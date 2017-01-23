First Fruits of Research with Young Blood Plasma

A recurrent theme on this page is the idea that human aging is driven by a combination of proteins circulating in the blood. Blood is not just red cells and white cells; there is the blood plasma which contains thousands of dissolved proteins (and RNAs), signal molecules which regulate all aspects of metabolism, on time scales ranging from minutes to decades. As we get older, the mix of these protein signals changes in ways that are relatively subtle, with less of some proteins and more of others. It has been pretty well established that the mix of proteins is characteristic of your age. My bet is that the mix of proteins actually determines your age, in the sense that changing the blood plasma of an old person to that of a young person will, to a significant degree, transform the metabolism toward a younger state.
The promise of this work came to prominence in parabiosis experiments with mice, beginning about 2005 out of Stanford. Old mice were surgically paired with young mice, so their circulation was tied together. The old mice become younger and the young mice became older. In the intervening years, we have learned that blood plasma (no cells) from young animals has a rejuvenating effect on old animals.
But giving old people frequent transfusions from young donors sounds like an experimental procedure for aging tycoons, not a practical plan for population-wide life extension. Alternatively, to reproduce the full suite proteins in young blood artificially is a daunting task. Are all the proteins necessary for rejuvenation, or, perhaps, might the same success can be achieved with just a small number of proteins? Some would be added, others effectively subtracted from the blood by blocking their receptors with an inhibitor.
So the race is on to find candidates for proteins in the blood that could be part of this small subset, a handful of proteins that might, if we’re lucky, stand in for the thousands whose concentrations change with age. The Stanford students from 2005 have graduated and now have labs of their own at Berkeley and Harvard In the last few years, Mike and Irina Conboy of Berkeley identified oxytocin as a key protein, and Amy Wagers at Harvard identified GDF11, both proteins that we lose with age, and concentrations might be beefed up for rejuvenation. Oxytocin is holding up; there is controversy about GDF11.
But more effective than adding “youth factors” to old blood may be removal of pro-aging factors. This was the preliminary finding put out by the Conboys a few months ago. Right around this time, from the lab of Tony Wyss-Coray at Stanford, came the first report of anti-aging benefits from blocking a circulating protein. VCAM-1 is a protein that increases with age, but has not previously been identified as a bad actor of primary import. The “CA” in the middle of VCAM stands for cell adhesion, an essential cell function which in itself is not good or bad. Cells stick together for many reasons. But VCAM-1 has been loosely linked in the past to cardiovascular disease and to arthritis.
Hanadie Yousef, a post-doc at Wyss-Coray’s Stanford lab, presented preliminary results at a Neuroscience meeting in November, indicating that
- VCAM-1 increases by only about 30% in blood of the elderly, but this is enough to make a difference.
- Higher levels of inflammation and lower nerve growth in brains of older mice were linked to VCAM-1
- An antibody that binds to VCAM-1 and pulls it out of circulation was successfully used to prevent these effects. Inflammation and nerve growth were both restored to levels typical of young mice.
Of course the findings are preliminary, and yet unpublished [Yousef abstract]. No anti-aging has been demonstrated in normal, living mice, but the benefit of intravenous antibody injections has been demonstrated in mice that are served up artificially with too much VCAM-1, and the molecular mechanism has been validated in cell cultures.
I find it promising that the research is being done on brain function. The central timekeeper that coordinates change in blood chemistry through a lifetime has not yet been identified, but neuroendocrine regions of the brain are a promising place to look for it. Human clocks are built on feedback loops, and if evolution’s engineering immitates human arts, then we might look for an epigenetic aging clock based on secretions from the brain that feed back to act indirectly on the brain.
Other blood proteins that increase with age, and which presumably could be targets for antibody therapies include the pro-inflammatory signals NFkB and TGF-ß, also the reproductive hormones LH and FSH.
I believe that the work of these three groups is the best prospect we have for powerful human anti-aging interventions in the medium term. In the short term, I think that senolytic agents will be the Next Big Thing. In the long term, we will learn how to reprogram our epigenetics. For the next decade or two, keep an eye on ciculating blood signals
Three previous posts with background on this subject:
How does the body’s hormonal signaling change with age?
Signal molecules in the blood: what do we have too much as we age?
Signal molecules in the blood: what do we lose with age?
Josh your posts are truly appreciated for timely updates on topics of interest peppered with your own insight on the developments. On the above post I agree fully – the secret lies in the circulating signals and when we upstream: in the genetic instructions that decided which signal proteins to dial up and which to dial down. Identifying these signals is progress from all the earlier research of trying to solve the symptoms of aging. But ultimate cure may come from epigenetic reprogramming. But agree with you this is interesting progress for the interim stage.
Very good Josh this is the same conclusion I have reached and wrote about recently on LEAF. It is more about what you remove than what you add, the dilution effect was obvious to me after I talked to Irina and Michael 2 years ago.
Also Josh CD38 Protein in SASP is another one of these factors and you only have to look at Sinclairs work to see how inflammation and rising levels of CD38 correspond with loss of NAD+
CD38 destroys NAD and when it is inhibited by Quercetin or Apigenin both common supplements NAD levels return.
To me everything points at inflammaging and immunosenescence as the root for altered intercellular communication.
If a purported anti-aging treatment doesn’t extend the life span of wild-type heterogeneous mice; it is a hoax. Time for anti-aging medicine to move beyond junk science and snake oil medicine. Rapamycin, metformin, angiotensin II blockers, caloric restriction, physical activity are real anti-aging medicine based on medical facts and scientific research.
And senolytics is also very much legit.
Not surprisingly, to me anyway, iron chelators inhibit VCAM-1 expression. “These data suggest that iron plays a critical role in TNFα mediated VCAM-1 induction in HDMEC, and the target for iron effects may be IRF-1, NF-kB, and potentially chromatin remodeling.” http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022202X15302542
When I first published about heterochronic plasma exchange (HPE) it was to describe how different groups found both positive and negative regulators of aging. As oxytocin and BMP11 were positive regulators, so CCL11 was a negative regulator that accumulated in the cerebrospinal fluid and impaired cognition and neurogenesis and suggested that both the removal of age-related, pro-aging molecules and the provision of youth-related anti-aging molecules or conditions would be solved by plasma exchange. This could be made into a solution particularly if this plasma can be stored, but more importantly, it would be a proof-of-concept that would change human history.
Also I think you are limiting yourself to imagine that it might be blood borne proteins that are the only actors in aging.
I too am intrigued by the potential of HPE but I have yet to come across experiments which have demonstrated life extension due to HPE. This Russian also had negative results https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4215333/
The rejuvenation doesnt seem to last. Whereas in other lab experiments for example for upregulating autophagy has shown significant life extension.
Let’s not forget the HUGE decline in some other “good” hormones with age like melatonin, DHEA, pregnenolone, progesterone
And keep in mind that monkeys undergoing caloric restriction which increases life span had much increased levels of melatonin and DHEA.
As far as trying to stimulate the Yamanaka factors which actually reversed aging recently in recent experiment, I found that if you inhibit the CD47 protein with some sort of morpholine antisense- it boosts the levels of Yamanka factors!
Hi Jeff… Most of my family members have a copy of your Vitamin D3 book… Thanks.
Do you have a study reference link for the CD47 hypothesis? Thanks
Hi Desert Wizard
Glad you liked the D3 book >>200,000+ copies now sold, hey everyone else-if you hacvent read ti you are missing out on some crazy new stuff! Just go to amazon books type in vitamin d and the book will pop up as #1 by far compared to all the other vit d books…
Anway havent done much research yet on cd47 inhibition activates Yamanaka factors but here is one study that is a good start>>
Altmetric: 18Views: 11,468Citations: 33More detail
Article | OPEN
Thrombospondin-1 Signaling through CD47 Inhibits Self-renewal by Regulating c-Myc and Other Stem Cell Transcription Factors
Sukhbir Kaur, David R. Soto-Pantoja, Erica V. Stein, Chengyu Liu, Abdel G. Elkahloun, Michael L. Pendrak, Alina Nicolae, Satya P. Singh, Zuqin Nie, David Levens, Jeffrey S. Isenberg & David D. Roberts
Scientific Reports 3, Article number: 1673 (2013)
doi:10.1038/srep01673
Download Citation
Cell signallingOncogenesSelf-renewalStem-cell research
Received:
11 February 2013
Accepted:
02 April 2013
Published online:
17 April 2013
Abstract
Signaling through the thrombospondin-1 receptor CD47 broadly limits cell and tissue survival of stress, but the molecular mechanisms are incompletely understood. We now show that loss of CD47 permits sustained proliferation of primary murine endothelial cells, increases asymmetric division, and enables these cells to spontaneously reprogram to form multipotent embryoid body-like clusters. c-Myc, Klf4, Oct4, and Sox2 expression is elevated in CD47-null endothelial cells, in several tissues of CD47- and thrombospondin-1-null mice, and in a human T cell line lacking CD47. CD47 knockdown acutely increases mRNA levels of c-Myc and other stem cell transcription factors in cells and in vivo, whereas CD47 ligation by thrombospondin-1 suppresses c-Myc expression. The inhibitory effects of increasing CD47 levels can be overcome by maintaining c-Myc expression and are absent in cells with dysregulated c-Myc. Thus, CD47 antagonists enable cell self-renewal and reprogramming by overcoming negative regulation of c-Myc and other stem cell transcription factors.
Introduction
CD47 is a signaling receptor for the secreted matricellular protein thrombospondin-1 and the counter-receptor for signal-regulatory protein-α (SIRPα), which on phagocytic cells recognizes CD47
Le t me and or Josh know what you find out!!! thanks Jeff