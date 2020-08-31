What I Learned from the Glucose Monitor

My fasting blood glucose has been creeping up over several years. (My fasting blood sugar is around 110, and HbA1c=5.7; fasting insulin=3.1, triglycerides=91.) Recently, I tried a continuous glucose monitor for the first time, to see what I could learn about eating and exercise habits that affect my blood glucose. The experiment led me to some reading and thinking that was worthwhile, but the results themselves were disappointing, limited (first) by flaws in the technology and (second) by wide variability that I could not trace to any of the usual behavioral correlates.
Why concern ourselves with blood sugar?
Insulin is generated in the pancreas after we eat, with a cascade of effects on the body. The primary short-term effect is to prevent glucose levels in the blood from getting too high, by notifying the liver of the need to pull glucose out of the blood and store energy as fat.
Loss of insulin sensitivity is a primary hallmark of human aging. Most of the known life extension strategies in lab animals have to do with insulin in one way or another. For example, the worm gene daf-2 is the worm’s only insulin receptor, and mutating (weakening) the daf-2 gene doubles the worm’s lifespan. Life extension benefits of exercise and caloric restriction are thought to work, at least in part, through the insulin metabolism.
But glucose is also dangerous, and as we get older we are poisoned by excess sugar in the blood. High blood sugar leads to [list from Mayo Clinic]
- Cardiovascular disease
- Nerve damage (neuropathy)
- Kidney damage (diabetic nephropathy) or kidney failure
- Damage to the blood vessels of the retina (diabetic retinopathy), potentially leading to blindness
- Clouding of the lens of your eye (cataract)
- Feet problems caused by damaged nerves or poor blood flow that can lead to serious skin infections, ulcerations, and in some severe cases, amputation
- Bone and joint problems
- Teeth and gum infections
So for long-term health, the name of the game is to keep blood sugar down with as little insulin as possible, hence preservation of insulin sensitivity is the target. Metformin is a well-studied drug for keeping blood sugar down without insulin. I have been taking it (irregularly) for the last several years, intermixed with berberine and Gynostemma (Chinese name: jiaogulan = 绞股蓝).
This reasoning plus direct evidence for life extension in rodents and indirect evidence of life extension in humans has led me to take metformin, though it is not without side-effects.
Long-term effects of metformin
Metformin is a credible longevity drug, statistically associated with lower risk of cancer, heart disease and especially dementia in humans. Six years ago, this study laid the foundation for metformin as a longevity drug with the claim that people taking metformin had lower all-cause mortality, despite the fact that a population of type-2 diabetics was being compared to a healthier population. This finding inspired Nir Barzilai to raise support for the TAME study.
But metformin has its risks. A long-time contributor to this site, Dr Paul Rivas pointed me to evidence that metformin can interfere with exercise metabolism. Paul notes his personal experience with loss of peak performance while taking metformin. My own experience is consistent with this, though I have never done a rigorous A/B comparison. This study, demonstrating a small but consistent decrease in peak performance, appears to me to be well-designed and analyzed. A plausible mechanism is the interference of metformin with mitochondrial function [ref, ref]. This article claims that metformin suppresses synthesis of ATP, which is the reservoir of energy for immediate use in all cell types. Ben Miller has done the most direct and most recently relevant human experiments in this area and his findings suggest the intriguing possibility that metformin blocks exercise adaptations almost completely in about half of individuals, but not at all in the other half. (If you want to know which half you’re in, you’ll have to wait for next year’s study.)
For the majority of Westerners who exercise little or not at all, metformin may show reduction in long-term risk of age-related disease; but there is no data I know of on the subset of people who do vigorous exercise, comparing metformin to no metformin. Does metformin block the health effects of exercise? Rhonda Patrick cites credible references on this subject as fast as she can get the words out, and her conclusion is that exercise is a better anti-aging program than metformin, and you really can’t have both.
Do glucose-control herbs also blunt the benefits of exercise?
I wrote a few years ago listing botanical alternatives to metformin. Much less research has gone into these herbs, so we must think theoretically about interference with benefits of exercise.
Berberine works by a mechanism of action that overlaps metformin. Both metformin and berberine promote AMPK (which in turn promotes sugar burning). Both metformin and berberine inhibit mitochondrial Complex I (slowing the conversion of sugar to usable energy). There is tentative experimental evidence that (unlike metformin) berberine does not inhibit adaptations to exercise [ref, ref, ref].
Gynostemma is a Chinese herb popularized by Life Extension Foundation in their proprietary compound called AMPK Activator. In animal models and in humans, Gynostemma suppresses blood sugar and blood cholesterol. Like metformin and berberine, it works through AMPK, which appears to be a good thing. It is anti-inflammatory, and has a history in China as cancer therapy, supported by mouse and in vitro studies. In rodent studies, Gynostemma has a beneficial effect on strength and endurance [ref, ref, ref]. The one study I’ve found on human diabetes shows modest benefits after 12 weeks. The only counter-indication that I have seen is that it increases insulin release (in vitro), which I believe to be pro-aging.
Is it more important to suppress postprandial spikes or to depress fasting glucose levels?
HbA1c is a standard blood test for diabetes. It is related to average blood glucose levels over the previous 90 days (= the half-life of hemoglobin in the blood). But the glycation of hemoglobin (as measured by A1c) happens predominantly during the brief glucose spikes, rather than the much longer periods of average glucose levels. So it might be fairer to say that A1c summarizes peak glucose events over a 90-day period. And we might guess that the long-term health risks of high blood sugar are similarly more sensitive to the peaks than to the average.
I believe that apoptosis is on a hair trigger as we age, and part of the reason for this is too much p53. This study links P53 activation to postprandial glucose spikes, rather than to high average glucose levels. This study links deterioration in endothelial function (related to arterial disease) with glucose spikes. The same paper lists ROS and oxidative stress as additional risks.
For a long while, it has been established that high fasting blood sugar is associated with cardiovascular risk. Of course, there is also association with obesity and T2 diabetes, but for these, it is natural to think of fasting blood sugar as the result, rather than the cause.
Chris Kresser says the best indicator of metabolic health is blood glucose levels 2 hours after a meal. If you can bring your blood glucose down to normal within 2 hours after eating your insulin sensitivity is good. For me, unmedicated, it was 3 hours after dinner, but less than 2 hours after breakfast. Either berberine or metformin tamed the after dinner spikes within 2 hours.
|Marker
|Normal
|Pre-diabetes
|Diabetes
|Fasting blood glucose (mg/dL)
|<99
|100-125
|>126
|OGGT / post-meal (mg/dL after 2 hours)
|<140
|140-199
|>200
|Hemoglobin A1c (%)
|<6
|6-6.4
|>6.4
Kresser claims that these guidelines from the American Diabetes Association are not strict enough, and that statistics show increased future risk of diabetes even for people in the ADA “normal” range. But he cites Petro Dobromylskyj, who makes an exception for anyone on a low-carb diet (how low isn’t specified). Paradoxically, low-carb diets are claimed to be healthy, even though they decrease insulin sensitivity. I have been unable to make sense of this.
Kresser emphasizes that all numbers should be interpreted in the context of a person’s other lifestyle and health indicators. In people who are active and not overweight, he is not inclined to worry about statistics in the “prediabetic” range. (I take comfort in this personally, and who can say if I’m fooling myself?) But I can learn something from the way my glucose stats respond to medications, eating and exercising, whether or not I believe the absolute levels are concerning.
Writing in Science Magazine last year, Charles Piller reviewed the ADA guidelines and found a consensus in the opposite direction — that they were probably too strict, and unnecessarily worrisome to a great many people. By ADA’s definition, 80 million Americans are “pre-diabetic”, which is 40% of the adult population. The conflict really is not over the statistics but the interpretation. You can say either “People with A1c levels above 6 are at increased risk of progressing to diabetes” or equally well, “Most people with A1c levels less than 6.4 will never develop diabetes.” Both statements are true.
As promised: my experience
The Freestyle Libre was very easy to use and set up. I followed the instructions and used a spring-loaded device to insert the monitor behind my biceps. It was painless. There’s a tiny wire that goes a few millimeters into the skin and an adhesive covering with a button containing the electronics.
The wearable button stores data for up to 8 hours. The other part of the kit is a reader that downloads data every time you bring the reader within an inch or two of the button. As long as you take a reading every 8 hours or less, you won’t lose any data. And you can do it as often as you like, to get real time feedback on your glucose state.
The wearable button ($45) is meant to last two weeks, and then it must be discarded. My insurance (Blue Cross Medicare Advantage) wouldn’t pay for it because I didn’t have a diagnosis of diabetes. I found this out only after several trips to the drug store, interspersed with phone calls to Blue Cross, where I got repeated assurances that it would be covered. The reader ($85) can be reused. Apparently, it doesn’t do anything that a cell phone app couldn’t do, but Abbott (parent company of Freestyle) has arranged it so that you can only use the cell phone app if you purchase the reader.
To analyze historic data, you can use capabilities built into the phone app, or plug the reader or cell phone into a computer, using a USB cable. The data is uploaded to a web site containing analysis tools and an option for creating a CSV file for more detailed manipulation in a spreadsheet. (The download button is not so easy to find, but I called Abbott’s tech support number, and connected without excessive wait time to a friendly and knowledgeable technician.)
My intention was to vary the glycemic content of my meals, my exercise schedule, eating and fasting schedule, and the medications I was taking (metformin and berberine) to learn what I could about glucose management. The first day I fasted, and I was concerned to see that all day my fasting glucose ranged between 110 and 120. (For reference: the standard healthy range for fasting glucose is 70-100. Below 70 is “hypoglycemia”. Above 100 is “pre-diabetes” and above 125 is “type 2 diabetes”.)
I ate a meal, and glucose shot up to 179 before bedtime, only gradually coming back down during the night. As it turned out, 179 was my high for the week.
The data is cut off after 10 days, though the monitor is supposed to have a lifetime of 14, because it fell off my arm. I looked for patterns in my data, and was able to learn only four things:
- Glucose rose after a meal. (I didn’t get as far as being able to distinguish a meal with more carbs from a meal with more fiber or protein.)
- Glucose also rose, to a lesser extent, when I exercised.
- Taking metformin with a meal substantially reduced the glucose spike after the meal, and raising the glucose trough a few hours later. The range (stdev) but not the average glucose was affected.
- Taking berberine did not have this immediate effect.
- There was a strong downward trend over the 10 days. I interpreted this to mean that the monitor was gradually loosening in my skin, probably because I am a long-distance swimmer.
(In a long phone support session with an Abbott representative, they acknowledged the reality of my experience: that the monitor can loosen over time, resulting in readings that are anomalously low. They were happy to replace the monitor, and advised me against long periods of swimming. )
Unresolved
I was left wondering all the things I wanted to discover at the beginning of my experiment.
- What kinds of meals minimize the glucose spike? High fat? High fiber? High protein?
- Could exercise before or after the meal help tame the spike?
- Could I detect short- and long-term effects of metformin, berberine, and jiaogulan?
The thing that impressed me most was the natural variability of blood sugar, changing from hour to hour, uncorrelated with either food or exercise. I trust the body knows what it’s doing. “Le corps a ses raisons que la raison ne connait pas.”*
I hope to try the monitor for 2 weeks again when swimming season is over.
In the meantime, I am taking a modest, common-sense approach. I am going to leave out metformin but continue daily exercise and low doses of berberine and Gynostemma, lightening my evening meal and ending the day’s food 3 hours before bedtime.
Walking burns calories (pulls sugar from the blood) 3 to 5 times as fast as sitting, and walking after a meal feels like a natural and pleasant thing to do. My doctor recommends it. I’m going to try walking half an hour after breakfast and dinner, pending my next experiment with the CGM.
What means something is insulin sensitivity.
To measure insulin sensitivity need to measure fasting insulin and fasting glucose same blood sample.
HgA1c means something as reflects average glucose.
Measurements of blood glucose without insulin and calculating insulin resistance is essentially nonsense. If fasting glucose over 125 defined as diabetes.
This focus on glucose without measurement of insulin is the very definition of no idea of what somebody is talking about.
Looking at Josh glucose numbers he could be healthy or unhealthy.
He might have some degree of insulin resistance with high insulin.
More likely Josh is insulin sensitive, healthy and has glucose intolerance due to low fasting insulin.
Since Josh is active and thin and not fat and sedentary, more likely healthy.
Throw away the glucose monitor and measure fasting insulin, fasting glucose and then go to HOMA-IR website, plug in numbers and get insulin resistance HOMA-IR score.
Hi, Dr. Green:
I have read that rapamycin increases the “fasting glucose levels”.
Does your experience with your patients confirm that?
If so, what would be the average increase (approximately)?
Good insight. I have found the #1 thing that lower glycemic variability and can suppress blood glucose based on CGM data for up to 8 hours is morning cold exposure (e.g. cold shower, cold bath, cold soak, etc.) for 5-10 minutes. Game-changer.
Great idea – I’ll try it! (until the weather gets cold)
I also tried the libre for a couple of weeks when I was 46. I noticed that my blood sugar would spike after eating or during exercise up to 13 mmol/L. I cut out carbs, alcohol and skipped breakfast. By day 4 I was back to good levels of control and even my nighttime sugar dropped to 4.0 mmol/L. Previously they were somewhat higher.
Josh:
If you want to control your blood sugar, here’s some information you should be aware of:
In healthy people, the primary location for glucose storage is in skeletal muscle cells. Insulin’s primary role is to facilitate the transfer of glucose into muscle cells, where it is stored as muscle glycogen.
Human muscle cells have finite capacity for glycogen storage. Since most people do little or no exercise that requires the use of glycogen, most humans are generally at the limits of their storage capacity.
Think of a completely full subway car. It stops at the station and the doors open (that’s the role of insulin). But if no one gets off, then no one can get on. It’s not that the insulin is “insensitive” – the doors are opened – it’s just that the glucose can’t go where it’s supposed to. So some ends up as liver glycogen and the rest is ultimately stored as adipose tissue (fat).
Here’s why diabetes medication can result in hypoglycemia. In order to ensure that the brain has an adequate supply of blood sugar, insulin is released (the doors are opened) only when there are more than enough people in the subway car. But if one does does burn his or her glycogen (through overexertion) while on insulin medication, the doors will stay open even after too many people have disembarked, and blood sugar levels can get dangerously low.
Burning calories is not the same as pulling sugar from the blood. When you walk, the primary source of fuel is fat in the form of blood lipids. “Fat burning” physical activity is better than being completely sedentary, but it won’t help with blood sugar levels. You need to do more intense exercise, where the primary source of fuel is muscle glycogen (which then makes room for blood glucose to be converted into more glycogen).
The incidence of high blood sugar among people who regularly engage in intense physical activity is zero, or very close to it.
Very good explanation Mark
Another great article, thank you, Josh. If you’re eating your last meal at least three hours before bedtime for the plausible but hypothetical circadian rhythm considerations, and not just to prevent gastric reflux or sleep difficulties, I trust that you’ll agree that the evidence for earlier feeding is preliminary at best. Both the Jones, et al and Sutton, et al studies of early time restricted feeding suffered from having their experimental and control groups differ by not only the times of day that feeding was allowed, but also by the confounding variable of the total number of hours that feeding was allowed. Of course, cramming more feeding into a shorter feeding period could theoretically exacerbate the serum glucose spikes that we’re concerned about.
Did you do any experimentation with tease meals which I have seen recommended?
As for 40% the pre-diabetic, I actually wonder how many are actual valid test results? I know my wife had the usual battery of tests done with no instructions to fast, the glucose came in the pre-diabetic range (after breakfast) and the doctor announced she was pre-diabetic.
One other note, I think there is an association of melatonin with higher levels of blood sugar in some people.
Diagnosis of “pre-diabetes” on non-fasting glucose is Quack medicine.
Pre-diabetes is INSULIN RESISTANCE. Only way to determine insulin resistance is to measure level of fasting insulin and fasting glucose on same blood sample. Then calculate HOMA-IR score.
1.0 is healthy, 2.0 is early insulin resistance, 3.0 is severe insulin resistance.
Glucose intolerance is fairly benign condition frequent in thin people.
Insulin resistance is serious condition, very common in over weight people; but entirely reversible.
The topic of insulin resistance and pre-diabetes is very screwed up by most physicians so essential people understand the subject.
Insulin sensitivity most important part of good metabolic health. You determine insulin sensitivity by measurement of insulin.
I very much agree Alan. The problem is that doctors have largely bought in without examining the evidence and that forms a standard of care. Violating such a standard is grounds for a medical board investigation. This lays the groundwork for the dozen or so drugs that are pending fda approval . The rich will get richer.
I think this is where the confusion is over DAF worm mutants. The benefit to lifespan is not because this mutation decreases blood glucose; it actually increases it via decreasing the uptake of excessive glucose into cells (which can drive them to senescence).
The designation of diabetes is a bit arbitrary. It used to be 140 and then was changed to 120, and then a whole new “ disease” was created, “ prediabetes”, which enveloped 70 million people and is a huge boon to big pharma even though there is scant evidence that a mild elevation of FBS leads to clinically significant end organ damage. Here’s the science magazine https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/03/war-prediabetes-could-be-boon-pharma-it-good-medicine# .
Well worth reading.
Hey Josh,
We have been using metformin fairly regularly in our medical practice to keep A1c at 5.3 or less. Now we are all about performance and we truly monitor every parameter possible including weekly monitoring of clients Garmin fitness data. We do this as part of a comprehensive program that includes optimizing fitness and frequently use hormone replacement. Having used the metformin in several hundred clients over the past 10 years and monitoring their fitness parameters and performance, I can say anecdotally we have only seen improvements in muscle mass, performance metrics, as well as reduction of A1c, fasting glucose, and fasting insulin.
I think it is difficult to take a single intervention and extrapolate that to a full system response that applies across individuals. In addition, ongoing monitoring is imperative as there is adaptation with emergence of new traits and that requires dynamic thinking.
Hi Josh,
That is a really interesting story. About 2 years ago, when I was still in dental school I got myself a glucometer because I needed to take the glucose levels of my patients before minor surgeries like tooth extractions. Of course I was curious about my own levels – especially because I have several relatives with type 2 diabetes. At that time, because of all the stress related to university I would rarely have breakfast. I just had not enough time and at about 4am in the morning I just wasn’t hungry. But often times I would go without food until 2 or 3 pm. Therefore, my surprise was even bigger when I took the test and it showed me fasting glucose levels around 100 . I was worried and consulted with an endocrinologist. He ordered a an analysis of my insulin levels and a glucose challenge test. It came out that my fasting insulin levels in the morning where lower than normal, but the weirdest thing was the glucose challenge test. Before the ingestion of 70g pure sugar solution my blood sugar was about 99. Then, two hours later it was 87 – even lower than in the fasted state. My endocrinologist was surprised but told my I was healthy but that the prolonged period without having breakfast had conditioned my body to suppress my morning insulin levels and to rely more on gluconeogenesis to get through the day until afternoon. He told me that results of the glucose challenge were compatible with a protective phenotype and that I was not in danger to develop diabetes in the near future. Nonetheless I wanted to find out if a keto diet would have some effects on my blood glucose levels. So I fasted one day and then implemented a strict keto diet. After about 3 days my blood glucose levels would never climb higher than 90 and most of the time (even immediately after a meal) they would be between 70 and 80. Of course, this is only my experience, but I thought that you might find my observations helpful.
Thank you for always posting such interesting topics!
Best regards,
Cynthia
Hi Josh,
regarding low carb and insulin sensitivity:
If someone on a very low carb diet takes a glucose tolerance test the result is very likely that blood glucose spikes dramatically and falls slowly as if that person is insulin resistant and diabetic. But if the same person ramps up dietary carbohydrates a couple of days before the GTT the result will likely be OK. This is a well known phenomenon. LC proponents distinguish between “pathological insulin resistance” (as in T2D) and “physiological insulin resistance” (when eating LC). Another way to put it is to describe the situation in a LC state as “glucose sparing”.
So what is going on here?
Most of our cells are perfectly fine using glucose or fatty acids as energy source except neurons and specialized cells like red blood cells which rely on glucose. If someone eats a high carb/low fat diet all cells are using predominantly glucose as energy source.
Now our storage capacity for glucose (in form of glycogen) is limited: Muscles have some capacity (but never give back to the circulation) and of course the liver whose most important function is to guarantee a steady supply of glucose in the blood if no new dietary carbs are consumed. Else we would be brain dead in a couple of minutes.
What happens if someone goes into a prolonged very low carb diet (or zero carb diet or complete fast)?
Liver glycogen stores will be depleted in a matter of days. To hold up the glucose supply needed for our brain the liver will use protein to produce glucose via gluconeogenesis, and start to produce ketones from fat which the brain happily accepts as an additional energy source (and which spares precious protein).
All cells which do not rely on glucose will switch to fat as primary energy source (coming from the diet or from our adipose tissue). And it makes perfectly sense that all our cells which can burn fat reject glucose if dietary glucose is low/not existent to spare glucose for the brain.
Best,
Johannes
tried benfotiamine josh? i take 150 mg daily. seems to help but have not monitored Began taking based on research i saw years ago. No known side effects at 150 mg, long half life. Thoughts?
Thanks for the suggestion, Gerald. Benfotiamine is new to me, and I’ll see what I can learn. The first thing I found was an old LEF article that says benfotiamine doesn’t keep blood sugar down but it does prevent the damage that high blood sugar does by blocking glycation. https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2008/4/protecting-against-glycation-high-blood-sugar-with-benfotiamine
Peripheral Insulin Resistance is what ketogenic diet followers and long term fasters have.
This is the theory. You go so long with such a very low levels of ingested glucose and blood sugar spikes. As your body gets fat adapted your body isn’t going to prepare itself for carbohydrates that are not incoming. so it has no need to be ready for insulin on a high level if you know what I mean.
I remember a time I did high intensity interval training and checked my blood sugar and ketones. Before hiit 85mg, 1.2 ketones. End of hiit, 180mg, no ketones. One hour later, 90 mg 1.1 ketones.
180 freaked me out a little bit but I realized it’s just because I’ve gone so long with such little carbs that my body doesn’t need to be ready to produce that much insulin that quickly.
I don’t think my words and explanation is the best but I’m saying the concept that is believed to be true.
Is berberine superior to metformin? I heard the latter being described as poison to the mitochondria.
Why does it get more complicated. At 78 years young I’m deliberately attempting to simplify my life as I don’t believe I’ll live past 10 more years. My process for diabetes II hasn’t changed for 10 years. On insulin for 12 years, every day I increase the amount I take (according to the dr. chart). Why the confusion, why no solution yet?? I’ve had every major joint procedure, breast cancer, and yet this disease is a phantom. I do believe the medical community is in total chaos and will not improve as we move forward. The changes between the ages of 35 & 65 are startling. Yesteryear doctors listened to the patient, were kind, were patient and were not intimidated by information via the web. Today, the visit better not go beyond 15 minutes and the doctor is not a happy person.
Everyone BE well as we move forward. good trouble…..
have you tried comarum palustre? It sensitizes you to insulin again.