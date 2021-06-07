Paean to NAC

Long before NAC saved the life of someone dear to me, it was a staple of my supplement stack. I notice that now N-Acetyl Cysteine has become my favorite supplement, the one I reach for 3 or 4 times a day when I pass the kitchen cabinet. It’s been such a gradual process, that I don’t remember the reasons that installed NAC in my subconscious as a reliable life extension aid. I’m taking this opportunity to review the literature.
In the 1980s and 1990s, the oxidative theory of aging reached its pinnacle, and anti-oxidant supplements were all the rage. Trials of anti-aging supplements failed time and again, and often they led to shorter lifespans of test animals. Aging of animals turns out to be more complicated than rusting of iron, and part of the complication is hormesis, and ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species), particularly H2O2, are part of the signaling cascade that turns on hormetic protections.
One anti-oxidant that survived the massacre was glutathione. I continue to believe that glutathione promotes health, despite its close association with H2O2. Supplementing with N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) is the commonly-recommended strategy for raising glutathione levels, and it seems to work. The best promise of NAC (through glutathione) is in preserving our mitochondria, which weaken and reduce in number as we age.
Chemistry
Glutathione is a tripeptide, a mini-protein consisting of the 3 amino acids glutamate, cysteine, and glycine.
Our metabolisms (like all eukaryotes) use REDOX reactions to store and deploy energy, because they are far more energy-dense than the covalent chemistry of organic molecules. The energy metabolism has waste products which must be neutralized so they don’t latch on to delicate organic molecules and damage them. There are various toxic waste products (ROS), and various pathways for reducing them. The last stage is always H2O2, which must be neutralized to water. This is the primary job of glutathione. (Also catalase.) Unlike catalase, glutathione can perform diverse other detoxifying roles as well.
Glutathione acts like a rechargeable battery. Its reduced form (GSH) is available to detoxify H2O2, after which it exists as an oxidized form (GSSG), which must be “recharged”. GSSG is just two molecules of glutathione that are linked together by a disulfide bond, and a more complex protein called glutathione reductase comes along to separate the two molecules, recharging the battery. Another supplement, Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is also helpful in recycling GSSG back to its useful form, GSH. Cells sense the ratio of GSH to GSSG to determine if they are in trouble. If the ratio becomes too low, the cell turns on NFkB [ref], which, in turn, initiates an inflammation cascade. A healthy cell has GSH:GSSG in the ratio 100 to 1, but a severely stressed sell can have more GSSG than GSH. Low ratios GSH:GSSG ratios can send a cell down a senescence pathway, terminating in apoptosis.
Glutathione’s importance is underscored by its large concentrations in every cell in the body. Your average human cell is using glucose for fuel, but the cell has as much glutathione as glucose in the cytoplasm.
Glutathione levels normally decline with age.
In addition to anti-oxidant activity, glutathione is now known to have many other roles, including DNA repair, protein synthesis, and chemical signaling. These functions may be even more important than detoxifying H2O2. Most important for slowing age-related degeneration, glutathione has anti-inflammatory effects [ref], especially in the lungs [ref], which may be why NAC has been helpful in protecting against COVID [ref] It is well-established that severe COVID depletes glutathione, especially in late stages involving a cytokine storm [ref].
|
Table 1 Functions of Glutathione
|
Table from J Pizzorno [2014]
Dietary Glutathione
Fruits and vegetables are a substantial source of dietary glutathione [ref], but bioavailability is low, so most of the body’s glutathione is home-made.
Can you just take glutathione pills? Yes, but they are expensive and poorly absorbed. Does supplementation with NAC really increase availability of glutathione where it is useful? Evidence is good [ref, ref, ref]. Just two years ago, I advised readers of this blog to eat glutathione, but I’m backing off from that suggestion now, because I think NAC supplementation is not just cheaper but more effective.
“The rate-limiting step of glutathione synthesis does not appear to be the activity of either enzyme under normal conditions, but rather the provision of one of the amino acids (L-cysteine) making up the tripeptide.” [ref]
Agricultural and industrial chemicals, ubiquitous in our environment, are not the primary cause of aging, but they cause severe symptoms for some, and may be degrading the metabolisms for all of us in subtle ways. Glyphosate has become impossible to avoid. Glyphosate, mercury, and other chemicals increase the body’s need for glutathione, as glutathione is essential to the body’s detox machinery. IBS, Crohn’s disease, and other inflammation syndromes increase the need for glutathione, and can potentially benefit from NAC supplementation.
What benefits of NAC have been documented in humans?
Best evidence is for preservation of the eyes with age. This is from an article on eye health and aging by BIll Sardi:
Numerous studies link glutathione with the prevention of cataracts, glaucoma, retinal disease and diabetic blindness. Here is a sampling of the evidence concerning glutathione and eye health.
Glutathione has been shown to detoxify the aqueous fluid of the inner eye [ref] and may help maintain adequate fluid outflow among glaucoma patients. [ref, ref]
Glutathione exists in unusually high concentrations in the lens and is essential to maintain its transparency. [ref] However, glutathione levels decline in the lens with advancing age; the decline is especially rapid prior to cataract formation. [ref]
NAC has been observed to have neuroprotective properties, but whether it lowers risk of dementia or PD is still not established [ref]. Emerging evidence suggests that NAC supplementation protects the brain in the event of ischemic stroke [ref]. Intravenous glutathione has been tried as a therapy for Parkinson’s disease with unimpressive results. Psychiatric applications are still under development. NAC has shown promise for treating addiction, AD, PD, autism, OCD, schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar disorder [ref].
Infusion of NAC increased endurance in trained cyclists [ref].
Intravenous NAC is used in ERs for detoxification of acetaminophen. It is also used for heavy metals [ref, ref], chloroform, monoxide and other poisons. [ref]
|
Table 2 Diseases Associated with GSH Depletion
|
Table from J Pizzorno [2014]
Old mice have half as much glutathione in their muscles, compared to young mice [ref]
Life extension in lab animals, including rodents
There are many studies in worms and flies demonstrating life extension via NAC. There is just one study in mice [ref], but it was so successful that I don’t know why it hasn’t been replicated. 24% increase in mean lifespan and 45% increase in maximal lifespan in the only arm of this Jackson Lab broad screening study that showed promise.
FDA regulation
Glutathione and NAC have both been readily available supplements, available without prescription for many years. NAC is preferred as a less expensive pathway to augmenting GSH levels within cells. Recently, NAC was reclassified as a prescription drug by FDA. There is no concern with safety, and the only reason offered by FDA is that NAC has been promoted as a hangover remedy after excess alcohol consumption. Since glutathione can detoxify alcohol breakdown products in the liver, NAC probably has some usefulness in this role. I believe the real motivation for making NAC harder to get is that it is useful in treating COVID, and there appears to be an agenda for suppressing inexpensive and effective treatments (chloroquine, ivermectin, vitamin D, zinc, quercetin) in favor of vaccination.
(Off-topic: If you’re interested in a comprehensive guide to the general principles and the subtleties treating COVID, I highly recommend this interview by Dr Darrell Demeo of Mumbai.)
The Bottom Line
The evidence for NAC as a life extension supplement is mostly indirect, but there are many good reasons to boost our glutathione levels, especially as we age, and especially in an age of ubiquitous chemical toxins.
Josh,
I am very well related to very good scientists and friends of mine (the Full Professors of Physiology Jose Viña, Juan Sastre, and Federico Pallardo, who have worked and published at best Science Journals and even collaborated to commercialize a drug-containing NAC and did excellent research with NAC for many years looking for its antioxidant healthy effect.
However they have warned me that NAC is a double edge sword. There is a very small pharmacological range, and increasing NAC easily generates the opposite unhealthy effect. Therefore, I should be careful when taking it or recconmending it to others
This study in humans is almost too good to be true around NAC and Glycine increasing Glutathione and all the benefits. Amazing how many clocks this appears to be reversing.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ctm2.372?s=03
I thought when I was opening this email you were gonna be discussing NAC & Glycine aka Glynac.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33783984/
Could you please comment on this?
NAC helped me overcome a thyroid condition that was triggered by iodine toxicosis. It has great tangential benefits obviously and both my wife and I take it every day.
And per Gustavo’s warning: Meh… we were told the same about NMN in combination with Niacin. It all gets super confusing. In the end listen to your body and see what works for you.
I’ve been taking NAC for years, but after reading your article, I’m doubling my intake from 1000 mg, as a starter. I’m 84, in excellent health as far as I know and attribute that largely to excellent articles such as yours and Dr, Mercola.
Here is an excellent video discussing the study at Baylor College of Medicine by Dr. Kumar with the recommended dose of 7g Glycine & 9g NAC.
I missed this in the above post. Here is a link to Michael Lustgarten, Ph.D. video.
A few months ago, I switched from supplementing with Glutathione to NAC. While restocking NAC I noticed a NAC shortage and a price increase here in Canada.
Stephan,
Josh,
I just want to remind you that many healthy substances are good for survival chances without decreasing the aging rate at all.
This is the case for TOTAL cell antioxidants including GSH (and NAC).
Same for metformin, melatonin, deprenyl etc
I have direct experience with this of 41 years of research.
Only rapamycin has demonstrated reproducible effects:
A) Increasing BOTH mean and maximum life span.
B) The above increases must be demonstrated OVER THOSE OF NORMAL LONGEVITY CONTROLS.
(many non rigorous and/or cheater authors use short-lived controls, the ones in which many substances increase longevity, meankn nothing for aging. They are merely bringing partilly back to normal sub-longevity controls (equivalent to increase the “false” longevity of a group of humans living only a mean age of 50 years, to 60!, whereas many human co trol untreated humans eeach 80..
…using drugs like deprenyl NAC, or whatever….
I know fellows who maintain mice in illegal bad conditions, obtain mouse longevities of around 1,6-1,8 years only, and pretend to have increased “longevity” whereas my C57BL6 controls (syngenic!) Outlived all those supoosedly longer lived mice (our Aging Celll controls had 3.9 years max longevity…
Best wishes,
Gustavo
Based on the idiocy of the FDA, I have bought 2 cases of NAC for my own use. On a related topic, how do you feel about the efficacy of oral reduced glutathione?
NAC doesn’t work without glycine.
Great paper Baylor Medical school, March 2021.
Hi Josh,
I am a respiratory therapist and I worked in Illinois, Florida and Texas during the plandemic and can tell you NAC wasn’t being utilized for C19. Some of these facilities were research facilities.
BTW I also wanted to remind everyone that you can also make eye drops very easily by mixing glutathione with saline solution or distilled water. We use it regularly and it seems to help in slowing down presbyopia. Just don’t add any MSM as for some reason or it breaks up the sulfur and the solution starts to smell very bad :-))
The evidence of Non Randomness in age span after maturity is evidence of an aging program.
The evidence of Antagonistic Pleiotropy is evidence of an Aging Gene network
Thank you for the valuable information, Josh! I’ve been taking NAC along with glycine, which I believe you informed us two years ago could limit the amount of GSH produced if we are deficient, since the glycine seems to have a somnorific effect that helps me resume sleep those nights when I have difficulty doing so. I take them on an empty stomach (in the middle of the night) and hope others might find it as helpful for insomnia as I do.
I’ve heard that melatonin stimulates production of multiple endogenous antioxidants including glutathione.(I’ve also heard it stimulates telomerase, promotes some positive hormone release while inhibiting some negative hormone release.)
Walter Pierpaoli suggested that the Pineal Gland was the conductor of the aging program, and that melatonin was a vital part of that.
I do agree the NAC reclassification could have to do with COVID, one of the biggest bullet points for me is that despite low vitamin D status being linked with worse COVID outcomes in several studies, iirc, most of the msm casts doubts on the usefulness of vitamin D for COVID. Why do that, and why so concerted an effort?
As for NAC reclassification, I just hope life extension foundation which has long fought the FDA’s pro drug pro killing american stance, still sells NAC. But maybe the law won’t allow them, not sure how the regulation works and what they can or cannot do without breaking the law.
The youtuber Michael Lustgarten in this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaxY7LpuSFo
discussed studies showing that glycine + nac essentially reversed the age related decline in glutathione levels.
“There are many studies in worms and flies demonstrating life extension via NAC. There is just one study in mice [ref], but it was so successful that I don’t know why it hasn’t been replicated. 24% increase in mean lifespan and 45% increase in maximal lifespan in the only arm of this Jackson Lab broad screening study that showed promise.”
Hi Josh,
Good summary of NAC. While NAC is certainly very important and promising I don’t agree on the life span study on mice being so successful. An important point worth mentioning is that the life span extension appears to have been caused by the NAC causing dietary restriction rather than necessarily having direct life span extending effects. Perhaps the NAC in the quantities used was so unpalatable that the mice ate less. Here is the quote from the abstract:
“Only male UM-HET3 mice receiving N-acetyl-L-cysteine had significantly increased life span, and this may have been due to treatment-related inadvertent diet restriction.”
Thank you Josh. Could you also write a dosage for NAC and glycine?
I noticed you left off any discussion of Rajagopal Sekhar’s March 2021 paper on his success with GlyNAC (Glycine+NAC). Glycine is also a limiting factor in Glutathione synthesis. I would be grateful to have your thoughts on this.
GlyNAC improves multiple defects in aging to boost strength and cognition in older humans
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210329122746.htm