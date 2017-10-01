Is Cancer a Mitochondrial Disease?

“Cancer is a genetic disease. Its primary cause is mutagens in the environment, abetted by time and bad luck. A cell is controlled by the chromosomes in its nucleus, and when just the wrong combination of mutations happens to occur, a cell can begin to grow and multiply uncontrollably. The next crucial step occurs when the cell acquires the ability to travel through the bloodstream and implant somewhere else. The whole pathway from errant cell to malignant cell proceeds via chance mutations. From inception to metastasis, cancer is driven by genetics.”
This theory of cancer is more than 100 years old, but it didn’t become the dominant view until the 1950s, when, after Watson and Crick, genes assumed an exalted position in the study of biology. The “somatic mutation theory” continues to dictate the course of cancer research and treatment today.
It is uncontested that cancer cells have abnormal chromosomes. Dozens of different mutations have been found in malignant cells. They have been catalogued as different oncogenes, and because they are so different in their functions, cancer has been re-conceived from a single disease to a category containing many different diseases with similar symptoms.
Are mutated genes the root cause of cancer? Toxins that commonly break DNA (teratogens) are also found to cause cancer (carcinogens). Radiation, ditto. “Ionizing” radiation packs enough wallop in each photon to break a chemical bond, and is associated with cancer, while non-ionizing radiation (visible, infrared, and radio waves) is not mutagenic and generally not carcinogenic*. This has been taken as powerful circumstantial evidence for the prevailing theory.
A direct answer to the question of whether cancer originates in the nuclear DNA is available from an experiment that is simple in principle: Swap nuclei between two cells, one normal and one malignant. Take the mutated DNA out of a cancer cell and put it in a normal cell, to see if it becomes malignant. Take the un-mutated DNA out of a normal cell and put it in a cancer cell to see if the cell is rescued and restored to health.
This experiment has been technically feasible for more than 30 years, and indeed Barbara Israel and Warren Schaeffer actually performed both experiments at UVM and wrote them up in 1987 [ref, ref]. The results were exactly the opposite of what was expected: The cell with normal cytoplasm and cancerous nucleus was normal; the cell with normal nucleus and cancerous cytoplasm was cancerous. This result has been confirmed in other labs [reviewed by Seyfried, 2015]. Still, the genetic paradigm has a stubborn grip on cancer research and treatment to this day.
An alternative theory of cancer as a metabolic disease was put forth by the Nobel polymath Otto Warburg in the 1930s. The principal proponent of this theory today is Thomas Seyfried of Boston College. Seyfried cites evidence that damage to the nuclear DNA, conventionally thought to be a root cause of cancer, is actually an effect of the damaged mitochondria and irregular metabolism. “The metabolic waste products of fermentation can destabilize the morphogenetic field of the tumor microenvironment thus contributing to inflammation, angiogenesis and progression.”
Respiration and Fermentation
Every cell in our bodies (and almost every cell in all eukaryotes everywhere) makes uses of energy in the form of ATP, adenosine triphosphate. ATP is manufactured in the mitochondria, usually by a controlled burning of sugar to form CO2 and H2O. Highly energy-intensive cells such as muscles and nerves have thousands of mitochondria in each cell. The word “respiration” in this context is used to mean burning sugar in an efficient energy conversion process, yielding 38 ATPs for every sugar molecule. But when oxygen is scarce, perhaps because you’re breathing as fast as you can or sprinting in deep anaerobic mode, another process can be used to rapidly convert available sugar stock to lactic acid, requiring no oxygen at all, but yielding only 2 ATPs per sugar molecule. The latter process is called “fermentation”. (This observation explains the extraordinary effectiveness of interval training (sprints) for weight loss.)
Warburg was among the first to notice [1931] that most cancer cells use fermentation rather than respiration as an energy source. Metabolic studies pointed to damaged mitochondria in tumor cells that had become inefficient in producing sufficient energy through respiration. He theorized that impaired mitochondrial function is the root cause of cancer. In fact, Warburg did some of the early work establishing the role of mitochondria as cellular energy factories.
So most cancer cells are sugar addicts. They consume enormous amounts of sugar, both because they are actively growing and dividing, and also because they use sugar so much less efficiently than normal cells. A PET scan can be used to visualize concentrations of sugar in the body, and PET technology is often used to locate tumors.
Sugar is easily made from carbohydrate foods, and when you eat a diet containing carbs, sugar is the fuel of choice. Ketones are an alternative fuel used by the body when burning fat, either stored fat or ingested animal fat or vegetable oils. (Medium chain saturated fatty acids like coconut oil seem to be most effective in inducing metabolic ketosis.) Unlike sugar, ketone bodies cannot be fermented. They generate ATP energy only through oxidative respiration in the mitochondria.
The logical question:
Are zero-carb diets an effective treatment for cancer?
Some well-known cancer drugs (Gleevec, Herceptin) already target the fermentation metabolism. Acarbose has been proposed but not yet tried. But might it be safer and more effective to starve cancer cells by cutting carbohydrates in the diet to zero? There is a robust literature suggesting, “yes” [e.g., ref, ref, ref, ref, ref, ref, ref] but so far the results have been less than earth-shaking.
A search of ClinicalTrials.gov yields 25 trials of ketogenic diet variants for cancer treatment. Most are in early stages, 5 have been completed, 2 have results. In this study, the ketogenic diet, with or without chemotherapy, did not cure glioma. This small study found modest benefits in a variety of advanced cancers. These results are consistent with many mouse studies, in which some benefit was recorded from the ketogenic diet, but not a dramatic difference. The most encouraging results I have found was a study in which 9 of 11 mice treated with a combination of radiation and a ketogenic diet were cured of brain cancer. Clearly, this is no miracle cure, but it’s too early to give up–we’re just figuring out how to make the diet work, and it has not yet been tried except at late stages, after all else has failed.
Fasting shows more promise than ketogenic diets. (Perhaps fasting lowers blood sugar even more than ketogenic diets.) A series of studies by Valter Longo make the case that fasting simultaneously sensitizes cancer cells to chemo or radiation and de-sensitizes normal cells.
Seyfried has proposed a “press-pulse” system based on this vulnerability, targeting the glucose metabolism and the glutamine metabolism with hyperbaric oxygen. Besides glucose, glutamine is also a major fuel for tumor cells. Drugs will be required to target glutamine, as glutamine is the most abundant amino acid in the body and can be easily synthesized from glutamate. Hyperbaric oxygen requires a patient to be enclosed in a pressurized oxygen chamber or room filled with pure oxygen at 2.5 x atmospheric pressure. There is one highly encouraging case report for the success of this triple combination—hyperbaric oxygen, glucose inhibitors, and low-dose chemo—in which a late-stage, resistant breast cancer is driven to total remission.
Last week, a research paper from Duke U suggested a target for attacking the fermentation metabolism of cancer cells, and a marker for identifying which cancers are likely to be sensitive to it. The research group of Jason Locasale found a protein called GAPDH which switches to the fermentation metabolism, and a compounded called koninjic acid, extracted from fungi, that inhibits GAPDH. They have tested koninjic acid extensively in cell lines, and have begun testing in live mice. Whether such drugs are more effective than simply restricting glucose is a topic for investigation.
Mito-targeted Cancer Prevention
Supplements that promote mitochondrial health include CoQ10, PQQ, mitoQ/SkQ, alpha lipoic acid (ALA), carnitine, and melatonin. Can they lower risk of cancer? So far, we have just a few hints; this is a promising area for research.
CoQ10 was studied in the 1990s as a cancer treatment, with some encouraging results [ref]. PQQ has been shown to kill cancer in vitro [ref]. One mouse experiment looked at ALA as part of a cancer treatment [ref]. Use of carnitine remains theoretical [ref]. Most has been written about melatonin [ref, ref, ref], but even here, there is no epidemiological evidence.
The Bottom Line
All the evidence for radiation and other mutagens causing cancer might be re-interpreted in terms of mutations to mitochondrial DNA. (Mitochondria live in the cytoplasm, outside the cell nucleus, but they have a bit of their own DNA and ribosomes for transcribing it.) Damaged mitochondria can also cause cancer even when their DNA is intact, and Seyfried (after Warburg) makes a strong case that mitochondrial damage is the root cause of cancer. Inflammation is probably the single worst source of mitochondrial damage. Do we need one more reason to minimize inflammation? Viruses often target mitochondria for their own ends, and this may explain cases in which viral infections are associated with etiology of cancer.
The insight that mitochondrial damage is the root cause of cancer (preceding nuclear mutations) also has broad implications for cancer prevention. As for treatment, there have been a few disappointments and also some promising pilot studies, especially in combining glucose deprivation with radiation or chemo to finish the job (“press-pulse”). This is a research field that deserves much more attention.
*There are exceptions to both these generalizations. There is controversy whether ionizing radiation at low dosages causes cancer [ref]; and cell phones (non-ionizing) have been linked convincingly to cancer risk, presumably by a different mechanism than breaking chromosomes [my column last year].
I sent a draft of this column to Thomas Seyfried, who was kind enough to edit it in detail and add references of which I was unware.
I was led to this subject by my co-author’s publisher, Chelsea Green, publishers of
Tripping over the Truth, by Travis Christofferson.
Has anyone looked at SKQ1 or MitoQ wrt cancer? What about nicotinamide riboside?
There is supposed to be an NR Phase 1 cancer trial somewhere, but now it’s not turning up for me. Anyone else see that?
I referenced a paper below where they used MITOTEMPO and mitoQ to stop cancer metastasis. Didn’t actually destroy the original cancer, just stopped it spreading.
HI there Josh>.I have always thought that cancer was a result of a failure of apoptosis to occur correctly. Why? During mitosis and apoptosis in both cases the genome is demethylated so DNA can be copied duirng mitosis , or snipped to pieces during apoptosis. You see methyl groups(5mC) attached to DNA at restriction sites prevent restriction enzymes from cutting the DNA. So my guess has always been that evolution probably just conserved the beginning stages of mitosis and later evolved an alternative pathway in the mitosis cycle which leads to apoptosis. So my thinking was that by using this machinery, if for some reason the DNA fragmentation program does not kick in to cause apoptosis, the whole process gets stuck in the “on” mitosis mode, and the cell just keeps replicating instead of self destructing.Now checking on how mitochondria are involved in apoptosis and mitosis, you see they play a key role in controlling both processes…For example>> Mitochondrial fission in apoptosis
Richard J. Youle & Mariusz Karbowski
Abstract
Mitochondria fuse and divide continuously within cells to form a dynamic network. One of the steps in apoptosis is the fragmentation of mitochondria, and recent evidence indicates that the mitochondrial fission machinery actively participates in the process of programmed cell death.AND
MITOCHONDRIA FUSE
Many protein machines are required in the process of mitosis. Protein machines are powered by energy molecules called ATP (adenosine triphosphate). The mitochondria are bean-shaped organelles that specialize in producing lots of ATP. The S phase of interphase is when the cell makes a copy of its entire DNA, which will be evenly divided during mitosis. But before the cell commits to entering S phase, it must have enough ATP molecules. Before a cell enters the S phase, its mitochondria will fuse with each other to form a network. This network produces much more ATP than individual mitochondria can.
So I havent done much research on this idea>>just thought I would throw it out for y’all to chew on.
Just goes to show how important mitophagy is. If fusion gains too much prominence over fission, and we know in a well fed state it does, then mitophagy is impaired (mitochondria fused so less functional ones can’t be detected through low intermembrane potential, plus are too big for autophagsomes), and if what you are saying is right, apoptosis is impaired too.
We also know calorie restriction improves mitochondria function and lowers the incidence of cancer. So maybe it is not the mounting up of random nuclear mutations that causes cancer, but the slow and steady decline in metabolic health caused by too many calories? From what we know of the very low cancer rate in Egyptian Mummies, this has some support.
One other point of interest would be to look into the health of mitochondria in senescent cells to see if the short telomeres – senescent arrest – cancer escape from arrest could be explained through a mitochondrial mechanism.
I think there is a lot to be said for mitochondria or a being the cause of cancer.
Not necessarily a contradiction. Mitochondria are the vehicles that implement apoptosis.
It is strange because we know apoptosis is triggered by a large increase in ROS. Here is a paper where they enhanced apoptosis using Trichostatin A (which incidentally is a strong telomerase activator in non cancerous cells)
‘Trichostatin A Targets the Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain, Increasing Mitochondrial Reactive Oxygen Species Production to Trigger Apoptosis in Human Breast Cancer Cells’, Plos One, March ’14
But increases in ROS also trigger metastasis, see:
‘A Mitochondrial Switch Promotes Tumor Metastasis’, Cell Reports, Aug 2014
They were able to block this with mitochondrial targeted antioxidants, which is quite exciting.
So mitochondria are clearly very important in cancer. Increases in ROS can either hinder or help cancer, depending on the stage of the disease, perhaps?
Hi Josh,
One really great column. Will give it great deal of study.
If I’m not mistaken, there are some clinical trials in progress for transfusing exogenous mitochondria into patients with diseases characterized by mtDNA depletion. You wonder if this might be a strategy in cancer therapy if cancer as a mitochondrial disease is correct.
“destabilize the morphogenetic field of the tumor”
(?) That isn’t a sentence that means anything in biology… “morphogenetic field” is the vague mystical idea that we used before discovering chromosomes and DNA…
The 1987 experiment looks really interesting, and the result is indeed opposite of predicted by standard theory (which could probably be described as “not meaning anything” either 😉
Yet if you google “morphogenetic field of the tumor” you’ll find various papers using the term. ; – )
In any case, it’s great to see the metabolic theory of cancer getting some coverage. I’ve been following (as a layman) the work of Thomas Seyfried and Dominic D’Agostino etc for a few years now.
Cheers,
Nick.
Apparently some people still use “morphogenetic field” to mean “cells in a line of descent that are meant to make a particular structure (e.g. a leg).” It’s not helping me follow what they’re saying, because the most common use is “mystical energy field that tells cells how to develop”. No complaint if they can actually explain what that means, but usually it’s gibberish like this:
https://www.sheldrake.org/research/morphic-resonance/introduction
Seyfried has sent me a paper explaining what a morphogenetic field is.
– Josh
thanks.
From a purely medical clinical viewpoint, I find that cancer is very very complicated on many levels. There is a clear genetic predisposition, telomerase activation and critically short telomeres, a blocking of tumor inhibitors ( p 53), an acidic growth environment, chronic inflammation, glycolysis for energy, angiogenesis, mutations, mitochondrial dysfunction, loss of apoptosis, cell type , connective tissue environment, IL 6 and IL8 , oncogenes, and immune system failure. That’s how I view it as a clinician, and I doubt that there is any one answer to this horrible problem.
Hi Josh,
Cancer theory you presented fits in very well with my theory of cancer presented in prior post, in particular reason for fermentation, cytoplasm control and relation to mitochondria.
First part of theory is cancer is normal growth from prior to 500,000 million years ago, prior to Cambian period. That was before plants and before oxygen rich atmosphere; life was fermentation, unlimited telomerase, no aging, cells were immortal.
Second part is cell life is organized in the cytoplasm not the nucleus. This can be seen with TOR as an example. TOR controls growth and development. The nucleus is like a file cabinet with blue prints for all proteins. However, the command and control is in the cytoplasm and through transcription and translation, TOR orders through messages sent to nucleus the proteins to be produced. (example of control in cytoplasm, not saying TOR related to cancer)
Third: going back 500,000 years, there would have been a substance in cytoplasm I will call substance J, which controlled the genes which controlled the metabolism which was cancer-like, by current standards.
Fourth: Around 500,000 million years ago, it is then postulated there is a sea change from fermentation like metabolism to oxidative phosphorylation centered around mitochondria. This would have been coupled with putting substance J in chains and locking up all the genes under control of substance J as switched from cancer-like growth to organized growth typical of normal tissues we see today.
Fifth: The repression of substance J is organized by mitochondria; but
Substance J persists under restraint in the cytoplasm and all the genes for cancer-like growth persist in the nucleus.
Sixth: Cancer results from failure of mitochondria (mutations, damage) to continue inhibition of substance J. Substance J becomes unchained. Substance J then unlocks all the genes in nucleus for cancer-like metabolism that have been conserved from 500,000 million years ago.
This explains why the substance which can promote cancer is in cytoplasm and not the nucleus and explains the link between cancer and mitochondria.
Reason substance J has not identified; because looking for it in nucleus and not in cytoplasm and substance J is normally inactive. However, I think your first references show that an active substance J which can unleash cancer must reside in cytoplasm of cancer cells.
Because cancer represents a form of life present 500,000 million years ago and all the genes for cancer are already present in nucleus; it explains why cancer can suddenly emerge as such a robust form of life. It is not something original being created de novo with each new cancer.
In summary: cancer starts in the mitochondria, which releases control of substance J in cytoplasm, which then unlocks all the blueprints for cancer preserved in nucleus.
Josh,
As usual a very well researched post with many relevant studies cited for deeper research. Cancer can be beaten just as aging can be cured – just a matter of time. For example CAR-T technology is showing phenomenonal responses in blood cancers 8 out of 10, 9 out of 10 going into remission without the horrible side effects of chemo.
Regarding interesting observation on respiration and fermentation – fasting and intermittent fasting have shown better results than cyclic or long term ketogenic diet against cancer. Longo has many interesting studies on fasting and cancer one of them is ‘Fasting and Caloric Restriction in Cancer Prevention and Treatment’ 2015.
Interesting post. Another way to look at this is to check the odds of cancer for people affected by a mitochondrial mutation. I am one of them, so I have looked at this in the past. This is[1] a good epidemiological study about this. In this case, the conclusion seems good for me:
“Conclusions: Patients with mitochondrial dysfunction do not appear to be at increased risk of cancer compared with the general population.”
[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4366902/
Hi Josh,
As regards your theory of cancer and mitochondria, I had a post yesterday explaining how this could have evolved and a theory of cancer I thought very similar to your theory. Could you indicate if we are in agreement as to following points:
1. Cancer begins in cytoplasm, not the nucleus.
2. The first step in cytoplasm where cancer starts takes place in mitochondria.
3. The cytoplasm then uses the genes in nucleus as program for cancer.
4. The program for cancer preexists in genes in nucleus, it only has to be activated and turned on.
5. The energy producing mechanism of cancer is fermentation. Fermentation takes place in cytoplasm; but not in the mitochondria.
Thanks Josh, I wanted to confirm to what extent we are on same page.
I guess point 4 is the area that needs more work. If these genes are pre existing from the time of low O2 atmosphere and single celled life, then what evolutionary force has caused them to be conserved; in other words why haven’t mutations rendered these genes non functioning? The only answer has to be that they are also used at some point in our development as multi celled organisms. If anyone can explain in mkre detail than this what use our body has for cancer genes, I would be grateful!
Hi Mark,
Used in first week of life. Early embryo is one solid mass of very fast growing cells. Looks and acts a lot more like cancer than normal differentiated tissue. Also embryo tend to replicate early forms. See early human embryo with gills and tail etc.
Life is like a hoarder, doesn’t like to throw anything out. Just ask anybody who almost died from ruptured appendicitis, why they thought having an appendix was a good idea.
That’s a good explanation Alan, I knew there had to be a reason we still have those genes. I wonder what would happen if we removed them with a (future) genetic therapy once we reached adulthood. Would there be a downside?
Hi Mark,
What you call “cancer genes” I call, a program of how to survive in world without oxygen and without a blood supply.
Now consider the xygote, it has a food supply from egg, but no blood supply and no oxygen. It will take 1 week to make it through oviduct to implant in uterus where if will get blood supply and oxygen. So question for xygote is how to hold your breath for 1 week and at same time to grow very rapidly. The answer is the program for life before oxygen and before living things had a blood supply.. What you call cancer genes, the zygote calls a program for survival in first week. Note after implantation, at start of second week, the fetus begins to show organized growth.
Alan –
I want to clarify that this is Seyfried’s theory and Warburg’s, not mine. I don’t know enough to know whether I believe it, but I do think it deserves more notice.
Your points 1-3 are a good summary of the Warburg hypothesis.
Point 5 – that mitochondria aren’t involved in fermentation – is something that I missed, but I’ve checked it. Seyfried writes in response: “Mitochondria can ferment amino acids. Glutamine is the most abundant amino acid in the body. Glutamine is also the major fermentable fuel for cancer mitochondria, especially under hypoxic conditions. The mechanism for mitochondrial glutamine fermentation in cancer is discussed at length in our ‘Press-Pulse’ paper that was referenced in your piece.”
Point 4 is not something that I’ve read anywhere in my brief foray into the Metabolic Theory, but it makes sense to me. I think it is implied, and your point about cancerous metabolism and unrestrained reproduction being an ancient part of our evolutionary history is a good one.
– Josh
Thanks Josh,
Warburg was excellent scientist. The fact that to stay alive he had to be friends with Hitler should not taint his work
Here is a very comprehensive study on mitophagy and its possible role in cancer. ” Mitophagy programs…… Cell Mol Life Sci 2016;73 : 775-795.
Cancer is complicated.
Conceptually, a role of mitophagy in cancer is an intriguing hypothesis…..However,to date the roles for mitophagy programs in cancer remain unclear…..High Bnip3 is reported to correlate with invasive tumor behavior in breaststroke, colorectal,lung, prostate, and uterine…..Onthe other hand, it can be silenced in leukemia,pancreatic,gastric, and colorectal cancers.
Thus , these in Vito cancer studies suggest contradictory roles for mitophagy receptors and signaling regulators in cancer.
Cancer is an intelligent and muti headed beast and no one approach will master it I’m afraid.
What we really need to get at is what is the root cause of cancer? Or to put it another way, is there something causing those nuclear mutations other than just random, stochastic damage? I think it is reasonable to suppose that the metabolic dysfunction that accompanies aging, and which is exacerbated by the modern intake of calories could be at the root of this.
I think that a low NAD+:NADH ratio, which is what you get in a well fed state, might mean that the electron transport chain can’t keep up with the NADH input, with a resultant rise in ROS. This might not mean instant cancer, but it raises the odds over time. Couple that with immuno senescence and cancer is suddenly a much more likely possibility.
Dr. Dalgleish, the well known oncologist at St. George’s Hospital London, showed us a remarkable in house study of 20 cancer patients , each of them had evidence of chronic inflammation and a secondary ( literally approaching ZERO immune response system).
He primed these patients with metformin, ldn, alpha lipoic acid , prior to surgery, radiation, chemo., whatever the case may be. He got pretty impressive response rates.
But the ultimate determinant for their long term survival was their body’s ability to reduce the inflammation and bring the immune system back to a normal person’s state.They were the ones who made it.
Chronic inflammation and poor immune functioning are the constant bedfellows of cancer. LDN is the only drug that both reduces inflammation and modulates the immune system back to homeostasis.
So I am probably the only person in the world on both rapamycin weekly and LDN daily. But if you get a chance to stop by St George’s, treat Angus to lunch , and you’ll be the second person.
Hi Dr. Rivas,
I am a female, 54 years old. Since post menopause, my immune system has gone haywire. Any little change, temperature, air pressure, dust, spices, etc. induces allergic-like-symptoms. To the point, I can no longer live in Canada during the winter months. So I would definitely try ldn before rapamycin. What do you think?
Paul,
You are onto a very good regimen. Taming chronic inflammation and immunoscenescence gives us a fighting chance not only against cancer as we age but also against many other infections and diseases that kill us.
Hi Mark
I sent you an email on multiple diet, foods and nutrients, ( but not supplements) , to lower inflammation from The Linus Pauling Institute. It also re-enforces your idea that our modern diet is killing us. I would have posted it here but couldn’t figure out how to do it!
Thanks Paul, I got your email this morning and will read it ASAP.
I can’t post the link either, but for others if you Google ‘The Linus Pauling Institute Inflammation’, it’s the top result.
This is a great overview, and it does seem to support my assertion that modern diet (i.e. excessive calories, particularly carbohydrates) contributes to cancer (via a rise in ROS and chronic inflammation).
There is also a brief section on vitamins and phytochemicals. It mentions B6, which is interest to me, as I’m very low in B6 due to a homologous SNP – and have found supplementing it markedly decreases my summer grass pollen allergy (B6 helps process histamine). Might be relevant to you Cassia if you have that SNP?
Hi Mark,
I don’t know if I have SNP. Have not been DNA sequenced. Mine allergies are probably due to some autoimmune disorder as I had Graves’ disease in my late 30’s. I do supplement with B complex and extra B12 (I am a vegan, occasionally eating salmon).
I wish you would not refer to environmental carcinogens or teratogens as “toxins.” Toxins are poisons made by living things such as rattlesnakes, jellyfish, bees etc. The environmental chemicals are toxicants, toxics, toxic chemicals etc. but are NOT toxins. The word is often misused in the popular press, but scientists should use words correctly. Thank you.
Gluconeogenesis keeps your blood glucose at around 4 mM (70mg/mL) even when starving for weeks. A good source for glucose is protein catabolism. If your blood glucose falls bellow 2 mM or 40 mg/mL, you die. Our brain cannot exist without glucose. I think thats is the reson why cancer cant be cured with dietary glucose deprivation
hi Gabor
That is true under ordinary conditions, but under starvation conditions the brain is very capable of living off of fat- derived ketones. Eating a bunch of sugar certainly doesn’t help your cause if you’re trying to prevent cancer, but neither will it cure it if you stop eating sugar.
hi Cassia
I’m not your doctor so I’m not in a position to give specific medical advice, but I can tell you that you have a well described problem and you’re not crazy. Allergies are one of the lesser known complications of menopause, and it is not caused by low estrogen per se , but by Fluctuating estrogen levels. You listed many of the common triggers.
Some people do get relief combining an antihistamine with flonase nasal spray and adding in ginseng with black cohosh, none of which require a prescription.Others require estrogen replacement to stop the fluctuations and your GYN can help with that decision.
hope that helps
I honestly don’t know about ldn and allergies, but it does make some sense, but I’m really not sure. Try contacting ldnresearchtrust.org for that one.
Thanks for your kind and prompt reply. I cannot tolerant any of the anti-histamines. Right now I am coping it by living in the tropicals where temperature and air pressure change the least. Will try out LDN soon and see how it works.
Thanks again.
If your doctor isn’t familiar with how to dose it properly let me know and I’ll be glad to speak with him.
Thanks for your kind offer. But I am not getting LDN through a doctor. When there is a universal care, it could also means no care (as in Canada). So I will do some online search and order it from somewhere. Most sellers do not ship to Canada. So when I say soon, it probably means 2 months from now.
Interesting read on alternative cancer treatment using old drugs.
http://virtualtrials.com/pdf2017/treatment_options_gbm_2017.pdf#page27