This is information from the Creator.
Ermakov
