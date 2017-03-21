New Database of Lifespan Trials

Human Ageing Genomic Resources announced last week their on-line database of animal studies that evaluated drugs and supplements for extended lifespan. HAGR is a project of the University of Liverpool, spearheaded by João Pedro de Magalhaes, who has been an activist-scientist in aging research since his days as a grad student at Harvard.
The database is a great resource for researchers, and helps assure that we have no excuse for overlooking a substance or a perspective or a particular result. Maintaining and updating it will continue to be an important and demanding project.
The full database covers 1316 studies, and I will review here just those on mice and rats. My reason is that life extension in simpler animals turns out to be too easy. There is much we can learn about universal biochemistry from studies in worms and flies, but most of the successes there fail when the (longer and costlier) studies are done in mammals.
Here is a spreadsheet extracting just the 93 studies on mice and rats. You can view it online, and if you download it or copy it into your own GoogleDrive account, you can sort and edit and re-arrange it at will.
Old News
Rapamycin: Has the most studies and the best data. Clearly works, but has side effects and it is not yet clear if it is appropriate for general use. Make your own decision. [read more]
Metformin: We have extensive experience with humans, and clear indications that it lowers cancer rates and ACM*, but there are dangers and side-effects. [read more]
Melatonin: Good evidence for modest life extension in rodents. For some people, it’s also a good night’s sleep; for others it can lead to grogginess or depression.
Aspirin: The best evidence for lower cancer and ACM* is in humans. Most people can tolerate a daily mini-aspirin without stomach complications.
Epithalamin (and other short peptides): This is work by Anisimov in St Petersburg, and it is so promising that I can’t understand why it isn’t being replicated all over the world. [read more]
Deprenyl: Old studies, but they show consistent, if modest life extension. It affects CNS in ways that you might feel, might like or might not. [read more]
Vitamin E: This is just one study, dosage equivalent to hundreds of pills a day, mice kept in shivering cold conditions. [ref] In a large human study, antioxidant vitamins increased mortality. [ref]
Acarbose: A diabetes drug that blocks the digestion of carbohydrates. Side effects and toxicity make it less promising than metformin as a general recommendation. [drug info]
C60 Fullerene: Just one study in 6 rats, with spectacular results. Replication has failed [private communication from Anton Kulaga]. Nevertheless, there are thousands of people experimenting on themselves. [read more]
Curcumin: There are major questions about absorption and dosage, but no question that anti-inflammatories are a good general strategy, and curcumin is a good anti-inflammatory. [read more]
Green tea: Small but consistent life extension from polyphenols extracted from tea. From a number of high-profile experimentalists, 2013.
Resveratrol: Works great in simpler animals, including some vertebrates, but in mammals life extension has been limited to overweight mice on a high-fat diet. [read more]
The New Part
BHT: This is an anti-oxidant and chelating agent, which means that it is attracted to metal ions, it pulls them out of circulation and takes them out of commission. This sounds good when it’s removing mercury or lead, but less good when it’s removing iron and dangerous if it’s removing zinc or other essential trace minerals. BHT has long been used as a food packaging additive to preserve freshness, and it is still avoided by natural foods types. This Russian study [2003] found 17% life extension in mice.
Creatine: Used by body-builders, it encourages muscle growth by blocking myostatin. It also increases nerve growth, and slows shrinking of the brain. In one promising mouse study [2008], average lifespan increased 9%.
Icariin: This is an active ingredient in the traditional Chinese herb which in the West is known as Horny Goat Weed. One mouse study, 6% increase in lifespan.
VI-28: Another Chinese herb. Just one study, up to 14% increase.
Royal Jelly: Queen bees are genetically identical to worker bees, yet they live 100 times longer. Is it the royal jelly they are fed? One mouse study [2003] showed a 25% increase in mean lifespan, but no increase in max lifespan.
N-Acetyl Cysteine: Glutathione is an antioxidant associated with mitochondria. Unquestionably, glutathione is a good thing. Too bad we can’t just eat it. The next best thing is to take the precursor, NAC, which seems to lead to increased glutathione throughout the body. This one study [2010] came out of the same prestigious group at Jackson Labs that brought us rapamycin. Mean lifespan increased a stunning 255. Two reservations: (1) they used enormous dosages, and (2) the mice on high-dose NAC ate less, so they probably benefited from caloric restriction.
Ginkgo biloba: Extract from the stinky fruit of an ancient oriental tree. Traditionally used as a neuroprotective and concentration enhancer, for which it is mildly effective. In 1998, a single study found 17% life extension in rats. Who knew?
The Bottom Line
Clearly there is a great deal of promise here, but there is also much work to be done before we have it sorted out.
- Many treatments have shown promising results in just one study, and that needs confirmation. My top priorities would be epithalamin, NAC, and royal jelly.
- Other treatments inspire enough confidence that we should be optimizing dosage for human use.
- As I have written, the most important work before us now is to see how these different treatments combine. Most combinations won’t work together, but when we find the few that synergize we will have a candidate protocol for major life extension in humans.
If you’re curious, of the substances reviewed here, I personally take metformin, aspirin, creatine and NAC. I season with turmeric a few times a week. I have dabbled with deprenyl and rapamycin.
* All-Cause Mortality
BHT is of course a strong anti-oxidant as well.
Yes, thank you – I’ve changed the text in response to your comment.
Where do you get your metformin from?
I have a doctor who works closely with me, and who is up on the literature, and she writes my prescription though I am not diabetic.
Update, About 2 weeks will open medical office to provide rapamycin based therapy for age-related disease (metabolic syndrome, obesity, hypertension. 14 months on weekly rapamycin with no side-effects has convinced me, Blagosklonny correct, weekly rapamycin is safer than aspirin (325 mg daily). Website going on line when open office: rapamycintherapy.com
What is the dose of rapamyin you were taking? There was one Australian study (http://stm.sciencemag.org/content/6/268/268ra179) showed low dose rapamycin to be safe and to boost immunity in elderly.
Angiotensin II inhibitors used by millions for treatment of hypertension dramatically increase lifespan of normotensive rats and doubles the lifespan of hypertensive rats and genetic knock-out of Ang 1 receptor increased lifespan mice 26%. So common prescription drug ACEI Enalapril and ARB Losartan are very powerful lifespan extension drugs unrelated to effect on hypertension. Apparently HAGR study mostly interested in food supplements. As regards metformin, when combined with rapamycin almost doubled lifespan extension compared to rapamycin alone in 1 of two strains in NIA study. So as regards prescription drugs rapamycin, angiotensin I inhibitors and metformin are top drugs for lifespan extension. Three excellent ant-aging drugs,
Do you mind posting some of the studies regarding Agi II inhibitors? I’ve heard about this before but could never find the studies.
Here are some I have found:
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006295209004870
http://ajpheart.physiology.org/content/293/3/h1351 (20% LS increase in normal rats)
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=enalapril+rats+lifespan&btnG=&hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C39
Josh just posted the Basso 2007 study. Also, “Protective effect of inhibition of the renin-agiotensin system on aging”, Basso, 2005. These were normotensive rats. Most important study was Benigni, 2009 “Disruption of the Ang II type 1 receptor promotes longevity in mice,” This most important of all the studies because Begigni shows prolongation of lifespan related to effect on mitochondria preservation, reduction of oxygen free radicals and increase in Nampt and SIRT3 as seen in caloric restriction. This was first study I saw which supported ROS theory prolonging lifespan. Also showed caloric restriction has one foot in the rapamycin camp and one foot in the angiotensin II blockers camp.
Benigni, 2009 = https://www.jci.org/articles/view/36703
26% life extension in normal rats.
And lfe.org says that telmisartan is that blood-pressure medication that people should use:
http://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2015/3/best-drug-to-treat-hypertension/page-01
Telisartan crosses blood-brain barrier so can help prevent AD. However, Telisartan stimulates PPARG which has many effects; some good promotes production mitochondria; but some I don’t like, promotes adipogenesis. So I prefer Candesartan which also crosses blood-brain barrier; but doesn’t have stimulation of PPARG.
Creatine also has some credibility as a nootropic:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1691485/pdf/14561278.pdf
http://jtoomim.org/files/Ling_2009-Cognitive_effects_of_creatine_ethyl_ester_supplementation.pdf
The mechanism is possibly the same as for muscle cells: when ATP starts being depleted, ADP recycled to ATP by grabbing a phosphate group from creatine monophosphate. Given what we know about anaerobic metabolism in tumors (which is very damaging to cellular machinery..), maybe creatine cuts down on this in cells that are borderline cancerous / senescent, but still barely functional, which has to be a common state in aged creatures.
Along the lines of NAC, what are your feelings about GliSODIN?
Regarding taking NAC as a supplement – are you aware of a study that suggests NAC might not be as safe as was once thought to be. The study, widely reported in the press, reports “Strikingly, the NAC-treated mice developed pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) that mimicked the effects of chronic hypoxia.” The effect is imputed to result from NAC falsely signalling that an oxygen shortage exists in the body. According to Dr. Ben Gaston, pediatrician and researcher who led the study. “We found that an NAC product formed by red blood cells, known as a nitrosothiol, bypasses the normal regulation of oxygen sensing. It tells the arteries in the lung to ‘remodel’; they become narrow, increasing the blood pressure in the lungs and causing the right side of the heart to swell.” It is unknown whether this effect also applies to humans at customary dosage levels.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17786245?ordinalpos=1&itool=EntrezSystem2.PEntrez.Pubmed.Pubmed_ResultsPanel.Pubmed_DefaultReportPanel.Pubmed_RVDocSum
I look forward to seeing if you are concerned at taking NAC at ‘normal’ doses (I assume at 600m per day or less),
Aslan
NAC may also break down the BBB:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24898644?dopt=AbstractPlus
I saw this study too and was worried about it. However, scaling the NAC dosage to humans yields 20g (20,000mg) a day, and other studies on NAC seem to suggest that, if anything, its effects would reduce the chance of PAH in humans. Good summary here:
http://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2010/5/n-acetyl-cysteine/page-01
Note of course that Life Extension sells supplements. But they are very good about providing references for their claims.
You mention acarbose toxicity, yet I was unable to find discussion of toxicity on the link you posted, PubMed, or other sources. Can you please elaborate on why acarbose is toxic, and where I can read more on the subject?
Thanks.
