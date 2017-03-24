Anti-aging breakthrough? This one looks authentic

Yes, there are too many reports the last few years of people announcing the end of aging. But this, I feel, is the first time a drug has been discovered that has the potential to extend our lives by decades, with a few injections.

Background: As we get older, some of our cells become ‘senescent’. They don’t just fall down on the job; they send signals out to the body which make us old and (especially) promote inflammation, leading to higher rates of cancer, heart disease and AD. There are very few senescent cells—perhaps one in 10,000. But they do enormous damage.

A few years ago, Jan van Deursen of Mayo Clinic showed that by killing off the senescent cells in mice, he could make them live 25% longer. This was done with a drug, but the catch was that the mice were genetically modified. Each senescent cell had a bomb in it, and all it took was delivering a trigger. The treatment only worked if the mice were specially prepared (before birth) with this genetic modification.

This was 2011. University labs and drug companies around the world took appropriate notice, and they started working on ways to kill senescent cells without harming normal cells that would work in animals (including you and me) who have not been prepared ahead of time with bombs in their senescent cells.

Yesterday, scientists from the Netherlands announced successful deployment of a magic bullet that would kill senescent cells only. It works in cell cultures, and it works as an injection in mice that have short lifespans. (They haven’t had time yet to test it in fully normal mice, but in theory, it should.)

It’s a large molecule that you can’t take in a pill, because your digestive system would dismember it. But it can be injected, and one dose ought to be rejuvenating. I expect that people will be lining up to try this within a year, and that the injections will turn out to be needed only once in every few years.

