Overreaction

I have become concerned that dangers of the COVID pandemic have been overstated, perhaps deliberately. The containment measures adopted in most Western countries have had little effect on the spread of the virus, but they have been maximally disruptive of our economic and cultural lives, and have produced loneliness and isolation, while throwing millions of people living on the edge of their means into desperate poverty.
(graphic is my own, based on data from http://OurWorldInData.org/coronavirus )
Here is Dr John Ioannidis, professor of epidemiology at Stanford Medical School, speaking to this point.
The good news is that daily deaths from the virus have peaked worldwide, and begun their decline. Since death rates trail the rate of new infections by 2-3 weeks, we expect that spread of the virus peaked worldwide in mid-March and in the US 10-12 days ago.
Does it make sense to continue with policies of economic shutdown and social isolation now that COVID is declining? The answer depends on whether these policies have been responsible for the decline, or whether COVID is declining for other reasons. I tend to think “other reasons”, but I’ll try to present both sides. I recognize that there is no definitive proof, but only judgment in the face of diverse evidence. My bias is that in such situations I lean toward a contrarian view.
There are three factors which I consider to be plausible reasons for the decline of COVID:
- Warmer weather is arriving
- Doctors are learning how to treat COVID from others’ experience
- Saturation / herd immunity—most people have already been exposed and have built up immunity
1. Respiratory illnesses tend to be seasonal. Reasons for this are not fully understood, and there may be several factors [ref, ref, ref]. Every year, there is a flu season, and deaths from flu are down almost 100-fold from winter to summer.
Is COVID19 likely to be an exception to this rule? We already see that cold countries have much higher incidence and much higher death rates from COVID than warm countries.
India may be the most striking example, a very hot country with weak central controls and a large population that is unreached by medical services. There has been no effective lockdown in India, yet COVID deaths per million population are comparable to the US.
The above leaves me very hopeful that, like SARS and MERS and countless strains of cold and flu that went before it, COVID is dying out as spring weather sets in.
In this week’s Science magazine, an article (summarized on ScienceBlog) argues that unlike these predecessors, COVID may not slow down with warm weather. As I read it, their basis for this claim is that these other seasonal illnesses spread sufficiently to engender herd immunity in the spring, but because of lockdown COVID has not crossed that threshold. Both these assumptions, in my view, are suspect. There is no scientific agreement why respiratory infections are so deeply seasonal, but it’s an empirical fact. If it were just about herd immunity, then we would see some waves of cold and flu that start in the spring or summer and die out by fall; but we rarely see this. And below I argue that if COVID is as contagious and as persistent as is claimed, then we (America and the world) may be acquiring herd immunity already.
2. In just a few months, doctors have shared their successes, and there are now several promising treatments (though there has not been time for blinded, controlled clinical trials).
- Hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc. Dozens of clinical trials of chloroquine are underway. Chinese doctors have reported good success rates. Chloroquine is a certified treatment in France. Some American doctors have been using it with good success.
- Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has promise.
- Herbs, fungi, vitamin D, and traditional Chinese medicine are reported to help, especially when taken in advance to prepare the immune system.
- Intravenous Vitamin C is subject of a clinical trial in China and has been used in the West.
3. It’s more difficult to know whether herd immunity is already being established around the world. We depend here on experts and on computer models. Here’s an expert (Professor Knut Wittkowski, head of Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatics):
COVID is reputed to be extraordinarily contagious, and if that is so, I would argue that the kinds of half-measures used in the US and other Western countries are slowing but not preventing spread of the virus. People are still shopping in supermarkets and drug stores. Labs are claiming the virus remains active on surfaces we touch for 24 hours, but we are still freely sending and receiving mail and packages.
If claims that non-symptomatic carriers can be contagious are credible, then surely a majority of people have been exposed by now, enough that our immune systems have generated the first few antibody-producing B cells, which can multiply rapidly (exponentially) when we are exposed to more virus.
If claims that non-symptomatic carriers can be contagious are not credible, then why are we locking ourselves away from people who look and feel perfectly healthy?
Herd immunity is the population’s usual way to stop an epidemic, and social distancing may have slowed the acquisition of herd immunity, but by now we have all touched someone who has touched someone who has touched someone who has been exposed.
Possibility number 4: Can we credit the lockdown for present decline of COVID?
There are many politicians and policymakers who will line up to take the credit for COVID’s decline. We would all like to think that the individual sacrifices we are making these months have achieved a collective purpose.
Empirically, we can never resolve the counter-factual, “what if we had not locked down?” The best we can do is to compare regions that have locked down to regions that have remained open. If we do this, then, subject to the caveat that all these numbers have been gamed in the reporting, we have to conclude that the evidence for effectiveness of lockdown is not strong.
The scale on the left is in deaths per million population. For comparison, the ten most recent flu seasons in the US have caused death rates ranging from 34 to 175 (according to CDC).
Rates of COVID deaths vary widely. But countries that have locked down do not appear to have an advantage over countries that have not.
As of this writing, there are 8 US states that have not locked down by executive order: Arkansas, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming. Their death rates per million are, respectively, 11, 15, 7, 12, 27, 9, 6, and 3, all well below the national average of 77.
Looking at the state and country data, it appears to me that lockdown has been a response to high COVID mortality, rather than a preventer in advance of mortality. Perhaps this is the nature of political humans, to respond only after a threat becomes serious. But as policy, it is (to use the technical term) bass ackwards. Quarantine measures are very effective in early stages of an epidemic, but of limited usefulness once the epidemic has gotten its toehold in the population.
China locked up quickly, cutting off all travel out of Wuhan in late January. Rules were liberalized and commerce resumed 2 months later. This makes sense. The US waited too long to lock down, and now, at a time when isolation measures are least useful, they are being intensified. I fear that the economic, psychological, and cultural consequences of this new wave of restrictions will be severe, while the epidemiological benefit will be marginal.
Theoretically, is there reason to believe that limited social contact and economic activity slows the spread of the disease. Yes, without a doubt. But is there reason to believe that it can affect the number of people who will eventually be exposed? Much less clear. I would say, only if the disease is truly wiped out in its early stage, before it becomes widespread and engenders herd immunity.
Costs
Heaven knows we all could use a few weeks of vacation. But we wouldn’t choose to spend it indoors, apart from our friends, deprived of cultural events and social supports, church, Kiwanis and AA meetings and yoga classes and folk dancing and community theater.
Congress has appropriated $2.3 trillion for the Covid Relief Act (CARES), but some claim the true cost is $6 trillion. On Wall St, the S&P lost $10 trillion in March. If we were willing to spend any tiny fraction of this money on a rationally-designed program of public health, the number of lives saved would be far greater than the highest estimate of COVID’s potential toll. Diabetes is an eminently preventable disease that causes more deaths every year than COVID will cause over its entire lifetime, and NIH spends $0.0002 trillion to prevent it.
Millions of small businesses are bankrupt. Tens of millions of people are unemployed. Depression and isolation have major impacts on health, much more so if they are prolonged as some are proposing.
Politics
I am all too aware of the potential for scientific opinion to be swayed by money and political influence. In the shadow of these unimaginable economic costs, there are a few who are profiting handsomely. Why did so much of the CARES money go to banks? Why is so much of the reporting promoting a vaccine to rescue us from COVID, when many past attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine have been halted because test animals died. Vaccines are the most profitable segment of the pharmaceutical market, and drug companies are spared by law the costs of safety tests and are indemnified from legal liability.
The thing that keeps me up at night is not fear that I might catch the disease, but fear that Constitutional liberties in America are being systematically erased. “Hate speech” laws are being used to censor inconvenient political truths. The US government is barred by the First Amendment from direct censorship, but Google and Facebook and Twitter are immune because they are private companies, and they collectively have enormous influence on what we can find out and what we can discuss. They are doing the government’s bidding, suppressing dissent.
Dear readers, this is how fascists take power. They don’t say “Ha ha ha HA…now I’ve got you where I want you.” Rather, they get everyone scared, declare an emergency, and they offer to save us all from danger.
Read Naomi and Naomi. Remember the Reichstag fire. Discover, if you have not already, the shocking history of Operation Northwoods. Read Sinclair Lewis, It Can’t Happen Here (1936).
“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty” has been attributed to Thomas Jefferson so often that he might as well have said it.
I have kept a spreadsheet of the CDC’s daily Corona virus reported infections since March. As of 2/10/20 CDC reported 8 cases. As of 4/14/20 CDC reported 579,005. The first deaths I tracked was on 3/30/20 was 2,405. As of 4/14/20, CDC reported 22,252 total deaths. The daily percentage increase of cases has declined in the last several days – but the increase in deaths has declined. However from 4/13 to 4/14 went from 554,849 to 579,005. Today’s total reported by CDC (released at 4pm each day) was 605,390 – so the total continues to go up.
Total deaths as of today is 24,582 deaths. So a 10 fold increase in deaths from 3/30/20 to 4/15/20 – 2 weeks. CDC website address: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
Sobering. I have not left the house in the last 3 weeks – will make a food run maybe in the next week. I have 2 N-99 masks I bought 6 weeks ago. Oh, another issue, I am assuming the N-99 which states that it filters out 99% of all particulate matter provides some level of safety. I have read that masks only prevent you from spreading the virus. I question that assertion. I acknowledge that the N99 lets 1% of particulate matter through – so if all of the virus falls within that 1% I am in trouble. Oh, there are also 3m Masks that are N100 – but I have not been able to find them. I don’t know what the likely particulate size is for the virus attached to a cough is, don’t know. Also, I bought and am waiting for a UV bulb to arrive. Articles suggest that UV light for 3 minutes will kill a virus. So that is my strategy to deal with all of this. I am only trying to help add to the overall level of community knowledge. Best advice/conclusion, stay home, stay save. Thanks.
You might want to look at some of the exposes and alternative interpretations before you go any further down your current path, Robert. For starters, the alarming ambiguity in the death toll, courtesy of the CDC (https://www.zerohedge.com/health/whistleblower-how-cdc-manipulating-covid-19-death-toll), should give you pause, as well as relief from the terror you now endure. Hopefully you already watched the videos linked by Josh, but evidently you should watch them again.
I think there is a lot of wishful thinking in your post. Addressing each of the four points:
1) Regading the warm temperature the virus has been found to survive shorter on surfaces in warmer temperatures and this will slow down spread somewhat but this will not likely have a major effect on spread between two individuals in close proximity to each other which is a major route of spread. Also I think all the warmer countries you mentioned have in common that they have universal BCG vaccination and such vaccination is less common in colder richer northen European countries. A strong inverse correlation has been found between BCG vaccination and disease spread and severity and it is suspected that BCG vaccination protects against the virus.
2) The success of doctors is certainly improving but we are still nowhere close to being able to cure hard cases with confidence. Deaths are certainly not peaking because of this factor. They are peaking mostly because of lock downs.
3) The herd immunity theory is not reasonable. To reach herd immunity for such a contagious virus you would need somewhere around 60% of the population to have the virus. There is no country in the world with even remotely close to that high rate of infection. Some people are hoping that there are far more asymptomatic people infected than reported or measured and while that is true the difference isn’t that high. Just look at Iceland the country that has tested 10% of it’s population including mass tested a ton of random people that had no symptoms. Btw Iceland before putting on lock down had fast early spread of the virus because of massive tourism industry. Despite these tests they estimated that only 0.8% of the population there is infected according to the most recent numbers (I’m from Iceland and this number was reported today in a news report by deCODE the company that is doing private mass testing there). The spread and the number of cases has reduced a lot recently in Iceland but the figure you posted (showing lock down countries versus no lock down countries) incorrectly lists Iceland under countries that do not have lock down. Matter of fact is Iceland has been under lockdown for weeks now. This is what is slowing down the spread of the virus there.
4) As for point number 4, yes lock down is usually only put in place after things get very serious, that’s why there is a big correlation between lockdown and number of cases. Countries that didn’t have lockdown, like Sweden, are now catching up and experiencing a massive increase in cases while those that started lockdown weeks ago (such as Iceland) are experiencing a major slow down in the number of reported cases.
I don’t have time to dig up the references for the above, I’m sorry. But these are my opinions based on researching the virus and closely following the development of the situation in the past several weeks.
I thought the whole point was to “flatten the curve” to prevent the health system from being totally overwhelmed. It also allows some time for learning more effective ways to treat the disease and it gets us closer to spring/summer.
As far as economic impact, yes, it’s severe, but it didn’t have to be. People could have received much more in terms of benefits, that’s the real scandal. Just like with the last major financial crisis, the bias is to keep large businesses operating and ordinary people are ignored.
Who will pay for it? Who paid for it the last time? The FED created 300 trillion dollars out of thin air and nobody said a word.
I agree that skepticism and vigilance over erosion of liberties is needed. But You need to consider Australia and NZ in your analysis. They are both warm countries on a parabolic curve of infections that were brought under control by distancing. The thing that reassures me is that no one really benefits from lockdown (apart from big tech) so I hope this means we are not see a slide into a permanent police state.
As of today, the death rates per million for some Mediterranean countries are:
France: 253
Spain: 400
Italy: 350
Greece: 10
All four countries have a similar climate and a similar diet. Since all are under lockdown, someone might conclude that the difference between the first three and the fourth is not related to the lockdown, and there must be another reason that explains the difference between Greece and the rest of them.
The only difference between the first three and the four is WHEN they applied the lockdown. Greece acted swiftly after the appearance of the first case. The first three were acted several weeks after the first case. Their death rate is x30 to x40 of the death rate in Greece, even though the health care system in Greece is not as good as the first three. My conclusion is that the lockdown is extremely effective only if applied early enough. The later it is applied, the less effective it is. It does not help to close the barn door after the horse ran away!
I also tend to think that the reason the new cases are dropping is not due to “herd immunity”. Based on the death rates above, the herd immunity would be very low in Greece, and therefore, the number of new cases should be increasing, until we reach a similar death rate. Yet it is the opposite. The peak was reached in Greece a bit before the other countries.
As far as effect on freedoms, it is a valid concern in some cases. Again, not in all. The leaders in countries like Hungary, Russia, Turkey, and China, will take advantage of the situation to tighten their grip. But I do not see any evidence that in democratic countries like the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Greece, etc there is such a problem.
@Zisos,
that’s the point. The differences in death rate are dictated by how fast or slow have been the governments taking action, not for physical reasons.
The thing is much simpler than it looks.
I just want to make two comments:
I. Countries with, let’s say, concerned governments have been very successful against the virus by taking quick action, via masks or lockdown. Three great examples: Portugal, Check Republic (masks), Greece. Put them in any graph related to warm temperature would make little sense because their results come from the management of the epidemic, not from physical reasons.
II. The government of my country has managed to produce the highest death rate per million of the whole world. After that, they are more worried about the control of mass media, social networks, and straight authoritarian (proto-communist) measurements. So yes, the virus is killing lifes and later will kill liberties.
Please everyone, look into the fact that the CDC told hospitals to write down Corona as the cause of death, even when the person was not even tested. It was to be ASSUMED the death was caused by corona.
This is a fact. You can find the actual documents that the CDC sent out to hospitals.
They’re skewing the numbers.
Dr Scott Jensen, a Minnesota State Senator and doctor, has confirmed this. I’ll try to post a video of him below.
Also, flu and pneumonia deaths have, coincidentally, sharply declined just as corona went up. And no, flu and pneumonia deaths don’t normally decline this way during these months. It was an unusual decline.
This is all about the vaccine. They want to institute a mandatory vax. They want us all to be so scared that we’ll rush out to get the vaccine.
Look into Bill Gates and his depopulation agenda (don’t be fooled by his claim that it’s in the name of “climate change.” It’s not. I won’t get into it but this certain group of people are pure evil. Actual, real evil.
Henry Kissinger is also into depopulation. It’s easy to find that info.)
Bill Gates claims to believe that man-made climate change is killing our planet, yet he owns 4 or 5 mansions, a private jet, many luxury automobiles, etc. He claims to believe that the world is overpopulated and promotes abortion and vaccines as a way to combat overpopulation. Yet he has 3 kids of his own. His kids are fine and dandy, but YOU should not have kids and if you do get pregnant, have an abortion. Wake up, people.
Fauci is connected to Gates. Look into that connection.
And there’s a woman named Birx on the Gates Foundation. Not a common name. Same name as the woman who’s been right beside Fauci with all this corona crap.
And, for the love of God, don’t use any mainstream sources. They are ALL (including “fact-checking” sites) owned by the same group. Youtube is also owned by that same group. So is Google. Dig deep. I find Bitchute (it’s like youtube) and Swiss Cows (search engine) to be better. Bitchute’s algorithms aren’t the best, which can make it hard to find things sometimes, because they don’t have the money that youtube has. But Bitchute doesn’t censor.
CBS aired footage of a NY hospital where people were supposedly being treated for corona. Only is WASN’T a hospital in NY. It was footage from Italy.
When caught, CBS apologized for their “mistake” but it was not a mistake. They are trying to fool people into thinking corona is bigger than it is.
Look for videos of Dr Sherri Tenpenny speaking about it.
I’ll try to post some links at the end of this.
Please look at Robert F Kennedy’s Instagram or his Twitter page. He posts info about Gates and vaccines. PLEASE, everyone go look at that info.
The polio vaccine created by Jonas Salk (1955?)…Up to 30% of the vaccines had simian virus in them. That virus was injected into people. Simian virus is known to cause cancer.
Vaccine Ingredient SV40….Polio vaccines used in the late 1950s and early 1960s were contaminated with a virus called simian virus 40 (SV40) present in monkey kidney cells used to grow the vaccine. Subsequently, investigators found SV40 DNA in biopsy specimens obtained from patients with cancers such as mesothelioma (lung), osteosarcoma (bone), and non-Hodgkins lymphoma. It was traced back to the vaccines.
Do you think they’re not still doing this to us today? There are carcinogens in today’s vaccines (you can research that). Cancer via vaccines.
The difference is that NOW investigators won’t discover it because the evil group of people have infiltrated aspects of our society, and our government, more now than ever before.
And don’t buy that the cancer by polio vaccine was done by mistake. Once you know their depopulation agenda, you’ll realize nothing is done by mistake.
I’ll now post some links. If the links don’t show up here, please research all the info yourselves.
The depopulation agenda is real. And vaccines are a big part of that.
Don’t be scared of corona virus. Be scared of what they implement because of it.
I apologize for any typos. I’m too tired to edit. 🙂
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LAXIrizogU9v/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4CPpZPSRMbCh/
https://www.valleynewslive.com/content/misc/Sen-Dr-Jensens-Shocking-Admission-About-Coronavirus-569458361.html?jwsource=cl
I forgot to mention another data point that complicates comparisons between countries. In my country roughly half of deaths are of elderlys in residences. Of course any decent government can take measurements to avoid this, and decrease a lot the damage of the virus.
So again, with the exception of Italy, where they had no true info from China and time to react, the number of deaths per million is basically an statistics of the negligence of the government of each country. In my country the government was promoting huge political demonstrations in March that were biological bombs.
I believe that Jim Rickards has said the financial and political elites never let a good crisis go to waste (i.e., using crises as an excuse to put control and surveillance measures into place).
At the same time some countries have instituted measures that actually worked.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/avivahwittenbergcox/2020/04/13/what-do-countries-with-the-best-coronavirus-reponses-have-in-common-women-leaders/#64069aa33dec