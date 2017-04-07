Is fasting senolytic?

I am finishing a four-day fast today. In the hope of synergizing senolytic modalities, I took 2.5 g of quercetin last night and another 2.5 g this morning. I don’t take quercetin regularly, because studies in mice show that daily administration doesn’t lengthen lifespan, and may shorten it. But for the present, quercetin is the most readily-available senolytic agent we have.
It’s my speculation that fasting might prime senescent cells for elimination, in the same way that fasting has been shown to prime cancer cells for elimination by chemotherapy or radiation. Valter Longo has been at the center of the latter research, and he tells me that he is testing the senolytic hypothesis now, with no results yet.
Quercetin is a flavonol found in many vegetables and fruits, especially capers, radishes, cilantro and onions.
Quercetin by itself has been found to be only a weak senolytic in mice, and it has not yet been tested in humans. It is somewhat better when combined with dasatinib, but dasatinib is highly toxic and not something I would experiment with based on current knowledge.
People have asked about my fasting discipline. I answer that different people have vastly different experiences, and you won’t know until you try for yourself. I fast regularly one day a week, and when I take on a longer fast there is often a hump to get over on the second day, sometimes headaches and malaise. I use enema to clear the colon on the second day, and often this seems to help. I take caffeine daily while fasting, which is more than in my regular life.
The chief complaint I have after the second day is that I am too mellow, content to lie in bed. No restlessness during sitting meditation. Time slips by, and I feel no urgency about accomplishing anything. I read things I might not otherwise find time for. I go for long walks and entertain wide-ranging thoughts.
I find the opposite. I have tons of energy. My HGH levels and Noradrenaline levels go way up with my metabolism. Once I’m burning fat for fuel, say second day of 4 day fast onward – I’m energized. I lift weights throughout .
Josh, many thanks for this and all your other posts a. does not caffeine inhibit autophagy? b. it seems to me I read that quercetin, when taken orally, breaks down very quickly to compounds that are either not effective or may be even slightly countereffective?
I find myself feeling a bit tired and washed out on the third day of my five day fasts, but after that I’m fine. I’ve been snowboarding on day four, and felt fine.
Has anyone considered the pros/cons of taking Enzymatically Modified Isoquercetin (EMIQ) instead of plain quercetin?
It’s supposed to be considerably more bio-available, but I think every study I have seen that studied quercetin as a senolytic just used plain old quercetin, so we don’t have any data per se on it.
Rapamycin lowers production of SASP factors and decreases production of senescent cells.
How hard would it be to study if fasting does clear Senescent Cells? If it does as you and many suspect, it’s a problem for Big Pharma….There’s tons of free info online, and it’s true that each person should experiment to see their individual response to fasting. But what’s to sell? I love it, and do it and am here to say that once you learn what to expect, it can be cathartic, healthy and something that can easily be incorporated in to anyone’s lifestyle. Lets have more on this please, isn’t the idea of people healing themselves, and maybe extending healthspans “delicious”?
Josh, how about interviewing one of these centenarians about their fasting (and other) habits ?
Oops, I wanted to provide links but was not able to. Just search for 105 year old doctor in UK. He is in great shape and still practices medicine ! His name is Bill Frankland. Another one is a 105 year old Robert Marchand, a frenchman who recently broke record in cycling.
It’s the opposite, Josh. : (
At least with the mechanism used by current senolytics.