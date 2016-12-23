From Santa Diego, a Jolla Xmas Gift

From the Salk Institute in La Jolla, CA came an announcement last week that the four factors previously identified to turn ordinary cells into stem cells (in cell cultures) was successfully used as a rejuvenation procedure in live mice. The results provide important new evidence for the hypothesis that aging is under epigenetic control, and a proof of principle that we might slow aging by modifying the chromosome markers and attachments that determine gene expression. But the way in which this was done involved genetic engineering before birth, and there is no obvious way to translate the results quickly into an anti-aging teatment for living humans.
Ten years ago, Shinya Yamanaka’s Kyoto University laboratory announced that just four proteins could turn an ordinary, differentiated cell back into the stem cell from whence it came. The four were transcription factors, high level switches that turn whole systems of genes on and off with one signal, and the “Yamanaka factors” became known by their initials, OSKM.
Last week, Izpisua Delmonte’s laboratory at the Salk Institute announced a success in rejuvenating whole animals, live mice, using the same OSKM.
Whether this is the germ of a potent new rejuvenation treatment remains to be seen; but the immediate message is a dramatic affirmation of the new paradigm in anti-aging medicine: aging can be reversed by signaling, without artificially-engineered repair of damage. A bold form of this paradigm is the epigenetic hypothesis—now just 4 years old—which says that aging is controlled by gene expression. It is the set of genes that are turned on and off, and the genes’ levels of expression that determine the state of the body’s age. (This idea does not deny that tissues and biomolecules suffer damage with age; but the hypothesis says that the body knew how to repair this damage at one time, and is capable of repairing the damage again, when the signal molecules engage repair mechanisms appropriately for a young individual.)
Gene expression is controlled, in turn, by markers on the chromosome and on the histone spool around which the DNA is wrapped like thread on a spool. These markers are known to change with age in a characteristic pattern. Shifting epigenetic markers program all the stages of development, and (according to the hypothesis), the program continues, and causes the body to pass through the stages of aging.
But in nature this clock never goes backward. The epigenetic clock is reset to zero as the genome is wiped clean and reprogrammed. This happens twice: once in the creation of germ cells, the sperm and egg; and a second time after sperm and egg join to make a zygote. (This is a simplification; some traits are epigenetically inherited, implying that some genome markers are retained and pass across generations.)
If we buy the epigenetic hypothesis, then the holy grail of anti-aging medicine would be to reset all the epigenetic markers, say from age 60 to age 20, but not all the way back to zero. This must be “possible” in some sense of the word; but if it depends on us to read (for example) the methylation of a 20-year-old’s chromosomes and write the results onto the chromosomes of a 60-year-old, in every cell of the body, without otherwise disrupting the living organism, then the task is daunting. And methylation is just one of about 100 known epigenetic modifications of the chromatin.
Nature knows how to reset the epigenetic clock all the way to age 0, but there is no precedent for a partial reset. All tissue differentiation is lost, and the growth rate is pedal-to-the-metal high. It should be no surprise that previous attempts to rejuvenate the living mouse by resetting the clock with OSKM have led to cancer disasters [ref, ref]. In this new report, the Salk researchers used short, intermittent exposure to OSKM to “partially reset” the epigenome. If this really works, and if the epigenetic hypothesis continues to pan out, then this is indeed a week to celebrate.
The experiment
The procedure was first tested in human cell cultures, demonstrating “partial de-differentiation”, where functional cells were rejuvenated without returning them completely to stem cell status. This was an important proof of concept. The authors cite previous experiments suggesting that OSKM re-setting is a multi-step process, so it is possible in principle to halt the process after partial re-programming, and hope for a somewhat younger state.
Next, the procedure was tested on mice with genetically short life spans, living an average of just 18 weeks. Mice with the OSKM treatment lived 24 weeks. Impressively, the treatment was tuned so that it did not increase cancer rates. The particular life-shortening gene was defective LMNA (Lamin A). Lamin A is important for structure and function in the cell nucleus (details hazy), and there is no way to distinguish from this experiment whether the OSKM treatment merely counteracts the deficiency of Lamin A or whether it slows aging generally. Finally, the procedure was tested in normal, aged mice. They showed signs of improved healing, nerve regrowth, and mitochondrial chemistry typical of younger mice. But the mice were sacrificed to determine these things, so there was no demonstration of increased lifespan for genetically normal mice. Sometimes “publish or perish” pressure leads researchers to kill the goose that lays the golden egg…
But the big asterisk on this new result is that the delivery system was through a gene added to the mice at the egg stage. It is easy to modify genes at the egg stage, when there is just one cell, and then the modification is copied in every cell of the adult; but to do gene therapy for adult humans is still at an early experimental stage. Every cell in their bodies had an extra copy of each of the 4 genes for the OSKM factors, and these genes were so configured that they could be turned on and off with a drug (doxycycline). Administration of the drug was arranged to be just right to reprogram the cells, but not all the way. Optimum was found to be a low dose, just two days a week.
Theoretical hedging
Bench scientists have learned to adopt the epigenetic hypothesis in practice, but some are still bound to the obsolete theoretical ideas, inherited from sclerotic thinking about “selfish genes”. Belmonte was quoted as saying the epigenome becomes “damaged” late in life “At the end of life there are many marks and it is difficult for the cell to read them.”
But studies of aging epigenomics show that in addition to random changes in the epigenetic state, there are definite, programmed changes—enough to make an accurate epigenetic clock—and that some of these changes turn down cell repair functions and turn up inflammation. Aging involves a loss of order (“damage”), but it also entails a set of programmed changes. It is the latter that we may hope to address through a streamlined, signaling approach to anti-aging medicine, and, if we are lucky, the body may take up the ball from here and undo part or all of the damage.
The bottom line
This is an important new confirmation of the epigenetic hypothesis. Previous confirmations were
- in parabiosis experiments, but the experiment could not be continued long enough to be sure that lifespan was extended
- in “methylation clock” measurements, but there has been no way to distinguish whether epigenetic changes were a cause or a result of aging.
This new experiment shows that epigenetic changes can extend lifespan. But the experiment offers no clear extrapolation to life extension for humans. The treatment depends on four large molecules that need to be delivered to every cell nucleus in the body. These molecules cannot be taken orally because they will not survive digestion, and even intravenous delivery will not get the molecules to cell nuclei where they are needed.
In cell cultures with the OSKM factors applied externally, stem cell yields are still just a few percent, even after ten years of experience.
The Salk researchers got around this by inserting the OSKM genes into the cell, but for already-living humans this is not a possibility. The best we know how to do is to modify some of the body’s cells with gene therapy; CRISPR in living humans is itself a new technique in its experimental phase.
So for the foreseeable future, I see a two-pronged approach to cell-level rejuvenation. One is to remove senescent cells (senolytics); and the other is stem cell removal, rejuvenation, multiplication in vitro, and return to the body. OSKM may be useful in this second step, rejuvenation of stem cells in vivo.
Actually in a paper I can’t seem to get a hold of, a fellow named Ludwig (Ludwig FC, Elashoff RM. Mortality in syngeneic rat parabionts of different chronological age. Trans N Y Acad Sci. 1972;34:582–7. [PubMed]) showed that the older parabionts in a heterochronic parabiosis experiment lived 20% longer than expected. And remember, as Michael Conboy noted that the younger parabionts were no longer young by the time the elders died. Whether that was simply the effect of the younger body taking on the added functions of the older one, or true rejuvenation was revealed by the 2005 experiment, where aged stem and progenitor cells were shown to display youthful characteristics.
Josh you said:
“Finally, the procedure was tested in normal, aged mice. They showed signs of improved healing, nerve regrowth, and mitochondrial chemistry typical of younger mice. But the mice were sacrificed to determine these things, so there was no demonstration of increased lifespan for genetically normal mice.”
Before reading your blog, a couple of days ago I looked at Izpitsua´s paper and saw that there was no data of mouse life span (longer than normal controls) so I was “not interested” in the paper from the point of view of longevity extension.
You said that they killed the animals instead of continuing. ¿? I do not understand why. Without demonstarting increases in life span over that of normal mice, without mice of more than 4 years of age, there is no advance concerning (maximum) longevity. The publish or perish argument is nonsense to me.
On the other hand I listened a talk given by Manuel Esteller, a scientist expert on epigenetics and aging, on December 1 at Madrid at the National Academy of Pharmacy. He told us on his talk that, on his opinion, epigenetics can improve going towards 122 years (mean life span only) but will never be useful to overcome the 122 limit (maximum life span in humans). To accomplish that, he said, it is the hardware (genome) what must be “touched”, not just the epigenome.
I woudl like to point out that the “ep[igentic hypothesis is not “just 4 years old”. It was first “hypothesized in detail at least in 1998 paper on the Evolution of Aging which would make it 18 years old. And that paper didn’t just sit their unread, I got hundreds of reprint requests from scientists all over the wolrd at all the best institution.Anyone who has read my 1998 paper should clearly see it is the “epigenetic hypothesis” that was just lacking the word epigenetic which did not start coming into much use until around 2005>>> And it might be said that before me a one Al Mazin almost got it right as he proposed that DNA methylation was lost over time via to C to T mutations which altered gene expression. (He’s been at it since 1973 at least , and he nailed the DNA methylation- loss and aging connection WAY BACK IN 1993).Here are his various publications:
I was trying to find a recent study I saw where it was reported that in aged cellls that the DNA methyltransferase starts to malfunction causing reduced methylation of the last to be transcribed genes on the DNA, kibnd of like the cell was running out of DNMT>>>Could not find the study but found this and thought it was interesting enough to share>>>
DNMT modulation and longevity
DNA methylation in Drosophila melanogaster is carried out by the sole methyltransferase gene dDnmt2. Lin et al. ubiquitously expressed the UAS-dDnmt2 transgene driven by daughterless-GAL4 in Drosophila. Flies with this overexpressed gene (two- to four-fold increase as confirmed by RT-PCR) enjoyed a boost of up to 58% in mean life span compared to controls. In contrast, creation of flies with approximately 50% less dDnmt2 resulted in a 27% reduction in mean life span. Feeding Drosophila the free radical generator paraquat revealed that dDnmt2-overexpressing flies were more resistant to oxidative stress. Multiple small heat shock protein–encoding (sHsp) genes (Hsp22, Hsp23, and Hsp26) were also upregulated approximately three-fold in flies overexpressing dDnmt2. Conversely, sHsp-encoding genes were downregulated two- to three-fold in flies with diminished levels of dDnmt2.65 This study demonstrates that, in Drosophila, dDnmt2 is a regulator of life span and stress resistance. Further studies are warranted to determine if these changes in dDnmt2 expression correspond to changes in 5mC content.
In social insects such as honeybees, there exist different castes. Despite having identical genomes, female larvae diverge into two classes of bees—infertile worker bees and fertile queens. The queens are behaviorally dominant, physically larger, and substantially longer-lived compared to their worker sisters. The difference in development is thought to lie in differential feeding. Larvae fed a diet of royal jelly emerge as queen bees. This diet is thought to influence the methylome and, concordant with this, queens have significantly different 5mC content compared with workers.66 Interestingly, treating larvae with siRNAs directed against Dnmt3a engendered adult bees with queen characteristics, including fully developed ovaries. Knockdown of Dnmt3a was accompanied by decreased levels of 5mC content.67 While longevity has to our knowledge not been studied in this context, these studies suggest that differing levels of Dnmt expression and 5mC content may also account for the life span difference between the two castes.
Apart from a few in vivo studies in mice, fruit flies, and potentially honeybees, very little evidence attests to the ability of DNMTs to regulate organismal life span. Additional studies attempting to modulate longevity by modifying 5mC content and associated partners in model organisms are imperative to determine whether or not DNA methylation is simply correlated with aging or if it is indeed a modulator of aging.
In sum, there is little doubt that DNA methylation levels and aging are strongly linked. The general trend seems to be the establishment of global hypomethylation and regions of CpG-island hypermethylation with age. Speculatively, this overall decrease in 5mC content could lead to less efficient gene regulation, and the CpG island hypermethylation could cause inappropriate silencing of specific genes. Such methylomic changes may render the genome unstable and contribute to aging phenotypes (Fig. 1). Additional studies are required to illuminate the finer details of epigenetic aging and the precise role DNA methylation plays in senescence and longevity.
At the epigenetic level, widespread remodeling of certain histone modifications, but not of DNA methylation patterns, was seen within the first few cell divisions of iPSC induction (Koche et al., 2011).
http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(12)01424-9
My idea originlly was that histone modifications are upstream to DNA methylation. The above reference seems to confirm this. My idea is that there are many enzymes and possible even more regulators involved in histone modifications, but for DNA methylation there are only 3 enzymes – quite blunt.
My idea is that DNA methylation serves only as a kind of lock to mask the part of the genome that is not needed in the actual cellular context but it is histone modification that really controls the active part of the genome. Where histone modifications pull back, DNA methylation freezes the genome. But the cellular process controlling DNA meth also weakens as we age thus the hypomethylation.
Interesting idea.
yes how all these epigenetic mechansims all fit together and interrelate is I believe understudied and a ripe area for theoretical breakthroughs.There are a growing number of things that bind to DNA to control gene expression that relate to aging
such as Lamin A proteins (defective in progeria) , WRN protein which when 6 of the come together form a DNA helicase, but single WRN proteins bind to DNA to control gene expression in stem cells (I believe). When WRN is defective you get the rapid aging disease of Werner’s syndrome,
then you have the chromatin proteins,
and of course DNA methylation,
and also telomeres which fold over and cover up coding DNA after DNA replication is complete-this is responsible for ‘the position effect” on genes near telomeres…I’m sure they will find a few more.
I have originally proposed that rather them all being controlled in coordiation, that they might all be redundant aging systems each one designed to kill you. The aging system with the “shortest fuse” is the one that kills you, and if you defeat this aging system with a beneficial mutation, there is another one waiting to get you next. I think this is a good possibility as it seems like evolution would always be trying to rid the genome of aging systems to allow the relentless march of the selfish gene. Having multiple aging systems is one way to fight off this push by the selfish gene, if aging is otherwise good for the species.
Jeff I agree that death has been given special attention as we are yet to see any single mutation creating prolonged lifespans beyond a certain limit. Multiple instructions/mechanisms/pathways have been incorporated to ensure death. Having said that how would a biological being die unless something fails? What if we are able to counter the loss of efficiency of every repair mechanism and are able to maintain youthful peak homeostasis? It would be interesting to see what happens then. A young healthy human at peak systemic efficiencies can not just fall over and die. Something has to fail to die.
This makes a lot of sense. The studies on Sirtuin (although there is no clear evidence of longevity benefit by activating Sirt 1 or other Sirts in mammals) the there are 100+ publications (some of good quality) which demonstrate some improvement in health status, perhaps even healthspan, of mice. Sirt 1 is best known as a histone deacetylase (although it deacetylates 50+ other proteins) and thus intimately involved in epigenetic modulation of gene expression. So as Gabor says, the primary control point for epigenetic modulation of gene expression may be histones and DNA methylation may be a more permanent and secondary lock.
More things of interest>>Hormonal control of Yamanaka factors?
1.
Cell Biol Int. 2014 Aug;38(8):924-32. doi: 10.1002/cbin.10286. Epub 2014 May 12.
Stem cell and extracellular matrix-related molecules increase following melatonin treatment in the skin of postmenopausal rats.
Uslu S1, Oktem G, Uysal A, Soner BC, Arbak S, Ince U.
AND
Cell Biol Int. 2011 Oct;35(10):1037-41. doi: 10.1042/CBI20100927.
The neurosteroid dehydroepiandrosterone could improve somatic cell reprogramming.
Shoae-Hassani A1, Sharif S, Verdi J.
Author information
Abstract
Expression of four major reprogramming transgenes, including Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and c-myc, in somatic cells enables them to have pluripotency. These cells are iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) that currently show the greatest potential for differentiation into cells of the three germ lineages. One of the issues facing the successful reprogramming and clinical translation of iPSC technology is the high rate of apoptosis after the reprogramming process. Reprogramming is a stressful process, and the p53 apoptotic pathway plays a negative role in cell growth and self-renewal. Apoptosis via the p53 pathway serves as a major barrier in nuclear somatic cell reprogramming during iPSC generation. DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is an abundant steroid that is produced at high levels in the adrenal cells, and withdrawal of DHEA increases the levels of p53 in the epithelial and stromal cells, resulting in increased levels of apoptotic cells; meanwhile, DHEA decreases cellular apoptosis. DHEA could improve the efficacy of reprogramming yield due to a decrease in apoptosis via the p53 pathway and an increase in cell viability.
PMID: 21355850 DOI: 10.1042/CBI20100927
This idea requires a lot more research!!
Despite epigenetic and genetic interventions seeming incredibly risky today it looks like being one of the fastest moving branches of anti aging research thanks brilliant scientists like George Church. Developing tools like FISSEQ and repair intervention like TFAM are exciting steps moving towards the holy grail – reversal of aging.
http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/06/first-phase-1-human-aging-reversal.html?m=1
The great thing about Church is that he has seeded multiple teams each working from a different approach, technology and tools. In my books if there is anyone who can the impossible possible it may be him.
Hi Josh,
Thanks for providing your perspective and analysis of this important work, myself and I am sure many others appreciate your explanations of these important advancements as many of these papers are of limited access due to pay walling.
Purhaps you can shed some further light on this question, do we really know that epigenetic markers can be passed from parents to offspring , or is the epigenetic status always reset to a baseline state at fertilization and then the epigenetic clock is just being quickly reestablished by the hormonal and general signaling environment in which the embryo is developing?
Thanks Josh,