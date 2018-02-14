Methylation Aging Clock: An Update

Methylation of DNA is the best-known mode of epigenetic regulation (turning genes on and off). Methylation patterns are stable unless they are actively changed, and can persist over decades, even across generations.
Four years ago, biostatistician Steve Horvath of UCLA identified a set of 353 methylation sites that are best-correlated with human (chronological) age. These are sites where genes are turned on and off at particular stages of life. A computer analysis of a gene sample (from blood or skin or even urine) can determine a person’s age within about two years.
Two reasons the Horvath Clock is important. First, it is the best measure we have of a person’s biological age, so it provides an objective measure of whether our anti-aging interventions are working. Say you’re excited about a new drug and you want to know whether it really makes people younger. Before the Horvath clock, you had to give it to thousands of people and wait a long time to see if fewer of them were dying, compared to people who did not get the drug. The Horvath clock is a huge shortcut. You can give the drug to just a few people and measure their Horvath (methylation) age before and after. With just a few dozen people over a two-year period, you can get a very good idea whether your drug is working.
Second, there is evidence and theory to support the idea that the methylation sites that Horvath identified are not just markers of aging but causes of aging. That means that if we can figure out how to get inside the cell nucleus and re-configure the methylation patterns on the chromosomes, we should be able to address a root cause of aging. (Before we get too excited: “Gene therapy” has been around 20 years but is still in a developmental stage; “epigenetic therapy” is what we need, and it does not yet exist, but is technically feasible using genetically engineered viruses and CRISPR.)
The write-up below is taken directly from two talks that Horvath gave, 2016 at NIH in Maryland and just last month in Los Angeles.
In 2012-2013, three papers appeared proposing the idea that the deep cause of aging (in humans and many other higher animals) is an epigenetic program [Johnson, Mitteldorf, Rando]. Genes are turned on and off at various stages of life, producing growth, development and aging in seamless sequence. (A fourth paper by Blagosklonny proposed a similar idea, but focused on the role of a single transcription factor controlling gene expression (mTOR) and shied away from the conclusion that natural selection might have preferred aging affirmatively. Here’s an earlier presentiment by Blagosklonny.)
It’s a powerful hypothesis that proposes to resolve evolutionary and metabolic questions alike. It contains a seed of a prescription for anti-aging research—although epigenetics has proved to be so complicated that practical modification of the body’s gene expression schedule may require a lot more groundwork.
Unbeknownst to any of us working on these theoretical papers, Steve Horvath was already working on calibration and measurement of the epigenetic aging clock, and he published his basic result by the end of 2013.
One remarkable property of the Horvath clock is that it is more accurate than chronological age for predicting who will contract aging diseases and who will die. Even though the clock was derived with an algorithm that matched the output clock age as closely as possible to chronological age, the result proved to contain more information than chronological age. “In deriving the clock, chronological age was used as a proxy for biological age.” People whose “methylation age” is greater than their chronological age are likely to suffer health deterioration and to die sooner than people whose methylation age is less than their chronological age.
Horvath has openly shared his methodology and his computer program. Based on the Horvath clock, a California company began last year to offer a commercial test for methylation age. You can send a blood or urine sample to Zymo Research.
Candidate aging clocks
Horvath describes how he came up with the idea of a methylation clock by a process of elimination, beginning with four candidate clocks:
- Telomere length
- Gene expression profile
- Proteomic data
- DNA Methylation
In detail:
- Telomere length – This had been measured easily and cheaply for more than a decade, but its correlation with chronological age (and with mortality) is not strong enough to be useful as a biological clock.
- Gene expression profile: Which genes are being transcribed into RNA at a given time? This can be measured by extracting RNA, and turns out to be highly tissue-specific. In other words, it varies according to which part of the body you’re looking at.
- Proteomic data: Genes, once transcribed, are translated into proteins. Some of these proteins stay in the cell while others circulate through the body. Gene CHIP technology measures levels of different proteins reliably and inexpensively.
- DNA Methylation: Easier to measure than (2) or (3). Methylation is only one of many mechanisms controlling gene expression, but it is one of the most persistent. Horvath found that a subset of DNA methylation sites seems to be characteristic of age no matter where in the body they are measured.
What is DNA methylation?
Adjacent to many genes is a promoter site, a location on the same chromosome which stores temporary information about whether the gene is turned on or off. Promoter sites contain the base sequence C-G-C-G-C-G-C repeated. This is called a CpG island (where the “p” just tells you that the C is linked to G on the same strand, rather than being linked across strands, in which C is paired with G.)
C stands for “Cytosine”, and the Cytosine molecule can be modified by adding an extra methyl group (CH3) to form 5-methyl Cytosine.
The cell has molecular workers that are deployed to go around specifically adding methyl groups in some parts of the DNA or removing them in others. The bottom line is that methylated Cytosine is a sign that says “don’t transcribe the adjacent gene.” When the methyl groups are removed, it is a signal that the gene are to be transcribed once more.
Enzymes called methyl transferases are deployed to precise regions of the genome to turn genes on and off. Methylation can be transient. There is evidence for circadian cycles of methylation. Or it can be quite long-lasting. Methylation patterns can persist for decades, and are copied when cells replicate, so that methylation patterns can be passed to offspring as part of one’s epigenetic legacy. Inherited methylation sites are the exception however; most of the genome is programmed fresh with age-zero, pluripotent methylation patterns when egg and sperm cells are generated.
How the methylation clock works
Using a standard statistical algorithm, Horvath identified 353 CpG sites that were most strongly correlated with chronological age, no matter where in the body he looked. The same algorithm provided 353 numbers to be multiplied by methylation levels at each site, then added up to produce a number. The number is not directly a measure of age, but in the last step a table is used (an empirically-derived curve) to associate the number with an age.
This is the raw output of the function before it is transformed into an age. Notice that methylation changes very rapidly during the first 5 years of life, gradually slowing during the growth phase and straightening out to constant slope after about age 18.
Even though the Horvath clock was designed to be independent of what part of the body DNA was drawn from, some variations appear. Most noticeable is female breast tissue, which ages faster than the rest of the body, and brain tissue, which ages more slowly. Blood and bone tissue tend to age a little faster. (Sperm and egg cells are “age zero” no matter the age of the person from whom the germ cells were drawn. Placentas from women of all ages are age zero.) Similarly, induced stem cells (using the 4 Yamanaka factors) have zero age. In contrast, a similar treatment can change one differentiated cell type into another, for example, turning a skin cell into a neuron. This does not affect epigentic age.
Liver cells tend to be older than the rest of the body in people who are overweight, and younger than the rest of the body in people who are underweight. Other tissues don’t seem to show this relationship. For example, fat cells do not have older methylation ages in people who are obese. And, perhaps surprisingly, weight loss does not reverse the accelerated methylation age of the liver (at least, not within the 9-month time frame of the one study looking at this).
Studies have been done correlating methylation age with various diseases and, of course, mortality. Corrections are made for every kind of environmental factor, including smoking, obesity, exercise, workplace hazards, etc, called collectively the “extrinsic factors”. The result is that methylation age rises with extrinsic factors, and independently methylation age is also correlated with intrinsic (genetic) factors that affect lifespan. Horvath estimates that genetics controls 40% of the variation in methylation age (as it differs from chronological age).
Men are slightly older than women in methylation age. This is already evident by age 2. Delayed menopause is associated with lower epigenetic age. Cognitive function correlates inversely with methylation age of the brain.
Speaking before Horvath at the same conference, Jim Watson claims there are many supplements and medications that can slow the Horvath clock. The one he focuses on is metformin, which, he says, has epigenetic effects via an entirely different pathway from lowering blood sugar (the purpose for which it has been prescribed to tens of millions of diabetics).
Here’s a curious clue: There is a tiny number of children who never develop or grow, and continue to look like babies through age 20 and perhaps beyond. These children have normal methylation age. Whatever it is that blocks their growth, it is not the methylation changes in their DNA. Does this mean that there are other epigenetic controls, more powerful than methylation, that control growth and development? Or does it mean that children with this syndrome have normal epigenetic development, but something downstream from gene expression is blocking their growth? Conversely, Hutchinson-Gilford progeria is caused by a defect in the LMNA gene which causes children to age and die before they even grow up. Hutchinson-Gilford children have normal methylation ages by the Horvath clock.
Radiation, like smoking and exposure to environmental oxidation, tends to age the body faster. This is independent of methylation age—which is unaffected by radiation. Neither smoking nor radiation exposure affect epigenetic age. HIV also accelerates aging, and HIV does affect methylation age.
Methylation age and telomere age are both correlated with chronological age, and they both predict mortality and morbidity independent of chronological age. But the two measures are not correlated with each other. In other words, the information contained in the methylation clock and in measures of telomere length complement one another to offer a better predictor of future aging decline than either of them separately.
Diet has a weak effect on methylation age. Very high carbohydrate, very low protein diets are noticeably terrible. Beyond this, there seem to be two sweet spots: one for the Ornish-style protein-restricted diet and one for the Zone/Atkins style diet. Weak evidence to be sure, but suggestive that they both work.
“The epigenetic clock is broken in cancer tissue.” [ref]
Building on the original clock
The original clock was optimized to track chronological age, and yet it fortuitously provided more information than chronological age. In a second iteration, Horvath set out explicitly to track biological age. He used historic blood samples from the 1990s, and paired them with hospital records and death certificates to search for methylation sites that correlate best with aging-related health outcomes. The result was the phenotypic clock, DNAm phenoAge. This uses 513 methylation sites to predict
- all-cause mortality
- cardiovascular mortality
- lung disease
- cancer
- diabetes
- (loss of) physical strength
- (loss of) cognitive ability
On the drawing board: An epigenetic clock specialized to work well with skin and blood cells, (which are the most accessible). (Enough skin cells can be scraped painlessly from the inside of your mouth (buccal epithelial cells) to do a DNAm test.)
Connection to Parabiosis and Plasma Transfusions
Several groups have begun to experiment with transfusions of blood plasma from a young donor as a possible path to rejuvenation. Horvath reports an encouraging finding: Sometimes older people contract a form of leukemia that requires a blood and marrow transfusion (including the stem cells that give rise to new blood) from a donor. The finding is that after this treatment, the blood of the patient continues to show the methylation age of the donor, not the patient.
Epigenetic Aging and Telomere Aging Bound to a See-Saw Relationship
(This was the most exciting new result for me personally, because it relates to an idea I have held dear for more than a decade.)
Methylation age is older or younger than chronological age in different people, generally by about +2 years. 40% of the variation is due to genetics. Some common genetic variants can make the clock run faster or slower. The most prominent genetic variants link telomere aging to methylation aging. The faster your epigenetic clock runs, the longer your telomeres. The slower your epigenetic clock runs, the shorter your telomeres. [preprint]
There’s a word for this in the genetic theory of aging. It’s called Antagonistic Pleiotropy. Back in 1957, George Williams theorized that the genes causing aging ought to have simultaneous beneficial and detrimental effects. That would explain why natural selection has permitted aging to occur, despite the fact that it cuts off fitness. Williams said: Nature had no choice but to accept the genes that cause aging because there was no other way to get the benefits of these same genes (which he surmised ought to enhance fertility).
My theory of Antagonistic Pleiotropy is that it is not a situation of “forced choice”; rather, aging is important for the health of the community, and mother nature has been faced with the dilemma: how to keep aging in place despite efficient natural selection against it on the individual level. Aging is so important to the community that evolution has been motivated to find ways to keep it in place, despite the short-term temptation for natural selection to favor those with longer lives (thus greater opportunities to leave offspring). In my hypothesis, evolution invented pleiotropy to address this problem. The telomerase-epigenetic clock connection is an example. There is no physically necessary connection between telomerase and epigenetic aging, but the two have evolved a see-saw link so that it is more difficult to mutate aging away.
This also relates to my coverage last fall of the telomerase-cancer connection. At the time, I was scratching my head, why should genetic variants that lengthen telomeres be associated with higher rates of some cancers? Here is a clue: The same genetic variants that lengthen telomeres also accelerate the epigenetic aging program. The specific example of a cancer that is most closely tied to higher telomerase levels is melanoma, which is a cancer that is less sensitive to age than other cancers. People tend to get melanoma earlier in life than other skin cancers. Therefore, I predict that other pleiotropic links will be found between these genetic variants that promote longer telomeres and other mechanisms linked specifically to melanoma.
The Bottom Line
All these data in a field so new is a tribute to Horvath’s industriousness and to the promise and fruitfulness of a new methodology.
The data so far suggest that methylation programming is a big part of the driver of aging, but not the whole story. Smoking affects life expectancy, but it doesn’t affect methylation age. Weight loss benefits life expectancy, but it is invisible to methylation age. Most curious are those children who fail to develop, or age prematurely, even though their methylation age is progressing on schedule.
What does it mean that radiation ages the body without advancing the methylation clock? Perhaps that accumulation of damage is part of the phenotype of aging, though I remain hopeful that the body remains capable of undoing that damage even late in life, if it is re-programmed to want to do so. What does it mean that AIDS advances the aging clock? Perhaps that the immune system is a central signaling mechanism in the aging process.
So, it’s “methylation plus”. Plus what? Not just methylation plus damage”; though we can certainly shorten our lifespan with radiation or smoking, we can’t increase our lifespan by avoiding toxins. “Methylation plus other epigenetic programs”—this would be my first guess. “Methylation plus mitochondrial state” would be a close second. Methylation is all in the nucleus, and the cytoplasm of the cell seems to store independent information, and can even re-program the state of the nucleus, as suggested by parabiosis experiments. There is also evidence for“Methylation plus telomere shortening”.
I always enjoy reading your articles. One thing from this one that confused me: “Diet has a weak effect on methylation age. Very high carbohydrate, very low protein diets are noticeably terrible. Beyond this, there seem to be two sweet spots: one for the Ornish-style protein-restricted diet and one for the Zone/Atkins style diet. Weak evidence to be sure, but suggestive that they both work.”
The Ornish-styple protein-restricted diet IS a very high carb low protein diet, with seems contradictory here.
You have it contradictory. The only diet that prolongs life is a high-fat diet consisting of saturated, hydrogenated fats. Have you heard of the Mediterranean diet and the French paradox?
I don’t believe the Ornish diet is very low protein and Josh did specify very low protein which you would not think would be a big deal but perhaps it is?
In the text book for my genetics course (Human Genetics, Ricki Lewis) we learned that DNA replication has extremely high fidelity, generally producing less than 1 error in a billion. In contrast, replication of methylation sites can be as much as 1 in 40, and the resulting “epigenetic drift” may also be a primary driver of the dysfunctional aging phenotype.
I head read several others proposing finding a way to use CRISPR/gene therapy to ‘enter the nucleus’ of every cell and both repair the DNA and reset its methylation state to solve this problem.
But isn’t there a much simpler solution here? Consider the following:
1) Most of our non-neuronal cells are constantly being replaced and regenerated over time by stem cells and various progenitor cells.
2) The Yamanaka factors can effectively reset methylation state to age 0 (as well as telomere length as I understand it).
3) Gene therapy still runs in the 100s of thousands of dollars, while stem cells can be harvested or induced for thousands of dollars.
Why not stem cell therapy using the Yamanaka factors to cleanup methylation state? Clinicians could even repair DNA via CRISPR in the test tube, then coax the cells back into the type of stem & progenitor cells required and re-introduce them into the body.
Imagine that unlike gene therapy, which becomes less effective over time as cells turnover, this therapy would become MORE effective over time as cells originating from those stem cells proliferated. A person’s average methylation age might be getting younger again with time. Heck, while you have the cells out of the body, might as well repair the mtDNA and you have a single therapy that addresses 5 of the biggest culprits in aging – DNA damage, methylation state/epigenetic drift, telomere length, mitochondrial dysfunction, and stem cell depletion.
… and if you know anyone with plans to do something like this, let me know. I am ready to become a principal or an employee in that company. And a client, of course 😉
I imagine this is roughly where Age-X is going.
If the error in replicating methylation in daughter cells is really as bad as that, then you could see how tissues could become terminally differentiated over time, and stem cells lose their potency.
You’d also need to show this can happen in non-dividing cells too, possibly though DNA repair?
I am guessing what Horvath is really measuring is correlated to some sort of work done to repair DNA.
That would explain how the stem cells of young donors can grant older recipients blood and bone marrow with a ‘younger’ Horvath age. It also explains how breast tissue ages faster according to Horvath, i.e. hormones stimulate growth, and how telomerase does the same in immortalized cells. Radiation totally smashes up the DNA, irreversibly arresting the cell, so that stops the whole process and explains how this doesn’t affect the Horvath clock.
Oh and losing weight cannot magically make liver cells do negative work (they’ve already done extra DNA repair because of past abuse).
BTW I had my methylation state sequenced by Epimorphy at the consumer-facing site https://www.mydnage.com/. I think Epimorphy split off from Zymo to focus on this consumer testing service.
The results are very interesting but my goal as you suggest was to have a baseline with which to measure effectiveness of anti-aging interventions.
These were my results from Orsiris Green. 56 at time of test. Had been on Rapamycin for 3 months. Can’t make heads or tails from it. It said my weighted age was 54.8.
TOM1L1 Gene:
Target Of Myb 1-Like Protein 1
This gene is found on human chromosome 17, and produces a protein that appears to be important in cell signaling. The associated gene is found in a high concentration in humans in pancreas and thyroid gland, as well as in cells of the lungs.
Using the information from only this gene, your age estimate would be 79.06 years.
NPTX2 Gene:
Neuronal Pentraxin 2
This gene is found on human chromosome 7, and produces a neuronal petraxin protein. These proteins are found at neuronal synapses (in the nervous system) and are similar to C-reactive proteins, which are major components of the body’s innate immune system. The protein produced by NPTX2 plays a role in the formation of excitatory synapses. The epigenetic changes that occur with age in this gene appear to be different in men and women, which is why we take gender into account when estimating your age.
Using the information from only this gene, your age estimate would be 47.51 years.
EDARADD Gene:
Ectodysplasia A Receptor Associated Death Domain
This gene is found on human chromosome 1, and produces a protein that plays an important role in embryonic development. The protein itself is essential for proper interactions between two cell layers in a developing embryo (called the ectoderm and the mesoderm), which form the basis for many of the body’s organs and tissues. Interactions between these cell layers are essential for the proper development of several bodily structures, including skin, hair, nails, teeth, and sweat glands.
Using the information from only this gene, your age estimate would be 29.22 years.Note:
The difference among the age estimates from the three genes listed above averaged 33.2 years. This number is larger than the normal average difference of approximately 9 years. (In other words, the individual age estimates were not very consistent.) While this result is anomalous, it does not necessarily have any broader implications beyond its effect on our calculations. Your overall age estimate, listed near the top of this page, is a weighted average of all three age estimated, calculated according to our mathematical model.
I can’t seem to grasp methylation age yet. Is more active methylation a good thing as one ages and is the slowing down of methylation correlated to aging faster? Are certain micro nutrients critical for methylation to occur? What are the defining characteristics of aging methylation?
Been struggling with this for a while. Thanks
It’s not more or less, it’s different. About 60% of the sites in the Horvath clock become less methylated with age and about 40% become more methylated.
Methylation is only a result of an aging organism. As oxidized-damaged mitochondria work at a lower rate, and as a result of age-accumulated cadmium blocking enzymes containing Zn and Mg, the gene will adapt to these degraded conditions. The cadmium concentration in the brain is lower than in the body and therefore the concentration of cadmium in the brain is still rising and causing a decline in mental capabilities. Cadmium is a cumulative poison. I can not imagine how it would be possible to move cadmium from a place with a lower concentration to a higher concentration (kidney).
I can’t give a reference, but I accessed it with Google browser – the report is that mefformin alters the DNA methylation – genome wide!1 the report should be easy to find; but of course that still doesn’t get to the detailed effects – but we do know metformin has been shown to sometime extend lifespans!!
The article is titled: Metformin alters DNA methylation genome-wide via the H19/SAHH axis
By T Zhong, et al
It is open access
I just listened to Jim Watson’s talk. The above article is exactly what he referenced as evidence of Metformin’s effect on slowing down epigenetic clock.
Problem is all these interventions can only ever SLOW down the rate of epigenetic aging, not reverse it.
I’ve never heard of anything, short of reprogramming cells that can turn the clock BACK.
Heterochronic parabiosis can do what you suggest. I completely agree with you, Mark, in that stretching out a lifespan (which is sort of what we’re talking about with most forms of life extension) also stretches out senescence. But it seems that cellular reprogramming does reverse cellular age, and evidence shows (remember that partial evocation of Yamanaka factors in live animals that apparently set back aging) that the aging ‘marks’ (if such exist) are superficial compared to the ‘marks’ (epigenetic) that control the differentiated state of the cell. If somehow those methylation sites are the ’cause’ of aging (which I doubt) then de-methylating them should result in a reversal of aging.
I’d agree that the evidence in your paper and elsewhere, showing old organs become young in young recipients and young organs in old recipients become old, would suggest some form of reprogramming is occurring in vivo. Seems like organs in transplant patients should be Horvath’s next target.
Dear Josh,
You make an assertion in your article which may or may not be true. In the history of attempts to explain aging, a host of factors which change with age have been attributed to be the ’causes’ of aging. So telomeres, which shrink with age have been called the cause of aging, and experiments in which ectopically expressed telomerase in fibroblasts prevents their senescence and seemingly gives them immortality. (Quite in distinction to your observation that telomere length is directly related to aging rate, and certainly contrary to efforts to increase telomere length in order to extend lifespan.) So mitochondria become ‘leaky’ with age, producing ROS and also become inefficient, producing less ATP per carbon taken in than the mitochondria of younger cells. Both of these age-related changes have been said to ’cause’ aging. Similarly, hormones such as klotho which decline with age are also said to be causes of aging (I don’t know why no one is taking klotho to assess its effects?). Now, Josh, you say that the increase in methylation at certain positions of the genome may be responsible for aging (other increases, such as the increase in senescent cells showing senescence associated secretory activity (SASP) have also been suspected to cause aging, so it’s not only a decrease with age that might cause aging.) So here is my question, why hasn’t anyone tried to prove that the methylation of these Horvath sites causes aging? While in whole animals, we cannot effectively target all cell nuclei and change their methylation patterns even with a CRISPR-Cas9 enzyme modified to remove DNA methyl groups, such an experiment could be done using stem cells. As you say, there are several characteristics that change with aging including mitochondrial degradation (measurable) and transcription profiles (measurable), even telomere length (If telomere length has a relationship, inverse or not, to DNA-methylation-assessed age, one might expect that removal of methyl groups would change (?) telomere length.) In any case, applying CRISPR-Cas9 to stem cells in vitro is very doable – and assessing the changes in the ‘age’ of the cells is also pretty straight-forward (for example, changes in the rate at which stem cells cycle, as well as those other changes mentioned), so why hasn’t it been done?
I think it’s a very worthwhile idea for an experiment, Harold. I know a lot less about experimental biochem than you do, so you’ll have to tell me what is feasible.
If I understand you correctly, the core idea is to
* Grow stem cells in culture
* Modify their methylation patterns using CRISPR, consistent with young Horvath age.
* See if the cells cycle more frequently
Basically correct. But better, obtain stem cells from older individuals rather than just growing them in culture – it’s at the level of the body that aging occurs. And monitor mitochondria and transcription – that can be done on the level of individual cells. I wonder though why no one is trying klotho?
Another experiment that comes to my mind as I read your proposal: Swap the nucleus of an old cell into a young cell. Swap the nucleus of a young cell into an old cell.
Does the cytoplasm reprogram the nucleus, so the age of the resultant cell is determined by the cytoplasm? Or does the nucleus reprogram the cytoplasm (and mitochondria) to determine the phenotopye of the cell?
You’d have to control for telomere length as cells with long telomeres cycle faster than cells with short telomeres. Cells immortalized by telomerase cycle fastest of all. So you’d have to separate out telomere effects from methylation ones. In vitro experiments with immortalized cells showed the Horvath clock continued to tick, but without any slowing to the cycling of examined cells. But these were somatic not stem cells.
Maybe methylation isn’t what it is made out to be vis-a-vis aging. Transcription can’t start without the promoter being exposed to the polymerase complex and this requires unmasking of the site, histones being a key player (Sinclair and others)
Agreed that methylation of DNA is but one part of the genetic code – and where it ranks in the hierarchy (is it an initial step, or does the histone code set it up?) isn’t known – the best thing about it is it’s easily assessed by the bisulfite method so easy to measure.
The problem with Horvath’s analysis I think that it only looks at methylation at known or predicted promoter sites (Illumina27k set). So I think this is essentially a development clock not an aging clock. And because aging is a continuation of development it incidentally predicts aging and other problems associated with a more aggressive development problem.
An aging clock IMHO should look at all the methylation sites in the whole DNA and not only at promoters. It should look at for example centromeric regions where there are a lot of transposable repeat elements. Once unmethylated by aging they can be transcriptionally active and cause genetic instability. I dont know if these regions have been looked at and no result was found or simply there isnt a cheap method to collect the sufficient amount of data on whole genome methylation.
I don’t know but it seems to me if you do whole genome sequencing with and w/o bisulfite treatment you should be able to discover all methylation sites – it’s no longer that difficult – but Horvath found that most of the many thousands of sites were not ‘informative’ of aging. If aging is an extension of development – personally I always think of aging as post-adult development – then why isn’t it also an aging clock?
Hi Harold,
I think Horvath used Illumina27k data because in 2012 datasets were available only with this chip. Illumina450k was released in 2011, so I doubt he had large datasets with it. He simply transformed the avilable Illumina450k datasets into Illumina27k and did his work on the reduced dataset. But maybe I am wrong he should answer this question.
I think it is not an aging clock because it does not capture effects like the generic demethylation and unmasking of transposable elements. These might be driven by different mechanisms than the organismal development.
Transposable elements are probably a cause of cancer in cells with unstable DNA.
Hi Mark, Gabor,
Jim Watson and Vince Giuliano over at their blog seem to suggest that the Horvath clock does take into account all changes in methylation:
I quote:
“This global hypomethylation feature of aging was used to make up 160 of the 353 CpG sites in Steve Horvath’s “DNA methylation clock” that were found to correlate closely with chronological age, using a computer algorithm with an elastic net regression model. (See Section B above.) Interestingly, the hypomethylated sites chosen by computer algorithm included an over-representation of hypomethylated cytosines in GpG shores (the borders of CpG islands), not gene bodies, transposable elements, or satellite repeats”
The title of the article is ‘Aging, health and disease – view from the DNA Methylome’ at their anti-agingfirewalls’ blog. Really worth going through, particularly section B where they review 4 other epigenetic clocks. They also establish comparisons between gene mutation in accelerated ageing diseases and the silencing of those same genes as we age. Very informative
I haven’t gone through Horvath’s paper recently so I cannot confirm what the case is exactly. However, I would agree with Harold that if ageing is the continuation of development then saying that these clocks measure ageing or development is saying the same thing. There could be sites missing, but those found so far would still be informative.
Yes the original Horvath clock is based on methylation levels of 353 CpG sites on the Illumina 27 k array. But now he has a new phenotype clock based on methylation levels of 513 CpG sites. This clock can predict not only all cause mortality, but also mortality from specific cases as well morbidity based on his talk last month. But commercially I think only 353 CpG sites get looked at.
Hi. Thank you for an exciting post!
The epigenetic age of sperm was shown by Dr Horvath to be on average approximately 10 years younger than the man, but not zero in his paper (figures 3 i and j). I have not seen measurements of the epigenetic age of human oocytes.
Fascinating! Thank you Josh. In particular the insight on the possible causative role of the methylation sites in aging. At a last Sept. meeting in Basel (Switzerland), the folks of InSilico Medicine presented a comparison of the chronological age prediction accuracy of their DDN deep learning algorithm compared with Horvath’s, as well as others, and got R2=0.82 with MAE (error) of 5.55 years vs. Horvath’s r=0.96, R2=0.93 and MAE=2.7 years which probably is not that bad considering the practicality of using their DDN algorithm and the ease to follow the relative changes during proactive interventions. More in their paper: “Deep biomarkers of human aging: Application of deep neural networks to biomarker development”.
Great article Josh! I am a 73 yr. old biochemist w/ a high A1C so have been on Metformin for a few months and some berberine for a bit longer. I’ve read that berberine (supplement vs. script like Met.) is a Metformin mimetic so I’ll be watching to see how close of a mimetic berberine is, if anyone happens to look into this.
Placentas age, rapidly, in 9 months.
Sperm and eggs must age, since there are deleterious effects of advanced maternal and paternal ages.
My way of thinking is, the more upstream that we can go, the better. And I am anticipating the discovery of something we don’t know about yet, farther upstream than anything we currently know about, via big data and artificial intelligence.
Genetic variants associated with longevity and/or slower epigenetic clock? That’s not the path to finding it. Centenarians look their age. Centenarians die.
Forget the caloric restriction and anything related to it, too. A true anti-aging treatment would make us be able to eat like we did when younger, without the consequences that we undergo when older.
I tend to get frustrated with all the talk of biological pathways where development and aging are intertwined. I am especially intrigued by James P. Watson, M.D. saying that HERVs loose their silencing as we age. Something in the genome that goes back millions of years in human evolution? And maybe, just maybe, no pleiotropy? It’s just bad, all bad, when those HERVs get turned on? That’s my favorite theory.
At any rate, I love Horvath’s epigenetic clock. I think that it will help with the big data and artificial intelligence that I am talking about.
P.S. I made one mistake, and tried to post as NYLA rather than NY2LA. Now, I am unable to post using NY2LA. So I am starting over with a new user name (my initials) and different email address.
I think that the post was very interesting and informative, and may turn out to be quite useful, but in my mind nothing is more accurate or predictive than just asking someone how they feel, and if they feel any better on any given regimen. For instance, I have exercised, followed a strict diet, and taken numerous supplements for years, and while I feel pretty good with all of those measures, I’ve never felt younger. That changed with rapamycin. After only 6 months I would say that I feel about 12 years younger and am once again able to do things that I could do then, so there is no test that would convince me otherwise and so what’s the point really.
I would be willing to bet that , if asked, people could estimate their “ real age “ with amazing accuracy, and even how long they are likely to live. Likewise, they are able to tell if any given regimen is making them younger, or not.
Agree. Like Bill Andrews always says, just look at someone and you pretty much know their age. Even celebrities with face fillers and plastic surgery can’t really fool the discerning eye.