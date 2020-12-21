What to Look For in a Biological Clock

In this article, I’m reporting on
- a new proteomic clock from Adiv Johnson and the Stanford lab of Benoit Lehalier
- a new methylation clock developed with “deep learning” algorithms by an international group from Hong Kong
- the advanced methylation clock developed by Morgan Levine, Len Guarente, and Elysium Biosciences
Prelude
Aging clocks = algorithms that compute biological age from a set of measurable markers. Why are they interesting to us? And what makes one better than another?
The human lifespan is too long for us to do experiments with anti-aging interventions and then evaluate the results based on whether our subjects live longer. The usefulness of an aging clock is that it allows us to quickly evaluate the effects on aging of an intervention, so we can learn from the experiment and move on to try a variant, or something different.
Many researchers are skeptical about using clock algorithms to evaluate anti-aging interventions. I think they are right to be asking deep questions; I also think that in the end the epigenetic clocks in particular will be vindicated for this application.
It may seem obvious that we want the clock to tell us something about biological aging at the root level. We are entranced by the sophisticated statistical techniques that bioinformaticists use to derive a clock based on hundreds of different omic factors. But all that has to start with a judgment about what’s worth looking at.
Ponder this: The biostatisticians who create these clocks are optimizing them to predict chronological age with higher and higher correlation coefficient r. But if they achieve a perfect score of r=1.00, the clock becomes useless. It cannot be used to tell a 60-year-old with the metabolism of a 70-year-old from another 60-year-old with the metabolism of a 50-year-old, because both will register 60 years on this “perfect” clock.
It’s time to back up and ask what we think aging is and where it comes from, then optimize a clock based on the answer. As different people have different answers, we will have different clocks. And we can’t objectively distinguish which is better. It depends on whose theory we believe.
Straw man: AI trained to impute age from facial photos now has an accuracy of about 3½ years, in the same ballpark with methylation clocks. If we used these algorithms to evaluate anti-aging interventions, we would conclude that the best treatments we have are facelifts and hair dye.
Brass tacks: People with different positions about the root cause of aging all agree that (a) aging manifests as damage, and (b) methylation and demethylation of DNA take place under the body’s tight and explicit site-by-site regulation.
But what is the relationship between the methylation and the damage? There are three possible answers.
- (from the “programmed” school) Aging is programmed via epigenetics. The body downregulates repair mechanisms as we get older, while upregulating apoptosis and inflammation to such an extent that they are causes of significant damage.
- (from the “damage” school) The body accumulates damage as we get older. The body tries to rescue itself from the damage by upregulating repair and renewal pathways in response to the damage.
- (also from the “damage” school) Part of the damage the body suffers is dysregulation of methylation. Methylation changes with age are stochastic. Methylation becomes more random with age.
My belief is that (1), (2), and (3) are all occurring, but that (1) predominates over (2). The “damage” school of aging would contend that (1) is excluded, and there are only (2) and (3).
How can these three types of changes contribute to a clock?
(3) makes a crummy clock, because, by definition, it’s full of noise and varies widely from person to person and from cell to cell. There is no dispute that a substantial portion (~50%) of age-related changes in DNA methylation are stochastic. But these changes are not useful and, in fact, most of the algorithms used to construct methylation clocks tend to exclude type (3) changes. I won’t say anything more about stochastic changes in methylation, but I’ll acknowledge that there is more to be said and refer you to this article if you’re interested in methylation entropy.
If you are from the “damage” school, you don’t believe in (1), so this leaves only type (2). If changes in methylation are the body trying to rescue itself, then any intervention that makes the body’s methylation “younger” is actually dialing down protection repair. You expect that reducing methylation age will actually hasten aging and shorten life expectancy. You have every reason to distrust a clinical trial or lab experiment that uses methylation age as criterion for success.
|White cell count is used as a reliable indication of cancer. As cancer progresses, white cell count increases. The higher a person’s white cell count, the closer he is to death. So let’s build a “cancer clock” based on white blood count, and let’s use it to evaluate anti-cancer interventions. The best intervention is a chemical agent that kills the most white blood cells. It reliably sets back the “cancer clock” to zero and beyond. But we’re puzzled when we find that people who get this intervention die rapidly, even though the cancer clock predicted that they were completely cured. The problem is that white blood cells are a response to cancer, not its cause.
If you are from the “programmed” school, you think that (1) predominates, and that a clock can be designed to prefer type (1) changes to (2) and (3). Then methylation clocks measure something akin to the source of aging, and we can expect that if an intervention reduces methylation age, it is increasing life expectancy.
The fact that methylation clocks trained on chronological age alone (with no input concerning mortality or disease state) turn out to be better predictors of life expectancy than age alone is a powerful validation of methylation technology. But only if you believe (for other reasons) that methylation is an upstream cause of aging. You could expect this from either type (1) or type (2) methylation changes.
I believe that aging is an epigenetic life program, and that methylation is one of several epigenetic mechanisms by which it is implemented. That’s why I have faith in methylation clock technology.
Conversely, people who believe that the root cause of aging is accumulated damage are right to discount evidence from epigenetic clocks as it pertains to the efficacy of particular treatments. As in the cancer example above, treatments that create a younger methylation age can actually be damaging.
The basis for my belief that aging is an epigenetic program is the subject of my two books, and was summarized several years ago in this blog. I first wrote about methylation as a cause of aging in this space in 2013. For here and now, I’ll just add that we have direct evidence for changes of type (1). Inflammatory cytokines are up-regulated with age. Apoptosis is upregulated with age. Antioxidants are downregulated with age. DNA repair enzymes and autophagy enzymes and protein-folding chaperones are all down-regulated with age. All these are changes in gene expression, presumably under epigenetic control.
Which is more basic, the proteome or the methylome?
For reasons I have elaborated often in the past, I adopt a perspective on aging as an epigenetic program. I think of methylation clocks as close to the source, because methylation is a dispersed epigenetic signal. But the proteome is, by definition, the collection of all signals transmitted in blood plasma, including all age signals and transcription factors that help to program epigenetics cell-by-cell. The proteome is generated by transcription of the DNA body-wide, which transcription is controlled by methylation among other epigenetic mechanisms. So one might argue from this that the methylome is further upstream than the proteome. On the other hand, methylation is just one among many epigenetic mechanisms, and the proteome is the net result of all of them. On this basis, I would lean toward a proteomic clock as being a more reliable surrogate for age in clinical experiments, even better than methylation clocks. It is a historic fact, however, that methylation clocks have a 6-year headstart. Methylation testing is entering the mainstream, with a dozen labs offering individual readings of methylation age, priced to attract end-users.
Let’s see if proteomic clocks can catch up. The new technology is based on SOMAscan assays, and so far is marketed to research labs, not individuals or doctors, and it is priced accordingly. The only company providing lab services is SOMAlogic.com of Boulder, CO. “SOMAscan is an aptamer-based proteomics assay capable of measuring 1,305 human protein analytes in serum, plasma, and other biological matrices with high sensitivity and specificity.” [ref] As I understand it, they have a microscope slide with 1305 tiny dots, each containing a different aptamer attached to a fluorescent dye. An aptamer is like an engineered antibody, optimized by humans to mate to a particular protein. Thus 1305 different proteins can be measured by applying a sample (in our case, blood plasma) to the slide, chemically processing the slide to remove aptamers that have not found their targets, then photographing the slide and analyzing the readout from the fluorescent dye.
Aptamers are synthetic molecules that can be raised against any kind of target, including toxic or non immunogenic ones. They bind their target with affinity similar or higher than antibodies. They are 10 fold smaller than antibodies and can be chemically-modified at will in a defined and precise way. [NOVAPTech company website]
Curiously, aptamers are not usually proteins but oligonucleotides, cousins of RNA, simply because the chemical engineers who design and optimize these structures have had good success with the RNA backbone. The SOMA in SOMAlogic stands for “Slow Off-rate Modified Aptamers”, meaning that the aptamers have been modified to make them stick tight to their target and resist dissociating.
An internal proteome-methylome clock?
It’s possible that there is a central clock that tells the body “act your age”. I have cited evidence that there is such a clock in the hypothalamus, and that it signals the whole body via secretions [2015, 2017].
Another possibility is a dispersed clock. The body’s cells manufacture proteins based on their epigenetic state, the proteins are dispersed in the blood, some of these are received by other cells and affect the epigenetic state of those cells. This is a feedback loop with a whole-body reach, and it is a good candidate for a clock mechanism in its own right.
|I’m interested in the logic and the mathematics of such a clock in the abstract. Any feedback loop can be a time-keeping mechanism. Such a mechanism is
_____Epigenetics ⇒ Protein secretion ⇒ Transcription factors ⇒ Epigenetics
This is difficult to document experimentally, but it is an attractive hypothesis because it would explain how the body’s age can be coordinated system-wide without a single central authority, which would be subject to evolutionary hijacking, and might be too easily affected by individual metabolism, environment, etc. But the body’s aging clock must be both robust and homeostatic. If it is thrown off by small events, it must return to the appropriate age. So my question—maybe there are readers who would like to explore this with me—is whether it is logically possible to have a timekeeping mechanism that is both homeostatic and progressive, without an external reference by which it can be reset.
Last year, Lehalier and a Stanford-based research group jumpstarted the push toward a methylomic aging clock with this publication [my write-up here]. The same group has a follow-up, published a few weeks ago. The new work steps beyond biologically agnostic statistics to incorporate information about known functions of the proteins that they identified last year. The importance of this is twofold: It suggests targets for anti-aging interventions. And it supports the creation of a clock composed of upstream signals that have been verified to have an effect on aging. I argued in the long Prelude above that this is exactly what we want to know in order to have confidence in an algorithmic clock as surrogate to evaluate anti-aging interventions.
They work with a database I had not known about before: the Human Ageing Genomic Resources Database. HAGR indexes genes related to aging and summarizes studies that document their functions. Some highlights of the proteins they identified:
- Inflammatory pathways are right up there in importance. No surprise here. But if you can use inflammatory epigenetic changes to make an aging clock, you have a solid beginning.
- Sex hormones that change with age turn out to be even more prominent in their list. The first several involve FSH and LH. These are hormones connected with women’s ovarian cycles; but after menopause, when they are not needed, their prominence shoots up, and not just once-a-month, but always on. Men, too, show increases in LH and FSH with age, though they are more subtle. I first became aware of LH and FSH as bad actors from the writings of Jeff Bowles more than 20 years ago.
- “GDF15 It is a protein belonging to the transforming growth factor beta superfamily. Under normal conditions, GDF-15 is expressed in low concentrations in most organs and upregulated because of injury of organs such as such as liver, kidney, heart and lung.” [Wikipedia] “GDF15 deserves a story of its own. The authors identify it as the single most useful protein for their clock, increasing monotonically across the age span. It is described sketchily in Wikipedia as having a role in both inflammation and apoptosis, and it has been identified as a powerful indicator of heart disease. My guess is that it is mostly Type 1, but that it also plays a role in repair. GDF15 is too central a player to be purely an agent of self-destruction.” [from my blog last year]
- Insulin is a known modulator of aging (through caloric restriction and diabetes).
- Superoxide Dismutase (SOD2) is a ubiquitous antioxidant that decreases with age, leaving the body open to ROS damage.
- Motilin is a digestive hormone. Go figure. Until we understand more, my recommendation would be to leave this one out of the aging clock algorithm.
- Sclerostin is a hormone for bone growth. It may be related to osteoporosis, and well worth inclusion.
- RET and PTN are called “proto-oncogenes” and are important for development, but associated with cancer later in life.
Which proteins are most relevant?
The Horvath clocks have been created using “supervised” optimization, which involves human intelligence that oversees the application of sophisticated algorithms. But what happens if you automate the “supervised” part? On the one hand, you must expect mistakes and missed opportunities that you wouldn’t have with human supervision. On the other hand, once you have a machine learning algorithm, you can apply it over and over to different subsets of the data, produce hundreds of different clocks, and choose those that perform best. That’s what Johnson and co-authors have done in the current paper. They describe creating 1565 different clocks based on different subsets of a universe of 529 proteins. In my opinion, their most important work combines biochemical knowledge with statistical algorithms. The work using statistical algorithms alone are much less interesting, for reasons detailed in the Prelude above.
Summary
This new offering from Lehalier and Johnson is a great step forward in that
- proteins in the blood are a broader picture of epigenetics than methylation alone
- specific proteins are linked to specific interventions that are reliably connected to aging in the right direction. Crucially, the clock is designed to have type (1) epigenetic changes (from the Prelude above) and to exclude type (2)
Next steps
- to calibrate the clock not with calendar age but with future mortality. This would require historic blood samples, and it is the basis of the Levine/Horvath PhenoAge clock.
- to optimize the clock separately for different age ranges or, equivalently, to use non-linear fitting techniques in constructing the clock algorithm
- to commercialize the Aptomer technology, so that it is available more widely and more cheaply
Elysium Index
Elysium is a Boston company advised by Len Guarente of MIT and Morgan Levine (formerly Horvath’s student, now at Yale). They have an advanced methylation clock available to the public, which they claim is more accurate than any so far. Other clocks are based on a few hundred CpG sites that change most reliably with age, but the Index clock uses 150,000 separate sites (!) which, they claim, offers more stability. The Horvath clocks can be overwhelmed by a single CpG site that is measured badly. Elysium claims that variations from one day to the next or one lab slide to the next tend to average out over such a large number of contributions.
I have been talking to Elysium in connection with the DataBETA project, and I am impressed that they have done some homework that other labs have not done. They compare the same subject in different slides. They store samples and freeze them and compare results to fresh samples. They compare different clocks using saliva and blood.
I wish I could say more but Elysium Index is proprietary. There is a lot I have not been told, and there is more that I know that I have been asked not to reveal. I don’t like this. I wish that all aging research could be open sourced so that researchers could learn from one another’s work.
Two other related papers
DeepMAge is a new methylation clock, published just this month, based on more sophisticated AI algorithms instead of the standard 20th-century statistics used by Horvath and others thus far. Galkin and his (mostly Hong Kong, mostly InSilico) team are able to get impressive accuracy in tracking chronological age. This technology has forensic applications, in which evidence of someone’s calendar age is relevant, independent of senescence. And the technology may someday be the basis for more accurate predictions of individual life expectancy. But, as I have argued above, a good clock for evaluating anti-aging measures must look at more than statistics. Correlation is not the same as causation, and only detailed reference to the biochemistry can give confidence that we have found causation.
Biohorology is a review paper from some of this same InSilico team together with some prominent academics, describing the latest crop of aging clocks. The ms is long and detailed, yet it never addresses the core issue that I raise in the Prelude above, about the need to distinguish upstream causes of aging from downstream responses to damage.
The beginning of the ms contains a gratuitous and outdated dismissal of programmed aging theories.
“Firstly, programmed aging contains an implicit contradiction with observations, since it requires group selection for elderly elimination to be stronger than individual selection for increased lifespan.”
Personally, I bristle at reading statements like this. which ignore an important message of my own work and, more broadly, ignore the broadened understanding of evolution that has emerged over the last four decades.
“Secondly, in order for the mechanism to come into place, natural populations should contain a significant fraction of old individuals, which is not observed either (Williams, 1957).”
This statement was the basis not just of Williams’s 1957 theory, but more explicitly of the Medawar theory 5 years earlier. Neither of these eminent scientists could have known that their conjecture about the absence of senescence in the wild would be thoroughly disproven by field studies in the 1990s, The definitive recent work on this subject is [Jones, 2014].
Take-home message
For the purpose of evaluating anti-aging treatments, the ideal biological clock should be created with these two techniques:
- It should be trained on historic samples where mortality data is available, rather than current samples where all we know is chronological age, and
- Components should be chosen “by hand” to assure all are upstream causes of aging rather than downstream responses to damage. (Type 1 from analysis above.)
MRNA is how we can replace lost proteins. Now we need to know which proteins decline (or increase) with aging.
Well we don’t get mentioned anymore and that’s fine, we expect third-party validation in the next few months, but our raw data was examined by bioRxiv before they would put out Steve Horvath and my preprint, so what I’m trying to say is that whether or not they’ve been put up to peer-review, our results were real. For the ‘proteome’ we used two inflammatory factors (and we will do sex hormones at some time) Il-6 and TNF as well as reparative transcription factor Nrf2. Also, physiological tests, such as grip strength and maze solving, altogether more than 30 assays related (more than you would think) to aging. All were consistent with each other. So, for example, in rat aging, as with aging humans, blood levels of HDL cholesterol decrease with age while LDL cholesterol levels increase with age. This is often considered the result of lack of exercise or some other changes in lifestyle – but we can set these levels back to youthful by injecting our young plasma fraction. Therefore that plasma fraction contains whatever is required to set the levels of HDL and LDL cholesterol back to normal. Ditto with the inflammatory cytokines I mentioned – our ‘plasma fraction’ returns the levels of these cytokines to youthful levels, though there is a whole field of study implicating latent infections, genomic viruses sprouting from our DNA as the cause of the chronic inflammation due to aging, yet simply providing our plasma fraction, returns levels to youthful ones. So you can say that the chronic inflammation due to aging is due to lack of this plasma fraction. And finally, the DNAm age was reduced in half. So it would seem that the mechanism by which our plasma fraction works is by resetting the cellular age-phenotype to the equivalent of a young adult – and everything else follows from that. BTW SOD is not a universal antioxidant – but very specifically turns the superoxide radical anion (increasingly formed in aging cells as high energy electrons pass along the Electron Transport Chain (ETC)), and turning this highly energetic molecule into the less energetic hydrogen peroxide – which is required by the cell (otherwise it dies of reductive stress, [which actually depends on oxidative stress for its killing effects]). Also, the proteome is not the only part of the genome responsible for aging (there are families of miRNAs like Let-7). Josh, you mention down-regulation of some proteins and upregulation of others, Lastly, your misgivings about tracking chronological age I believe are appropriate – what we believe is that what we track is biological age which is different, it is more like tracking what stage of your life you’re at (e.g. ‘late-middle-age’) which tells you about your rate of aging and your expected duration of life. Unlike chronological time, biological time is reversible and can be slowed down or speeded up, and better their either, can be reset. We have to find out to what extent.
Thanks for the technical corrections, Harold.
All the readers of this page and I are cheering for your success, and we’ll gobble up any information you can provide about your progress. Independent replication will be an important stepping stone.
– Josh
Thanks Josh, in January I’m going down to California to make Elixir myself, as we can’t get any of our people from India over. I’d hoped by this time someone would have taken over lab tech work – but I’ve got to drive 1,000 miles (and meet Akshay who’ll help (so much as a financier can – in Akshay’s case a great deal). But there is no choice.
A voice of reason in the wilderness! I have made the same arguments in online forums until my fingers ache. The most common response is non-response.
If you define aging as the increase of mortality with time, then you obviously have to base your clock on that! I should note that the aging.io clock, trained to chronological age, says that I am 46. I’m 79. The Phenotype clock, based on SOME mortality parameters, says I am 77, but my actual chronological age is a heavily weighted factor. If I lie and say my age is 46, it says I’m 46. Obviously, neither of these clocks is helpful to me other than perhaps indicating whether a therapeutic action moves things in the right direction, but I’m not certain that they are accurate enough for even that.
I am not learned enough to critique an analysis designed to separate proteomic cause from effect, but I wish there were more of them. Perhaps you can help. Treating effects rather than causes seems less useful if not pointless. Right now, I am inclined to look towards epigenetic measurements as aging indicators but I know that histone modifications are probably even more important than DNA methylation, and I am unaware of any clocks based on them.
I have searched and searched this (your) article and have yet to find anything on which to disagree. My greatest compliments!
Josh:
Thanks as always for the excellent summary of an important facet of recent aging research.. For the future, I advise more precise use of statistics-related terms, including the term “AI” in the sentence ” AI trained to impute age from facial photos now has an accuracy of about 3½ years.” In the revised terminology, the item trained would be called a “model” or “theory.”
The Horvath “clock” is the result of training a model through the use of regression analysis but regression analysis is not the only available method for training a model nor is it without fault. Its fault is to fail to solve the philosophical problem that is called the “problem of induction.” The problem is of how, in a logically justifiable manner, to select the inferences that are made by the model. This method was solved in 1963 by the late Ronald Arlie Christensen, then a PhD candidate in the theoretical physics program of the University of California, Berkeley. Christensen solved this problem by selecting the inferences through the information theoretic optimization that he called “entropy minimax.” Circa 1980 he documented his work in the seven volume series that he called the “Entropy minmax source book.” This solution to the problem of induction has the property of existence and uniqueness, supporting the conclusion that it solves the problem of induction.
Were entropy minimax to be used in the creation of epigenetic models this would not result in the existence of Horvath’s clock. Ideally it would result in the existence of highly informative models that were predictive of selected outcomes of events. In the creation of these models, information theoretically optimal patterns would be discovered, the names of which would evolve the language of epigenetic research in new and more fruitful directions.
Josh, Concerning possibility (1) among your mentioned possibilities 1, 2 and 3, I agree, hypothetically at least, on decreasing damage repair in the old (as well as upregulation of apoptosis and inflammation). But, why is it that you allways dismiss the another obvious possible cause of (programmed) aging (inside possibility (1) ): that the body “purposedly” upregulates the rate of damage generation itself from within. Precisely there is ample evidence that the “Rate of Mitochondrial ROS GENERATION” is strongly related to Aging Rate BOTH Among and Withing a simple species. I have found this during decades of lab. Experimentation and so have found many other well known research groups. In co trast, evidence favoring the other mechanisms within (1) is not so complete, especially so, and most importantly, concerning longevity-Interspecies comparisons.
I think there’s no question that you’re correct and a basis of hypothesis 1, programmed aging. However, studies show that aging can be slowed down or sped up by respectively, by limiting the number of damages (for example in C. elegans) by adding N-acetyl-cysteine to the media – or sped up by adding ROS generators, or cells lacking the FOXO transcription factor that mediates repair. (And yet if ‘normalized’ for maximum lifespan length, all survival curves, sped up or slowed down by all conditions superimpose exactly on each other. Fontana (Harvard says that means there is a loss of what he calls ‘resilience’ (or ‘organ reserve, or ‘vitality’) and that loss determines the probability of death. The literature shows us that organs start aging, in the same manner, but beginning at different times, and if we look more closely we can see that there are a few hundred age-dependent proteins – and a few of them are vital to energy generation, DNA repair and chromatin remodeling as well as the writers and erasers of the constantly changing chromatin and other epigenetic ‘codes’. And of course inflammation produces oxidative conditions that further deplete the (exogenously determined) stores of protective and reparative enzymes, NADPH, glutathione, NAD+ (used by the sirtuin deacetylases, so important in epigenetic changes) etc. And if you look at survival curves and particularly the rate of aging, which is d (log t)/dt, you can see it go up exponentially with age; as though aging conditions accelerated aging, as you’d expect they would once one piece unravels, it all starts coming apart faster.
Continuing my comment from a few min. ago, I forgot to add that:
An implication of my point is that your old way of dividing us, aging researchers, into “programmed school” and “damage school” is not correct, at least in some cases like mine, and can lead to confusion. My case is such one because working most of my life on the relationship between mitochondriial ROS production and Aging Rate I will fall, according to your dicotomic definitions into BOTH the “damage school”and the “programmed school”, because after so many decades of work I continue to beleive that each species Actively controls and sets its basal level (Rate) of mitochondrial ROS generation, which then contributes to establish its Rate of aging (and thus its longevity). Aging Rate being controled (in part) by mitROSp Rate (which makes sense: Rate 1 causally leads to Rate2)..
I believe that’s part of it, but I think ROS overgeneration is one of the controllers of the speed of the ‘aging clock’ and I agree that it is set cell non-autonomously, as they say, by the body. And the interaction with the immune system contributes to this. We were able to study normal untreated rats for almost eight months, a substantial part of their lives, and we saw the rate of inflammatory cytokines go up steadily at about the same rate in young and old rats. Seems to me this steady rise in inflammatory cytokines in a natural part of the aging program, and it too will determine the aging rate. I think the rate of inflammation rises way more than the increasing presence of senescent cells can explain (though our ‘plasma fraction’ appears to remove them as well) but by their nature, senescent cells should show an exponential increase with age, (since a senescent cell can transform neighboring cells to senescence, the number arising is a constant function of those present hence exponential increase), rather than the steady increase of inflammation shown by our control animals. But as senescent cells increase in such a manner they’d have their most significant effect at old age. So that’s a built-in aging accelerator designed to finish the job.
Only slightly off topic if you consider the use of aging clocks to measure therapeutic efficacy:
Vince Giuliano says that a “younging” therapy in humans will take years to show up in measurable terms including DNA methylation. I note, however, that your mice regained youthful grip strength essentially immediately after treatment. Akshay informs me that rats have to be sacrificed for tissue DNA methylation measurements, so until larger animal studies we cannot determine what is happening epigenetically. What thinkest you is happening?
Which brings me to a question I can find no answers to: what are the relative times for a therapy to eventuate between species? A lot of folks seem to assume that it is proportional to the relative life expectancies. I would maintain that it makes more sense to assume it proportional to metabolic rate, a much, much smaller number for rat/human comparisons. What sayest thee?
Just a question to Jeff Bowles:
It is well known (it is basic physiology) that LH and FSH production fron the pititary are strongly subjected to negative feedback from circulating estrogens and androgens. Since these two decrease in the old, these decreases can be responsible (at least in part) for the increases in LH and FSH in the old due to existance of less feedback inhibition to the hypothalamus.
It is then possible that the increases in LH and FSH in old age are simple final consequences of aging of sexual organs without any role as causes of aging?
Is there clear mechanistic evidence that high LH and FSH, by themselves, directly “cause” damage or aging? And, if your answer were yes , what are these deleterious effects of LH and FSH at molecular/cellular/tissue level?
Hello
When I wrote my paper in 1998 it was not known that there were LH receptors in cells all over the body..the general consensus was that they were limited to the sex organs a number of years it was later discovered that LH receptors were found all over the body. Including the brain. My paper also predicted LH woudl be found to cause or contribute to Alzheiemr’s neurodegeneration..this was confirmed bythe NIH in a 2005 paper search gonadotropipns and neurodegeneration and you will find it… How does LH and FSH cause aging…good qurestion I didn’t follow the trail all the way down to the atomic interaction level…I just have a big picture idea of how it works..Basically my understanding is that Higher levels of LH bind to LH receptors and trigger apoptosis ..This is exactly what LH does to the developing follicle that contains the egg…the LH eats away at the egg follicle tissue which release the egg..I believe it triggers COX-2 to intiate the apoptosis..A big clue for me about Alzheimers and LH being associated was that ibuprofen users were found to be protected from Alzhiemers somewhat…Ibuprofen is a Cox-2 inhibitor. You can also look at the big picture puzzle piece of Werner’s syndrome..I believe the unique-to-Werner’s syndrome rapid aging symptoms (that are not shared with progeria) are the ones that are triggered by the LH rise…and all of them involve the wasting (atrophy) of tissues or cancers (my paper suggets that cancers are just failed attempts at apoptosis as apoptosis starts off using the mirtosis machinery to begine the process) …you could call it little old ladyism…Interstingly Werner’s syndrome does not kick in until pouberty when there is that big rise in LH and FSH that kicks in. You make the connection betwenn testosterone and estrogen decline allowing FSH and LH levels to skyrocket….Actually in men there is no huge decline in testosterone on average and actually estgrogen continues to increase with progesterone past age 50 in men even while FSH and LH are beginning their large increases..In men it is an ultimate drop in progesteone around age 60 or so that really corresponds to big jumps in LH and FSH…Several studies I read noted that LH and FSh synthesized by the pituitary in the absence of testoseteone and estrogen are much LARGER and Much more bioactive and have longer half lives than LH and FSh synthesized in the presence of these molecuels Makes you think doesn’t it…FSH is a whole other story and I beleive it corrpsonds to the aging symptoms seen in progeria kids and does noty include cancer or apoptosis but is more geared towards calcifications and growing little follciles in your veins and arteries…however one symptom does not fit well as progeria kids suffer from dysplatic osteporsis which seems like some sort of tissue atrophy…While Werner’s syndrome victims suffer from peripheral osteoprosis..So some how FSH is involved with one form of osteoporsis which is the one little piece of my theory that needs more work..FSH increases do not caude cancers or tissue atrophy in general..Interstingly progeria kids are sharp as a track to the day they die and NEVER get cancer… while Werner’s syndrome victims almost always suffer from neurodegeneration symptoms and almost always get many cancers..
Thank you Josh for your insightful post! I am not sure if it is me but the link to your “own work” in the paragraph “Personally, I bristle at reading …” seems not to open.
Josh, differing from your asserption, I know well that there is ample evidence, already from decades ago, that (total tissue) Antioxidants do NOT show a clear pattern of change with aging in mammals, since increases, decrases, and lack of changes have been reported multitude of times by expert scientists.
My only point (possible exception) is “Mitochondrial ” antioxidants. These have never been directly studied, neither among species nor in many other important models (like CR or age). Perhaps if that were done, at least part of the past apparent contradictions could be resolved…. As far as I know Daniel Munroe also thinks that way, and has published in Aging Cell some (couple of papers), although indirect, evidence in favor of a role for “Mitochondrial” antioxidants in Aging rate determination.
Anyone who could do those experiments…that would be most important. I tried it, but “logistic” problems avoided me to finally obtain an answer to that. I hope someone else tries. If not, that possible most relevant mechanism will be unknown “forever”….
Josh writes…”Sex hormones that change with age turn out to be even more prominent in their list. The first several involve FSH and LH. These are hormones connected with women’s ovarian cycles; but after menopause, when they are not needed, their prominence shoots up, and not just once-a-month, but always on. Men, too, show increases in LH and FSH with age, though they are more subtle. I first became aware of LH and FSH as bad actors from the writings of Jeff Bowles more than 20 years ago.”
Thanks for the shout out….
A sligth correction the changes in men’s LH and FSH are not more subtle…they are just as extreme if you look at it as changes in percent increase from baseline….Yes, men’s FSH and LH levels are much lower than women’s over a lifetime…but the percentgage changes after age 50 are extreme in both sexes…going up hundred to even 1,000 pdercent in BOTH sexes.
You might want to some day add “I first became aware of DNA methylation/ epigentics being involved with controlling aging from the writings of Jeff Bowles more than 20 years ago.” HAHA
Anyway the neat thing about the LH and FSH increase causing aging in both men and women after age 50 (also hCG increases about 500% as well in BOTH SEXES) So Harold you might need to find a way to shut the FSH and LH related proteins down….Anyway the neat thing is In children what causes puberty to start?? the rise in testosterone or estrogen?? NO the first major hormone changes are large increases in LH and FSH which causes the body to grow and develop….only later do the testosterone or estrogen increases kick in. And in kids who are approaching puberty too fast (precocious puberty) what do the docs give them?? Lupron…what does ti do? It suppresses LH and FSH to about 0. So what do LH and FSH teach us? That LH and FSH drive development growth and puberty ( a highly organzied program) and they also drive aging (another program!!). It seems development and aging are part of the same process the advancement of a life /death program…
Jeff, stop expecting gratitude! You’re just wasting good cortisol! 😉
Hey, had you seen anything on camostat or fluvoxamine vs. SARS-Cov-2 yet?
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-current-treatment-for-Covid-19/answer/Steve-Kirsch
Hi Bill
you should email me at jeffsbandn@gmail.com and I will send you a free pdf copy of my book 16 Fascinating Covid-19 and Spanish Flu Mysteris Solved…Which was banned by Amazon!!! I send otu free pdf fiels to all who want it…it si a great book the health guru Bill Sardi called it”Exquisite” and said he was jealous…
Turns out the activated form of VitaminD3 calcifediol at a d3 equivalent dose of 100,000 IUs up front then 50,000 IUS every other day…. calcefidiol is more active and 5x strogner than d3 so the doses needed are 20,000 and 10,000 to replicat ethe SPanish study where ICU admissions were reduiced by 96%!!! the contrll group of admitted patietns n=26 who got no calcifediol had 13 ICU admissions and 2 deaths..the califediol group n=50 had NO deaths and only 1 ICU admission!! it’s at the end of my book…anyway if you take D3 it takes your body a few days to convert it first to califediol then finally to the avctive form of d3 calcitriol…Trump was taking this protocll along with his other things…at 50,000 every other day