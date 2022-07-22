What is in E5? Harold Katcher’s patent

Harold Katcher’s patent was unveiled last week, and it’s not what I thought it would be.
I thought it would be a list of several molecular forms, together with recipes for how to make them and how to administer them intravenously for increased longevity.
I hoped it would inspire laboratories around the world to replicate Harold’s results and to vary the formula with the intent of optimizing results and streamlining delivery. I imagined a quantum advance in parabiosis-derived experimentation.
Instead, the patent seeks to cover a broad range of techniques for extracting proteins and entire exosomes from blood plasma. It may be designed to obfuscate. I am unfamiliar with patent law, and this may be entirely conventional; instead of giving explicit instructions that another researcher can follow, there are several alternatives at every step, with the claim that they are all variations on the basic technique, and the patent covers them all. I presume that Harold knows which of these options at each step are the ones used to create E5; but no one reading the patent could recreate Harold’s work without some inspired guesses.
Background
Ever since the Stanford parabiosis experiments of 2005, there has been evidence that aging is centrally coordinated and that the blood transmits information telling the body how old it is. Young tissues quickly deteriorate when exposed to the blood plasma of an old animal, and old tissues are rejuvenated in the presence of young blood plasma.
So the pressing question is: what is it in the plasma that transmits these signals? Is it predominantly pro-aging signals that need to be removed, or predominantly anti-aging signals that need to be enhanced? How many such chemicals are there? Are they proteins or active RNAs or something else?
These are difficult questions because blood plasma contains thousands of molecular signals in trace amounts. The quantities vary with activity and time of day, and many of them vary with age. We would dearly love to have a recipe for a handful of transcription factors that need to be added or removed, with the result that they would trigger readjustments in the rest.
I had assumed until last week that Harold has this information, and that he has held it back from the public while his business partner secures patent rights and builds a distribution network for humans.
But now it seems that Harold has general knowledge of the class of chemicals signals that is most effective, but that he does not know specific molecular formulas. Indication is that it is a class of proteins.
Harold has told us that he has been building facilities for synthesizing E5. The patent seems to say that he has some techniques for extracting from plasma a cocktail of many substances that remain incompletely characterized. Akshay has told me that they get plasma from pig’s blood, discarded by butchers.
There are large proteins and short peptides and everything in between. A “plasma fraction” may contain a specific range of molecular weights. But in the patent, several different ranges are listed, so we don’t have the crucial information, “which range is the effective one?” I presume that Harold knows.
Perhaps among readers of this blog there are people well-versed in biotech patent law and others who know more about the biochemistry of blood-derived proteins. If so, please contact me and respond to this patent from a more informed perspective than i can derive.
Imperative for the near future
We know that the active ingredients are proteins, and Harold knows the range of molecular weights. Several different ranges are listed in the patent, and several fractioning techniques are specified for specifying them. I presume that one of these leads to successful rejuvenation and the others are decoys.
So, the next step will require Harold’s cooperation, because even after publication of the patent, no one else will be able to replicate his formula. If he and Akshay are willing to subject E5 to laboratory analysis, then the protein constituents can be individually characterized. I personally don’t know how this is done, but I do know it is possible because biochemists generate pictures like this one routinely.
The number of chemicals in a given range of molecular weights is probably small, perhaps a few dozen; and of these, the active ingredients necessary for the formula to work constitute a smaller set, perhaps less than a dozen. Once we have the chemical formulas for all the constituents of E5, we can test different combinations of them and within a year of trial and error, we should be able to identify the minimal effective set. Then these can be synthesized in a modern factory and we won’t need a river of pig’s blood to rejuvenate humanity.
Harold is not the only or even the first to conduct research with blood-derived proteins inspired by parabiosis experiments. There is ongoing research at Stanford, Berkeley, Harvard, Alkahest and now Altos Labs.
The next steps are crucial, and they will require more investment than Harold and Akshay’s Yuvan Research has available. I hope Yuvan will partner with a laboratory that has resources to analyze E5 and then test constituent ingredients to optimize rejuvenation effects with a minimal set of injected proteins.
The Conboys have shown that blood dilution is as effective as young blood transfusions; and with much fewer issues. Blood transfusions can cause many problems.
However donating blood and getting saline top up would fit for “old blood dilution” purposes one presumes?
Orion, blood donors live longer. It is most easily explained as iron reduction.
One should also remember that blood transfusion is different than plasma. I learned that during the birth of my first child.
Yes, I understand that there is controversy in the field. Is dilution the most important thing or is addition of youthful factors more important? I respect both sides until we have more data.
Could you provide the patent number for Harold Katcher´s patent ?
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2022150818&_cid=P20-L5LBPB-39465-1
Josh, are you forgetting the partnership with Johns Hopkins? They should have all the resources you suggest are required.
I have heard that there is such a partnership, but there is no indication which Hopkins lab is involved, and no confirmation yet from JHU.
Let me precede this the following: I hold three utility patents, one at the USPTO and two of them were PCT filings – all approved and published. Of course I’m no expert on the matter but in general patent claims should be broad enough to cover various implementations, even some that have a lower likelihood of being realized. At the same time patent claims should not be excessively broad as to avoid having said claims challenged.
Either way you look at it, the purpose of a utility patent for example is NOT an instructions manual on how to replicate a particular method or process. It’s sole aim is to establish a competitive hurdle that competitors would be forced to infringe upon should they seek to replicate that method or process. Almost all challenges to a patent are based on disproving uniqueness (e.g. via prior art).
Manufacturing patents can be even more cryptic as the focus is on process and not on end product or result. The very same process may even be used to produce a diverse range of products or in this case biological compounds.
I have not had time to study Yuvan’s patent but I suspect that it falls into the latter category. As much as I can appreciate your disappointment after reading the patent I feel that you may be jumping a bit to conclusions.
The fact that no specific proteins or peptides were mentioned does not preclude the possibility that Harold and Akshay in fact have identified a number of them that seem to be promising. It’s very much possible that the competitive advantage lies not so much in identifying the actual protein or exosomes but in how to synthesize them in larger quantities.
As I’m not a bioengineer or scientist I of course am at a distinct disadvantage in rendering an educated assessment of this patent. My goal in posting this was to focus the ensuing debate (which I’m sure will be heated) on the patent’s merits and its main purpose: to establish competitive hurdles and to justify future investment in Yuvan.
Thank you Michael Mehrle! Very well explained.
Well said Michael! Natural compounds cannot be patented, but processes can.
If E5 is a mix of substances, then the relative ratios of each can remain a trade secret as I understand the term proprietary formula. This may be another way Akshay and Harold can be justly rewarded for their efforts.
Thank you Wayne and you are right. Which biotech has runs workshop for a 100 labs explaining how they make their therapeutic? It would be crime against the current investors. Also if those 100 labs were more proficient then shouldn’t they have invented E5 by now? Of the names mentioned Conboys are focusing on dilution, Altos as per announcements is focusing on cellular reprogramming so is Harvard start up. Only Alkahest is developing therapeutics derived from plasma and it is interesting to note and only they have 3 products in Phase II with FDA. No one asked Alkahest to give away detailed workings of their technology to a 100 labs. We are talking about handing over E5 development to bigger firms. But huge funds does not guarantee success. Otherwise Calico should have cured aging by now. They have funding in billions and been at it from a decade. And let us not dismiss transpecies invention of Harold. First of all it’s not possible to get blood from humans just after puberty and it would create major hurdles in mass production. This huge barrier has been demolished. We did not create the meat industry but it is there and it does have what us a waste product for them which they spend millions to dispose. It is not easy to make use of that which highlights the importance of this patent. Synthetic biology takes years if not decades to translate into a product that FDA will approve for humans. The mRNA vaccine technology was in development for 2 decades and were it not for a raging pandemic it would have taken another decade for FDA approval. The best possible team that understands the molecular mechanisms underneath these inventions is working on bringing this out as a product. If we have the results we would get the resources we need. It is good to be underestimated. We are very grateful for all the support given to us here by Josh and his readers 🙏 please continue to indulge us with your faith. Be rest assured the steps needed to be taken to make E5 available to everyone are clear to us and are being implemented one by one.
I’m watching intently from the bleachers.
I’m happy to see progress coming out of the parabiosis observations as it seems like a fertile area to invest.
Please update the community when you can.
Thank you Dave. If you read here often then you will see our first updates are here and we regularly update.
Thank you, Akshay. Well said. I’m glad for your presence on this forum, and I hope you understand that my position as a public advocate and yours as an investor might differ in details, but in the end we are after the same thing. We both want to see E5 get out into the world, and we both want to see you and Harold appropriately rewarded for an enormous gift to human wellbeing.
Thank you Josh 🙏 Harold and I are eternally grateful to you for being the first believer in us and for posting our results on your very popular blog. We won’t let you down.
My take on reading the patent was disappointment in realising that even Harold doesn’t know exactly what in the plasma is doing the business. Could explain the variable results.
Mark what you have read is our foundational patent. Wait till you get a chance to read our subsequent filings. You would be less disappointed.
Mark, as I understand it, Harold created his elixir based on targeting specific aging pathways. I am certain he knows more about what is going on than you or I ever will.
Harold’s previous papers only talk about the usual suspects: GDF11, Oxytocin, etc. If he didn’t have special knowledge then,.why now? What he had was an unshakeable faith that aging is a top down process and had the balls to run experiments to attempt to prove it.
Perhaps pro-youth signals affect the production of pro-aging signals.
I happened to spend most of the week writing patent disclosures and editing the claims of an application, though none of it in the field of biology. The words “in one embodiment” are seen a lot in the claims. I don’t think it necessarily represents an effort to obfuscate. One wants to protect the intellectual property and not give an easy workaround to a competitor who may use slight differences in construction to beat your claims. So, you list all the variants that you can think of, as possible embodiments.
Thank you SteveM absolutely right!
Unfortunately my attempts at posting never go through for some reason. So I am entering this now just get the continuing comments.
Harold’s first attempt was what I call the Kentucky Fried Chicken recipe. 10 herbs and spices that he administered to mice, designed to hit a list of molecular targets, that his broad knowledge and insights have identified over the last several years. He stated that it took four months to see the rejuvenation effects of this combination of agents. The rejuvenation effects demonstrated by these supplements provided confirmation that the targets Harold identified were in fact therapeutic / age regressive. Because the equivalent timeline in humans would translate to years on this regimen, he utilized the targets of these supplements to stratify the molecular weights of the corresponding pathways the supplements were addressing. I am sure that other insights were also incorporated into the stratification of the plasma fraction. Much of what I describe above is supposition on my part, but I don’t think I am very far off the beaten path.
Yes the obfuscation in the patent is quite intentional and all modern patents incorporate the same (this or that) parameters to protect and broaden the scope of their patents. Harold and Akshay have a excellent patent attorney.
The only way to reverse engineer the actual proteins would be to know the actual molecular weight parameters of the 12 fraction stratas they are filtering for. Then compare those weights against the mol weight of a list of known anti-aging factors. You would then be able to produce a list representing the constituents of E5. A requirement of all patents is that someone familiar in the art of the patent must be able to reproduce the same result. I believe that this is possible from what is disclosed in their patent, but it would take considerable laboratory resources, effort, and insight into the targets responsible for the benefits identified.
Harold and Akshay have many hurdles to overcome and it will take several years to accomplish them. They have a lead process to formulate E5 that will need to be further refined. They have a regulatory process that will be hell given the xenogenic nature of the source(s) of the plasma fraction. This last problem resolves the largest problem of acquiring the benefits that young blood/plasma provides. The availability of young human blood is both a question of availability and ethics. Harold genius insight into the bioequivalence of all mammals’ proteomics aging factors, unlocks unlimited availability of these plasma fractions. This is a huge advancement for all medical science. Clinical trials after regulatory approval of the GMP production of the animal-derived plasma fraction will be long and protracted. An NDA is 7 to 10 years away. Last but not least, there are many patents that have claimed plasma fractions as disease and aging ameliorating inventions. I would not be surprised to see this patent challenged. Alkahest, a division of Grifols would be the company hot on the heels of both their patent and their research/technology pathway.
In the interim, my suggestion would be to commercialize the supplements that Harold utilized to validate the targets of E5 and that demonstrated rejuvenation effects in the mice. If it tasks a year to start reaping the benefits, so be it. Lots of finish and fill contractors for nutritional supplements could have this product on the market in a few months. It would also help to fund the development process that as Josh indicates will be substantial, well north of 200 million.
MichaelatARC you have such a good understanding of patents and biotechnology process from idea to product in the market. Thank you for sharing your insights here.