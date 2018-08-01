The Most Effective Personal Anti-aging Program

What are the most effective things you can do to slow the aging process and extend your life expectancy? This is the question being asked by a clinical trial that I am organizing, and which seems to be rapidly taking shape. But before the study begins, we have to have candidates to evaluate. We should begin with hypotheses about what we are evaluating. My idea is to consult some experienced experts, and also to crowd-source this choice, and to ask for your help in selecting the supplements and life habits to be evaluated.
Details of the trial were described in two blog posts last spring [One, Two] and a more technical manuscript submitted in May. Outcome will be evaluated based on a variant of DNA PhenoAge, taken from a blood test before, amid, and after the two-year trial. We use methylation pattern differences rather than mortality or health outcomes because the latter take a long time to reveal themselves, and make anti-aging trials prohibitively expensive. Using methylation clocks as an endpoint is a new idea, and we don’t know if it will work, but if it does, it will be 100 times cheaper and 10 times faster than previous methods. We will have enough bandwidth to test a dozen different measures at once, which itself is a revolutionary step.
Many measures are known that are thought to increase life expectancy by a year or a few years each. Of course, we want to know which ones offer their greatest benefits. But even more important, we want to know how they interact, synergize, and interfere with one another. If any one of these measures offered major benefits—say 20 years of life—its effects would be so apparent that we would probably know it already. Likewise, if these measures added up to 20 years of extra life, we would all know some people who are obviously younger than their chronological age. Realistically, we must assume that most of the things we do are redundant. Combining metformin with berberine and gynostemma may offer little additional life expectancy compared to any one separately. A panoply of different anti-inflammatory strategies may be little improvement over an aspirin a day.
But we hope there are exceptions. If two different measures act via completely different metabolic pathways, we have reason to hope that their effects should compound. For example, perhaps life extension interventions based on mitochondrial health synergize with interventions based on rebooting the immune system. Then we might hope that the life extension available from these two measures together is greater than the sum of what we get from the two separately.
Study design
We will not tell the people who sign up for this study what to eat, what pills to take, or how much to exercise. We will ask people what they are doing, what they are eating, and what supplements they are taking in a detailed questionnaire. We will select subjects so as to represent a broad array of different strategies and different combinations among these strategies.
Broad, but not too broad. We will have enough statistical power to estimate the interactions among every pair of measures out of 12 that we take as our independent variables. These 12 should be chosen in advance, so the study has a clear focus. If there are more than 12, the number of interactions increases rapidly beyond what we can hope to distinguish (with multivariate statistics). I’ve decided to start with 15, and winnow the list as people sign up for the study and we see what
Here are the criteria I propose:
- Each measure, separately, should have either human mortality data or longevity data to back it up.
- The measures should be easily available to all (excluding intravenous drugs or transfusions)
- The measures should be well-enough known that they are already in common use (and we will have no trouble identifying a diverse group of subjects who use them)
I find that it’s hard to limit the list to 15. It may make sense to include a few measures that are so well established that every participant will be required to comply in order to be included in the study. In this category, we might put
- Non-smoking
- Limited alcohol consumption (or none)
- Vitamin D at least 5,000 IU daily
- Multi-mineral supplement with magnesium, zinc, chromium, and selenium
- Exercise equivalent to minimum 5 hours a week of walking or yoga
Body weight (BMI) is an important longevity factor, but difficult to account. Studies show that maximum lifespan is associated with BMI between 21 and 25, but in my interpretation, lower BMI is always beneficial for any given individual.
The reason for the apparent paradox is that individuals have genetic disposition to be overweight or underweight. Those who are genetically underweight tend to overeat, because they can do so with no social stigma. Those who are genetically overweight feel compelled to diet all the time (women more than men), and they may be restricting calories just to keep their BMI at 25. These dieters get the most benefit from Caloric Restriction, despite the fact that they don’t look thin.
List of things that lengthen your life
- Love. Men who are married or in close relationships have 7% lower mortality than singles. The number is 4% for women [ref]. These numbers correspond to less than a year of life expectancy. A different study finds loneliness increases mortality by 50%, corresponding to almost 5 years of life.
- Empowerment: Staying employed is worth up to 14 years, and I like to think this is more about being needed than making money. This study claims that the big difference is wealth.
- Anti-inflammatories: Aspirin, ibuprofen, curcumin, or fish oil. This study attributes about a year of life expectancy to daily aspirin.
- High fiber, a proxy for healthy gut flora. We know that they are important, but don’t yet know how to manage the biota for maximal life expectancy.
- Vegetable-based diet This review concluded that vegetarians live 3 years longer, but methodologies and results vary considerably.
- Meditation This is difficult to evaluate, and data is unreliable but encouraging [ref]. The only careful study linked meditation not to mortality but to telomerase activity. I confess I am including meditation in the list from my own intuition and experience.
- Intermittent fasting Extends lifespan in mice and lowers mortality in nursing home studies [ref].
- Interval training Reputed to be the most efficient path toward cardiovascular fitness [ref], and there is limited documentation of benefit for all-cause mortality [ref].
- Donating blood This is another quirky inclusion on my part, but there is data to support it, which I reviewed a few years ago.
- NAC just one study — 30% increase in lifespan of mice
- DHEA Lower blood levels of DHEA are clearly associated with greater age and higher mortality at the same age, but the direction of causality is in dispute.
- Metformin Prescribed for diabetes for decades, this drug also lowers mortality from cancer and heart disease [planned clinical trial].
- Rapamycin The most convincing data available for any supplement for life extension in mice. Early adopters are beginning to experiment on their own.
- Quercetin + Dasatinib (or other senolytics). Senolytics are the best near-term hope we have for a breakthrough in anti-aging medicine; but the combination of quercetin +dasatinib is not yet discriminating enough to be safe for humans, meaning it kills too many regular cells.
- Epithalamin Very promising data from Russia [ref], both in rodents and in people, but there is no one trying to reproduce them in the West.
- Ashwagandha [many benefits, but no mortality or rodent lifespan data]
- Selegiline (deprenyl). In classic studies from the 1980s, lifespan of rats was extended. Data in humans is contradictory [ref].
Perhaps we should begin with a guess about which combinations are likely to be highly redundant. In this way, we could cluster together different strategies and condense more strategies into a manageable list. It might look like this:
- Anti-inflammatories (aspirin, ibuprofen, statins, omega 3, curcumin, boswellia)
- Blood sugar control (metformin, berberine, gynostemma, chromium)
- Social factors (family, employment, wealth, community support, marriage, sex, communing with nature, empowerment)
- Mitochondrial supplements (NAC, CoQ10, PQQ, NR, melatonin, glutathione, carnosine, ALA)
- Immune support (reishi mushrooms, cistanche, andrographis, goldenseal, echinacea)
- Adaptogens (rhodiola, ashwagandha, bacopa, silymarin, pycnogenol)
- Telomerase activators (silymarin, astragalus, ashwagandha, horny goat weed)
- Senolytics (quercetin, dasatinib, fasting)
- Diet (everything from high-protein to high fiber to vegan to paleo in one cluster?)
- Limiting and intermittency of diet (long- and short-term fasting, CR, BMI)
- Exercise (aerobic, strength, interval, walking, competitive sports, yoga)
- Mental focus (meditation, prayer, yoga, tai chi, spiritual practice, cafeine)
- Neuroprotective (ashwagandha, rhodiola, ginkgo, melatonin, bacopa, selegiline, gotu kola, coffee, tea, blueberries, chocolate)
- Multivitamin supplements (including mega D, mega-C, B12, carotenoids and tocopherols)
- Sex and steroid hormones (DHEA, prostaglandin, progesterone, SAMe, testosterone)
- Angiotensin inhibitors (Lotensin, captopril, enelapril)
Or—the best of both worlds—we might structure the study in such a way that it can be analyzed after the fact either with individual strategies or clusters of strategies.
The best way to design a study is to start at the end. I imagine I am two years down the road, taking my first look at results from 5,000 life-extenders. The first thing I will want to do is to look for outliers. Are there a few people who stand out from the bell curve, aging much more slowly? If so, what do they have in common? The advantage of this approach is that it gives maximal flexibility in telling us exactly what we most want to know. The disadvantage is that it is easy to fool ourselves and imagine patterns in a small set of random errors. When there is no initial hypothesis, there is no objective way to calculate a probability that what we find is the result of chance.
Our null hypothesis is that there are no systematic outliers, but only a smooth tail to the probability curve. If there are a few scattered individuals in 5,000 who are aging much more slowly than the rest, we will not find any common thread in what they are doing, and so we must explain their data as anomalies or mistakes. If this is our result, it will be disappointing, sobering, but liberating as well. Those of us who are compulsive about one or another life extension strategy can ease our discipline.
But there is a chance we will find something more interesting. We may find that there are dozens of outliers, that their life extension strategies all overlap in some clear and unambiguous way. We will then have, for the first time, a solid foundation for our personal life-extension habits, and a clear hypothesis for further experiments.
What are your thoughts? Please comment.
How often will you question participants about the various supplements and activities they are doing?
I find myself tweaking supplements on a fairly regular basis, although that may have stabilized somewhat in the last few months.
Also, people’s social support network can change during two years – divorces, death of loved ones, job loss, etc.
What age ranges will you be looking at? Could interventions with middle age men not work with senior men?
We’re still discussing this, and your input is welcome. I think we can’t bug people with a new questionnaire more than once every 6 months, but we hope to supplement the questionnaire with a cell phone app that lets subjects report their food, supplements and exercise in real time. Would you be willing to do this for a week every 6 months? 2 weeks every 6 months?
Yes. Would I be in the age range for the study? I’m almost 69.
Hi Josh, I wonder if I may be an outlier – at least my test results and lsit of supplements may be of interest.
May 2018 Zymo tested my urine sample as (70yrs) minus 13 years & retested w/blood in June 2018 as (74 yrs) minus 9 years. June 2018 Teloyears tested average telomere length as (66) minus 18 years.
I am 83, excellent health, married, exercise daily, tennis three times weekly, and have consumed supplements since the Durk and Sandy days – precursor to LEF. In addition to the drug listing below, I take a number of LEF’s supplement combinations.
Prescriptions, Vitamins, Herbals
(Robert H. Olander Apr. 2018)
(Note: Started and continued usage for ten or more years unless otherwise noted)
Prescription Medicine:
Nexium – – 40mg 2x daily (GERD)
Celebrex – – 100 mg 2x daily (Arthritis pain)
Lipitor – – 10mg each evening (Maintain low cholesterol)
Jalyn 0.5 – 0.4 each evening (Control BPH, relax sphincter) Started 2017
Carafate – – 1gm 4x each night (Protect from GERD)
Cytotec – – 100mcg 2x each night (Protect from GERD)
Retin A, 1% – – Apply every other evening (Clear skin)
Aspirin – – 162 mg once daily (Thin blood)
Metformin – – 2 gm daily (Control slightly high A1c)
Synthroid – – 75 mcg daily (Boost sluggish thyroid)
Toprol 12.5 mg daily (Maintain low blood pressure)
Vitamins, Herbals, Supplements:
Life Extension Foundation (LEF) mix (see separate sheet) at least 30 years
LEF Booster (see separate sheet)
LEF Cognitive mix
D3 – 10,000 IU daily (plus in LEF mix)
DHEA – 75mg daily
Curcumin – 400mg daily
A.L-Carnitine – 1,200mg daily
Melatonin – 12mg nightly
B12, sublingual – 5mg daily
COQ10 – 200mg daily
Omega 3 – EPA: 700mg; DHA: 500mg
Magnesium – 144mg daily (plus in LEF Mix)
Carnosine – 1gm daily
Resveratrol – 250mg daily
Extracts: Blueberry, Grape, Pomegranate, Cruciferous Veg, Provinal, ++
Creatine – 3gm daily
Fiber supplement– 6gm daily
NAD+ booster (Niagen) 250mg daily (Nicotinamide Riboside) Started 2015
Acidophilus every morning
Desatinib (100mg, once monthly) w/grapefruit juice – – Started 2016
Rapamycin 2mg once weekly w/grapefruit juice – – Started 2015
ALT711 – 100 mg daily (anti-fibrotic)
Green tea extract 725mg daily
J147 – 10mg buccally. Started 2014 intermittently
Reishi mushroom 980mg daily
GHK applied topically
Pretty amazing results Robert. Out of interest, where do you get your dasatinib, how did you decide on the dose, and any side effects? It’s possible that quercetin with tocotrienols May be as effective as dasatinib as a senolytic, but I’m not sure.
I notice that you take nexium daily. Have you seen the studies on proton pump inhibitors and mortality rates? Might want to consider ranitidine.
Good morning Paul, I bought the Desatanib at a pharmacy in Guadalajara three years ago during our winter vacation in Mexico. Sorry, my supplement list is incomplete – I do take Quercetin (about 10-1) with the Desatanib and I’ve taken LEF’s tocotrienols for many years.
The winter of 2015 when I started Desatanib at 100mg two consecutive days each month, I developed a rash on my back and chest for each of the first few months – I cut back to 100mg once monthly and have had no sides since.
I’m not entirely happy with Nexium but I’m trying to fend off a recurrence of Barret’s Esophagus – you don’t want that! I alternate with Cimetidine (sometimes Ranitidine)
Thanks Robert
Good information.
You’re on a very interesting and comprehensive cocktail. Did any one thing or combination make a significant difference in how you feel?
ALT711, J147?
How on earth do you get this stuff?
My feeling is that the older you are, the more it is possible to diverge from the accelerating aging process. Just a hunch, but it will be interesting to see what Josh’s study uncovers.
Hi Mark, I get the ALT711 in 100mg capsules from Legendary Pharmaceuticals.
You’re certainly right about the divergence at older ages for telomere lengths, even a study that showed lengthening telomeres above age 80 – but that also seems to at some point fly in the face of a Hayflick limit. I don’t place much value on my 66 teloyear results. I included it since I think Josh explained it in reference to DNAm as, “If the gaters don’t get you the skeeters will!” At the moment I seem to be in a sweet spot.
I’m dying to learn the results of Josh’ study – perhaps something in a year or less.
Robert – You help illustrate the kind of problem we’re undertaking. On the one hand, you have amazingly positive results, and we want to understand that. On the other hand, you are taking many different supplements, and only a subset of them is actually contributing to your benefit. How can we decide what is working and what is coming along for the ride? We will need at least 100 people with a program that is working and 100 people with a similar program that is less effective in order to distinguish a difference and come to a conclusion. We will have to select a set of experimental subjects carefully to get enough diversity.
Great idea- Ater a health hacker brought it to my attention – I’ve started taking molecular hydrogen! ( after doing my homework on it) It’s only been 4 weeks- I now feel my breathing getting stronger. This is the real thing- definitely worth looking into
Re “Limited alcohol consumption (or none)”, scores of studies show that light to moderate drinkers live longer than non-drinkers. Even when the non-drinkers are life-long, so as not to include former alcoholics, the relation holds, as it does when people of the same socioeconomic status are compared, such as physicians and other health professionals.
Alcohol increases insulin sensitivity, raises HDL cholesterol, inhibits mTOR, and decreases platelet adhesiveness, which rises with age. Polyphenols in red wine may offer additional benefit, such as inhibition of cancer.
I know what you say is true, and I think I’m letting my personal bias (as a teatotaler) affect my science. Should we bring alcohol in as one of the variables? Should we only accept moderate drinkers and not teatotalers or lushes?
Not testing for what works is hardly a feasible option Josh ~
Just to clarify..Not testing whether moderate alcohol enhances longevity..I guess I am saying yes bring it in as one of the variables.
Probably best to only exclude those whose weekly intake is > 14 units, and that is where the (self reported) inflection point seems to be, atleast for dementia.
Just some brief comments:
1. ginseng should be in there under adaptogens and possibly other categories
2. BMI has the issue that many longevity enthusiasts do strength training and so will show up with an inappropriately high BMI. This could be mitigated with a simple waist size measurement so we can sort the bodybuilders from the couch potatoes. Or you could request that people estimate body fat using the pinch method.
3. even your short list of seemingly obvious minimum requirements would knock me out, due to alcohol and because I prefer to eat well vs take a mineral multi, and because I vary vitamin D based on sun exposure. Non-smoking might be a deal breaker for cannabis users? Anti-aging enthusiasts are such a varied crew that going with no minimums might be best.
Considering that ginseng has a thousand year history in TCM as a uniquely valuable health aid, there is surprisingly little work on it in the Western literature. I don’t know of anyone who has gotten mice to live longer with ginseng. Here’s what I wrote a few years ago.
I would love to donate blood and did for years, but now the Red Cross won’t take me. For one thing, I’m a gay man. For another, even though I was, am & remain HIV-, I tested false-positive on the hair-trigger ELISA HIV-antibody test used in the late 80s. I am permanently barred from their donation drives. Are there doctors or services which do a modern form of blood-letting?
Some great ideas there. Some of us do some rather extreme things either in kind or degree. For instance, methylene blue may be a very good mitochondrial rejuvenator and melatonin may regenerate the thymus at doses of 15 to 20 mg. Regular heat exposure in a sauna at 104 degrees F may kill off most pathogens and cancers. Modified rice bran may be the best immune supporter through NK cell activation. Rapamycin of course.
It would be helpful to know if any or all of these more unusual methods matter.
I’d be careful with the exclusion criteria. Four of the five would knock me out of the study .
These are great ideas, Paul. I had heard from Rhonda at FoundMyFitness about benefits of saunas, but I don’t remember running across the claim that they nip cancer in the bud. I plan to investigate all these ideas.
I also wonder how prevalent they are, and whether we are going to find enough people doing them (minimum 100 needed) to include them in the study.
Great idea, I’m all in! I’ve been on metformin/rapamycin for 19 months and I have full pre/post lab results. I am very interested in any other aging measurements. Alcohol consumption should be included.
Count me in. I am a 62 year old male. Today, a very young, attractive Korean girl, who was doing my amended tax return said, “You look so young.” Also, I am periodically doing The Epimorphy myDNAge™ epigenetic age test. Which is the better test? LOL.
Dear Josh,
I would like to mention FOXO4-DRI to the senolytic list, I think it is the best bet even compared to D+Q (or combined with them).
Also, sulforaphane would be one of my preferred NFR2 inducers to be considered, either by dietary means and/or supplementation (although not many options available). I think it should be worth considering it in the list as could be one big changer in the long run affecting results if not included.
I think the idea of an App for entering in supplements and exercise, alcohol, diet, etc. on weekly basis is a good idea.
That way you could relax the entry requirements a little.
If:
-1) you let participants to take any pills, exercise, and diet themselves freely (plus many other unavoidable differences in individual lifestyle),
And if:
– 2) your sample size is only around 2-3 for each treatment (as you mentioned to me last time), I cannot understand how can you get confounding-free sound statistically significant results.
(And please do not simply say that that”s your work as statistician…)
Gustavo – We will need about 100 people representing each independent variable. But those 100 people don’t necessarily have to be doing the identical program. In our study, we expect each individual’s program to be unique, and yet we will be able to find patterns such as “90% of all those whose aging is slowed by more than 30% are taking both glucosamine and NAC.”
Just a comment on NAC:
In mice, it appears that the use of NAC can cause BBB breakdown, thus accelerating the failure of vascular and perivascular clearance of Aβ plaque.
On MRI scans, the majority of people above the age of 60 shows signs of small vessel ischemic changes in the brain, and I am wondering, if the use of NAC in humans could potentially have the same negative effect?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24898644
Thanks Ole,
That reminds me of much lab. experimental work on NAC performed by Juan Sastre and Jose Viña at Valencia Univ. (Spain).
THEY nicely showed many beneficial effects of NAC (including those on mitDNA oxidative damage).
But I remember Juan also advicing and warning me about various strongly snd serious bad effects of NAC at slighthly higher concentrations!
That’s typical of many antioxidants. They act like “two edged swords”. Can be bad or good depending on dose, environment etc. Just redox chemistry: powerfull and dangerous.
And for ANY substance just remind Paracelsus:
“There is not poison. Poison is in everything. It dependends on the dose…”
(That’s why after a full life of research with molecules, I do not take ANY pill “for longevity” myself. I find it very dangerous, and I have just one single body…). That is the best in my experience that I can offer to you.
That’s the message of this ¿over?- prudent European to the many ¿Risky?-prolongevity USA enthusiastical “believers” on this Blog.
(I understand thay you the USAs- and the Russians- won the last World War). Is this perhaps the reason why you -naively perhaps?- think that you “CAN DO IT”. That you can “live forever”… JUST NOW!
I do too!(in spite of my European soul). But I just think now, it is TOO EARLY TO TRY THAT SAFELY….
I tend to agree with you Gustavo. Again, it’s a very high risk, if all we gain is 10-20% lifespan extension. I am hoping that diet, intermittent fasting, protein restriction, exercise, mediation and sleep will increase my healthspan and perhaps also marginally my lifespan. I will save my money for true rejuvenation and skip the pill popping, which currently only slows down aging.
Josh, All,
I humbly suggest you strongly consider evaluating the impact of Glucosamine Sulfate. Based on the human epidemiology studies (FAR superior to testing of cells in-vitro, in-vivo or on flies, worms or rodents) it reduces total mortality better than anything else that I’m aware of; certainly better than any vitamins or minerals as demonstrated by the 2010 publication “Total mortality risk in relation to use of less-common dietary supplements” (also see the fantastic summary of Glucosamine on Professor Vince Giuliano’s blog; http://www.anti-agingfirewalls.com
If proof of life-extension in rodents is valuable then consider the 2014 publication “D-glucosamine supplementation extends life span of nematodes and of ageing mice”.
Good call. I believe Glucosamine works by competing with glucose metabolism, so making mitochondria switch to burning fats. So like a ketogenic diet, almost. I believe Vince talks about this being hormetic, as this results in higher ROS (ETC is less efficient than when using glucose ), but a NRF2 response then leaves you better off than before. So the benefits might overlap with sulphoraphane and curcumin to some extent.
It also probably wouldn’t be advisable to use it alongside berberine or metformin, which inhibit mitochondrial complex I, which then upregulates glycolysis (which glucosamine also inhibits). I never actually tried this, but I expect it would make you very tired.
Thanks Aslan,
Ok. But I think just the other way around.:
Shen looking for truth, animal SCIENTIFIC and well done experiments are enormously supetior to Epidemiology.
Is Epidemiology really any science at all?
I mean: HARD SCIENCE
Gustavo,
Absolutely – I don’t disagree with you;
I’m a structural engineer by day and simply have a strong personal interest in health & longevity (very strong interest in fitness, strength-training, etc. as well).
My arguement about ‘epidemiology’ being superior to in-vitro cells or worm/fly/rodent results was more perhaps for us folks reading this to be aware of glucosamine for consideration to add to our own ‘regimen’ since it seems very safe; and perhaps it is less useful for this study,
Best Regards,
Aslan
Thanks, Aslan. I found this article, suggesting that you’re right. It corresponds to about a 2 year life extension from glucosamine.
All,
Just on a sidenote regarding (I presume) our shared desire for optimal health & maximum longevity, I would like to recommend you consider using a daily app to keep track of what you are eating & drinking (to monitor your micronutrient intake). I was pointed in this direction while on CR forums and Michael Rae helped consult on the ‘cronometer’ app.
It is FREE and can give you a detailed summary of all of your macro & micronutrient intake; if a person uses this to ‘improve’ their diet to ensure at least RDA-level intakes of micronutrients, (as per Dr. Bruce Ames micronutrient triage theory of aging) I expect that this could have a significant beneficial impact on health/lifespan.
Best Regards,
Aslan (in Narnia)
I think a requirement for participation in this study should be consistency. Each participant should agree to maintain their current diet, exercise and supplement regime for the two year duration. Each must decide on their regime and stick to it. If circumstances force a change then the participant would need to report that and be eliminated from the study. Without this, it will be impossible to analyze the data or obtain real meaningful results.
Thank you Josh for undertaking this monumental task! It is long overdue. I am glad you are taking the time to carefully set up this massive experiment to maximize the results and hopefully get it published in a peer reviewed journal. I also hope you have a top statistician on board with experience with this sort of thing.
“Long overdue?”
The technology to make it possible is the Horvath PhenoAge clock, which was just published this past spring.