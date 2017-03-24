Anti-aging breakthrough? This one looks authentic

Yes, there are too many reports the last few years of people announcing the end of aging. But this, I feel, is the first time a drug has been discovered that has the potential to extend our lives by decades, with a few injections.
Background: As we get older, some of our cells become ‘senescent’. They don’t just fall down on the job; they send signals out to the body which make us old and (especially) promote inflammation, leading to higher rates of cancer, heart disease and AD. There are very few senescent cells—perhaps one in 10,000. But they do enormous damage.
A few years ago, Jan van Deursen of Mayo Clinic showed that by killing off the senescent cells in mice, he could make them live 25% longer. This was done with a drug, but the catch was that the mice were genetically modified. Each senescent cell had a bomb in it, and all it took was delivering a trigger. The treatment only worked if the mice were specially prepared (before birth) with this genetic modification.
This was 2011. University labs and drug companies around the world took appropriate notice, and they started working on ways to kill senescent cells without harming normal cells that would work in animals (including you and me) who have not been prepared ahead of time with bombs in their senescent cells.
Yesterday, scientists from the Netherlands announced successful deployment of a magic bullet that would kill senescent cells only. It works in cell cultures, and it works as an injection in mice that have short lifespans. (They haven’t had time yet to test it in fully normal mice, but in theory, it should.)
It’s a large molecule that you can’t take in a pill, because your digestive system would dismember it. But it can be injected, and one dose ought to be rejuvenating. I expect that people will be lining up to try this within a year, and that the injections will turn out to be needed only once in every few years.
My previous article on the subject
Link to Science News article by Mitch Leslie
Research Article
Note: According to Blagosklonny theory, rapamycin works because it stops production of senescent cells. So removal of senescent cells is perfectly consistent with Blagosklonny theory.
Few problems: This is injection. To get this injection first needs to be FDA approved.
Safe and works: my estimation FDA approval: 20 years.
Second: Cost: You can bet Medicare not covering; cost $50,000.
I agree looks good and just put in my i-phone diary:
2037 get senescent cell removal injection.
They’ll just bypass the FDA and set up shop in Colombia.
Josh, would you care to hazard a guess as to how much of the phenotype of old age is due to senescent cells?
As PD Mangan asked, how much of the aging phenotype is caused by senescent cells. The answers were given by the latter experiments of Baker with his clever method of killing p16ink4a expressing cells (senescent cells). This resulted in significant improvements in looks and a significant, but fractional, increase in lifespan length, something on the order of 20-25%, and that was in his second, more recent experiments where Baker used mice with a normal lifespan, not the progeroid mice you are commenting on Josh, we were all waiting to see if it worked on normal lifespan mice and it did.
So while I’m ready to get rid of my senescent cells, and that should improve my quality of life, that is only partial rejuvenation, but of course it would be a huge plus if it works.
This research was reported slightly differently by the BBC. Still a very interesting bit of research.
http://www.bbc.com/news/health-39354628
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109706003676
Oral Rapamycin After Coronary Bare-Metal Stent Implantation to Prevent Restenosis: The Prospective, Randomized Oral Rapamycin in Argentina (ORAR II) Study
Methods
Between September 2003 and September 2004, 100 patients were randomized to either oral rapamycin (6-mg loading dose given 2.7 h before intervention followed by 3 mg/day for 14 days) plus diltiazem 180 mg/day or no therapy after the implantation of a coronary bare metal stent design. The primary study end point was incidence of angiographic binary restenosis and late loss at nine months. The secondary end points were target lesion revascularization, target vessel revascularization, and incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events at 1 year.
Results
Angiographic follow-up was completed in 87% of patients. In the rapamycin group, the drug was well tolerated (26% minor side effects) and was maintained in 96% of patients. At 9 months, the in-segment binary restenosis was reduced by 72% (11.6% rapamycin vs. 42.8% no-therapy group, p = 0.001) and the in-stent binary restenosis was reduced by 65% (12% rapamycin vs. 34.6% no-therapy group, p = 0.009). The in-segment late loss was also significantly reduced with oral therapy (0.66 vs. 1.13 mm, respectively; 43% reduction, p < 0.001). At 1 year, patients in the oral rapamycin group also showed a significantly lower incidence of target vessel revascularization (8.3% vs. 38%, respectively, p < 0.001), target lesion revascularization (7.6% vs. 37.2%, respectively, p 2.5 mm, without diabetes, and unsuitable for long-term antiplatelet therapy.
In the oral rapamycin arm, patients received a loading dose of 6 mg at 2.71 ± 0.9 h before stent implantation, followed by 3 mg/day for a total of 14 days. Sustained-release diltiazem 180 mg/day was added to the sirolimus regimen to achieve higher sirolimus blood concentrations
In conclusion, this was the first randomized study using oral rapamycin in patients with de novo lesions treated with coronary bare metal stent therapy. We report a significant reduction of angiographic and clinical parameters of restenosis, suggesting that this treatment may be a cost-effective alternative to drug-eluting stent therapy in a selected group of patients, such as those at moderate risk of restenosis, with a reference vessel size >2.5 mm, without diabetes, and unsuitable for long-term antiplatelet therapy.