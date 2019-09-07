1st Age Reversal Results—Is it HGH or Something Else?

Yesterday, the TRIIM study was described in science news headlines around the world, though, through a glitch, the original research paper is not yet on the Aging Cell web site. (You saw it first here.) I refer you to the writeup in Nature’s News section for a full summary of the paper, and in this column I will add my personal framing, and what I know about the study from private connection to its authors and one of the subjects. The big news is setback of the epigenetic clock, by several methylation measures. Instead of getting a year older during the trial, nine subjects got a year younger, on average, based on the version of the Horvath methylation clock that best predicts lifespan. The study had been originally designed to regrow the thymus. (Loss of thymus function has been linked to the collapse of the immune system that occurs typically before age 70.) Imaging showed that the functional part of the thymus expanded over the course of the trial, and blood tests confirmed improved immune function. The treatment included
- human growth hormone (HGH)
- Metformin
- Vitamin D
- Zinc
- DHEA
It is my belief that the age of our bodies is controlled by several biological clocks. (Greg Fahy, who conceived and conducted the TRIIM study, shares this perspective.) Candidates for clocks include
- Thymic involution
- Methylation profile
- Timekeeper in the hypothalamus
- Telomere length
- Perhaps some changing homeostatic state of signal molecules and transcription factors circulating in the blood
This story is about #1 and #2. To be explicit, I’m saying that the body doesn’t wear out with age, but rather aging is a continuation of the timed growth and development program into a phase of late-life self-destruction. Just as growth and development are under epigenetic control.
Thymic involution
The thymus is a thumb-sized organ just above the sternum where our immune cells are trained to recognize self from other. It is fully developed by the time we are 10 years old, but after that it begins gradually to shrink, simultaneously losing its functional tissue and filling with useless fat. By age 25, it has already lost 30% of its mass, and by age 60 it is less than half its peak size. There is evidence that this is related to the immune decline that contributes so much to growing mortality risk with age, and that reversing that decline might lead to longer, healthier lives. A healthy immune system is important for fighting infection and for eliminating cancer cells before they become tumors. Immune aging may be related to systemic aging in other ways. (Of course, aging affects the immune system, but it also seems that the immune system may be a driving force in other aspects of aging.)
Thus, a rejuvenated thymus might have generalized anti-aging benefits. I first learned this story from Greg Fahy, PhD, chief scientific officer at 21st Century Medicine. and, indeed, he was the first to think of thymic involution as an aging clock, and remains the most enthusiastic and most knowledgable expert on the relationship of the thymus to aging. Twenty years ago, Fahy experimented on himself, and found evidence that he was able to reverse decline of his thymus with HGH=human growth hormone. Ever since, he has wanted to conduct a clinical trial to see if his N=1 result could be replicated.
Methylation aging
Already seven years ago, several of us were speculating [Johnson; Mitteldorf; Rando] that aging is controlled by an epigenetic clock. Epigenetics is gene expression, which changes from moment to moment, from tissue to tissue, and also from young age to old. There are many modes of epigentic control, but the one best studied and easiest to measure is methylation of the cytosine C’s that appear in repetitive islands (C-G-C-G-C-G-C) in our DNA. (Cytosine is the C in ATCG, the four amino acids that form the DNA backbone.) Also at this time, Steve Horvath published the first paper using methylation to measure age; Horvath has led in this fast-moving field ever since. I’ve written [here, here, here, and here] about aging clocks based on methylation. The most important things to know are
- The methylation state of a person’s DNA is the most accurate known measure of his biological age. The latest methylation clocks can predict morbidity and mortality even better than chronolotical age.
- I am among the biologists (still a minority but growing in acceptance) that believe methylation is a prime driver of aging. In other words, changing the methylation state of the body’s cells to a more youthful profile will actually make the body younger.
The TRIIM Study
In 2015, Fahy finally had funding and regulatory approval to replicate his one-man trial in a still-tiny sample of ten men, aged 51-65. That it took so long is an indictment of everything about the way aging research is funded in this country; and not just aging—all medical research is prioritized according to projected profits rather than projected health benefits. The protocol included frequent and extensive testing of many aspects of age-related health. Treatment consisted of
- Human growth hormone (HGH), 0.015mg/Kg body weight, adjusted individually according to metabolic response. HGH doesn’t survive digestion, so it is self-injected with a tiny needle in the belly
- Metformin, 500mg daily
- Vitamin D, 3000 IU daily (5 times RDA)
- Zinc, 50mg daily (5 times RDA)
- DHEA, 50mg
The hypothesis was that HGH would stimulate regrowth in the thymus. Zinc and vitamin D were added because they are known to enhance immune function. Metformin, a standard diabetes drug, was added because HGH can cause insulin resistance, a pro-diabetic effect. DHEA is a proto-hormone from which all sex hormones and steroid hormones can be made in the body; and blood levels of DHEA decline steadily with age. DHEA is linked to both better immune function and expression of IGF1. The TRIIM paper says that DHEA was added to help counteract any tendency toward insulin resistance, but according to Examine.com, DHEA does not affect the insulin metabolism.
As the study was planned, the primary endpoint was to be thymus size, and so, at considerable expense, MRI images of the thymus were planned up to 5 times during the 12-month study period. Various blood tests were planned to track other metabolic changes, especially to assure that subjects were not being exposed to increased risk of cancer or diabetes. HGH is weakly linked to cancer risk and more strongly to insulin resistance.
Results
Subjects felt a kick from the daily HGH and some reported temporary weight loss and endurance improvement; but the increase in energy was associated with anxiety and insomnia for some. There was no sustained effect on youthful feeling or appearance.
MRI imaging confirmed that, though the thymus wasn’t increasing in size, the functional matrix of the thymus was indeed regrowing at the expense of the fatty, atrophied portion in 8 of the 9 subjects. Several blood tests indicated better immune function.
- C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation, decreased.
- The ratio of lymphocytes to moncytes is an emerging measure of resistance to cancer, and TRIIM subjects showed a decrease in monocytes.
- Portion of the T cells that wer PD-1 positive went down. PD-1 is a means by which cancer cells shield themselves from the immune system.
This level of success might have led to a modestly encouraging publication, but fortuitously, Fahy made contact with Horvath toward the end of the study, and Horvath volunteered to analyze changes in the subjects’ methylation. (TRIIM had preserved some blood samples from each of the patients at each time point, so this could be done retrospectively.) The result demonstrated a decrease in methylation age, consistent enough to be visible in a sample of only 9 subjects. This was the first time that a treatment in humans led to a setback of the epigenetic clock.
There was no reason a priori to imagine that HGH would affect methylation age, either directly or through its effect on the thymus. If anything, theorists (including Fahy) imagined that the thymus and DNA methylation functioned as indepdent aging clocks.
Fahy reached out to Steve Horvath, who responded with enthusiasm. Horvath did the methylation analysis and the careful statistics that could draw significant conclusions from a marginal effect in a small sample.
Methylation testing procedure: white blood cells are run through a kit that measures methylation at 850,000 sites in the DNA. Then computer programs are used to extract an age from some small subset of a few hundred sites. Once you have done the lab work, the difficult and expensive part is over. Calculating several different methylation ages is as simple as running the appropriate software package.
- At the start of the test, the average epigenetic age of the group was already well below average chronological age. This is presumably because the subjects tended to be highly-motivated anti-aging enthusiasts. Whatever they were doing before the TRIIM study was already working well. By the Levine Clock, they were 17 years (!) younger than their chronological age, and by the GrimAge clock they were 2 years younger.
- A year of extra chronological age would be expected to add one year to the methylation ages, but instead all methylation clocks registered an average decrease in age.
- The so-called Grim Age clock, new this year from the Horvath lab, is the best available measure of life expectancy. By the Grim Age clock, subjects became a year younger while their chronological age was a year older.
- For most of the clocks, the big drop in epigenetic age came during the last three months of the trial (months 9 to 12), raising the possibility that there is a latency period, and a longer trial might produce a bigger drop in epigenetic age.
- After the trial was over, months 12-18, there was a marginal tendency for epigenetic age to “catch up” with chronological age, a loss of the benefit during the test period. The Grim Age clock, arguably the best indicator, did not regress, but held firm at 18 months.
The Bottom Line
There is no known mechanism whereby HGH is expected to affect the methylation profile. This is not to say that it does not do so, but it is just as viable to think that the combination of vitamin D and Zn is affecting methylation age.
High blood levels of vitamin D and zinc are known to be correlated with lower all-cause mortality and longer life expectancy. Metformin is being investigated in its own right as an anti-aging drug. DHEA has been promoted as an anti-aging supplement for decades, though existing studies indicate DHEA does not increase lifespan in mice. The principal effect of HGH is to increase the hormone IGF1, and DHEA also does this, far more cheaply and over-the-counter, but to a much smaller extent.
HGH is both expensive and theoretically suspect for long-term use. Elevated levels of IGF1 are known to decrease lifespan in rodents; dwarf mice and dwarf humans without IGF1 receptors live longer, healthier lives [ref]. Readers looking to make immediate changes to their personal stack based on the results of this experiment might try the four cheap and proven ingredients, leaving out the HGH for now.
The results are tantalizing, and will certainly motivate follow-up studies, despite the fact that there is no patentable element to the TRIIM protocol. There are five ingredients in the cocktail, all credible, and the interactions among the five are completely unstudied. This first TRIIM study presents good reason to believe that there are anti-aging synergies among some of these ingredients, and it should be an immediate priority to study which among the five are synergizing.
Important, though unrelated news:
Cell phone carriers the world over have plans to roll out 5G technology in the next few years. There is growing evidence that existing 4G technology increases cancer risk, and can cause acute symptoms in sensitive individuals. Lab tests indicate that higher frequency radio waves are a more serious threat. 5G operates in a frequency range ~10 times higher than 4G, and because of absorption in the environment, signals have to be stronger.
(This is not ionizing radiation that can directly break chemical bonds. The biological activity of radio waves is not well understood, but there is a theory that it acts by opening calcium gates in cell membranes, which are a primary mechanism of nerve firing, among other ubiquitous metabolic functions.)
There has been no health testing of 5G frequencies, or if the telecomm companies have performed tests, they haven’t published results. We should be demanding extensive animal and human tests before the technology goes into service.
This weekend, a series of videos about health effects of 5G has been opened at The 5G Summit.
This statistical strength here is very encouraging to me. With the DataBETA project, I hope to use the same kind of methylation re-testing to screen thousands of supplement and drug interactions. The fact that just 10 individuals can produce such strong statiscal significance bodes well for this venture.
You may be correct Josh that methylation patterns drive aging, but what drives methylation patterns? Is it genetic? Environmental? Perhaps intrinsic like say hypothalamic? Some combination?
What’s your thoughts on that?
I have assumed that epigenetic change over time is coded into us. There is either (a) a central clock, perhaps in the hypothalamus, or (b) an attractor in the space of signal molecules that moves in time. (b) is more abstract and harder to explain but worth exploring as a mathematical possibility if there are math geeks out there who would like to work with me.
In either case, my assumption is that development and aging are part of the same continuum, subject to the same time-keeping mechanism, and driven either at source or at least far upstream by epigenetic state.
I earlier found is evidence for antioxidants catalyzing the methylation of cytosaine and free radicals catalyzing the demethylation of 5mC (cytosine). . Given that a number of hormones are antioxidants like melatonin and dhea which decline dramatically with age..estrogen and testosterone also are strong boosters of total antioxidant capacity. I expect the hormones that increase dramatically with age also in some way increase the free radical level in various tissues. So ultimately what controls the aging profile of DNa methylation? At the top of the food chain I would suggest hormone changes
It’s interesting how stress can have profound and genome wide epigenetic effects even leading to lasting psychological disorders https://www.whatisepigenetics.com/excess-stress-changes-marks-dna-epigenetically-harm-mental-health/
Yet, male concentration camp survivors, under extreme stress , and one would think marked changes in methylation patterns, live to a very old age.
I’ve also seen stress lead to very rapid weight gains, and losses, without much alteration in diet or exercise. Altered gene expression may very well account for both of the extreme outcomes.
There you go! Hormones (including stroid hormones like cortisol) affect methylation patterns.
So it sweems pretty reasonable to expect that the changing hormonal milieu surrounding the DNA (which changes with age) can drive the DNA methylation program/clock.
Hi Paul,
As regards concentration camp survivors ( assuming don’t get murdered, I would expect survivors to have low TOR due to starvation and hard labor and non-survivors to have high Cortisol due to stress reaction.
Interestingly when people are starving their cortisol levels go up as well I think by about 67% if I remember correctly..While other hormones change like melatonin levels double testosterone drops in 1/2 dhea goes up 100% GH goes up LH and FSH drop by 33% or more…..this was mostly form a study of them starving some saiolrs for 5 days to see what happened…SO I am guessing high cortisol does not affect your health negatively if you are starving
how do senolytics impact the methylation clocks? Did they measure it during senolytics tests or they do not measure any epigenetic clock at all?
Instead of injecting HGH I would propose MK-677 as a much cheaper and possibly safer replacement. It’s an HGH secretagogue that has been widely used in the fitness and body building community.
Hi Michael,
HGH is for people who want to be the best looking corpse in the grave yard.
That is why called this a very mischievous study. It will encourage the clueless to kill themselves with HCG and testosterone.
That is a vast generalization. As I mentioned below, the methylation markers clearly showed a year of rejuvenation. Although there are concerns about HGH, reactivation of the thymus is a big deal and thus may represent a net benefit.
Yes, we too are working with Steve Horvath and hope to have similar results though I’m not yet admitting that DNA methylation is the determinant of cellular age phenotype. It would seem from present results (we’re expecting more), that we are able to reset the age-phenotype of our rats from middle-old age to beginning adulthood. After a time, aging again commences, but not at abnormally steep rates (so far as I can tell), re-treatment is the obvious answer once aging become apparent (or just before that – on a regular schedule). We still don’t have many answers, but the original contention in my 2013 paper in Biochem(Moscow) was that there are substances in the blood that control the age-phenotype of cells, and hence of the body, and we have purified just such a ‘substance’, (elixir), shown by experiment to reset the body’s ‘age clock’ (a metaphor) to a young age-phenotype. That seems to confirm my hypotheses. A series of injections given to an old rat within a week starts to lower the time in which mazes are solved and lowers the concentrations of blood inflammatory markers (IL-6, TNF) to juvenile levels and this has been repeated three times with a total of 22 rats. The youthful characteristics increase following the end treatment with some rejuvenation taking place a month after treatment ended.So far, 75 days after treatment, the treated rats are still much younger than when they began and much, much younger than age-matched controls. 75 days in rat-time, wherein two weeks of rat-time equals one year of human time, the treatment is still effective more than five rat-years later, though the treated rats are ‘older’ (by our criteria), then their peak ‘youthfulness’. Next, we will work with Greg Fahy on testing the elixir on dogs. We are very certain it will work on dogs, but the dose is yet uncertain – and then, though several people have asked us to stop with dogs, onto people. Finally, a real medicine one without negative effects and the beginning of the end of aging. Of course elixir will first have to be applied to the diseases of aging as aging is not regarded as a disease. But because it should help with all aging conditions perhaps special efforts will be made to accelerate it’s use, it would save the government a bundle of money, (or people will try to bury it (and us)). So I’m very hopeful about this – and working with Greg should be a real experience as Greg gets things done. We have been working with Horvath for a time now, and we hope to get some good results soon. The meaning of those results is still contentious but we’d like them to show rejuvenation – though there are many other characteristics by with rejuvenation can be shown (telomere length, mitochondrial effeciency, lack of senescent cells etc.) What I find most interesting though is that there may be several routes to rejuvenation, of which, we believe elixir to be the best , but we’d like to add some others in the meanwhile.
So Greg Fahy has demonstrated what I have been shouting for years, that aging is a reversible process that doesn’t depend on the tissues involved so much as their environment. The age-phenotype of a cell depend more on its environment than its history. Aging may be completely reversible.
Hello All- regarding Harold’s elixir …(this seems related)
Many years a go a guy named max odens published a paper where he claimed he was able to acheive dramtic lifespan extension in elderly rats with weekly DNA / RNA injections. The study was very obtuse and did nto give a lot of detials.like what kind of dna/rna….here is the abstract>>
Prolongation of the Life Span in Rats
MAX ODENS MD, DTM
First published: October 1973 https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1532-5415.1973.tb01207.x Cited by: 2
Read the full text
ePDFPDFTOOLS SHARE
ABSTRACT
To test the effect of RNA‐DNA in preventing the deleterious effects of old age, an experiment was conducted that involved 10 rats with a normal life span of 800–900 days. All were fed the same diet; 5 rats were not treated, and 5 were given weekly injections of DNA + RNA. After twelve weeks the difference in appearance, weight and alertness was remarkable. The 5 untreated rats died before 900 days. Of the treated rats, 4 died at ages of 1600–1900 days, and 1 at 2250 days. A parallel cannot be drawn with aging in human beings fed RNA‐DNA, but the findings on rats may have some application to cellular studies on cancer.
I tried injecting 8 rats with various types of DNA or RNA but gave up on the experiment because he injections seemed ot be too cruel to the rats. There were 2 rats per each of the 4 groups. Each group got a differnt kind of dna one was salmon sperm I think then there were two that got RNA adn two got calf thymus dna…I forgot the other one . Anyway I carefully weighed the rats every day and charted their increase in weight, I was using growth retardation as a marker for aging suppression. Three of the DNA or RNA injections had no effect as compared to the 2 conrols,(maybe an 8% growth retardation) however the two rats injected with calf thymus DNA had a 25% reductioon in growth!! So if there are any experimenters out there this would be a good experiment to look into!! Let me know if you want my original write up I think I can find it somewhere…I never published it.
Amazing that the Horvath clock measurement was not part of the original study design and came about via a “fortuitous” meeting! Josh, perhaps you are in a position to suggest that such measurements are added to other ongoing studies, especially with this result being in the news right now?
There are, for example, a number of metformin studies going on right now. Tacking on Horvath measurements to those studies could start to disentangle the effects of the 5 factors applied here.
This is so important that I’m wondering if there is some crowdsourced way we could help researchers cover the additional expense.
Of course, I agree completely. I’ve written to Barzilai and tried to buttonhole him at a conference, but he’s a busy man.
But thymus has a marked effect on the hematopoietic compartment so no wonder peripheral blood cells were somewhat stimulated to be produced with better quality. But how about tissue that was not connected thymus at all.
Happy to hear about the success of a pharmacological approach anyways.
Thank you Josh for a great summary and the pointer to the paper (could not find it in the DOI link https://doi.org/10.1111/acel.13028).
Do you have a reference for the DHEA curve? Strange the variations around 55 and 65 (men)…
I pulled the graph off a site that didn’t reference a source. I used it knowing that it is generally right, even though I can’t vouch for the research that went into it.
Here’s another study that produces a comparable curve.
This is very mischievous study.
Metformin excellent drug decreases TOR expected to slow aging.
HGH expected to accelerate aging and very bad drug
So very ambiguous result.
My guess is metformin and H2O .abetter than metformin and HGH
I don’t think this is such a big mystery. I’ve been saying for quite a while that what Horvath is actually measuring is how often cells are replaced by the stem cell compartment.
It’s well known there are very small embryonic like stem cells held in reserve around the body (quick summary here: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.118.314287) . Although nicely sheltered from insulin signalling to keep them quiescent, these cells can be stimulated into action by sex hormones. So likely the thymus growth and epigenetic regression is being achieved by HGH (and DHEA maybe). But this may not necessary extend life. It might even shorten it because of the using up of valuable stem cell reserves.
I agree that the perturbation of the hematopietic compartment can bring along unexpected changes in PBMCs methylation state.
However as far as I read VSELs are not mainstrain science yet there are groups who dispute their pluripotency. I am sitting at the fence.
I think there’s been enough replication of VSELs to put their existence beyond doubt. But regardless, any quiescent stem cell niche will do to explain the observed rejuvenation. But VSELs are most interesting because of their pluripotency and ability to self renew. It sounds too good to be true that we’d have such cells still within the body, but there you go.
This is interesting. So we would have the epigenetic appearance of a more youthful state, but all we’re ultimately doing is unnecessarily exhausting a very valuable stem cell source .
Welcome back Alan. Rapamycin does retard epigenetic aging :
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6555449/
I have never seen any evidence for metformin doing the same and we know that it impairs endurance.
Agree with you on HGH.
Yes, rapamycin has exactly the opposite effect to HGH (albeit in vitro), preserving cells by making them more quiescent and less metabolically active (you’d expect in Vivo for it to reduce use of stem cell niches). But don’t expect it to make you young.
The side data would be more interesting to Harold: The epigenetic age regression accelerated after 9 months of treatment. Secondly post treatment after dosing stopped the epigenetic age again began to catch up with levels pretreatment. From my understanding at 6 months there was 50% benefit still left so probably it will take a year to lose the epigenetic age benefit completely. This shows that any treatment for reversal of aging may require continuous dosing to maintain reversal. We have seen similar pattern emerging in our rat trials. What is also interesting is that length of dosing is also a factor. In our natural extract trial the first month of daily dosing did not show significant results but at the end of 60 days the reversal was incredible. For Elixir we are finding out those parameters.
The most evident sign of aging is the skin. If there was a mechanism of rejuvenation then it will also works on skin and the result will be evident,
The cosmetic industry is multi-billion industry and if such mechanism would exist then it will bring a fortune to the firm it would have discovered.
The most simple way to see if a rejuvenation treatment works is to look at the skin. The skin never lies.
In that case you must definitely see photos of Harold’s skin especially his forearms looks like a 35 year old’s.
Hi Florentin,
Very nice comment about skin.
Best anti-aging skin cream Rapamycin powder in petrolatum.
Need to roll your own.
On a long term basis, yes, perhaps. But you can’t measure genetic aging by looking at someone’s skin. Even if there is improvement in terms of collagen and elasticity a year of rejuvenation would be difficult to measure.
I’m not a scientist – but I’m an engineer. And to that extent I must tell you that if we cannot even agree on a unit of measurement then we’ll end up running in circles.
Huge amount aging is harmful action seneccent cells. Rapamycin reduces senescent cell burden. Absence wrinkles on back hands is real thing can see.
Alan. Ok The skin “ages” a lot, I agree. But most of skin damage is not truly aging (endogenous), which is the subject of interest in this blog. Most sking damage comes from sun radiation (see face compared to ass, or face of peasants agricultors on underdeveloped countries (12-16 hours living outdoors) compared to e.g. white collar executives (most time spent outdoors) working on multinational companies established on tge same poor country.
In addition, tissues suffering MOST from aging are those with non-replicative postmitotic cells, like cardiomyocites, sk.musle and almost all neurons at the CNS (brain and medulla).
That’s a most important OLD truth, nowadays too frequently forgot, surely in part because stem cells (important, no doubt, but not so much for NATURAL aging) are in fashion. But true science is not a question of fashion.
Maybe should check out Horvath paper, just posted by Paul which showed Rapamycin slowed epigenetic aging in skin.
The skin was first organ Judith Canpesi showed senescent cells.
You recommend leaving out HGH if one wants to try it now, but the Mayo Clinic warns against DHEA, because of serious side effects. https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements-dhea/art-20364199
By the time this thread concludes we are probably only left with zinc and that with reservations. Look guys, the methylation markers clearly showed a year of rejuvenation. Although there are concerns about HGH reactivation of the thymus is a big deal and thus may represent a net benefit.
Rejuvenation of degenerative thymus by oral MLT administration and the antagonistic action of melatonin against hydroxyl radical-induced apoptosis of cultured thymocytes in mice
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/11759651_Rejuvenation_of_degenerative_thymus_by_oral_MLT_administration_and_the_antagonistic_action_of_melatonin_against_hydroxyl_radical-induced_apoptosis_of_cultured_thymocytes_in_mice/amp
Hellow all,
1) Fahy et al Aging Cell 2019 is, potentially, a most POTENTIALLY important and interesting PILOT study (SO, IT DOES NOT “DEMONSTRATE” ANYTHING, NEITHER AGING REVERSAL NOR ANYTHING ELSE) for gerontology and perhaps the human future.
Although today it is Sunday, and have just arrived from long trip, I am now trying hard to wake up important researchers and Professors here in Madrid, who are good colleagues of mine, to help me to better evaluate this pilot study paper. I am especially looking for the opinion of specialists on both immunology and epigenetics, as well as gerontologists here specialized in both these critical areas (in strong relation to this paper). As soon as I have their opinions I will come back here to tell you that plus mine own better based opinion. I will also suggest them to send their opinions on Fahy et al 2019 directly –without only any “filtering” through me- to Josh blog.
2) Concerning the initial question of Paul Rivas (“Josh, i it genetic, epigenetic, environmental?), Paul, “Environmental” is simply impossible if it has to do really with aging, because aging is ENDOGENOUS, and GENETIC, yes, ABSOLUTELY FOR sure, NO REASONABLE DOUBT ABOUT THAT. Epigenetic? i THINK PERHAPS yes too, most likely, these are my “global answers to your question to Josh”.
But, please see also my more detailed “Pre-answer” to you (it was published last July!). It is summarized on Fig. 2 and accompanying text of my last o”Oinion Review paper”:
“Barja G. Towards a unified mechanistic theory of aging. Experimental Gerontology. Exp Gerontol. 124, 110627, 2019 Jun 5;124:110627. [Epub ahead of print]
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.exger.2019.05.016
The main intention of that paper from myself is to propose that ALL the until now called (mechanistic) “Theories of Aging” can ONLY be unified into a single theory, IF that single theory is a PROGRAMMED THEORY. I suggest there that all those “theories” or “hallmarks” (Cell, Lopez-Otin-Blasco etc), or whatever you want to call all those (100 theories? UF!), INCLUDING OF COURSE the MOST IMPORTANT ONES LIKE:
the UPDATED MFRTA-Mitochondrial Free Radical Theory of Aging- (not the old antioxidant based one of course), TELOMER SHORTENING, AUTOPHAGY, PROTEOSTASIS, APOPTOSIS, INFLAMMAGING, EPIGENETICS (sorry, the true full list is surely longer and still for unveil…) ETC ETC ..
all these ARE NOT “THEORIES” AT ALL (that´s main poin on the 2019 paper).
What are they then?
According to FIG. 2 of my paper, they are AGING EFFECTORS (EXECUTORS) OF THE AGING PROGRAM.
Please read my paper if you like to. I consider it the best AMONG the 180 papers that I have published on my whole career. If some of you does not have access to Exper Gerontol, please tell me (gbarja@bio.ucm.es)
Most importantly, my 2019 paper is dedicated only to the INTRACELLULAR arms of the aging program (what I call “THE CARS” = “The Cellular Aging Regulation System”). The original ms. of this paper, ORIGINALLY, WAS DOUBLE or even more IN SIZE. I had to cut last year in full the second part, among other important reasons, because it was too long to get published at Exper Gerontol (I also had to cut the word “programmed” -now unfortunately missing in the final published form- in the title of the paper). That second part of the original ms. is the one that contains the EXTRACELLULAR PART of the aging program (I call that the “EARS” = Extracellular Aging Regulation System), plus the EPIGENETICS, INFLAMMAGING and AGING CLOCK/S clock/s parts of my ms. (these are all also extracellular, of course).
That´s written. I am working now to re-adapt that second EARS part as a 2nd Hypothesis Article, and see if some good enough sci. journal would agree to publish that….. If not possible in the west, on a nice IF journal, I will go to publish on another continent (not America)…
It is a shame that I still could not publish part 2 (EARS), because it is the main one concerning Fahy et al 2019 paper. But it will be too log to put the whole paper into this Josh´s blog, so I do not do it.
ERAS conception came to me years after my developing the CARS model finally “suddenly”, as a final shot after many accumulating decades, on a hot and strongly stressed day of 2015.
My ms. CARS (now published at Exper Gerontol 2019) passed through 4 journals and 4 years waiting (strong patience on my part…..) before being finally accepted. I am greatly “indebted” to the Editors of Exper. Gerontol. for having published me that.
I also think, as some of you said here, that the aging program controls aging, continuing development, of course.
I can not understand how can any SERIOUS biologist support a non-PA (non programmed aging) evolutionary “theory”? of aging….
The reason is simple: Each animal SPECIES has a DIFFERENT species-specific life span, and that fixed number (e.g., 4 years in rats, 115? years in humans) can vary up to 1 million fold! -or even more?- among animals!. If that value is species-specific, it means that IT IS , NECESSARILY, GENETICALLY (and, most likely, also epigenetically) DETERMINED (genetics and epigenetics “collaborate”, they work together like “good friends”, or, LIKE Archea and alpha-proteobacteria, or hybridizing species, or foreign DNA entering our liver by HGT etc (during evolution, I mean).
Longevity (species longevity, or maximum longevity, the name you prefer to give to it) is then jus another one trait of the species, like body size or body shape, or , or, OR….ETC
I continue previous comment here (it was too long to be posted in full according to the machine):
So, it is IMPOSSIBLE Mr Medawar, Mr Williams, and Mr. Kirkwood, absolutely impossible that longevity be non-genetically determined as you pretend.
I do not need to do any experiment or scientific observation, in the wild or, in the lab., to KNOW THAT self-evident thing. I knew that, already, when I started to study aging and ROS (then I studied only antioxidants, not still mitochondrial ros) back on 1988.
Another question you could pose to me would be: -after ACCEPTING the evident fact that aging is programmed (because those not accepting what is evident are not scientists…; and my Fig. 2 is correct for sure, although of course NOT in the details)-
OK Gustavo, but, please tell us: WHAT IS/are the aging effector/s PROGRAMMED?
There, a non-PA would always answer: MAINTENANCE! (MORE DEFENCE plus REPAIR IN LONG-LIVED SPECIES).
But I know this is false!. Because both Antioxidant enzymes and GSH either do not correlate or correlate NEGATIVELY with longevity across species (various species from mice to men). They DO NOT APPROPRIATELY correlate with longevity. See not only our review Pérez-Campo et al…., Barja-G J. Comp. Physiol. B. 168:149-158, 1998. That was a review including all the THEN available data from ours as well as from any other lab. around the world known published data to us). By the way, THAT paper is the ONLY other paper in my life that also had to pass through a calvary of 4 sci. journals and 4 years before being published in a non-American country (Germany, JCP was then the BEST journal of Comparative Animal Physiology). Still, they (JCP) needed 2 whole years! to decide if they will publish my paper or not. Thanks god, they finally did it. I am also most grateful to them for finally doing it.
And, MOST IMPORTANTLY, both the REPAIR OF NUCLEAR DNA DAMAGE AND the REPAIR OF PROTEIN -cellular- DAMAGE…from ENDOGENOUS ORIGIN does not appropriately correlate with longevity either, because they do not correlate or long-lived animals have LESS (instead of more) repair than short-lived ones, like for antioxidants. It is logic. Long-lived animals generate less endogenous damage “on purpose”, so that they do not need to maintain high expensive levels of antioxidants and repair. That is why humans have less repair and antioxidants than rats, at least in ALL cell regions OUT of the mitochondria…(INSIDE MITOCHONDRIA, IT IS STILL NOT RESOLVED TODAY…Remember Nature paper in mice by Schriner et al: overexpressing MITOCHONDRIAL, but not peroxisomal or “” CATALASE, INCREASED MOUSE LONGEVITY, THE ONLY ANTIOXIDANT OVEREXPRESSOR SUCCESFULLY INCREASING MOUSE LONGEVITY WAS THAT INCREASED INSIDE THE MITOCHONDRIA….)
(please note that for repair of DNA damage from EXOGENOUS ORIGIN -the one NOT relevant for longevity-, there is, IN THAT CASE, of course!, POSITIVE correlation with longevity, see the first Hart and Setlow 1970´s seminal paper on “unscheduled DNA synthesis on dermal fibroblasts, followed by many others agreeing which were put together in a review by Cortopassi and Wang?). PLEASE LOOK, MOTHER NATURE HAS ALREADY CREATED a species aging slowly, like a cow. But then, mother Nature forgot to add extra protection from sun rays radiation including UV radiation. The result is that that animal would soon die, e.g., due to cancer-induced skin cancer (exogenous source of mortality), in spite of its slow-endogenous- aging in all the rest of the endogenous organs. It could live 2 years, like a mouse instead of 30 like a cow. Fortunately, mother Nature is not so stupid, and added (to cows) extra DNA repair protection in the cow skin, to ensure that the slow aging inside cow organs could BE PHENOTYPICALLY EXPRESSED instead of being nullified by the sun rays.
That endogenous repair of, LOOK OUT- NUCLEAR- DNA and protein, SIMILARLY TO the case of the endogenously synthesized TOTAL CELLULAR antioxidants, AGAIN either are not correlated or are INVERSELY correlated with longevity (see many papers on this from Stuart, Page, and others, from the well known and prestigious Vilhelm Bohr´s DNA repair group at NIA/NIH (so, it must be well done work, I am pretty sure of it).
Then, if neither total cellular defence nor repair can be the explanation, what is left TO CAUSE AGING?:
The answer is on the long list above: mitROS production, DBI, autophagy, apoptosis, telomere shortening, inflammaging (that is EARS-related), epigenetics in concert with aging genes (please see also my Biogerontology 2008 “Gene Cluster Hypothesis of Aging” paper PROPOSING the AP could perhaps be HIERARCHICALLY organized).
Please note that all these better known aging mechanisms, with the only exception of autophagy, are PRO-AGING effectors, NOT ANTI-AGING ones. My proposal in the 2019 paper is that all these are controlled by the Aging Program lying mainly in the nucleus of each of our cells. It was inherited during millions of years of biological evolution from early eukaryotic cells (after the first symbiogenesis event creating the first eukaryotic cell by fusing an archaea? and an proto-mitochondria (alpha-proteobacteria?). That is why “Aging IS VERY OLD” (Clark, 2004, LA, CA). That is why yeast (unicellular) has the same insulin like-signaling of aging than mice….(highgly conserved aging genes)
And then Josh does not agreed with me on this because, he said, (CARS) is “cellular”, not systemic. OK Josh, but please wait to read my second paper (the EARS one) still unfortunately unpublished, only because they rejected it, the 4 journals (to be more precise, 3 journals and one USA book…..since 2015).
On my 2nd paper I will try to explain how all the millions of CARS of our body (there is 1 CARS per cell) are coordinated with each other SYSTEMICALLY. This could explaining the amazing? results from heterochronic parabiosis experiments, as well as inflammaging, and, perhaps epigenetics and aging study results, and , PERHAPS, even, as Josh himself and some others have published how a central clock/s could coordinate all those cellular clocks.
I can advance to you that my idea is very analogous to what we already know about coordination of free running circadian clocks: you put a single cell into a Petri dish, and many approximately 24 hours free running circadian ryhtms continue to be expressed! at single cell level. Only one cell is necessary to show the circadian rythm. What the hypothalamus (SNC nuclei) does, we know it rather well in physiology, is, in essence, to coordinate all those millions of single cell clocks. If it were not like that, the different cells and tissues in your body would have very different rythms, which would be of course disastrous for your health and whole body homeostasis. Perhaps something similar occurs for CARS coordination between cels as well superior control by putative brain? central clocks.
3) Mark, I also think most contradictory with long-lived Ames and Snell dwarf mice and (GH)-IGF-1-like signaling clearly being PRO-AGING, what now Steve Horvath Fahy et al. paper suggests. They resurrect the old proposal of GH as antiaging. It is contradictory with the long-lived mouse mutants. So, again ¿? In addition, we all know about the high RISK OF CANCER of taking GH supplements (Steve says no problem, but 1,5 years is nothing about cancer risk…). GH is good to strengthen somewhat my old wasted muscles (I am 64), but I would never take it because I do not want to increase my cancer risk. It is already high enough, 1st due to aging, 2nd due to heavy industry related pollution etc, I do not want to add MORE! No thanks) .
Concerning the antidiabetic metformin, do you know that it inhibits mitochondrial complex I, precisely the ETC complex on which the longevity-related mitROS are produced (not the complex III ROS) (see many many papers on this from my lab on 1997-2002 approx.
4) Have you noticed the most important Maria Blasco paper on PNAS around July? 2019. They demonstrate, for the first time, that the RATE of telomere shortening DOES APPROPIATELY correlate longevity in around 10 species of mammals and birds (like mitROS production, and mtDNA oxidative damage, and fatty acid double bond index….ALL ros-RELATED, AND NO OTHER PARAMETER DEMONSTRATED UP TO NOW). She chosed a mix of around 10 species (I do not remember exactly at this moment), Of which, around half of them are mammals and around half are birds. Previous studies by many labs. had previously shown that, contrarily, telomere LENGTH, correlated with longevity on the WRONG way (NEGATIVELY), or did not correlate at all (mouse telomeres are much longer than human ones, which was “opposite” to the telomere hypothesis of aging). But now she shows that the parameter important CAN be the RATE of teleomere SHORTENING, not the length. So that rate (like mitROSp rate) is much slower in humans than in mice, and that could perhaps CONTRIBUTE TO explain why HUMANS live longer than mice.
However, please remind that correlation DOES NOT DEMONSTRATE CAUSATION, at all.
But, MOST IMPORTANTLY, ANY “theory” of aging, to be accepted, it must BE ABLE TO explain WHY DIFFERENT ANIMAL SPECIES CAN HAVE DIFFERENT LONGEVITIES. So, these new data are a new important addition to the telomere hypothesis of aging, and TO CARS.
I will come back here if I obtain more specialized immuno or epigentic criticisms/support about Fahy et al.
It has hit the web.
https://www.techexplorist.com/it-might-be-possible-to-reverse-a-persons-biological-age/26325/