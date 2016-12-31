Epigenetics and the Direction of Anti-Aging Science

Dear Readers –
It’s been a deeply gratifying year for me. Twenty years ago, I first started writing that aging is something the body does to itself, a body function, rather than deterioration or loss of function. Journals would not even send my submission out for peer review. Journal of Theoretical Biology sent me the considered opinion of their anonymous reviewer, “JTB shouldn’t touch this topic with a ten-foot pole.” The conflict with prevailling evolutionary theory was just too deep.
But in the interim, the evidence has continued to pile up, and many medical researchers have taken the message to heart in a practical way, setting aside the evolutionary question and just pursuing approaches that seem to work. The most promising developments in anti-aging medicine involve changing the signaling environment rather than trying to “fix what goes wrong” with the body.
My popular book exploring the evolutionary origins of aging (and implications for medical science) came out in June, and an academic version of the same content came out in October. Gandhi taught me,
“First they ignore you…
then they laugh at you…
then they fight you…
then you win.”
The paradigm of programmed aging passed this year from stage 2 to stage 3, with prominent articles arguing against the possibility of programmed aging [Kirkwood, de Grey, Vijg & Kennedy]. Current Aging Sciences devoted a full issue to the question. I welcome the discussion. This is a debate that colleagues and I have sought to initiate for many years. There are powerful theoretical arguments on one side, and diverse empirical observations on the other. The scientific community will eventually opt for empiricism, but not until theory digs in its heels and fights to the death. A basic principle of evolution is at stake, and many theorists will rise to defend the basis of their life work; but a re-evaluation of basic evolutionary theory is long overdue.
The idea that fitness consists in reproducing as fast as possible is no longer tenable. For plants, this may be approximately true. But animal populations cannot afford to reproduce at a pace faster than the base of their food chain can support. Animals that exploit their food supply unsustainably will starve their own children, and there is no evolutionary future in that. This is a principle that links together entire ecologies, and the foundation of evolutionary theory will have to be rewritten to take it into account.
The Programmed Aging Paradigm: Is it a Cause for Optimism in the Quest for Extended Human Life?
For many years, I put forward the argument that programmed aging means there are genes that serve no other purpose than to hasten our death, and that medical research should be targeting the products of those genes. (Once a pathway has been identified, pharmaceutical science knows well how to block it with engineered drugs, like beta blockers and MAO inhibitors and serotonin re-uptake inhibitors.)
But in recent years, epigenetics has eclipsed genetics as the major theme in molecular biology. Everything that happens in the body is determined by which genes are expressed where and when. The vast majority of our DNA is devoted not to coding of proteins but to promoter and repressor regions that control gene expression with exquisite subtlety.
There has been a growing recognition of aging as an epigenetic program. As we get older, genes that protect us are dialed down, and genes for inflammation and apoptosis are dialed up so high that healthy tissue is being destroyed. Many epigenetic scientists have discovered this, and they find it natural to see aging as a programmed phenomenon. (Most have never been to graduate courses in evolutionary science, where they would have been indoctrinated into the perspective of the selfish gene.)
At first blush, it seems that an epigenetic program is just as amenable to pharmaceutical intervention as a genetic program. A few years ago, I wrote about transcription factors as the key to aging. Transcription factors bind to DNA and turn whole suites of genes on and off in a coordinated way. If we can restore a youthful transcription environment in an older animal or human, the body knows how to repair damage and re-create a younger self. The model I had in mind was based on a small number of powerful transcription factors controlling expression of a much larger number of genes, controlling a yet larger population of metabolites.
This summer, I had a chance to work in a worm genetics lab and consult closely with people who know the experimental details. I learned that there is no clear line between functional proteins and transcription factors, that many proteins have multiple functions, and that metabolites feed back to control gene expression. Instead of a pyramid, I should think of a web of causes and effects.
The entire system is primed for homeostasis, meaning that it responds to any intervention, seeking to move the system back toward its previous state. Of course, it is this capacity for recovery that makes life robust; but it also means that there is no “command central” which can be tweaked to move the whole system at once toward a desired state.
I still believe that there are one or more aging clocks that inform the body of an age-appropriate metabolic state, and synchronize the aging of different systems. Telomere length is one such clock. If we can reset an aging clock, the body will repair and clean itself up. If we can reset several clocks, the body may be able to restore itself to a younger state. But I recognize the possibility that the clock is diffused through the detailed epigenetic status of a trillion cells, and may be beyond the reach of foreseeable technology.
A few years ago, Steve Horvath of UCLA gave us the most explicit picture of an aging clock. He found it in one particular epigenetic marker: the pattern of DNA methylation. The Horvath clock is distributed over 353 sites. This is a clock that can be read for any given cell, but can it be changed or adjusted in each of the body’s trillions of cells? The prospect is daunting, and we do not yet know how to go about it. 2016 saw the first use of CRISPR technology for therapy in a living human. CRISPR could, in principle, be used to alter gene expression, one gene at a time. To re-regulate the expression of 353 genes in one treatment would probably require new concepts and new discoveries.
Short of resetting the aging clock, there are several technologies just over the horizon that should offer substantial life extension benefit. I believe the best prospects are senolytics (ridding the body of senescent cells), telomerase activators (rejuvenating old stem cells), and adjusting blood levels of key hormones and cytokines that increase or decrease with age.
The Bottom Line
Programmed aging is the right model to keep in mind as we search for interventions that slow the aging process and lessen the incidence of heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s all at once. Prospects are good for real breakthroughs, perhaps as soon as 2017, but I am no longer as optimistic as I was just a few years ago that complete rejuvenation is on the horizon.
Wishing you health and vitality for the coming year,
– Josh Mitteldorf
Hi..Would you likel lots of FUNding
We know billionaires
Bless you
Wishing you an AWESOME RADIANT 2017
David
Michael Fossel has similar opinions about aging and he is studying the mechanisms of aging for over 35 years… but he got funds and research grants and now he is very close to solve the mystery and cure all so called age-related-diseases. I had interviewed him twice and he told me that.
Michael is a friend of mine but let’s wait and see what the data shows us before we jump to any conclusions. For my money Hallmarks of Aging is the most accurate picture of what aging is because it incorporates aspects of damage and program including epigenetics and telomeres unlike SENS.
Aging and Immortality: Quasi-Programmed senescence and its Pharmacologic Inhibition 2006, Blagosklonny, set forth the idea that aging is not programmed at all but plays out as a quasi-program, a program that after completion of program doesn’t get turned off.
As stated by Kirkwood, “If genes program aging, they do so only very loosely. This is in sharp contrast to the developmental process, which is so precisely regulated.” Kirkwood concluded, “either the program for aging is extraordinarily robust or that it does not exist at all.”
The idea that aging is programmed is the opposite of modern aging theory; at least as expressed by Blagosklonny for past 10 years.
If one looks at Hallmarks of aging you can see aging is mostly stochastic with some programmed elements and indeed that paper resolves the damage and program camps.
Josh, I agree with you that aging is clearly programmed. Otherwise the widely different lifespans of different species could not occur. But I still keep my model more like a pyramid than a diffuse net.
What I think about your proposal here is that it lacks trying to explain why different animal species have so different longevities . And that is the most important point if we want to go up from just 1.4 fold to 2, 4, 6, or 10 fold life extension.
Between species lies the “big effect”. The one needed to understand how nature varies so much the endogenous aging rate.
Studying, or thinking in just one single species, or comparing only what happens from young to old in a single species (does not matter if it is TFs, epigenetics or whatever) is not the answer to the most important thing we need to know. We will never understand aging thinking and working on a single species model.
In addition, most changes in old age (including epigenetics, et cetera) are consequences of aging, not its causes. So the classic young vs. old approach generates much confusion. The fundamental cause/s of aging are there already in the young. They should be looked for in the young. They occur in the young rat at a 30 fold quicker pace than in the young human.
Comparing young with old only works if the parameter we measure is the thing/s that irreversibly accumulate during aging and causes de final irreversible damage and loss of function and homeostasis. Such old vs. young approach should be restricted to those parameters (I mean, for people who is truly interested in defeating aging)
Aging is clearly not programmed and the evidence supports a model closer to the Hallmarks of Aging than either extreme. Clearly the aging process includes timed processes such as thymic involution, telomere attrition which are more predictable but it also includes stocastic elements like epigenetic changes, genomic instability, inflammaging and crosslinks which are stocastic in nature. I dont see why some researchers have to insist its one extreme or the other when the data suggests its a mixture.
The program causes many of those apparently stochastic changes. That is why they occurr at absolutely different speeds in different species.
Crosslinks are a purely stochastic process and so are things DNA damage and mtDNA mutations.
Yes altered intercellular communication plays a significant role in housekeeping and the immune systems decline is a somewhat timed process as is stem cell depletion but that does not make the entire process a program.
As I said previously, aging is clearly a mixture of program and damage with them both interacting closely. One look at Hallmarks of Aging and related works makes that very clear.
Unless of course you can present supporting evidence that crosslinks, DNA mutations and mtDNA are not random. However the weight of clinical evidence thus far does not support that.
Telomere attrition, immunosenescence and a number of processes are clearly regulated but that only further reinforces the idea that aging is a mixture of the two and is not one extreme or the other.
The recent SALK research shows epigenetic changes are part of the process and these changes are influenced by altered intercellular communication which again supports the idea that there are stochastic and more regulated processes at work here.
I agree that there are parts of the aging phenotype that appear as loss of order. I’m hopeful that a rejuvenated body will be able to repair these, but we don’t know that yet.
-Josh
Exactly Josh. Altered intracellular communication and epigenetics is a big part of the puzzle here and they clearly can change phenotype whne changed. I certainly dont think aging is exclusively damage or program because to my eye there are elements of both here.
I expect the recent SALK work pleased you as it proves epigentics has a big influence on lifespan and was for me vindication of Hallmarks which said they believe it does but there was no evidence in 2013?
All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident. – Arthur Schopenhauer.
Jeff Bowles hypothesizes that our body uses vitamin D as a proxy for food availability on an annual basis. When food is scarce (winter) our body is miserly with our nutrients and puts our body into a hibernation-like state. Repair work is deferred until summer when there is more food (and vitamin D).
I hypothesize that vitamin A is used as a proxy for food availability on an lifetime basis. Vitamin A is found in the liver. When humans capture an animal to eat there is only so much liver to go around. If the population is large then the elderly won’t get as much liver to eat as when the population is small. This way evolution doesn’t have to kill off the old people when there is sufficient food to sustain a larger population.
We know that both vitamins A and D cause thousands of genes to switch on or off. I’m going to be sure to keep my body’s level of fat soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K2) in the high end of normal.
Does less sun mean more disease?
https://youtu.be/5tglP1YJdMc
Steve – If your analogy holds, then vit A is a signal that there’s plenty of food, and we would want to restrict vit A in order to simulate conditions of caloric restriction.
@ Josh….I see you have some great info on vitamin D3 on your site. When talking telomeres don’t forget to include D3 in the conversation. Our D level has now been directly linked to our Telomere length.
Quick tidbit > http://www.vitamindprotocol.com/vitamin-d-and-telomeres.html
I enjoyed Josh’s Cracking the Aging Code. But I have a comment I’ve been itching to make, which regards the impact of any mutation that resulted in greater longevity.
First, if a parent remained healthy and fertile past the age of sexual maturity of offspring, the offspring would most likely mate with the parents since they are close by. That would immediately negate the advantages of sexual reproduction.
If a parent remained healthy but infertile, the offspring would mate with the parents without producing a new generation. In animals that engage in mating based on appearances, you need infertility to be on display as unattractive.
Thus is no mystery that super longevity genes have not evolved; they would destroy themselves. So I don’t think it requires any group selection.
If we do find a way to stop or reverse aging, we’ll have to rely on morals to prevent inbreeding.